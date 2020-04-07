Coronavirus in Georgia | July 4 case numbers overtake Friday for third-highest

Hospitalizations have also increased considerably over the 14-day average established over the previous two week period.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/21-7/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/6-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33. There have been 93,319 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,107.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 850.79. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,726 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

County - Cases - Deaths:

Appling 285 14

Atkinson 162 2

Bacon 280 4

Baker 43 3

Baldwin 564 34

Banks 142 1

Barrow 535 25

Bartow 765 42

Ben Hill 184 1

Berrien 130 0

Bibb 1118 41

Bleckley 69 1

Brantley 110 3

Brooks 177 11

Bryan 163 5

Bulloch 483 4

Burke 154 7

Butts 291 33

Calhoun 166 6

Camden 183 2

Candler 58 0

Carroll 813 40

Catoosa 323 8

Charlton 65 2

Chatham 1790 37

Chattahoochee 428 0

Chattooga 67 2

Cherokee 1434 44

Clarke 690 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 2280 79

Clinch 112 3

Cobb 5679 245

Coffee 613 17

Colquitt 1085 18

Columbia 602 9

Cook 171 2

Coweta 766 16

Crawford 50 0

Crisp 287 12

Dade 74 1

Dawson 153 3

DeKalb 6689 173

Decatur 266 8

Dodge 113 2

Dooly 212 12

Dougherty 1969 155

Douglas 1079 36

Early 275 31

Echols 185 0

Effingham 192 1

Elbert 113 0

Emanuel 139 3

Evans 30 0

Fannin 107 1

Fayette 408 19

Floyd 586 15

Forsyth 934 15

Franklin 217 1

Fulton 8433 314

Gilmer 195 2

Glascock 10 0

Glynn 1118 6

Gordon 436 18

Grady 221 4

Greene 101 9

Gwinnett 9482 173

Habersham 714 36

Hall 3395 60

Hancock 220 32

Haralson 83 5

Harris 369 10

Hart 80 0

Heard 63 3

Henry 1415 33

Houston 734 24

Irwin 75 1

Jackson 426 10

Jasper 77 1

Jeff Davis 126 3

Jefferson 134 1

Jenkins 121 12

Johnson 102 2

Jones 101 0

Lamar 130 6

Lanier 146 3

Laurens 220 1

Lee 398 22

Liberty 146 1

Lincoln 51 1

Long 54 1

Lowndes 1328 12

Lumpkin 145 3

Macon 119 9

Madison 114 4

Marion 87 2

McDuffie 120 7

McIntosh 62 1

Meriwether 213 3

Miller 51 0

Mitchell 455 38

Monroe 192 18

Montgomery 33 0

Morgan 65 0

Murray 244 2

Muscogee 2055 52

Newton 700 12

Non-Georgia Resident 5727 48

Oconee 177 10

Oglethorpe 97 7

Paulding 671 16

Peach 117 9

Pickens 98 5

Pierce 196 5

Pike 102 3

Polk 231 1

Pulaski 53 2

Putnam 170 12

Quitman 18 1

Rabun 57 3

Randolph 201 25

Richmond 1214 54

Rockdale 542 11

Schley 26 1

Screven 97 7

Seminole 51 2

Spalding 459 32

Stephens 261 6

Stewart 183 3

Sumter 571 50

Talbot 81 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 156 0

Taylor 31 2

Telfair 125 3

Terrell 232 27

Thomas 492 32

Tift 815 26

Toombs 271 5

Towns 49 1

Treutlen 27 1

Troup 1582 35

Turner 178 16

Twiggs 28 1

Union 78 3

Unknown 1321 2

Upson 377 43

Walker 343 12

Walton 459 28

Ware 508 16

Warren 26 0

Washington 133 1

Wayne 99 0

Webster 24 2

Wheeler 54 0

White 150 4

Whitfield 1275 12

Wilcox 131 15

Wilkes 74 1

Wilkinson 82 8

Worth 324 22