Coronavirus in Georgia | July 4 case numbers overtake Friday for third-highest

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,857 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/21-7/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/6-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.
- There have been 93,319 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,107.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 850.79. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.
- There have been 11,743 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,726 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
County - Cases - Deaths:
Appling 285 14
Atkinson 162 2
Bacon 280 4
Baker 43 3
Baldwin 564 34
Banks 142 1
Barrow 535 25
Bartow 765 42
Ben Hill 184 1
Berrien 130 0
Bibb 1118 41
Bleckley 69 1
Brantley 110 3
Brooks 177 11
Bryan 163 5
Bulloch 483 4
Burke 154 7
Butts 291 33
Calhoun 166 6
Camden 183 2
Candler 58 0
Carroll 813 40
Catoosa 323 8
Charlton 65 2
Chatham 1790 37
Chattahoochee 428 0
Chattooga 67 2
Cherokee 1434 44
Clarke 690 15
Clay 56 2
Clayton 2280 79
Clinch 112 3
Cobb 5679 245
Coffee 613 17
Colquitt 1085 18
Columbia 602 9
Cook 171 2
Coweta 766 16
Crawford 50 0
Crisp 287 12
Dade 74 1
Dawson 153 3
DeKalb 6689 173
Decatur 266 8
Dodge 113 2
Dooly 212 12
Dougherty 1969 155
Douglas 1079 36
Early 275 31
Echols 185 0
Effingham 192 1
Elbert 113 0
Emanuel 139 3
Evans 30 0
Fannin 107 1
Fayette 408 19
Floyd 586 15
Forsyth 934 15
Franklin 217 1
Fulton 8433 314
Gilmer 195 2
Glascock 10 0
Glynn 1118 6
Gordon 436 18
Grady 221 4
Greene 101 9
Gwinnett 9482 173
Habersham 714 36
Hall 3395 60
Hancock 220 32
Haralson 83 5
Harris 369 10
Hart 80 0
Heard 63 3
Henry 1415 33
Houston 734 24
Irwin 75 1
Jackson 426 10
Jasper 77 1
Jeff Davis 126 3
Jefferson 134 1
Jenkins 121 12
Johnson 102 2
Jones 101 0
Lamar 130 6
Lanier 146 3
Laurens 220 1
Lee 398 22
Liberty 146 1
Lincoln 51 1
Long 54 1
Lowndes 1328 12
Lumpkin 145 3
Macon 119 9
Madison 114 4
Marion 87 2
McDuffie 120 7
McIntosh 62 1
Meriwether 213 3
Miller 51 0
Mitchell 455 38
Monroe 192 18
Montgomery 33 0
Morgan 65 0
Murray 244 2
Muscogee 2055 52
Newton 700 12
Non-Georgia Resident 5727 48
Oconee 177 10
Oglethorpe 97 7
Paulding 671 16
Peach 117 9
Pickens 98 5
Pierce 196 5
Pike 102 3
Polk 231 1
Pulaski 53 2
Putnam 170 12
Quitman 18 1
Rabun 57 3
Randolph 201 25
Richmond 1214 54
Rockdale 542 11
Schley 26 1
Screven 97 7
Seminole 51 2
Spalding 459 32
Stephens 261 6
Stewart 183 3
Sumter 571 50
Talbot 81 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 156 0
Taylor 31 2
Telfair 125 3
Terrell 232 27
Thomas 492 32
Tift 815 26
Toombs 271 5
Towns 49 1
Treutlen 27 1
Troup 1582 35
Turner 178 16
Twiggs 28 1
Union 78 3
Unknown 1321 2
Upson 377 43
Walker 343 12
Walton 459 28
Ware 508 16
Warren 26 0
Washington 133 1
Wayne 99 0
Webster 24 2
Wheeler 54 0
White 150 4
Whitfield 1275 12
Wilcox 131 15
Wilkes 74 1
Wilkinson 82 8
Worth 324 22
MORE HEADLINES