Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 14, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/18-5/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
- There have been 899,596 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 163 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 251.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 393.
- There have been 64,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 13, there were 491 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,912 67
Atkinson 802 20
Bacon 1,286 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 117
Banks 1,663 36
Barrow 8,957 139
Bartow 11,399 219
Ben Hill 1,503 61
Berrien 1,076 33
Bibb 13,529 417
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 960 35
Brooks 960 36
Bryan 2,831 38
Bulloch 5,200 63
Burke 1,810 40
Butts 2,374 81
Calhoun 447 16
Camden 3,291 32
Candler 785 38
Carroll 7,506 132
Catoosa 5,883 65
Charlton 1,260 28
Chatham 20,599 434
Chattahoochee 3,744 13
Chattooga 2,262 67
Cherokee 22,785 317
Clarke 12,922 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,503 489
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 61,925 1,002
Coffee 4,258 141
Colquitt 3,644 84
Columbia 11,201 166
Cook 1,175 40
Coweta 8,861 213
Crawford 522 19
Crisp 1,461 58
Dade 1,248 13
Dawson 2,763 46
DeKalb 58,975 975
Decatur 2,164 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5,665 285
Douglas 12,279 184
Early 1,041 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,889 69
Elbert 1,536 59
Emanuel 1,777 54
Evans 768 18
Fannin 2,173 61
Fayette 6,806 160
Floyd 10,082 194
Forsyth 18,251 194
Franklin 2,380 42
Fulton 83,750 1,340
Gilmer 2,555 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,808 159
Gordon 6,547 104
Grady 1,615 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,809 1,116
Habersham 4,691 154
Hall 25,475 465
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1,724 35
Harris 2,245 60
Hart 1,738 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,687 308
Houston 10,209 205
Irwin 756 19
Jackson 8,619 139
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,310 35
Jefferson 1,595 61
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1,620 53
Lamar 1,366 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,754 147
Lee 1,622 50
Liberty 3,605 62
Lincoln 532 25
Long 690 11
Lowndes 7,986 145
Lumpkin 2,849 67
Macon 628 31
Madison 2,784 48
Marion 408 21
McDuffie 1,718 43
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,570 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,552 76
Monroe 1,916 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,236 85
Muscogee 14,786 427
Newton 7,694 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,703 487
Oconee 3,093 66
Oglethorpe 1,217 29
Paulding 11,049 172
Peach 1,898 59
Pickens 2,583 64
Pierce 1,286 47
Pike 1,098 28
Polk 3,980 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,815 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,574 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,391 430
Rockdale 6,211 155
Schley 211 5
Screven 831 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4,222 167
Stephens 3,031 78
Stewart 838 25
Sumter 1,844 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,877 49
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3,668 114
Tift 3,476 101
Toombs 2,966 101
Towns 1,132 46
Treutlen 641 29
Troup 6,038 194
Turner 616 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,096 75
Unknown 2,277 4
Upson 1,836 112
Walker 6,742 82
Walton 8,189 240
Ware 3,078 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1,648 62
Wayne 2,791 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 463 21
White 3,015 68
Whitfield 14,989 232
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 690 23
Wilkinson 739 27
Worth 1,202 61