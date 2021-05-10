x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, May 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86.
  • There have been 886,723 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 349 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 755.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959.
  • There have been 62,206 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of eight since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 10, there were 1,009 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1924    66

Atkinson    788    18

Bacon    1288    28

Baker    162    9

Baldwin    3846    113

Banks    1642    34

Barrow    8788    133

Bartow    11254    207

Ben Hill    1491    61

Berrien    1061    32

Bibb    13366    406

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    936    32

Brooks    946    36

Bryan    2741    36

Bulloch    5276    64

Burke    1787    36

Butts    2342    77

Calhoun    450    15

Camden    3220    30

Candler    753    37

Carroll    7430    131

Catoosa    5733    64

Charlton    1141    25

Chatham    20259    428

Chattahoochee    3390    13

Chattooga    2254    63

Cherokee    22465    304

Clarke    12806    137

Clay    184    3

Clayton    23936    457

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    60975    969

Coffee    4237    137

Colquitt    3536    79

Columbia    11094    161

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8716    206

Crawford    526    17

Crisp    1447    56

Dade    1218    13

Dawson    2731    42

DeKalb    58086    933

Decatur    2151    55

Dodge    1085    56

Dooly    792    32

Dougherty    5577    281

Douglas    12043    177

Early    1016    44

Echols    359    4

Effingham    3821    65

Elbert    1529    58

Emanuel    1740    53

Evans    760    17

Fannin    2131    61

Fayette    6713    153

Floyd    10016    185

Forsyth    17996    185

Franklin    2349    43

Fulton    82543    1285

Gilmer    2498    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6731    153

Gordon    6506    104

Grady    1561    47

Greene    1507    56

Gwinnett    86792    1081

Habersham    4658    153

Hall    25114    443

Hancock    835    62

Haralson    1721    35

Harris    2175    58

Hart    1709    37

Heard    649    16

Henry    19328    300

Houston    10121    194

Irwin    684    18

Jackson    8535    140

Jasper    681    19

Jeff Davis    1299    36

Jefferson    1583    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    788    42

Jones    1585    53

Lamar    1355    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3718    144

Lee    1601    50

Liberty    3467    61

Lincoln    515    24

Long    676    11

Lowndes    7829    143

Lumpkin    2804    63

Macon    619    27

Madison    2757    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1695    41

McIntosh    699    14

Meriwether    1531    73

Miller    683    9

Mitchell    1542    74

Monroe    1874    87

Montgomery    725    21

Morgan    1199    23

Murray    4192    81

Muscogee    14430    404

Newton    7560    223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23740    476

Oconee    3063    65

Oglethorpe    1195    28

Paulding    10829    167

Peach    1865    52

Pickens    2548    64

Pierce    1271    44

Pike    1071    26

Polk    3955    82

Pulaski    611    32

Putnam    1804    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1549    41

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20099    418

Rockdale    6073    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    816    21

Seminole    752    18

Spalding    4102    156

Stephens    2989    81

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1811    92

Talbot    386    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1852    47

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    724    45

Terrell    572    45

Thomas    3590    113

Tift    3444    97

Toombs    2945    98

Towns    1108    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5981    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    515    39

Union    2059    71

Unknown    2353    12

Upson    1820    107

Walker    6569    80

Walton    8107    237

Ware    3030    153

Warren    381    14

Washington    1635    62

Wayne    2759    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2985    67

Whitfield    14873    230

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1197    61

Related Articles