Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,984 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/23-8/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/9-7/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.50.

There have been 201,713 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,765 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,529.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,458.

There have been 19,788 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 362 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 276.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 244.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 5, there were 3,077 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 18996 407

Gwinnett 18550 241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15318 85

DeKalb 12998 231

Cobb 12489 310

Hall 5759 86

Chatham 5360 73

Clayton 4716 102

Muscogee 4455 89

Richmond 3921 87

Bibb 3353 65

Whitfield 3313 28

Henry 3138 44

Cherokee 3085 57

Lowndes 3032 34

Dougherty 2652 169

Unknown 2545 10

Douglas 2464 50

Glynn 2392 42

Troup 2213 66

Columbia 2050 21

Forsyth 2035 22

Clarke 1863 17

Houston 1847 50

Carroll 1779 47

Bartow 1735 61

Newton 1688 37

Paulding 1538 21

Colquitt 1519 22

Coweta 1404 22

Coffee 1394 25

Floyd 1353 16

Tift 1287 35

Rockdale 1221 16

Barrow 1180 32

Bulloch 1137 14

Ware 1097 24

Habersham 1089 48

Gordon 1083 23

Thomas 1035 40

Fayette 1028 25

Walton 1020 37

Jackson 1000 13

Baldwin 988 38

Spalding 884 40

Laurens 785 6

Sumter 741 56

Polk 714 11

Decatur 711 10

Camden 708 4

Chattahoochee 696 1

Wayne 696 7

Toombs 677 7

Effingham 672 1

Liberty 659 3

Mitchell 633 41

Harris 628 16

Walker 617 16

Appling 615 19

Bryan 601 8

Catoosa 587 9

Stephens 579 11

Murray 556 2

Gilmer 553 4

Lee 526 22

Upson 494 46

Butts 469 37

Jefferson 460 7

Tattnall 458 1

Emanuel 450 8

Washington 449 2

Monroe 440 25

Grady 439 5

Worth 436 23

Burke 427 7

Bacon 420 6

Cook 416 6

Jeff Davis 415 7

Oconee 413 15

Charlton 401 3

Putnam 393 17

Brooks 387 17

Pierce 386 6

Franklin 385 5

Ben Hill 371 3

Madison 368 5

Meriwether 367 6

Crisp 366 14

Early 352 31

Peach 351 12

Pickens 335 5

Elbert 334 1

Dawson 329 3

Lumpkin 316 6

White 314 5

McDuffie 306 10

Atkinson 301 2

Fannin 300 3

Terrell 296 30

Hancock 294 34

Greene 283 11

Jones 282 3

Hart 277 4

Randolph 266 26

Telfair 263 7

Berrien 262 0

Stewart 253 5

Lamar 252 10

Banks 247 3

Dooly 244 14

Union 238 6

Brantley 237 4

Turner 237 18

Evans 236 1

Morgan 236 0

Jenkins 235 24

Candler 233 4

Johnson 232 11

Echols 216 2

Chattooga 212 2

Lanier 210 4

Haralson 201 6

Dodge 200 3

Rabun 200 3

Calhoun 199 6

Wilkinson 199 10

Oglethorpe 198 7

Pike 198 4

Screven 182 9

Wilkes 182 3

Clinch 180 4

Macon 175 10

Wilcox 173 18

Seminole 170 4

McIntosh 164 2

Bleckley 162 5

Irwin 157 1

Marion 145 4

Montgomery 143 1

Heard 136 4

Jasper 135 1

Miller 132 0

Lincoln 130 4

Talbot 129 3

Towns 120 1

Dade 119 1

Long 114 1

Treutlen 104 3

Twiggs 102 3

Crawford 98 0

Pulaski 90 2

Clay 85 2

Wheeler 85 1

Taylor 78 2

Baker 62 3

Warren 60 1

Schley 56 1

Webster 39 2

Quitman 29 1

Glascock 24 0