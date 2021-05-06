Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, May 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,644 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/9-4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86.

in Georgia, meaning an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/9-4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86. There have been 884,283 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929. There have been 62,010 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 6, there were 1,066 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1921 66

Atkinson 785 18

Bacon 1289 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3843 113

Banks 1638 33

Barrow 8754 132

Bartow 11230 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1059 32

Bibb 13352 405

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 933 32

Brooks 945 36

Bryan 2732 36

Bulloch 5266 64

Burke 1779 36

Butts 2330 77

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3211 30

Candler 749 37

Carroll 7418 131

Catoosa 5697 64

Charlton 1096 25

Chatham 20211 428

Chattahoochee 3370 13

Chattooga 2247 63

Cherokee 22395 305

Clarke 12783 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23805 451

Clinch 737 25

Cobb 60793 965

Coffee 4236 137

Colquitt 3529 79

Columbia 11070 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8685 206

Crawford 526 17

Crisp 1443 56

Dade 1214 13

Dawson 2723 42

DeKalb 57898 931

Decatur 2151 55

Dodge 1085 56

Dooly 789 32

Dougherty 5558 281

Douglas 11996 176

Early 1014 44

Echols 359 4

Effingham 3808 65

Elbert 1528 58

Emanuel 1737 53

Evans 760 17

Fannin 2125 61

Fayette 6683 153

Floyd 10000 185

Forsyth 17941 181

Franklin 2349 43

Fulton 82276 1276

Gilmer 2491 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6712 153

Gordon 6500 104

Grady 1555 47

Greene 1506 56

Gwinnett 86619 1080

Habersham 4653 153

Hall 25047 443

Hancock 834 62

Haralson 1716 35

Harris 2168 58

Hart 1708 37

Heard 646 16

Henry 19245 298

Houston 10099 194

Irwin 683 18

Jackson 8520 140

Jasper 681 18

Jeff Davis 1298 36

Jefferson 1581 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1583 53

Lamar 1350 46

Lanier 502 9

Laurens 3716 144

Lee 1599 50

Liberty 3454 61

Lincoln 513 24

Long 672 11

Lowndes 7810 143

Lumpkin 2800 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2749 46

Marion 400 17

McDuffie 1690 41

McIntosh 696 14

Meriwether 1525 73

Miller 682 9

Mitchell 1539 74

Monroe 1871 87

Montgomery 723 21

Morgan 1194 23

Murray 4178 81

Muscogee 14383 399

Newton 7533 219

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23720 476

Oconee 3058 64

Oglethorpe 1193 28

Paulding 10801 167

Peach 1860 52

Pickens 2537 64

Pierce 1267 43

Pike 1067 26

Polk 3950 82

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1801 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1540 41

Randolph 469 33

Richmond 20030 416

Rockdale 6058 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 814 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4076 155

Stephens 2987 80

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1810 92

Talbot 385 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1848 46

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 720 45

Terrell 568 45

Thomas 3569 113

Tift 3435 96

Toombs 2936 98

Towns 1106 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5957 187

Turner 602 34

Twiggs 514 37

Union 2052 70

Unknown 2368 12

Upson 1818 107

Walker 6552 80

Walton 8090 235

Ware 3020 153

Warren 376 14

Washington 1631 62

Wayne 2752 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2978 67

Whitfield 14850 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 731 28