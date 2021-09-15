Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,971 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 165 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.5.

There have been 1,173,584 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,147 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,906.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

There have been 77,118 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 15, there were 5,327 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2653 78

Atkinson 1099 22

Bacon 1787 39

Baker 231 13

Baldwin 5026 140

Banks 2194 48

Barrow 11840 161

Bartow 14353 256

Ben Hill 1808 63

Berrien 1461 41

Bibb 19079 471

Bleckley 1044 34

Brantley 1828 54

Brooks 1333 43

Bryan 4359 44

Bulloch 7699 79

Burke 2199 42

Butts 3106 86

Calhoun 592 20

Camden 5493 67

Candler 1066 41

Carroll 9388 139

Catoosa 7628 74

Charlton 1620 39

Chatham 31055 514

Chattahoochee 4465 13

Chattooga 3290 72

Cherokee 29226 362

Clarke 16364 154

Clay 227 3

Clayton 31849 566

Clinch 996 30

Cobb 78293 1128

Coffee 5948 162

Colquitt 5197 108

Columbia 13920 192

Cook 1611 47

Coweta 11770 257

Crawford 758 27

Crisp 1767 61

Dade 1673 15

Dawson 3867 53

DeKalb 73346 1064

Decatur 3129 70

Dodge 1433 57

Dooly 1012 34

Dougherty 8212 330

Douglas 16195 210

Early 1489 49

Echols 397 4

Effingham 6566 106

Elbert 1861 63

Emanuel 2572 57

Evans 1093 25

Fannin 2928 77

Fayette 9020 182

Floyd 14187 236

Forsyth 24279 214

Franklin 3046 54

Fulton 103992 1457

Gilmer 3249 93

Glascock 177 7

Glynn 11893 254

Gordon 8134 145

Grady 2190 60

Greene 2059 57

Gwinnett 102230 1209

Habersham 5908 162

Hall 31497 517

Hancock 982 67

Haralson 2184 39

Harris 2917 68

Hart 2145 42

Heard 988 21

Henry 26814 363

Houston 14916 233

Irwin 881 19

Jackson 11833 161

Jasper 941 25

Jeff Davis 1748 39

Jefferson 1781 62

Jenkins 877 40

Johnson 980 43

Jones 2424 64

Lamar 2127 63

Lanier 728 10

Laurens 5404 171

Lee 2436 66

Liberty 5983 74

Lincoln 651 25

Long 1233 14

Lowndes 10416 185

Lumpkin 4140 75

Macon 805 33

Madison 3822 52

Marion 611 25

McDuffie 2075 51

McIntosh 1340 21

Meriwether 2052 82

Miller 930 10

Mitchell 2044 85

Monroe 2600 102

Montgomery 1055 25

Morgan 1697 27

Murray 5533 94

Muscogee 19295 476

Newton 10224 266

Oconee 4031 68

Oglethorpe 1560 34

Paulding 14987 205

Peach 2522 67

Pickens 3282 72

Pierce 2066 64

Pike 1733 37

Polk 5816 105

Pulaski 839 34

Putnam 2464 68

Quitman 114 2

Rabun 1906 46

Randolph 563 35

Richmond 24912 479

Rockdale 8217 178

Schley 295 6

Screven 1284 25

Seminole 1156 20

Spalding 6217 195

Stephens 3932 80

Stewart 1103 26

Sumter 2558 105

Talbot 532 22

Taliaferro 125 3

Tattnall 2653 61

Taylor 706 24

Telfair 917 48

Terrell 756 53

Thomas 5670 138

Tift 4676 113

Toombs 4182 124

Towns 1453 57

Treutlen 852 33

Troup 8138 227

Turner 750 38

Twiggs 703 43

Union 2925 91

Upson 2571 114

Walker 8757 91

Walton 10286 262

Ware 4295 181

Warren 467 18

Washington 2214 68

Wayne 4267 111

Webster 148 4

Wheeler 587 25

White 4229 94

Whitfield 18163 266

Wilcox 610 31

Wilkes 813 23

Wilkinson 1071 30