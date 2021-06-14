Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/18-5/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.

There have been 899,596 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 163 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 251.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 393.

There have been 64,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 13, there were 491 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,912 67

Atkinson 802 20

Bacon 1,286 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,663 36

Barrow 8,957 139

Bartow 11,399 219

Ben Hill 1,503 61

Berrien 1,076 33

Bibb 13,529 417

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 960 35

Brooks 960 36

Bryan 2,831 38

Bulloch 5,200 63

Burke 1,810 40

Butts 2,374 81

Calhoun 447 16

Camden 3,291 32

Candler 785 38

Carroll 7,506 132

Catoosa 5,883 65

Charlton 1,260 28

Chatham 20,599 434

Chattahoochee 3,744 13

Chattooga 2,262 67

Cherokee 22,785 317

Clarke 12,922 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,503 489

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 61,925 1,002

Coffee 4,258 141

Colquitt 3,644 84

Columbia 11,201 166

Cook 1,175 40

Coweta 8,861 213

Crawford 522 19

Crisp 1,461 58

Dade 1,248 13

Dawson 2,763 46

DeKalb 58,975 975

Decatur 2,164 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5,665 285

Douglas 12,279 184

Early 1,041 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,889 69

Elbert 1,536 59

Emanuel 1,777 54

Evans 768 18

Fannin 2,173 61

Fayette 6,806 160

Floyd 10,082 194

Forsyth 18,251 194

Franklin 2,380 42

Fulton 83,750 1,340

Gilmer 2,555 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,808 159

Gordon 6,547 104

Grady 1,615 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,809 1,116

Habersham 4,691 154

Hall 25,475 465

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1,724 35

Harris 2,245 60

Hart 1,738 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,687 308

Houston 10,209 205

Irwin 756 19

Jackson 8,619 139

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,310 35

Jefferson 1,595 61

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 794 43

Jones 1,620 53

Lamar 1,366 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,754 147

Lee 1,622 50

Liberty 3,605 62

Lincoln 532 25

Long 690 11

Lowndes 7,986 145

Lumpkin 2,849 67

Macon 628 31

Madison 2,784 48

Marion 408 21

McDuffie 1,718 43

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,570 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,552 76

Monroe 1,916 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,236 85

Muscogee 14,786 427

Newton 7,694 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,703 487

Oconee 3,093 66

Oglethorpe 1,217 29

Paulding 11,049 172

Peach 1,898 59

Pickens 2,583 64

Pierce 1,286 47

Pike 1,098 28

Polk 3,980 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,815 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,574 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,391 430

Rockdale 6,211 155

Schley 211 5

Screven 831 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4,222 167

Stephens 3,031 78

Stewart 838 25

Sumter 1,844 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,877 49

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3,668 114

Tift 3,476 101

Toombs 2,966 101

Towns 1,132 46

Treutlen 641 29

Troup 6,038 194

Turner 616 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,096 75

Unknown 2,277 4

Upson 1,836 112

Walker 6,742 82

Walton 8,189 240

Ware 3,078 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1,648 62

Wayne 2,791 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 463 21

White 3,015 68

Whitfield 14,989 232

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 690 23

Wilkinson 739 27