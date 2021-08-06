Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 9, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,226 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86.
- There have been 898,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 266 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 281.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 462.
- There have been 64,181 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 50.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.14
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 9, there were 556 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,912 67
Atkinson 797 20
Bacon 1,287 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,883 118
Banks 1,660 38
Barrow 8,939 139
Bartow 11,390 218
Ben Hill 1,504 61
Berrien 1,075 33
Bibb 13,510 417
Bleckley 808 34
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2,806 38
Bulloch 5,238 64
Burke 1,807 40
Butts 2,371 81
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3,277 32
Candler 775 38
Carroll 7,497 133
Catoosa 5,884 65
Charlton 1,253 28
Chatham 20,571 437
Chattahoochee 3,642 13
Chattooga 2,260 66
Cherokee 22,757 315
Clarke 12,912 141
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,451 484
Clinch 737 25
Cobb 61,820 998
Coffee 4,260 141
Colquitt 3,626 84
Columbia 11,189 165
Cook 1,172 40
Coweta 8,849 213
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1,458 58
Dade 1,253 13
Dawson 2,767 47
DeKalb 58,884 971
Decatur 2,163 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5,660 286
Douglas 12,261 184
Early 1,035 43
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,878 66
Elbert 1,536 59
Emanuel 1,777 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2,160 62
Fayette 6,799 161
Floyd 10,079 193
Forsyth 18,226 192
Franklin 2,381 43
Fulton 83,661 1,330
Gilmer 2,531 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,810 159
Gordon 6,552 106
Grady 1,607 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,718 1,117
Habersham 4,683 153
Hall 25,435 459
Hancock 842 65
Haralson 1,726 35
Harris 2,242 59
Hart 1,734 38
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,645 308
Houston 10,201 204
Irwin 753 18
Jackson 8,612 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,310 35
Jefferson 1,594 60
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1,612 52
Lamar 1,365 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,751 147
Lee 1,622 50
Liberty 3,601 62
Lincoln 531 25
Long 693 12
Lowndes 7,966 145
Lumpkin 2,845 66
Macon 627 30
Madison 2,783 47
Marion 406 21
McDuffie 1,711 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,565 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,551 74
Monroe 1,913 88
Montgomery 736 20
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,241 84
Muscogee 14,764 423
Newton 7,682 234
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,715 485
Oconee 3,090 66
Oglethorpe 1,214 29
Paulding 11,034 172
Peach 1,895 58
Pickens 2,575 64
Pierce 1,287 46
Pike 1,094 28
Polk 3,979 83
Pulaski 616 33
Putnam 1,814 58
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,573 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,373 430
Rockdale 6,196 154
Schley 211 5
Screven 828 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,210 166
Stephens 3,026 78
Stewart 838 25
Sumter 1,840 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,873 46
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 732 45
Terrell 584 47
Thomas 3,657 114
Tift 3,473 99
Toombs 2,973 101
Towns 1,132 45
Treutlen 639 28
Troup 6,033 195
Turner 614 34
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2,091 72
Unknown 2,293 5
Upson 1,834 111
Walker 6,731 81
Walton 8,171 239
Ware 3,075 152
Warren 390 17
Washington 1,645 62
Wayne 2,785 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,012 68
Whitfield 14,965 231
Wilcox 481 30
Wilkes 685 23
Wilkinson 738 27
Worth 1,202 61