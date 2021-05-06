Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, May 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,644 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/9-4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86.
- There have been 884,283 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.
- There have been 62,010 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 6, there were 1,066 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1921 66
Atkinson 785 18
Bacon 1289 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3843 113
Banks 1638 33
Barrow 8754 132
Bartow 11230 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1059 32
Bibb 13352 405
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 933 32
Brooks 945 36
Bryan 2732 36
Bulloch 5266 64
Burke 1779 36
Butts 2330 77
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3211 30
Candler 749 37
Carroll 7418 131
Catoosa 5697 64
Charlton 1096 25
Chatham 20211 428
Chattahoochee 3370 13
Chattooga 2247 63
Cherokee 22395 305
Clarke 12783 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23805 451
Clinch 737 25
Cobb 60793 965
Coffee 4236 137
Colquitt 3529 79
Columbia 11070 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8685 206
Crawford 526 17
Crisp 1443 56
Dade 1214 13
Dawson 2723 42
DeKalb 57898 931
Decatur 2151 55
Dodge 1085 56
Dooly 789 32
Dougherty 5558 281
Douglas 11996 176
Early 1014 44
Echols 359 4
Effingham 3808 65
Elbert 1528 58
Emanuel 1737 53
Evans 760 17
Fannin 2125 61
Fayette 6683 153
Floyd 10000 185
Forsyth 17941 181
Franklin 2349 43
Fulton 82276 1276
Gilmer 2491 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6712 153
Gordon 6500 104
Grady 1555 47
Greene 1506 56
Gwinnett 86619 1080
Habersham 4653 153
Hall 25047 443
Hancock 834 62
Haralson 1716 35
Harris 2168 58
Hart 1708 37
Heard 646 16
Henry 19245 298
Houston 10099 194
Irwin 683 18
Jackson 8520 140
Jasper 681 18
Jeff Davis 1298 36
Jefferson 1581 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1583 53
Lamar 1350 46
Lanier 502 9
Laurens 3716 144
Lee 1599 50
Liberty 3454 61
Lincoln 513 24
Long 672 11
Lowndes 7810 143
Lumpkin 2800 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2749 46
Marion 400 17
McDuffie 1690 41
McIntosh 696 14
Meriwether 1525 73
Miller 682 9
Mitchell 1539 74
Monroe 1871 87
Montgomery 723 21
Morgan 1194 23
Murray 4178 81
Muscogee 14383 399
Newton 7533 219
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23720 476
Oconee 3058 64
Oglethorpe 1193 28
Paulding 10801 167
Peach 1860 52
Pickens 2537 64
Pierce 1267 43
Pike 1067 26
Polk 3950 82
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1801 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1540 41
Randolph 469 33
Richmond 20030 416
Rockdale 6058 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 814 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4076 155
Stephens 2987 80
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1810 92
Talbot 385 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1848 46
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 720 45
Terrell 568 45
Thomas 3569 113
Tift 3435 96
Toombs 2936 98
Towns 1106 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5957 187
Turner 602 34
Twiggs 514 37
Union 2052 70
Unknown 2368 12
Upson 1818 107
Walker 6552 80
Walton 8090 235
Ware 3020 153
Warren 376 14
Washington 1631 62
Wayne 2752 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2978 67
Whitfield 14850 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1195 61