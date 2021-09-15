Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,971 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 165 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.5.
- There have been 1,173,584 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,147 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,906.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 77,118 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 15, there were 5,327 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2653 78
Atkinson 1099 22
Bacon 1787 39
Baker 231 13
Baldwin 5026 140
Banks 2194 48
Barrow 11840 161
Bartow 14353 256
Ben Hill 1808 63
Berrien 1461 41
Bibb 19079 471
Bleckley 1044 34
Brantley 1828 54
Brooks 1333 43
Bryan 4359 44
Bulloch 7699 79
Burke 2199 42
Butts 3106 86
Calhoun 592 20
Camden 5493 67
Candler 1066 41
Carroll 9388 139
Catoosa 7628 74
Charlton 1620 39
Chatham 31055 514
Chattahoochee 4465 13
Chattooga 3290 72
Cherokee 29226 362
Clarke 16364 154
Clay 227 3
Clayton 31849 566
Clinch 996 30
Cobb 78293 1128
Coffee 5948 162
Colquitt 5197 108
Columbia 13920 192
Cook 1611 47
Coweta 11770 257
Crawford 758 27
Crisp 1767 61
Dade 1673 15
Dawson 3867 53
DeKalb 73346 1064
Decatur 3129 70
Dodge 1433 57
Dooly 1012 34
Dougherty 8212 330
Douglas 16195 210
Early 1489 49
Echols 397 4
Effingham 6566 106
Elbert 1861 63
Emanuel 2572 57
Evans 1093 25
Fannin 2928 77
Fayette 9020 182
Floyd 14187 236
Forsyth 24279 214
Franklin 3046 54
Fulton 103992 1457
Gilmer 3249 93
Glascock 177 7
Glynn 11893 254
Gordon 8134 145
Grady 2190 60
Greene 2059 57
Gwinnett 102230 1209
Habersham 5908 162
Hall 31497 517
Hancock 982 67
Haralson 2184 39
Harris 2917 68
Hart 2145 42
Heard 988 21
Henry 26814 363
Houston 14916 233
Irwin 881 19
Jackson 11833 161
Jasper 941 25
Jeff Davis 1748 39
Jefferson 1781 62
Jenkins 877 40
Johnson 980 43
Jones 2424 64
Lamar 2127 63
Lanier 728 10
Laurens 5404 171
Lee 2436 66
Liberty 5983 74
Lincoln 651 25
Long 1233 14
Lowndes 10416 185
Lumpkin 4140 75
Macon 805 33
Madison 3822 52
Marion 611 25
McDuffie 2075 51
McIntosh 1340 21
Meriwether 2052 82
Miller 930 10
Mitchell 2044 85
Monroe 2600 102
Montgomery 1055 25
Morgan 1697 27
Murray 5533 94
Muscogee 19295 476
Newton 10224 266
Oconee 4031 68
Oglethorpe 1560 34
Paulding 14987 205
Peach 2522 67
Pickens 3282 72
Pierce 2066 64
Pike 1733 37
Polk 5816 105
Pulaski 839 34
Putnam 2464 68
Quitman 114 2
Rabun 1906 46
Randolph 563 35
Richmond 24912 479
Rockdale 8217 178
Schley 295 6
Screven 1284 25
Seminole 1156 20
Spalding 6217 195
Stephens 3932 80
Stewart 1103 26
Sumter 2558 105
Talbot 532 22
Taliaferro 125 3
Tattnall 2653 61
Taylor 706 24
Telfair 917 48
Terrell 756 53
Thomas 5670 138
Tift 4676 113
Toombs 4182 124
Towns 1453 57
Treutlen 852 33
Troup 8138 227
Turner 750 38
Twiggs 703 43
Union 2925 91
Upson 2571 114
Walker 8757 91
Walton 10286 262
Ware 4295 181
Warren 467 18
Washington 2214 68
Wayne 4267 111
Webster 148 4
Wheeler 587 25
White 4229 94
Whitfield 18163 266
Wilcox 610 31
Wilkes 813 23
Wilkinson 1071 30
Worth 1680 70