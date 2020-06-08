Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,026 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/24-8/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/10-7/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71.
- There have been 204,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,182 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,450.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,562.
- There have been 20,002 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 214 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 6, there were 3,006 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 71 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 619 19
Atkinson 306 2
Bacon 424 6
Baker 63 3
Baldwin 1010 38
Banks 255 3
Barrow 1214 32
Bartow 1772 61
Ben Hill 388 3
Berrien 279 0
Bibb 3395 66
Bleckley 166 6
Brantley 238 4
Brooks 380 18
Bryan 608 9
Bulloch 1175 14
Burke 437 7
Butts 476 37
Calhoun 200 6
Camden 713 4
Candler 243 4
Carroll 1811 47
Catoosa 593 9
Charlton 403 3
Chatham 5441 74
Chattahoochee 734 1
Chattooga 231 3
Cherokee 3155 58
Clarke 1894 18
Clay 85 2
Clayton 4790 103
Clinch 181 4
Cobb 12718 313
Coffee 1416 25
Colquitt 1521 22
Columbia 2088 21
Cook 426 6
Coweta 1425 22
Crawford 100 0
Crisp 370 14
Dade 121 1
Dawson 335 3
DeKalb 13237 234
Decatur 728 10
Dodge 201 3
Dooly 245 14
Dougherty 2661 170
Douglas 2493 50
Early 355 31
Echols 217 2
Effingham 684 1
Elbert 339 1
Emanuel 459 9
Evans 236 1
Fannin 303 3
Fayette 1047 26
Floyd 1388 17
Forsyth 2084 22
Franklin 390 5
Fulton 19230 410
Gilmer 571 4
Glascock 24 0
Glynn 2422 42
Gordon 1106 23
Grady 453 5
Greene 287 11
Gwinnett 18854 244
Habersham 1102 48
Hall 5847 88
Hancock 298 34
Haralson 206 6
Harris 637 16
Hart 284 4
Heard 139 4
Henry 3184 44
Houston 1871 51
Irwin 159 1
Jackson 1017 13
Jasper 149 1
Jeff Davis 418 8
Jefferson 469 7
Jenkins 236 24
Johnson 231 11
Jones 293 3
Lamar 257 11
Lanier 213 4
Laurens 828 8
Lee 527 22
Liberty 676 3
Lincoln 132 4
Long 114 1
Lowndes 3077 37
Lumpkin 320 6
Macon 176 10
Madison 371 5
Marion 147 4
McDuffie 317 10
McIntosh 164 2
Meriwether 373 6
Miller 135 0
Mitchell 634 41
Monroe 441 25
Montgomery 146 1
Morgan 246 0
Murray 564 2
Muscogee 4514 90
Newton 1693 35
Oconee 418 15
Oglethorpe 201 7
Paulding 1578 21
Peach 359 12
Pickens 341 5
Pierce 387 6
Pike 200 4
Polk 743 11
Pulaski 90 2
Putnam 401 17
Quitman 29 1
Rabun 203 3
Randolph 266 26
Richmond 3984 87
Rockdale 1242 17
Schley 58 1
Screven 185 9
Seminole 180 5
Spalding 893 41
Stephens 588 12
Stewart 254 5
Sumter 742 56
Talbot 133 3
Taliaferro 12 0
Tattnall 466 1
Taylor 78 2
Telfair 273 7
Terrell 296 30
Thomas 1057 41
Tift 1297 35
Toombs 699 7
Towns 124 1
Treutlen 107 3
Troup 2238 67
Turner 237 18
Twiggs 106 3
Union 242 7
Upson 496 46
Walker 635 16
Walton 1044 39
Ware 1113 25
Warren 62 1
Washington 448 2
Wayne 701 7
Webster 39 2
Wheeler 87 1
White 320 5
Whitfield 3358 28
Wilcox 176 18
Wilkes 183 3
Wilkinson 201 10
Worth 440 23
