x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, June 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,386 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71. 
  • There have been 900,368 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 301 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 399.
  • There have been 64,525 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 43 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 17, there were 434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day. 


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,920    67

Atkinson    804    20

Bacon    1,294    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    117

Banks    1,664    36

Barrow    8,965    140

Bartow    11,397    219

Ben Hill    1,504    62

Berrien    1,079    33

Bibb    13,547    418

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    963    35

Brooks    961    36

Bryan    2,836    38

Bulloch    5,220    62

Burke    1,811    40

Butts    2,378    83

Calhoun    449    16

Camden    3,297    32

Candler    789    38

Carroll    7,521    132

Catoosa    5,885    66

Charlton    1,264    28

Chatham    20,628    434

Chattahoochee    3,745    13

Chattooga    2,261    67

Cherokee    22,803    318

Clarke    12,923    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,534    490

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    61,975    1,003

Coffee    4,257    143

Colquitt    3,653    85

Columbia    11,204    166

Cook    1,176    40

Coweta    8,873    214

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,244    13

Dawson    2,763    48

DeKalb    59,044    983

Decatur    2,166    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    802    30

Dougherty    5,668    287

Douglas    12,284    185

Early    1,041    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,900    69

Elbert    1,537    59

Emanuel    1,778    54

Evans    775    18

Fannin    2,175    61

Fayette    6,809    160

Floyd    10,076    195

Forsyth    18,269    196

Franklin    2,382    43

Fulton    83,871    1,345

Gilmer    2,559    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,810    159

Gordon    6,554    105

Grady    1,618    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,793    1,127

Habersham    4,693    155

Hall    25,496    465

Hancock    843    66

Haralson    1,724    35

Harris    2,250    60

Hart    1,746    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,712    308

Houston    10,215    207

Irwin    755    19

Jackson    8,624    139

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,313    35

Jefferson    1,594    61

Jenkins    731    39

Johnson    795    43

Jones    1,620    53

Lamar    1,367    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,759    147

Lee    1,623    51

Liberty    3,613    63

Lincoln    534    25

Long    695    11

Lowndes    7,994    145

Lumpkin    2,853    67

Macon    631    31

Madison    2,784    47

Marion    408    21

McDuffie    1,721    43

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,571    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,552    76

Monroe    1,919    88

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,234    86

Muscogee    14,802    431

Newton    7,684    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,703    488

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,218    30

Paulding    11,057    173

Peach    1,895    59

Pickens    2,586    64

Pierce    1,286    49

Pike    1,100    28

Polk    3,981    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,816    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,578    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,398    431

Rockdale    6,219    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    833    21

Seminole    754    18

Spalding    4,230    167

Stephens    3,031    78

Stewart    882    25

Sumter    1,848    96

Talbot    400    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,880    50

Taylor    518    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    48

Thomas    3,674    114

Tift    3,478    101

Toombs    2,969    101

Towns    1,138    47

Treutlen    642    30

Troup    6,044    194

Turner    614    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,100    76

Unknown    2,263    4

Upson    1,838    112

Walker    6,743    82

Walton    8,192    240

Ware    3,080    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1,649    62

Wayne    2,795    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    465    21

White    3,015    68

Whitfield    14,998    232

Wilcox    483    30

Wilkes    692    23

Wilkinson    740    27

Worth    1,202    62

Related Articles