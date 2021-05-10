Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, May 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86.
- There have been 886,723 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 349 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 755.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959.
- There have been 62,206 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of eight since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 10, there were 1,009 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1924 66
Atkinson 788 18
Bacon 1288 28
Baker 162 9
Baldwin 3846 113
Banks 1642 34
Barrow 8788 133
Bartow 11254 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1061 32
Bibb 13366 406
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 936 32
Brooks 946 36
Bryan 2741 36
Bulloch 5276 64
Burke 1787 36
Butts 2342 77
Calhoun 450 15
Camden 3220 30
Candler 753 37
Carroll 7430 131
Catoosa 5733 64
Charlton 1141 25
Chatham 20259 428
Chattahoochee 3390 13
Chattooga 2254 63
Cherokee 22465 304
Clarke 12806 137
Clay 184 3
Clayton 23936 457
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 60975 969
Coffee 4237 137
Colquitt 3536 79
Columbia 11094 161
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8716 206
Crawford 526 17
Crisp 1447 56
Dade 1218 13
Dawson 2731 42
DeKalb 58086 933
Decatur 2151 55
Dodge 1085 56
Dooly 792 32
Dougherty 5577 281
Douglas 12043 177
Early 1016 44
Echols 359 4
Effingham 3821 65
Elbert 1529 58
Emanuel 1740 53
Evans 760 17
Fannin 2131 61
Fayette 6713 153
Floyd 10016 185
Forsyth 17996 185
Franklin 2349 43
Fulton 82543 1285
Gilmer 2498 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6731 153
Gordon 6506 104
Grady 1561 47
Greene 1507 56
Gwinnett 86792 1081
Habersham 4658 153
Hall 25114 443
Hancock 835 62
Haralson 1721 35
Harris 2175 58
Hart 1709 37
Heard 649 16
Henry 19328 300
Houston 10121 194
Irwin 684 18
Jackson 8535 140
Jasper 681 19
Jeff Davis 1299 36
Jefferson 1583 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 788 42
Jones 1585 53
Lamar 1355 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3718 144
Lee 1601 50
Liberty 3467 61
Lincoln 515 24
Long 676 11
Lowndes 7829 143
Lumpkin 2804 63
Macon 619 27
Madison 2757 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1695 41
McIntosh 699 14
Meriwether 1531 73
Miller 683 9
Mitchell 1542 74
Monroe 1874 87
Montgomery 725 21
Morgan 1199 23
Murray 4192 81
Muscogee 14430 404
Newton 7560 223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23740 476
Oconee 3063 65
Oglethorpe 1195 28
Paulding 10829 167
Peach 1865 52
Pickens 2548 64
Pierce 1271 44
Pike 1071 26
Polk 3955 82
Pulaski 611 32
Putnam 1804 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1549 41
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20099 418
Rockdale 6073 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 816 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4102 156
Stephens 2989 81
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1811 92
Talbot 386 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1852 47
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 724 45
Terrell 572 45
Thomas 3590 113
Tift 3444 97
Toombs 2945 98
Towns 1108 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5981 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 515 39
Union 2059 71
Unknown 2353 12
Upson 1820 107
Walker 6569 80
Walton 8107 237
Ware 3030 153
Warren 381 14
Washington 1635 62
Wayne 2759 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2985 67
Whitfield 14873 230
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1197 61