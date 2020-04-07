Fulton, Gwinnett Cobb County see bulk of new COVID-19 cases

Georgia's coronavirus curve has been heading straight upward. Here's where the bulk of the new cases is growing.

ATLANTA — Georgia's COVID-19 cases continue to rise Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend, with nearly 2,800 reported.

Take a look at the dotted line on the graph below. That's Georgia's curve. Since June 19, it's been trending straight upwards, and the state has set records five times in the past two weeks.

Here's where the bulk of those cases are located.



Gwinnett County has more cases than any other county in the state. And, yet again, Gwinnett hit a new record-high on Friday with 466 new positive tests reported, as shown in the graph below. The largest concentration remains in the Lawrenceville area.

Fulton County also set a new record for new cases Friday, with 366. Zip code 30331 has the county's largest concentration of cases. That's in the City of Atlanta and part of South Fulton. County officials are also closely watching the city's Westside, which is seeing cases grow rapidly.

Cobb County has also seen several days this week with more than 200 new cases. That's a pretty rapid increase from an area previously averaging fewer than 100 cases a day.

