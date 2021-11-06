x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/31-6/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/17-5/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
  • There have been 899,433 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 402.
  • There have been 64,375 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 13, there were 490 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,912    67

Atkinson    801    20

Bacon    1,286    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    117

Banks    1,663    36

Barrow    8,954    139

Bartow    11,397    219

Ben Hill    1,503    61

Berrien    1,076    33

Bibb    13,524    417

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    960    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2,829    38

Bulloch    5,200    63

Burke    1,810    40

Butts    2,374    81

Calhoun    447    16

Camden    3,288    32

Candler    785    38

Carroll    7,502    132

Catoosa    5,882    65

Charlton    1,260    28

Chatham    20,594    434

Chattahoochee    3,744    13

Chattooga    2,262    67

Cherokee    22,778    317

Clarke    12,920    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,497    489

Clinch    732    25

Cobb    61,910    1,002

Coffee    4,258    141

Colquitt    3,644    84

Columbia    11,199    166

Cook    1,175    40

Coweta    8,861    213

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,248    13

Dawson    2,763    46

DeKalb    58,962    975

Decatur    2,164    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    801    30

Dougherty    5,665    285

Douglas    12,276    184

Early    1,037    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,889    69

Elbert    1,536    59

Emanuel    1,777    54

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2,172    61

Fayette    6,805    160

Floyd    10,082    194

Forsyth    18,250    194

Franklin    2,380    42

Fulton    83,739    1,340

Gilmer    2,551    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,808    159

Gordon    6,547    104

Grady    1,615    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,795    1,116

Habersham    4,691    154

Hall    25,473    465

Hancock    842    66

Haralson    1,724    35

Harris    2,245    60

Hart    1,738    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,684    308

Houston    10,209    205

Irwin    756    19

Jackson    8,617    139

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,309    35

Jefferson    1,595    61

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    794    43

Jones    1,620    53

Lamar    1,366    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,754    147

Lee    1,622    50

Liberty    3,605    62

Lincoln    532    25

Long    690    11

Lowndes    7,985    145

Lumpkin    2,848    67

Macon    628    31

Madison    2,783    48

Marion    407    21

McDuffie    1,716    43

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,570    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,552    76

Monroe    1,916    88

Montgomery    738    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,235    85

Muscogee    14,782    427

Newton    7,692    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,700    487

Oconee    3,092    66

Oglethorpe    1,217    29

Paulding    11,046    172

Peach    1,898    59

Pickens    2,583    64

Pierce    1,286    47

Pike    1,098    28

Polk    3,979    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,815    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,574    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,387    430

Rockdale    6,210    155

Schley    211    5

Screven    830    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4,220    167

Stephens    3,031    78

Stewart    838    25

Sumter    1,843    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,876    49

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    48

Thomas    3,662    114

Tift    3,476    101

Toombs    2,966    101

Towns    1,132    46

Treutlen    641    29

Troup    6,036    194

Turner    615    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,095    75

Unknown    2,279    4

Upson    1,835    112

Walker    6,742    82

Walton    8,186    240

Ware    3,078    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1,648    62

Wayne    2,791    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    463    21

White    3,015    68

Whitfield    14,985    232

Wilcox    482    30

Wilkes    690    23

Wilkinson    737    27

Worth    1,202    61

