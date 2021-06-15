Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 15, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,307 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.00.

There have been 899,784 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 188 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.

There have been 64,431 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 45.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 15, there were 476 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,913 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1,286 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,664 36

Barrow 8,962 139

Bartow 11,398 219

Ben Hill 1,503 61

Berrien 1,076 33

Bibb 13,535 417

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 961 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,832 38

Bulloch 5,201 62

Burke 1,810 40

Butts 2,375 81

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3,292 32

Candler 789 38

Carroll 7,512 132

Catoosa 5,876 66

Charlton 1,261 28

Chatham 20,611 434

Chattahoochee 3,744 13

Chattooga 2,261 67

Cherokee 22,796 317

Clarke 12,921 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,507 489

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 61,934 1,002

Coffee 4,258 141

Colquitt 3,651 84

Columbia 11,201 166

Cook 1,176 40

Coweta 8,862 214

Crawford 522 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,245 13

Dawson 2,763 47

DeKalb 59,002 975

Decatur 2,164 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5,666 285

Douglas 12,280 184

Early 1,041 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,893 69

Elbert 1,536 59

Emanuel 1,777 54

Evans 773 18

Fannin 2,174 61

Fayette 6,807 160

Floyd 10,079 194

Forsyth 18,253 194

Franklin 2,382 43

Fulton 83,795 1,341

Gilmer 2,557 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,808 159

Gordon 6,550 104

Grady 1,616 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,779 1,120

Habersham 4,692 154

Hall 25,480 465

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1,724 35

Harris 2,246 60

Hart 1,740 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,691 308

Houston 10,212 205

Irwin 755 19

Jackson 8,619 139

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,310 35

Jefferson 1,594 61

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 795 43

Jones 1,620 53

Lamar 1,367 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,757 147

Lee 1,623 50

Liberty 3,606 62

Lincoln 534 25

Long 693 11

Lowndes 7,989 145

Lumpkin 2,853 67

Macon 628 31

Madison 2,785 47

Marion 408 21

McDuffie 1,719 43

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,571 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,552 76

Monroe 1,916 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,236 85

Muscogee 14,790 427

Newton 7,685 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,698 487

Oconee 3,093 66

Oglethorpe 1,217 29

Paulding 11,054 173

Peach 1,898 59

Pickens 2,584 64

Pierce 1,286 47

Pike 1,099 28

Polk 3,981 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,816 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,574 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,392 430

Rockdale 6,207 155

Schley 211 5

Screven 832 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4,223 167

Stephens 3,032 78

Stewart 853 25

Sumter 1,846 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,874 49

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3,670 114

Tift 3,477 101

Toombs 2,967 100

Towns 1,135 46

Treutlen 642 29

Troup 6,038 194

Turner 615 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,098 75

Unknown 2,274 4

Upson 1,838 112

Walker 6,739 82

Walton 8,190 240

Ware 3,077 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1,648 62

Wayne 2,790 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3,015 68

Whitfield 14,996 232

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 691 23

Wilkinson 739 27