Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, June 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,386 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71. There have been 900,368 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 301 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 399.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 301 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 399. There have been 64,525 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 43 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 43 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 17, there were 434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,920 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1,294 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,664 36

Barrow 8,965 140

Bartow 11,397 219

Ben Hill 1,504 62

Berrien 1,079 33

Bibb 13,547 418

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 963 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,836 38

Bulloch 5,220 62

Burke 1,811 40

Butts 2,378 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,297 32

Candler 789 38

Carroll 7,521 132

Catoosa 5,885 66

Charlton 1,264 28

Chatham 20,628 434

Chattahoochee 3,745 13

Chattooga 2,261 67

Cherokee 22,803 318

Clarke 12,923 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,534 490

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61,975 1,003

Coffee 4,257 143

Colquitt 3,653 85

Columbia 11,204 166

Cook 1,176 40

Coweta 8,873 214

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,244 13

Dawson 2,763 48

DeKalb 59,044 983

Decatur 2,166 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 802 30

Dougherty 5,668 287

Douglas 12,284 185

Early 1,041 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,900 69

Elbert 1,537 59

Emanuel 1,778 54

Evans 775 18

Fannin 2,175 61

Fayette 6,809 160

Floyd 10,076 195

Forsyth 18,269 196

Franklin 2,382 43

Fulton 83,871 1,345

Gilmer 2,559 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,810 159

Gordon 6,554 105

Grady 1,618 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,793 1,127

Habersham 4,693 155

Hall 25,496 465

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1,724 35

Harris 2,250 60

Hart 1,746 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,712 308

Houston 10,215 207

Irwin 755 19

Jackson 8,624 139

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,313 35

Jefferson 1,594 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 795 43

Jones 1,620 53

Lamar 1,367 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,759 147

Lee 1,623 51

Liberty 3,613 63

Lincoln 534 25

Long 695 11

Lowndes 7,994 145

Lumpkin 2,853 67

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,784 47

Marion 408 21

McDuffie 1,721 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,571 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,552 76

Monroe 1,919 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,234 86

Muscogee 14,802 431

Newton 7,684 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,703 488

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,218 30

Paulding 11,057 173

Peach 1,895 59

Pickens 2,586 64

Pierce 1,286 49

Pike 1,100 28

Polk 3,981 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,816 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,578 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,398 431

Rockdale 6,219 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 833 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4,230 167

Stephens 3,031 78

Stewart 882 25

Sumter 1,848 96

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,880 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3,674 114

Tift 3,478 101

Toombs 2,969 101

Towns 1,138 47

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6,044 194

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,100 76

Unknown 2,263 4

Upson 1,838 112

Walker 6,743 82

Walton 8,192 240

Ware 3,080 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1,649 62

Wayne 2,795 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 465 21

White 3,015 68

Whitfield 14,998 232

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 692 23

Wilkinson 740 27