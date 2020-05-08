x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,984 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/23-8/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/9-7/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.50.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 201,713 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,765 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,529.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,458.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 19,788 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 362 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 276.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 244.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 5, there were 3,077 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    18996    407

Gwinnett    18550    241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15318    85

DeKalb    12998    231

Cobb    12489    310

Hall    5759    86

Chatham    5360    73

Clayton    4716    102

Muscogee    4455    89

Richmond    3921    87

Bibb    3353    65

Whitfield    3313    28

Henry    3138    44

Cherokee    3085    57

Lowndes    3032    34

Dougherty    2652    169

Unknown    2545    10

Douglas    2464    50

Glynn    2392    42

Troup    2213    66

Columbia    2050    21

Forsyth    2035    22

Clarke    1863    17

Houston    1847    50

Carroll    1779    47

Bartow    1735    61

Newton    1688    37

Paulding    1538    21

Colquitt    1519    22

Coweta    1404    22

Coffee    1394    25

Floyd    1353    16

Tift    1287    35

Rockdale    1221    16

Barrow    1180    32

Bulloch    1137    14

Ware    1097    24

Habersham    1089    48

Gordon    1083    23

Thomas    1035    40

Fayette    1028    25

Walton    1020    37

Jackson    1000    13

Baldwin    988    38

Spalding    884    40

Laurens    785    6

Sumter    741    56

Polk    714    11

Decatur    711    10

Camden    708    4

Chattahoochee    696    1

Wayne    696    7

Toombs    677    7

Effingham    672    1

Liberty    659    3

Mitchell    633    41

Harris    628    16

Walker    617    16

Appling    615    19

Bryan    601    8

Catoosa    587    9

Stephens    579    11

Murray    556    2

Gilmer    553    4

Lee    526    22

Upson    494    46

Butts    469    37

Jefferson    460    7

Tattnall    458    1

Emanuel    450    8

Washington    449    2

Monroe    440    25

Grady    439    5

Worth    436    23

Burke    427    7

Bacon    420    6

Cook    416    6

Jeff Davis    415    7

Oconee    413    15

Charlton    401    3

Putnam    393    17

Brooks    387    17

Pierce    386    6

Franklin    385    5

Ben Hill    371    3

Madison    368    5

Meriwether    367    6

Crisp    366    14

Early    352    31

Peach    351    12

Pickens    335    5

Elbert    334    1

Dawson    329    3

Lumpkin    316    6

White    314    5

McDuffie    306    10

Atkinson    301    2

Fannin    300    3

Terrell    296    30

Hancock    294    34

Greene    283    11

Jones    282    3

Hart    277    4

Randolph    266    26

Telfair    263    7

Berrien    262    0

Stewart    253    5

Lamar    252    10

Banks    247    3

Dooly    244    14

Union    238    6

Brantley    237    4

Turner    237    18

Evans    236    1

Morgan    236    0

Jenkins    235    24

Candler    233    4

Johnson    232    11

Echols    216    2

Chattooga    212    2

Lanier    210    4

Haralson    201    6

Dodge    200    3

Rabun    200    3

Calhoun    199    6

Wilkinson    199    10

Oglethorpe    198    7

Pike    198    4

Screven    182    9

Wilkes    182    3

Clinch    180    4

Macon    175    10

Wilcox    173    18

Seminole    170    4

McIntosh    164    2

Bleckley    162    5

Irwin    157    1

Marion    145    4

Montgomery    143    1

Heard    136    4

Jasper    135    1

Miller    132    0

Lincoln    130    4

Talbot    129    3

Towns    120    1

Dade    119    1

Long    114    1

Treutlen    104    3

Twiggs    102    3

Crawford    98    0

Pulaski    90    2

Clay    85    2

Wheeler    85    1

Taylor    78    2

Baker    62    3

Warren    60    1

Schley    56    1

Webster    39    2

Quitman    29    1

Glascock    24    0

Taliaferro    12    0

