Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 13

Coronavirus Numbers

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,575 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93. 
  • There have been 1,247,637 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,537 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,379.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,330.
  • There have been 83,447 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 13, there were 2,153 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2737  87 

Atkinson  1158  28 

Bacon  1839  46 

Baker  240  13 

Baldwin  5198  156 

Banks  2368  56 

Barrow  12802  181 

Bartow  15251  298 

Ben Hill  1843  68 

Berrien  1522  44 

Bibb  20022  542 

Bleckley  1092  35 

Brantley  1874  68 

Brooks  1382  50 

Bryan  4570  57 

Bulloch  7876  92 

Burke  2282  46 

Butts  3321  99 

Calhoun  608  20 

Camden  5886  76 

Candler  1104  47 

Carroll  9888  148 

Catoosa  8174  84 

Charlton  1711  40 

Chatham  32671  606 

Chattahoochee  4936  13 

Chattooga  3619  86 

Cherokee  30700  406 

Clarke  17190  164 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34546  647 

Clinch  996  33 

Cobb  83400  1231 

Coffee  6221  172 

Colquitt  5426  118 

Columbia  14501  223 

Cook  1660  52 

Coweta  12526  302 

Crawford  821  35 

Crisp  1843  63 

Dade  1766  16 

Dawson  4115  64 

DeKalb  78705  1149 

Decatur  3443  75 

Dodge  1517  59 

Dooly  1076  36 

Dougherty  8960  368 

Douglas  17319  226 

Early  1528  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6888  136 

Elbert  1993  66 

Emanuel  2671  67 

Evans  1114  33 

Fannin  3135  88 

Fayette  9559  198 

Floyd  15232  285 

Forsyth  26247  245 

Franklin  3246  65 

Fulton  109962  1562 

Gilmer  3435  112 

Glascock  184  7 

Glynn  12289  295 

Gordon  8578  167 

Grady  2376  63 

Greene  2162  61 

Gwinnett  110303  1309 

Habersham  6295  180 

Hall  33441  574 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2337  42 

Harris  3114  76 

Hart  2260  43 

Heard  1025  23 

Henry  28519  440 

Houston  15801  268 

Irwin  891  20 

Jackson  12677  187 

Jasper  1002  32 

Jeff Davis  1791  42 

Jefferson  1836  65 

Jenkins  895  42

Johnson  1016  49 

Jones  2539  80 

Lamar  2256  71 

Lanier  767  10 

Laurens  5723  190 

Lee  2577  70 

Liberty  6510  90 

Lincoln  671  27 

Long  1342  18 

Lowndes  10857  210 

Lumpkin  4410  84 

Macon  837  35 

Madison  4152  61 

Marion  653  32 

McDuffie  2214  56 

McIntosh  1384  25 

Meriwether  2169  91 

Miller  975  14 

Mitchell  2155  88 

Monroe  2726  114 

Montgomery  1124  35 

Morgan  1823  32 

Murray  6121  121

Muscogee  20495  522 

Newton  10962  296 

Oconee  4334  70 

Oglethorpe  1668  37 

Paulding  16119  232 

Peach  2620  80 

Pickens  3542  83 

Pierce  2067  80 

Pike  1844  46 

Polk  6297  129 

Pulaski  867  36 

Putnam  2571  77 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2063  49 

Randolph  591  38 

Richmond  26237  520 

Rockdale  8826  205 

Schley  318  7 

Screven  1338  31 

Seminole  1195  23 

Spalding  6667  233 

Stephens  4432  98 

Stewart  1324  28 

Sumter  2719  115 

Talbot  573  24 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2658  69 

Taylor  742  31 

Telfair  953  51 

Terrell  810  55 

Thomas  5999  156 

Tift  4830  127 

Toombs  4331  144 

Towns  1529  65 

Treutlen  877  39 

Troup  8461  247 

Turner  795  39 

Twiggs  743  48 

Union  3086  108 

Upson  2702  129 

Walker  9316  108 

Walton  10900  296 

Ware  4491  204 

Warren  509  19 

Washington  2341  76 

Wayne  4350  148 

Webster  168  6 

Wheeler  599  28 

White  4423  105 

Whitfield  18951  301 

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  875  24 

Wilkinson  1102  38 

Worth  1755  76

 

