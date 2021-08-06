x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,226 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86. 
  • There have been 898,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 266 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 281.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 462.  
  • There have been 64,181 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 50.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.14 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current  statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 9, there were 556 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS   

Appling    1,912    67

Atkinson    797    20

Bacon    1,287    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,883    118

Banks    1,660    38

Barrow    8,939    139

Bartow    11,390    218

Ben Hill    1,504    61

Berrien    1,075    33

Bibb    13,510    417

Bleckley    808    34

Brantley    957    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2,806    38

Bulloch    5,238    64

Burke    1,807    40

Butts    2,371    81

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3,277    32

Candler    775    38

Carroll    7,497    133

Catoosa    5,884    65

Charlton    1,253    28

Chatham    20,571    437

Chattahoochee    3,642    13

Chattooga    2,260    66

Cherokee    22,757    315

Clarke    12,912    141

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,451    484

Clinch    737    25

Cobb    61,820    998

Coffee    4,260    141

Colquitt    3,626    84

Columbia    11,189    165

Cook    1,172    40

Coweta    8,849    213

Crawford    520    19

Crisp    1,458    58

Dade    1,253    13

Dawson    2,767    47

DeKalb    58,884    971

Decatur    2,163    55

Dodge    1,091    57

Dooly    802    32

Dougherty    5,660    286

Douglas    12,261    184

Early    1,035    43

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,878    66

Elbert    1,536    59

Emanuel    1,777    55

Evans    773    17

Fannin    2,160    62

Fayette    6,799    161

Floyd    10,079    193

Forsyth    18,226    192

Franklin    2,381    43

Fulton    83,661    1,330

Gilmer    2,531    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,810    159

Gordon    6,552    106

Grady    1,607    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,718    1,117

Habersham    4,683    153

Hall    25,435    459

Hancock    842    65

Haralson    1,726    35

Harris    2,242    59

Hart    1,734    38

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,645    308

Houston    10,201    204

Irwin    753    18

Jackson    8,612    136

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,310    35

Jefferson    1,594    60

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    794    43

Jones    1,612    52

Lamar    1,365    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,751    147

Lee    1,622    50

Liberty    3,601    62

Lincoln    531    25

Long    693    12

Lowndes    7,966    145

Lumpkin    2,845    66

Macon    627    30

Madison    2,783    47

Marion    406    21

McDuffie    1,711    42

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,565    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,551    74

Monroe    1,913    88

Montgomery    736    20

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,241    84

Muscogee    14,764    423

Newton    7,682    234

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,715    485

Oconee    3,090    66

Oglethorpe    1,214    29

Paulding    11,034    172

Peach    1,895    58

Pickens    2,575    64

Pierce    1,287    46

Pike    1,094    28

Polk    3,979    83

Pulaski    616    33

Putnam    1,814    58

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,573    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,373    430

Rockdale    6,196    154

Schley    211    5

Screven    828    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,210    166

Stephens    3,026    78

Stewart    838    25

Sumter    1,840    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,873    46

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    732    45

Terrell    584    47

Thomas    3,657    114

Tift    3,473    99

Toombs    2,973    101

Towns    1,132    45

Treutlen    639    28

Troup    6,033    195

Turner    614    34

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2,091    72

Unknown    2,293    5

Upson    1,834    111

Walker    6,731    81

Walton    8,171    239

Ware    3,075    152

Warren    390    17

Washington    1,645    62

Wayne    2,785    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    462    21

White    3,012    68

Whitfield    14,965    231

Wilcox    481    30

Wilkes    685    23

Wilkinson    738    27

Worth    1,202    61

Related Articles