Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,026 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/24-8/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/10-7/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for Aug. 6
  • There have been 204,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,182 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,450.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,562.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Aug. 6
  • There have been 20,002 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 214 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.64.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia for Aug. 6
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 6, there were 3,006 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 71 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 testing vs. cases in Georgia for Aug. 6

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    619    19

Atkinson    306    2

Bacon    424    6

Baker    63    3

Baldwin    1010    38

Banks    255    3

Barrow    1214    32

Bartow    1772    61

Ben Hill    388    3

Berrien    279    0

Bibb    3395    66

Bleckley    166    6

Brantley    238    4

Brooks    380    18

Bryan    608    9

Bulloch    1175    14

Burke    437    7

Butts    476    37

Calhoun    200    6

Camden    713    4

Candler    243    4

Carroll    1811    47

Catoosa    593    9

Charlton    403    3

Chatham    5441    74

Chattahoochee    734    1

Chattooga    231    3

Cherokee    3155    58

Clarke    1894    18

Clay    85    2

Clayton    4790    103

Clinch    181    4

Cobb    12718    313

Coffee    1416    25

Colquitt    1521    22

Columbia    2088    21

Cook    426    6

Coweta    1425    22

Crawford    100    0

Crisp    370    14

Dade    121    1

Dawson    335    3

DeKalb    13237    234

Decatur    728    10

Dodge    201    3

Dooly    245    14

Dougherty    2661    170

Douglas    2493    50

Early    355    31

Echols    217    2

Effingham    684    1

Elbert    339    1

Emanuel    459    9

Evans    236    1

Fannin    303    3

Fayette    1047    26

Floyd    1388    17

Forsyth    2084    22

Franklin    390    5

Fulton    19230    410

Gilmer    571    4

Glascock    24    0

Glynn    2422    42

Gordon    1106    23

Grady    453    5

Greene    287    11

Gwinnett    18854    244

Habersham    1102    48

Hall    5847    88

Hancock    298    34

Haralson    206    6

Harris    637    16

Hart    284    4

Heard    139    4

Henry    3184    44

Houston    1871    51

Irwin    159    1

Jackson    1017    13

Jasper    149    1

Jeff Davis    418    8

Jefferson    469    7

Jenkins    236    24

Johnson    231    11

Jones    293    3

Lamar    257    11

Lanier    213    4

Laurens    828    8

Lee    527    22

Liberty    676    3

Lincoln    132    4

Long    114    1

Lowndes    3077    37

Lumpkin    320    6

Macon    176    10

Madison    371    5

Marion    147    4

McDuffie    317    10

McIntosh    164    2

Meriwether    373    6

Miller    135    0

Mitchell    634    41

Monroe    441    25

Montgomery    146    1

Morgan    246    0

Murray    564    2

Muscogee    4514    90

Newton    1693    35

Oconee    418    15

Oglethorpe    201    7

Paulding    1578    21

Peach    359    12

Pickens    341    5

Pierce    387    6

Pike    200    4

Polk    743    11

Pulaski    90    2

Putnam    401    17

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    203    3

Randolph    266    26

Richmond    3984    87

Rockdale    1242    17

Schley    58    1

Screven    185    9

Seminole    180    5

Spalding    893    41

Stephens    588    12

Stewart    254    5

Sumter    742    56

Talbot    133    3

Taliaferro    12    0

Tattnall    466    1

Taylor    78    2

Telfair    273    7

Terrell    296    30

Thomas    1057    41

Tift    1297    35

Toombs    699    7

Towns    124    1

Treutlen    107    3

Troup    2238    67

Turner    237    18

Twiggs    106    3

Union    242    7

Upson    496    46

Walker    635    16

Walton    1044    39

Ware    1113    25

Warren    62    1

Washington    448    2

Wayne    701    7

Webster    39    2

Wheeler    87    1

White    320    5

Whitfield    3358    28

Wilcox    176    18

Wilkes    183    3

Wilkinson    201    10

Worth    440    23

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

