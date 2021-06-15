x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 15, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,307 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.00. 
  • There have been 899,784 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 188 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.
  • There have been 64,431 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 45.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 15, there were 476 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,913    67

Atkinson    804    20

Bacon    1,286    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    117

Banks    1,664    36

Barrow    8,962    139

Bartow    11,398    219

Ben Hill    1,503    61

Berrien    1,076    33

Bibb    13,535    417

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    961    35

Brooks    961    36

Bryan    2,832    38

Bulloch    5,201    62

Burke    1,810    40

Butts    2,375    81

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3,292    32

Candler    789    38

Carroll    7,512    132

Catoosa    5,876    66

Charlton    1,261    28

Chatham    20,611    434

Chattahoochee    3,744    13

Chattooga    2,261    67

Cherokee    22,796    317

Clarke    12,921    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,507    489

Clinch    732    25

Cobb    61,934    1,002

Coffee    4,258    141

Colquitt    3,651    84

Columbia    11,201    166

Cook    1,176    40

Coweta    8,862    214

Crawford    522    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,245    13

Dawson    2,763    47

DeKalb    59,002    975

Decatur    2,164    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    801    30

Dougherty    5,666    285

Douglas    12,280    184

Early    1,041    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,893    69

Elbert    1,536    59

Emanuel    1,777    54

Evans    773    18

Fannin    2,174    61

Fayette    6,807    160

Floyd    10,079    194

Forsyth    18,253    194

Franklin    2,382    43

Fulton    83,795    1,341

Gilmer    2,557    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,808    159

Gordon    6,550    104

Grady    1,616    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,779    1,120

Habersham    4,692    154

Hall    25,480    465

Hancock    842    66

Haralson    1,724    35

Harris    2,246    60

Hart    1,740    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,691    308

Houston    10,212    205

Irwin    755    19

Jackson    8,619    139

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,310    35

Jefferson    1,594    61

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    795    43

Jones    1,620    53

Lamar    1,367    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,757    147

Lee    1,623    50

Liberty    3,606    62

Lincoln    534    25

Long    693    11

Lowndes    7,989    145

Lumpkin    2,853    67

Macon    628    31

Madison    2,785    47

Marion    408    21

McDuffie    1,719    43

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,571    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,552    76

Monroe    1,916    88

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,236    85

Muscogee    14,790    427

Newton    7,685    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,698    487

Oconee    3,093    66

Oglethorpe    1,217    29

Paulding    11,054    173

Peach    1,898    59

Pickens    2,584    64

Pierce    1,286    47

Pike    1,099    28

Polk    3,981    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,816    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,574    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,392    430

Rockdale    6,207    155

Schley    211    5

Screven    832    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4,223    167

Stephens    3,032    78

Stewart    853    25

Sumter    1,846    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,874    49

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    48

Thomas    3,670    114

Tift    3,477    101

Toombs    2,967    100

Towns    1,135    46

Treutlen    642    29

Troup    6,038    194

Turner    615    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,098    75

Unknown    2,274    4

Upson    1,838    112

Walker    6,739    82

Walton    8,190    240

Ware    3,077    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1,648    62

Wayne    2,790    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    464    21

White    3,015    68

Whitfield    14,996    232

Wilcox    482    30

Wilkes    691    23

Wilkinson    739    27

Worth    1,202    61

