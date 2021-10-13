Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 13

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,575 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93. There have been 1,247,637 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,537 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,379.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,330.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,537 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,379.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,330. There have been 83 ,447 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 13, there were 2,153 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2737 87

Atkinson 1158 28

Bacon 1839 46

Baker 240 13

Baldwin 5198 156

Banks 2368 56

Barrow 12802 181

Bartow 15251 298

Ben Hill 1843 68

Berrien 1522 44

Bibb 20022 542

Bleckley 1092 35

Brantley 1874 68

Brooks 1382 50

Bryan 4570 57

Bulloch 7876 92

Burke 2282 46

Butts 3321 99

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5886 76

Candler 1104 47

Carroll 9888 148

Catoosa 8174 84

Charlton 1711 40

Chatham 32671 606

Chattahoochee 4936 13

Chattooga 3619 86

Cherokee 30700 406

Clarke 17190 164

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34546 647

Clinch 996 33

Cobb 83400 1231

Coffee 6221 172

Colquitt 5426 118

Columbia 14501 223

Cook 1660 52

Coweta 12526 302

Crawford 821 35

Crisp 1843 63

Dade 1766 16

Dawson 4115 64

DeKalb 78705 1149

Decatur 3443 75

Dodge 1517 59

Dooly 1076 36

Dougherty 8960 368

Douglas 17319 226

Early 1528 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6888 136

Elbert 1993 66

Emanuel 2671 67

Evans 1114 33

Fannin 3135 88

Fayette 9559 198

Floyd 15232 285

Forsyth 26247 245

Franklin 3246 65

Fulton 109962 1562

Gilmer 3435 112

Glascock 184 7

Glynn 12289 295

Gordon 8578 167

Grady 2376 63

Greene 2162 61

Gwinnett 110303 1309

Habersham 6295 180

Hall 33441 574

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2337 42

Harris 3114 76

Hart 2260 43

Heard 1025 23

Henry 28519 440

Houston 15801 268

Irwin 891 20

Jackson 12677 187

Jasper 1002 32

Jeff Davis 1791 42

Jefferson 1836 65

Jenkins 895 42

Johnson 1016 49

Jones 2539 80

Lamar 2256 71

Lanier 767 10

Laurens 5723 190

Lee 2577 70

Liberty 6510 90

Lincoln 671 27

Long 1342 18

Lowndes 10857 210

Lumpkin 4410 84

Macon 837 35

Madison 4152 61

Marion 653 32

McDuffie 2214 56

McIntosh 1384 25

Meriwether 2169 91

Miller 975 14

Mitchell 2155 88

Monroe 2726 114

Montgomery 1124 35

Morgan 1823 32

Murray 6121 121

Muscogee 20495 522

Newton 10962 296

Oconee 4334 70

Oglethorpe 1668 37

Paulding 16119 232

Peach 2620 80

Pickens 3542 83

Pierce 2067 80

Pike 1844 46

Polk 6297 129

Pulaski 867 36

Putnam 2571 77

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2063 49

Randolph 591 38

Richmond 26237 520

Rockdale 8826 205

Schley 318 7

Screven 1338 31

Seminole 1195 23

Spalding 6667 233

Stephens 4432 98

Stewart 1324 28

Sumter 2719 115

Talbot 573 24

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2658 69

Taylor 742 31

Telfair 953 51

Terrell 810 55

Thomas 5999 156

Tift 4830 127

Toombs 4331 144

Towns 1529 65

Treutlen 877 39

Troup 8461 247

Turner 795 39

Twiggs 743 48

Union 3086 108

Upson 2702 129

Walker 9316 108

Walton 10900 296

Ware 4491 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2341 76

Wayne 4350 148

Webster 168 6

Wheeler 599 28

White 4423 105

Whitfield 18951 301

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 875 24

Wilkinson 1102 38