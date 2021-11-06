Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 13, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/31-6/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/17-5/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
- There have been 899,433 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 402.
- There have been 64,375 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 13, there were 490 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,912 67
Atkinson 801 20
Bacon 1,286 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 117
Banks 1,663 36
Barrow 8,954 139
Bartow 11,397 219
Ben Hill 1,503 61
Berrien 1,076 33
Bibb 13,524 417
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 960 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2,829 38
Bulloch 5,200 63
Burke 1,810 40
Butts 2,374 81
Calhoun 447 16
Camden 3,288 32
Candler 785 38
Carroll 7,502 132
Catoosa 5,882 65
Charlton 1,260 28
Chatham 20,594 434
Chattahoochee 3,744 13
Chattooga 2,262 67
Cherokee 22,778 317
Clarke 12,920 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,497 489
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 61,910 1,002
Coffee 4,258 141
Colquitt 3,644 84
Columbia 11,199 166
Cook 1,175 40
Coweta 8,861 213
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,248 13
Dawson 2,763 46
DeKalb 58,962 975
Decatur 2,164 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5,665 285
Douglas 12,276 184
Early 1,037 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,889 69
Elbert 1,536 59
Emanuel 1,777 54
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2,172 61
Fayette 6,805 160
Floyd 10,082 194
Forsyth 18,250 194
Franklin 2,380 42
Fulton 83,739 1,340
Gilmer 2,551 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,808 159
Gordon 6,547 104
Grady 1,615 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,795 1,116
Habersham 4,691 154
Hall 25,473 465
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1,724 35
Harris 2,245 60
Hart 1,738 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,684 308
Houston 10,209 205
Irwin 756 19
Jackson 8,617 139
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,309 35
Jefferson 1,595 61
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1,620 53
Lamar 1,366 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,754 147
Lee 1,622 50
Liberty 3,605 62
Lincoln 532 25
Long 690 11
Lowndes 7,985 145
Lumpkin 2,848 67
Macon 628 31
Madison 2,783 48
Marion 407 21
McDuffie 1,716 43
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,570 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,552 76
Monroe 1,916 88
Montgomery 738 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,235 85
Muscogee 14,782 427
Newton 7,692 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,700 487
Oconee 3,092 66
Oglethorpe 1,217 29
Paulding 11,046 172
Peach 1,898 59
Pickens 2,583 64
Pierce 1,286 47
Pike 1,098 28
Polk 3,979 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,815 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,574 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,387 430
Rockdale 6,210 155
Schley 211 5
Screven 830 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4,220 167
Stephens 3,031 78
Stewart 838 25
Sumter 1,843 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,876 49
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3,662 114
Tift 3,476 101
Toombs 2,966 101
Towns 1,132 46
Treutlen 641 29
Troup 6,036 194
Turner 615 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,095 75
Unknown 2,279 4
Upson 1,835 112
Walker 6,742 82
Walton 8,186 240
Ware 3,078 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1,648 62
Wayne 2,791 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 463 21
White 3,015 68
Whitfield 14,985 232
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 690 23
Wilkinson 737 27
Worth 1,202 61