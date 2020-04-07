x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | July 4 case numbers overtake Friday for third-highest

Hospitalizations have also increased considerably over the 14-day average established over the previous two week period.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,857 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/21-7/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/6-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.
  • There have been 93,319 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,107.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 850.79. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.
Credit: WXIA
Cases on July 4, 2020
  • There have been 11,743 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,726 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

County - Cases - Deaths:

Appling    285    14

Atkinson    162    2

Bacon    280    4

Baker    43    3

Baldwin    564    34

Banks    142    1

Barrow    535    25

Bartow    765    42

Ben Hill    184    1

Berrien    130    0

Bibb    1118    41

Bleckley    69    1

Brantley    110    3

Brooks    177    11

Bryan    163    5

Bulloch    483    4

Burke    154    7

Butts    291    33

Calhoun    166    6

Camden    183    2

Candler    58    0

Carroll    813    40

Catoosa    323    8

Charlton    65    2

Chatham    1790    37

Chattahoochee    428    0

Chattooga    67    2

Cherokee    1434    44

Clarke    690    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    2280    79

Clinch    112    3

Cobb    5679    245

Coffee    613    17

Colquitt    1085    18

Columbia    602    9

Cook    171    2

Coweta    766    16

Crawford    50    0

Crisp    287    12

Dade    74    1

Dawson    153    3

DeKalb    6689    173

Decatur    266    8

Dodge    113    2

Dooly    212    12

Dougherty    1969    155

Douglas    1079    36

Early    275    31

Echols    185    0

Effingham    192    1

Elbert    113    0

Emanuel    139    3

Evans    30    0

Fannin    107    1

Fayette    408    19

Floyd    586    15

Forsyth    934    15

Franklin    217    1

Fulton    8433    314

Gilmer    195    2

Glascock    10    0

Glynn    1118    6

Gordon    436    18

Grady    221    4

Greene    101    9

Gwinnett    9482    173

Habersham    714    36

Hall    3395    60

Hancock    220    32

Haralson    83    5

Harris    369    10

Hart    80    0

Heard    63    3

Henry    1415    33

Houston    734    24

Irwin    75    1

Jackson    426    10

Jasper    77    1

Jeff Davis    126    3

Jefferson    134    1

Jenkins    121    12

Johnson    102    2

Jones    101    0

Lamar    130    6

Lanier    146    3

Laurens    220    1

Lee    398    22

Liberty    146    1

Lincoln    51    1

Long    54    1

Lowndes    1328    12

Lumpkin    145    3

Macon    119    9

Madison    114    4

Marion    87    2

McDuffie    120    7

McIntosh    62    1

Meriwether    213    3

Miller    51    0

Mitchell    455    38

Monroe    192    18

Montgomery    33    0

Morgan    65    0

Murray    244    2

Muscogee    2055    52

Newton    700    12

Non-Georgia Resident    5727    48

Oconee    177    10

Oglethorpe    97    7

Paulding    671    16

Peach    117    9

Pickens    98    5

Pierce    196    5

Pike    102    3

Polk    231    1

Pulaski    53    2

Putnam    170    12

Quitman    18    1

Rabun    57    3

Randolph    201    25

Richmond    1214    54

Rockdale    542    11

Schley    26    1

Screven    97    7

Seminole    51    2

Spalding    459    32

Stephens    261    6

Stewart    183    3

Sumter    571    50

Talbot    81    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    156    0

Taylor    31    2

Telfair    125    3

Terrell    232    27

Thomas    492    32

Tift    815    26

Toombs    271    5

Towns    49    1

Treutlen    27    1

Troup    1582    35

Turner    178    16

Twiggs    28    1

Union    78    3

Unknown    1321    2

Upson    377    43

Walker    343    12

Walton    459    28

Ware    508    16

Warren    26    0

Washington    133    1

Wayne    99    0

Webster    24    2

Wheeler    54    0

White    150    4

Whitfield    1275    12

Wilcox    131    15

Wilkes    74    1

Wilkinson    82    8

Worth    324    22

MORE HEADLINES

Governors stress 'personal responsibility' over virus orders

Four Atlanta Braves players test positive for COVID-19

President Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Team captain in All-American Team Cup tennis tournament tests positive for COVID-19