Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,971 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 165 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.5.
  • There have been 1,173,584 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,147 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,906.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 77,118 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 15, there were 5,327 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

  Appling  2653  78 

Atkinson  1099  22 

Bacon  1787  39 

Baker  231  13 

Baldwin  5026  140 

Banks  2194  48 

Barrow  11840  161 

Bartow  14353  256 

Ben Hill  1808  63 

Berrien  1461  41 

Bibb  19079  471 

Bleckley  1044  34 

Brantley  1828  54 

Brooks  1333  43 

Bryan  4359  44 

Bulloch  7699  79 

Burke  2199  42 

Butts  3106  86 

Calhoun  592  20 

Camden  5493  67 

Candler  1066  41 

Carroll  9388  139 

Catoosa  7628  74 

Charlton  1620  39 

Chatham  31055  514 

Chattahoochee  4465  13 

Chattooga  3290  72 

Cherokee  29226  362 

Clarke  16364  154 

Clay  227  3 

Clayton  31849  566 

Clinch  996  30 

Cobb  78293  1128 

Coffee  5948  162 

Colquitt  5197  108 

Columbia  13920  192 

Cook  1611  47 

Coweta  11770  257 

Crawford  758  27 

Crisp  1767  61 

Dade  1673  15 

Dawson  3867  53 

DeKalb  73346  1064 

Decatur  3129  70 

Dodge  1433  57 

Dooly  1012  34 

Dougherty  8212  330 

Douglas  16195  210 

Early  1489  49 

Echols  397  4 

Effingham  6566  106

Elbert  1861  63 

Emanuel  2572  57 

Evans  1093  25 

Fannin  2928  77 

Fayette  9020  182 

Floyd  14187  236 

Forsyth  24279  214 

Franklin  3046  54 

Fulton  103992  1457 

Gilmer  3249  93 

Glascock  177  7 

Glynn  11893  254 

Gordon  8134  145 

Grady  2190  60 

Greene  2059  57 

Gwinnett  102230  1209 

Habersham  5908  162 

Hall  31497  517 

Hancock  982  67 

Haralson  2184  39 

Harris  2917  68 

Hart  2145  42 

Heard  988  21 

Henry  26814  363 

Houston  14916  233 

Irwin  881  19 

Jackson  11833  161 

Jasper  941  25 

Jeff Davis  1748  39 

Jefferson  1781  62 

Jenkins  877  40 

Johnson  980  43 

Jones  2424  64 

Lamar  2127  63 

Lanier  728  10 

Laurens  5404  171 

Lee  2436  66

Liberty  5983  74 

Lincoln  651  25 

Long  1233  14 

Lowndes  10416  185 

Lumpkin  4140  75 

Macon  805  33 

Madison  3822  52 

Marion  611  25 

McDuffie  2075  51 

McIntosh  1340  21 

Meriwether  2052  82 

Miller  930  10 

Mitchell  2044  85 

Monroe  2600  102 

Montgomery  1055  25 

Morgan  1697  27 

Murray  5533  94 

Muscogee  19295  476 

Newton  10224  266 

Oconee  4031  68 

Oglethorpe  1560  34 

Paulding  14987  205 

Peach  2522  67 

Pickens  3282  72 

Pierce  2066  64 

Pike  1733  37 

Polk  5816  105 

Pulaski  839  34 

Putnam  2464  68 

Quitman  114  2 

Rabun  1906  46 

Randolph  563  35 

Richmond  24912  479 

Rockdale  8217  178 

Schley  295  6 

Screven  1284  25 

Seminole  1156  20 

Spalding  6217  195 

Stephens  3932  80 

Stewart  1103  26 

Sumter  2558  105 

Talbot  532  22 

Taliaferro  125  3 

Tattnall  2653  61 

Taylor  706  24 

Telfair  917  48 

Terrell  756  53 

Thomas  5670  138 

Tift  4676  113 

Toombs  4182  124 

Towns  1453  57 

Treutlen  852  33 

Troup  8138  227 

Turner  750  38 

Twiggs  703  43 

Union  2925  91 

Upson  2571  114 

Walker  8757  91 

Walton  10286  262 

Ware  4295  181 

Warren  467  18 

Washington  2214  68 

Wayne  4267  111 

Webster  148  4 

Wheeler  587  25 

White  4229  94 

Whitfield  18163  266 

Wilcox  610  31 

Wilkes  813  23 

Wilkinson  1071  30 

Worth  1680  70 

