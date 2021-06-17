Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, June 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,386 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71.
- There have been 900,368 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 301 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 399.
- There have been 64,525 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 43 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 17, there were 434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,920 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1,294 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 117
Banks 1,664 36
Barrow 8,965 140
Bartow 11,397 219
Ben Hill 1,504 62
Berrien 1,079 33
Bibb 13,547 418
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 963 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2,836 38
Bulloch 5,220 62
Burke 1,811 40
Butts 2,378 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3,297 32
Candler 789 38
Carroll 7,521 132
Catoosa 5,885 66
Charlton 1,264 28
Chatham 20,628 434
Chattahoochee 3,745 13
Chattooga 2,261 67
Cherokee 22,803 318
Clarke 12,923 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,534 490
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61,975 1,003
Coffee 4,257 143
Colquitt 3,653 85
Columbia 11,204 166
Cook 1,176 40
Coweta 8,873 214
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,244 13
Dawson 2,763 48
DeKalb 59,044 983
Decatur 2,166 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 802 30
Dougherty 5,668 287
Douglas 12,284 185
Early 1,041 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,900 69
Elbert 1,537 59
Emanuel 1,778 54
Evans 775 18
Fannin 2,175 61
Fayette 6,809 160
Floyd 10,076 195
Forsyth 18,269 196
Franklin 2,382 43
Fulton 83,871 1,345
Gilmer 2,559 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,810 159
Gordon 6,554 105
Grady 1,618 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,793 1,127
Habersham 4,693 155
Hall 25,496 465
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1,724 35
Harris 2,250 60
Hart 1,746 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,712 308
Houston 10,215 207
Irwin 755 19
Jackson 8,624 139
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,313 35
Jefferson 1,594 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 795 43
Jones 1,620 53
Lamar 1,367 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,759 147
Lee 1,623 51
Liberty 3,613 63
Lincoln 534 25
Long 695 11
Lowndes 7,994 145
Lumpkin 2,853 67
Macon 631 31
Madison 2,784 47
Marion 408 21
McDuffie 1,721 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,571 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,552 76
Monroe 1,919 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,234 86
Muscogee 14,802 431
Newton 7,684 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,703 488
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,218 30
Paulding 11,057 173
Peach 1,895 59
Pickens 2,586 64
Pierce 1,286 49
Pike 1,100 28
Polk 3,981 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,816 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,578 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,398 431
Rockdale 6,219 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 833 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4,230 167
Stephens 3,031 78
Stewart 882 25
Sumter 1,848 96
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,880 50
Taylor 518 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3,674 114
Tift 3,478 101
Toombs 2,969 101
Towns 1,138 47
Treutlen 642 30
Troup 6,044 194
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,100 76
Unknown 2,263 4
Upson 1,838 112
Walker 6,743 82
Walton 8,192 240
Ware 3,080 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1,649 62
Wayne 2,795 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 465 21
White 3,015 68
Whitfield 14,998 232
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 692 23
Wilkinson 740 27
Worth 1,202 62