x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, May 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,644 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/9-4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86. 
  • There have been 884,283 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.
  • There have been 62,010 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 6, there were 1,066 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1921    66

Atkinson    785    18

Bacon    1289    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3843    113

Banks    1638    33

Barrow    8754    132

Bartow    11230    207

Ben Hill    1491    61

Berrien    1059    32

Bibb    13352    405

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    933    32

Brooks    945    36

Bryan    2732    36

Bulloch    5266    64

Burke    1779    36

Butts    2330    77

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3211    30

Candler    749    37

Carroll    7418    131

Catoosa    5697    64

Charlton    1096    25

Chatham    20211    428

Chattahoochee    3370    13

Chattooga    2247    63

Cherokee    22395    305

Clarke    12783    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23805    451

Clinch    737    25

Cobb    60793    965

Coffee    4236    137

Colquitt    3529    79

Columbia    11070    160

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8685    206

Crawford    526    17

Crisp    1443    56

Dade    1214    13

Dawson    2723    42

DeKalb    57898    931

Decatur    2151    55

Dodge    1085    56

Dooly    789    32

Dougherty    5558    281

Douglas    11996    176

Early    1014    44

Echols    359    4

Effingham    3808    65

Elbert    1528    58

Emanuel    1737    53

Evans    760    17

Fannin    2125    61

Fayette    6683    153

Floyd    10000    185

Forsyth    17941    181

Franklin    2349    43

Fulton    82276    1276

Gilmer    2491    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6712    153

Gordon    6500    104

Grady    1555    47

Greene    1506    56

Gwinnett    86619    1080

Habersham    4653    153

Hall    25047    443

Hancock    834    62

Haralson    1716    35

Harris    2168    58

Hart    1708    37

Heard    646    16

Henry    19245    298

Houston    10099    194

Irwin    683    18

Jackson    8520    140

Jasper    681    18

Jeff Davis    1298    36

Jefferson    1581    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1583    53

Lamar    1350    46

Lanier    502    9

Laurens    3716    144

Lee    1599    50

Liberty    3454    61

Lincoln    513    24

Long    672    11

Lowndes    7810    143

Lumpkin    2800    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2749    46

Marion    400    17

McDuffie    1690    41

McIntosh    696    14

Meriwether    1525    73

Miller    682    9

Mitchell    1539    74

Monroe    1871    87

Montgomery    723    21

Morgan    1194    23

Murray    4178    81

Muscogee    14383    399

Newton    7533    219

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23720    476

Oconee    3058    64

Oglethorpe    1193    28

Paulding    10801    167

Peach    1860    52

Pickens    2537    64

Pierce    1267    43

Pike    1067    26

Polk    3950    82

Pulaski    610    32

Putnam    1801    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1540    41

Randolph    469    33

Richmond    20030    416

Rockdale    6058    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    814    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4076    155

Stephens    2987    80

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1810    92

Talbot    385    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1848    46

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    720    45

Terrell    568    45

Thomas    3569    113

Tift    3435    96

Toombs    2936    98

Towns    1106    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5957    187

Turner    602    34

Twiggs    514    37

Union    2052    70

Unknown    2368    12

Upson    1818    107

Walker    6552    80

Walton    8090    235

Ware    3020    153

Warren    376    14

Washington    1631    62

Wayne    2752    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2978    67

Whitfield    14850    229

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1195    61

Related Articles