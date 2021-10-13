Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,575 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93.
- There have been 1,247,637 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,537 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,379.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,330.
- There have been 83,447 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 13, there were 2,153 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2737 87
Atkinson 1158 28
Bacon 1839 46
Baker 240 13
Baldwin 5198 156
Banks 2368 56
Barrow 12802 181
Bartow 15251 298
Ben Hill 1843 68
Berrien 1522 44
Bibb 20022 542
Bleckley 1092 35
Brantley 1874 68
Brooks 1382 50
Bryan 4570 57
Bulloch 7876 92
Burke 2282 46
Butts 3321 99
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5886 76
Candler 1104 47
Carroll 9888 148
Catoosa 8174 84
Charlton 1711 40
Chatham 32671 606
Chattahoochee 4936 13
Chattooga 3619 86
Cherokee 30700 406
Clarke 17190 164
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34546 647
Clinch 996 33
Cobb 83400 1231
Coffee 6221 172
Colquitt 5426 118
Columbia 14501 223
Cook 1660 52
Coweta 12526 302
Crawford 821 35
Crisp 1843 63
Dade 1766 16
Dawson 4115 64
DeKalb 78705 1149
Decatur 3443 75
Dodge 1517 59
Dooly 1076 36
Dougherty 8960 368
Douglas 17319 226
Early 1528 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6888 136
Elbert 1993 66
Emanuel 2671 67
Evans 1114 33
Fannin 3135 88
Fayette 9559 198
Floyd 15232 285
Forsyth 26247 245
Franklin 3246 65
Fulton 109962 1562
Gilmer 3435 112
Glascock 184 7
Glynn 12289 295
Gordon 8578 167
Grady 2376 63
Greene 2162 61
Gwinnett 110303 1309
Habersham 6295 180
Hall 33441 574
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2337 42
Harris 3114 76
Hart 2260 43
Heard 1025 23
Henry 28519 440
Houston 15801 268
Irwin 891 20
Jackson 12677 187
Jasper 1002 32
Jeff Davis 1791 42
Jefferson 1836 65
Jenkins 895 42
Johnson 1016 49
Jones 2539 80
Lamar 2256 71
Lanier 767 10
Laurens 5723 190
Lee 2577 70
Liberty 6510 90
Lincoln 671 27
Long 1342 18
Lowndes 10857 210
Lumpkin 4410 84
Macon 837 35
Madison 4152 61
Marion 653 32
McDuffie 2214 56
McIntosh 1384 25
Meriwether 2169 91
Miller 975 14
Mitchell 2155 88
Monroe 2726 114
Montgomery 1124 35
Morgan 1823 32
Murray 6121 121
Muscogee 20495 522
Newton 10962 296
Oconee 4334 70
Oglethorpe 1668 37
Paulding 16119 232
Peach 2620 80
Pickens 3542 83
Pierce 2067 80
Pike 1844 46
Polk 6297 129
Pulaski 867 36
Putnam 2571 77
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2063 49
Randolph 591 38
Richmond 26237 520
Rockdale 8826 205
Schley 318 7
Screven 1338 31
Seminole 1195 23
Spalding 6667 233
Stephens 4432 98
Stewart 1324 28
Sumter 2719 115
Talbot 573 24
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2658 69
Taylor 742 31
Telfair 953 51
Terrell 810 55
Thomas 5999 156
Tift 4830 127
Toombs 4331 144
Towns 1529 65
Treutlen 877 39
Troup 8461 247
Turner 795 39
Twiggs 743 48
Union 3086 108
Upson 2702 129
Walker 9316 108
Walton 10900 296
Ware 4491 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2341 76
Wayne 4350 148
Webster 168 6
Wheeler 599 28
White 4423 105
Whitfield 18951 301
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 875 24
Wilkinson 1102 38
Worth 1755 76