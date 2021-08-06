Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,226 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86. There have been 898,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 266 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 281.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 462.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 266 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 281.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 462. There have been 64,181 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 50.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.14

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 50.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.14 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 9, there were 556 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,912 67

Atkinson 797 20

Bacon 1,287 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,883 118

Banks 1,660 38

Barrow 8,939 139

Bartow 11,390 218

Ben Hill 1,504 61

Berrien 1,075 33

Bibb 13,510 417

Bleckley 808 34

Brantley 957 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,806 38

Bulloch 5,238 64

Burke 1,807 40

Butts 2,371 81

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3,277 32

Candler 775 38

Carroll 7,497 133

Catoosa 5,884 65

Charlton 1,253 28

Chatham 20,571 437

Chattahoochee 3,642 13

Chattooga 2,260 66

Cherokee 22,757 315

Clarke 12,912 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,451 484

Clinch 737 25

Cobb 61,820 998

Coffee 4,260 141

Colquitt 3,626 84

Columbia 11,189 165

Cook 1,172 40

Coweta 8,849 213

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1,458 58

Dade 1,253 13

Dawson 2,767 47

DeKalb 58,884 971

Decatur 2,163 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5,660 286

Douglas 12,261 184

Early 1,035 43

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,878 66

Elbert 1,536 59

Emanuel 1,777 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2,160 62

Fayette 6,799 161

Floyd 10,079 193

Forsyth 18,226 192

Franklin 2,381 43

Fulton 83,661 1,330

Gilmer 2,531 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,810 159

Gordon 6,552 106

Grady 1,607 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,718 1,117

Habersham 4,683 153

Hall 25,435 459

Hancock 842 65

Haralson 1,726 35

Harris 2,242 59

Hart 1,734 38

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,645 308

Houston 10,201 204

Irwin 753 18

Jackson 8,612 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,310 35

Jefferson 1,594 60

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 794 43

Jones 1,612 52

Lamar 1,365 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,751 147

Lee 1,622 50

Liberty 3,601 62

Lincoln 531 25

Long 693 12

Lowndes 7,966 145

Lumpkin 2,845 66

Macon 627 30

Madison 2,783 47

Marion 406 21

McDuffie 1,711 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,565 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,551 74

Monroe 1,913 88

Montgomery 736 20

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,241 84

Muscogee 14,764 423

Newton 7,682 234

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,715 485

Oconee 3,090 66

Oglethorpe 1,214 29

Paulding 11,034 172

Peach 1,895 58

Pickens 2,575 64

Pierce 1,287 46

Pike 1,094 28

Polk 3,979 83

Pulaski 616 33

Putnam 1,814 58

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,573 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,373 430

Rockdale 6,196 154

Schley 211 5

Screven 828 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,210 166

Stephens 3,026 78

Stewart 838 25

Sumter 1,840 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,873 46

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 732 45

Terrell 584 47

Thomas 3,657 114

Tift 3,473 99

Toombs 2,973 101

Towns 1,132 45

Treutlen 639 28

Troup 6,033 195

Turner 614 34

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2,091 72

Unknown 2,293 5

Upson 1,834 111

Walker 6,731 81

Walton 8,171 239

Ware 3,075 152

Warren 390 17

Washington 1,645 62

Wayne 2,785 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,012 68

Whitfield 14,965 231

Wilcox 481 30

Wilkes 685 23

Wilkinson 738 27