Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/18-5/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
  • There have been 899,596 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 163 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 251.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 393.
  • There have been 64,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 13, there were 491 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day. 


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS  

Appling    1,912    67

Atkinson    802    20

Bacon    1,286    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    117

Banks    1,663    36

Barrow    8,957    139

Bartow    11,399    219

Ben Hill    1,503    61

Berrien    1,076    33

Bibb    13,529    417

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    960    35

Brooks    960    36

Bryan    2,831    38

Bulloch    5,200    63

Burke    1,810    40

Butts    2,374    81

Calhoun    447    16

Camden    3,291    32

Candler    785    38

Carroll    7,506    132

Catoosa    5,883    65

Charlton    1,260    28

Chatham    20,599    434

Chattahoochee    3,744    13

Chattooga    2,262    67

Cherokee    22,785    317

Clarke    12,922    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,503    489

Clinch    732    25

Cobb    61,925    1,002

Coffee    4,258    141

Colquitt    3,644    84

Columbia    11,201    166

Cook    1,175    40

Coweta    8,861    213

Crawford    522    19

Crisp    1,461    58

Dade    1,248    13

Dawson    2,763    46

DeKalb    58,975    975

Decatur    2,164    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    801    30

Dougherty    5,665    285

Douglas    12,279    184

Early    1,041    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,889    69

Elbert    1,536    59

Emanuel    1,777    54

Evans    768    18

Fannin    2,173    61

Fayette    6,806    160

Floyd    10,082    194

Forsyth    18,251    194

Franklin    2,380    42

Fulton    83,750    1,340

Gilmer    2,555    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,808    159

Gordon    6,547    104

Grady    1,615    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,809    1,116

Habersham    4,691    154

Hall    25,475    465

Hancock    842    66

Haralson    1,724    35

Harris    2,245    60

Hart    1,738    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,687    308

Houston    10,209    205

Irwin    756    19

Jackson    8,619    139

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,310    35

Jefferson    1,595    61

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    794    43

Jones    1,620    53

Lamar    1,366    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,754    147

Lee    1,622    50

Liberty    3,605    62

Lincoln    532    25

Long    690    11

Lowndes    7,986    145

Lumpkin    2,849    67

Macon    628    31

Madison    2,784    48

Marion    408    21

McDuffie    1,718    43

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,570    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,552    76

Monroe    1,916    88

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,236    85

Muscogee    14,786    427

Newton    7,694    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,703    487

Oconee    3,093    66

Oglethorpe    1,217    29

Paulding    11,049    172

Peach    1,898    59

Pickens    2,583    64

Pierce    1,286    47

Pike    1,098    28

Polk    3,980    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,815    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,574    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,391    430

Rockdale    6,211    155

Schley    211    5

Screven    831    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4,222    167

Stephens    3,031    78

Stewart    838    25

Sumter    1,844    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,877    49

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    48

Thomas    3,668    114

Tift    3,476    101

Toombs    2,966    101

Towns    1,132    46

Treutlen    641    29

Troup    6,038    194

Turner    616    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,096    75

Unknown    2,277    4

Upson    1,836    112

Walker    6,742    82

Walton    8,189    240

Ware    3,078    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1,648    62

Wayne    2,791    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    463    21

White    3,015    68

Whitfield    14,989    232

Wilcox    482    30

Wilkes    690    23

Wilkinson    739    27

Worth    1,202    61

