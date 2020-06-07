x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,860 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/7-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.
  • There have been 95,516 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 871.71. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 case count for July 5, 2020
  • There have been 11,775 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,805 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

County - Cases - Deaths:

Appling    290    14

Atkinson    162    2

Bacon    281    4

Baker    44    3

Baldwin    566    34

Banks    144    1

Barrow    535    25

Bartow    774    42

Ben Hill    185    1

Berrien    135    0

Bibb    1207    41

Bleckley    72    1

Brantley    110    3

Brooks    184    11

Bryan    166    5

Bulloch    508    4

Burke    156    7

Butts    293    33

Calhoun    167    6

Camden    188    2

Candler    62    0

Carroll    846    40

Catoosa    323    8

Charlton    66    2

Chatham    1831    37

Chattahoochee    429    0

Chattooga    67    2

Cherokee    1460    44

Clarke    714    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    2344    79

Clinch    112    3

Cobb    5758    246

Coffee    617    17

Colquitt    1101    18

Columbia    627    9

Cook    177    2

Coweta    777    16

Crawford    51    0

Crisp    292    12

Dade    74    1

Dawson    153    3

DeKalb    6905    173

Decatur    268    8

Dodge    113    2

Dooly    215    12

Dougherty    1991    155

Douglas    1101    36

Early    275    31

Echols    185    0

Effingham    200    1

Elbert    115    0

Emanuel    146    3

Evans    30    0

Fannin    107    1

Fayette    414    19

Floyd    588    15

Forsyth    944    15

Franklin    217    1

Fulton    8652    314

Gilmer    196    2

Glascock    10    0

Glynn    1162    6

Gordon    438    18

Grady    229    4

Greene    104    9

Gwinnett    9645    173

Habersham    717    36

Hall    3404    60

Hancock    220    32

Haralson    85    5

Harris    374    11

Hart    83    0

Heard    64    3

Henry    1445    33

Houston    744    24

Irwin    76    1

Jackson    434    10

Jasper    77    1

Jeff Davis    126    3

Jefferson    139    1

Jenkins    122    12

Johnson    102    2

Jones    103    0

Lamar    130    6

Lanier    152    3

Laurens    225    1

Lee    402    22

Liberty    157    1

Lincoln    51    1

Long    57    1

Lowndes    1425    12

Lumpkin    145    3

Macon    119    9

Madison    122    4

Marion    87    2

McDuffie    125    7

McIntosh    63    1

Meriwether    216    3

Miller    52    0

Mitchell    459    38

Monroe    198    18

Montgomery    33    0

Morgan    66    0

Murray    250    2

Muscogee    2137    52

Newton    713    12

Non-Georgia Resident    6027    48

Oconee    183    10

Oglethorpe    98    7

Paulding    679    16

Peach    118    9

Pickens    101    5

Pierce    199    5

Pike    103    3

Polk    234    1

Pulaski    54    2

Putnam    181    12

Quitman    18    1

Rabun    57    3

Randolph    201    25

Richmond    1279    54

Rockdale    552    11

Schley    26    1

Screven    98    7

Seminole    51    2

Spalding    467    32

Stephens    262    6

Stewart    184    3

Sumter    574    50

Talbot    82    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    158    0

Taylor    37    2

Telfair    126    3

Terrell    232    27

Thomas    497    32

Tift    823    26

Toombs    274    5

Towns    50    1

Treutlen    30    1

Troup    1600    35

Turner    181    16

Twiggs    29    1

Union    78    3

Unknown    1383    2

Upson    378    43

Walker    344    12

Walton    467    28

Ware    510    16

Warren    27    0

Washington    134    1

Wayne    103    0

Webster    24    2

Wheeler    55    0

White    151    4

Whitfield    1326    13

Wilcox    131    15

Wilkes    76    1

Wilkinson    82    8

Worth    327    22

