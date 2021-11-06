Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/31-6/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/17-5/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 402. There have been 64,375 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 13, there were 490 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,912 67

Atkinson 801 20

Bacon 1,286 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,663 36

Barrow 8,954 139

Bartow 11,397 219

Ben Hill 1,503 61

Berrien 1,076 33

Bibb 13,524 417

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 960 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,829 38

Bulloch 5,200 63

Burke 1,810 40

Butts 2,374 81

Calhoun 447 16

Camden 3,288 32

Candler 785 38

Carroll 7,502 132

Catoosa 5,882 65

Charlton 1,260 28

Chatham 20,594 434

Chattahoochee 3,744 13

Chattooga 2,262 67

Cherokee 22,778 317

Clarke 12,920 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,497 489

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 61,910 1,002

Coffee 4,258 141

Colquitt 3,644 84

Columbia 11,199 166

Cook 1,175 40

Coweta 8,861 213

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,248 13

Dawson 2,763 46

DeKalb 58,962 975

Decatur 2,164 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5,665 285

Douglas 12,276 184

Early 1,037 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,889 69

Elbert 1,536 59

Emanuel 1,777 54

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2,172 61

Fayette 6,805 160

Floyd 10,082 194

Forsyth 18,250 194

Franklin 2,380 42

Fulton 83,739 1,340

Gilmer 2,551 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,808 159

Gordon 6,547 104

Grady 1,615 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,795 1,116

Habersham 4,691 154

Hall 25,473 465

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1,724 35

Harris 2,245 60

Hart 1,738 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,684 308

Houston 10,209 205

Irwin 756 19

Jackson 8,617 139

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,309 35

Jefferson 1,595 61

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 794 43

Jones 1,620 53

Lamar 1,366 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,754 147

Lee 1,622 50

Liberty 3,605 62

Lincoln 532 25

Long 690 11

Lowndes 7,985 145

Lumpkin 2,848 67

Macon 628 31

Madison 2,783 48

Marion 407 21

McDuffie 1,716 43

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,570 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,552 76

Monroe 1,916 88

Montgomery 738 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,235 85

Muscogee 14,782 427

Newton 7,692 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,700 487

Oconee 3,092 66

Oglethorpe 1,217 29

Paulding 11,046 172

Peach 1,898 59

Pickens 2,583 64

Pierce 1,286 47

Pike 1,098 28

Polk 3,979 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,815 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,574 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,387 430

Rockdale 6,210 155

Schley 211 5

Screven 830 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4,220 167

Stephens 3,031 78

Stewart 838 25

Sumter 1,843 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,876 49

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3,662 114

Tift 3,476 101

Toombs 2,966 101

Towns 1,132 46

Treutlen 641 29

Troup 6,036 194

Turner 615 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,095 75

Unknown 2,279 4

Upson 1,835 112

Walker 6,742 82

Walton 8,186 240

Ware 3,078 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1,648 62

Wayne 2,791 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 463 21

White 3,015 68

Whitfield 14,985 232

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 690 23

Wilkinson 737 27