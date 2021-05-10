Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, May 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86.

in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86. There have been 886,723 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 349 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 755.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 349 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 755.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959. There have been 62,206 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of eight since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of eight since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 10, there were 1,009 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1924 66

Atkinson 788 18

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 162 9

Baldwin 3846 113

Banks 1642 34

Barrow 8788 133

Bartow 11254 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1061 32

Bibb 13366 406

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 936 32

Brooks 946 36

Bryan 2741 36

Bulloch 5276 64

Burke 1787 36

Butts 2342 77

Calhoun 450 15

Camden 3220 30

Candler 753 37

Carroll 7430 131

Catoosa 5733 64

Charlton 1141 25

Chatham 20259 428

Chattahoochee 3390 13

Chattooga 2254 63

Cherokee 22465 304

Clarke 12806 137

Clay 184 3

Clayton 23936 457

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 60975 969

Coffee 4237 137

Colquitt 3536 79

Columbia 11094 161

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8716 206

Crawford 526 17

Crisp 1447 56

Dade 1218 13

Dawson 2731 42

DeKalb 58086 933

Decatur 2151 55

Dodge 1085 56

Dooly 792 32

Dougherty 5577 281

Douglas 12043 177

Early 1016 44

Echols 359 4

Effingham 3821 65

Elbert 1529 58

Emanuel 1740 53

Evans 760 17

Fannin 2131 61

Fayette 6713 153

Floyd 10016 185

Forsyth 17996 185

Franklin 2349 43

Fulton 82543 1285

Gilmer 2498 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6731 153

Gordon 6506 104

Grady 1561 47

Greene 1507 56

Gwinnett 86792 1081

Habersham 4658 153

Hall 25114 443

Hancock 835 62

Haralson 1721 35

Harris 2175 58

Hart 1709 37

Heard 649 16

Henry 19328 300

Houston 10121 194

Irwin 684 18

Jackson 8535 140

Jasper 681 19

Jeff Davis 1299 36

Jefferson 1583 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 788 42

Jones 1585 53

Lamar 1355 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3718 144

Lee 1601 50

Liberty 3467 61

Lincoln 515 24

Long 676 11

Lowndes 7829 143

Lumpkin 2804 63

Macon 619 27

Madison 2757 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1695 41

McIntosh 699 14

Meriwether 1531 73

Miller 683 9

Mitchell 1542 74

Monroe 1874 87

Montgomery 725 21

Morgan 1199 23

Murray 4192 81

Muscogee 14430 404

Newton 7560 223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23740 476

Oconee 3063 65

Oglethorpe 1195 28

Paulding 10829 167

Peach 1865 52

Pickens 2548 64

Pierce 1271 44

Pike 1071 26

Polk 3955 82

Pulaski 611 32

Putnam 1804 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1549 41

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20099 418

Rockdale 6073 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 816 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4102 156

Stephens 2989 81

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1811 92

Talbot 386 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1852 47

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 724 45

Terrell 572 45

Thomas 3590 113

Tift 3444 97

Toombs 2945 98

Towns 1108 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5981 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 515 39

Union 2059 71

Unknown 2353 12

Upson 1820 107

Walker 6569 80

Walton 8107 237

Ware 3030 153

Warren 381 14

Washington 1635 62

Wayne 2759 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2985 67

Whitfield 14873 230

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 731 28