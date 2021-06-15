Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 15, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,307 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.00.
- There have been 899,784 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 188 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.
- There have been 64,431 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 45.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 15, there were 476 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,913 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1,286 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 117
Banks 1,664 36
Barrow 8,962 139
Bartow 11,398 219
Ben Hill 1,503 61
Berrien 1,076 33
Bibb 13,535 417
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 961 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2,832 38
Bulloch 5,201 62
Burke 1,810 40
Butts 2,375 81
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3,292 32
Candler 789 38
Carroll 7,512 132
Catoosa 5,876 66
Charlton 1,261 28
Chatham 20,611 434
Chattahoochee 3,744 13
Chattooga 2,261 67
Cherokee 22,796 317
Clarke 12,921 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,507 489
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 61,934 1,002
Coffee 4,258 141
Colquitt 3,651 84
Columbia 11,201 166
Cook 1,176 40
Coweta 8,862 214
Crawford 522 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,245 13
Dawson 2,763 47
DeKalb 59,002 975
Decatur 2,164 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5,666 285
Douglas 12,280 184
Early 1,041 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,893 69
Elbert 1,536 59
Emanuel 1,777 54
Evans 773 18
Fannin 2,174 61
Fayette 6,807 160
Floyd 10,079 194
Forsyth 18,253 194
Franklin 2,382 43
Fulton 83,795 1,341
Gilmer 2,557 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,808 159
Gordon 6,550 104
Grady 1,616 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,779 1,120
Habersham 4,692 154
Hall 25,480 465
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1,724 35
Harris 2,246 60
Hart 1,740 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,691 308
Houston 10,212 205
Irwin 755 19
Jackson 8,619 139
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,310 35
Jefferson 1,594 61
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 795 43
Jones 1,620 53
Lamar 1,367 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,757 147
Lee 1,623 50
Liberty 3,606 62
Lincoln 534 25
Long 693 11
Lowndes 7,989 145
Lumpkin 2,853 67
Macon 628 31
Madison 2,785 47
Marion 408 21
McDuffie 1,719 43
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,571 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,552 76
Monroe 1,916 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,236 85
Muscogee 14,790 427
Newton 7,685 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,698 487
Oconee 3,093 66
Oglethorpe 1,217 29
Paulding 11,054 173
Peach 1,898 59
Pickens 2,584 64
Pierce 1,286 47
Pike 1,099 28
Polk 3,981 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,816 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,574 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,392 430
Rockdale 6,207 155
Schley 211 5
Screven 832 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4,223 167
Stephens 3,032 78
Stewart 853 25
Sumter 1,846 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,874 49
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3,670 114
Tift 3,477 101
Toombs 2,967 100
Towns 1,135 46
Treutlen 642 29
Troup 6,038 194
Turner 615 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,098 75
Unknown 2,274 4
Upson 1,838 112
Walker 6,739 82
Walton 8,190 240
Ware 3,077 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1,648 62
Wayne 2,790 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3,015 68
Whitfield 14,996 232
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 691 23
Wilkinson 739 27
Worth 1,202 61