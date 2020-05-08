Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,984 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/23-8/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/9-7/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.50.
- There have been 201,713 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,765 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,529.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,458.
- There have been 19,788 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 362 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 276.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 244.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 5, there were 3,077 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 18996 407
Gwinnett 18550 241
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15318 85
DeKalb 12998 231
Cobb 12489 310
Hall 5759 86
Chatham 5360 73
Clayton 4716 102
Muscogee 4455 89
Richmond 3921 87
Bibb 3353 65
Whitfield 3313 28
Henry 3138 44
Cherokee 3085 57
Lowndes 3032 34
Dougherty 2652 169
Unknown 2545 10
Douglas 2464 50
Glynn 2392 42
Troup 2213 66
Columbia 2050 21
Forsyth 2035 22
Clarke 1863 17
Houston 1847 50
Carroll 1779 47
Bartow 1735 61
Newton 1688 37
Paulding 1538 21
Colquitt 1519 22
Coweta 1404 22
Coffee 1394 25
Floyd 1353 16
Tift 1287 35
Rockdale 1221 16
Barrow 1180 32
Bulloch 1137 14
Ware 1097 24
Habersham 1089 48
Gordon 1083 23
Thomas 1035 40
Fayette 1028 25
Walton 1020 37
Jackson 1000 13
Baldwin 988 38
Spalding 884 40
Laurens 785 6
Sumter 741 56
Polk 714 11
Decatur 711 10
Camden 708 4
Chattahoochee 696 1
Wayne 696 7
Toombs 677 7
Effingham 672 1
Liberty 659 3
Mitchell 633 41
Harris 628 16
Walker 617 16
Appling 615 19
Bryan 601 8
Catoosa 587 9
Stephens 579 11
Murray 556 2
Gilmer 553 4
Lee 526 22
Upson 494 46
Butts 469 37
Jefferson 460 7
Tattnall 458 1
Emanuel 450 8
Washington 449 2
Monroe 440 25
Grady 439 5
Worth 436 23
Burke 427 7
Bacon 420 6
Cook 416 6
Jeff Davis 415 7
Oconee 413 15
Charlton 401 3
Putnam 393 17
Brooks 387 17
Pierce 386 6
Franklin 385 5
Ben Hill 371 3
Madison 368 5
Meriwether 367 6
Crisp 366 14
Early 352 31
Peach 351 12
Pickens 335 5
Elbert 334 1
Dawson 329 3
Lumpkin 316 6
White 314 5
McDuffie 306 10
Atkinson 301 2
Fannin 300 3
Terrell 296 30
Hancock 294 34
Greene 283 11
Jones 282 3
Hart 277 4
Randolph 266 26
Telfair 263 7
Berrien 262 0
Stewart 253 5
Lamar 252 10
Banks 247 3
Dooly 244 14
Union 238 6
Brantley 237 4
Turner 237 18
Evans 236 1
Morgan 236 0
Jenkins 235 24
Candler 233 4
Johnson 232 11
Echols 216 2
Chattooga 212 2
Lanier 210 4
Haralson 201 6
Dodge 200 3
Rabun 200 3
Calhoun 199 6
Wilkinson 199 10
Oglethorpe 198 7
Pike 198 4
Screven 182 9
Wilkes 182 3
Clinch 180 4
Macon 175 10
Wilcox 173 18
Seminole 170 4
McIntosh 164 2
Bleckley 162 5
Irwin 157 1
Marion 145 4
Montgomery 143 1
Heard 136 4
Jasper 135 1
Miller 132 0
Lincoln 130 4
Talbot 129 3
Towns 120 1
Dade 119 1
Long 114 1
Treutlen 104 3
Twiggs 102 3
Crawford 98 0
Pulaski 90 2
Clay 85 2
Wheeler 85 1
Taylor 78 2
Baker 62 3
Warren 60 1
Schley 56 1
Webster 39 2
Quitman 29 1
Glascock 24 0
Taliaferro 12 0