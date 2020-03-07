x
Coronavirus in Georgia: Here's why data in hospitalizations, deaths may be lagging

The data on hospitalizations and even deaths, also lags by weeks. That's because the virus has several phases after infection.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, setting a new record for Georgia. That number is more than double the number of cases reported just one week ago.

While hospitalizations are also rising, the question has come up: Why are we not seeing more people seeking medical care? Doctors warn it's coming, and here's why.

While young people right now may not get severely ill, the next person they pass it on to - perhaps a parent or co-worker - might get sick. 

The data on hospitalizations and even deaths also lags by weeks. That's because the virus has several phases after infection.

It could take up to two weeks to start feeling symptoms, and at least a week after infection to require hospital care. While most people recover, about 10 percent, sadly, die.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we often didn't realize someone had the virus until they needed hospital care, so the timeline seemed to move much faster. But now that we're learning about cases earlier, it could take longer for hospitalizations and deaths to appear in the data.

