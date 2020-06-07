Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,860 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/7-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/7-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07. There have been 95,516 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 871.71. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.

There have been 11,775 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,805 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

County - Cases - Deaths:

Appling 290 14

Atkinson 162 2

Bacon 281 4

Baker 44 3

Baldwin 566 34

Banks 144 1

Barrow 535 25

Bartow 774 42

Ben Hill 185 1

Berrien 135 0

Bibb 1207 41

Bleckley 72 1

Brantley 110 3

Brooks 184 11

Bryan 166 5

Bulloch 508 4

Burke 156 7

Butts 293 33

Calhoun 167 6

Camden 188 2

Candler 62 0

Carroll 846 40

Catoosa 323 8

Charlton 66 2

Chatham 1831 37

Chattahoochee 429 0

Chattooga 67 2

Cherokee 1460 44

Clarke 714 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 2344 79

Clinch 112 3

Cobb 5758 246

Coffee 617 17

Colquitt 1101 18

Columbia 627 9

Cook 177 2

Coweta 777 16

Crawford 51 0

Crisp 292 12

Dade 74 1

Dawson 153 3

DeKalb 6905 173

Decatur 268 8

Dodge 113 2

Dooly 215 12

Dougherty 1991 155

Douglas 1101 36

Early 275 31

Echols 185 0

Effingham 200 1

Elbert 115 0

Emanuel 146 3

Evans 30 0

Fannin 107 1

Fayette 414 19

Floyd 588 15

Forsyth 944 15

Franklin 217 1

Fulton 8652 314

Gilmer 196 2

Glascock 10 0

Glynn 1162 6

Gordon 438 18

Grady 229 4

Greene 104 9

Gwinnett 9645 173

Habersham 717 36

Hall 3404 60

Hancock 220 32

Haralson 85 5

Harris 374 11

Hart 83 0

Heard 64 3

Henry 1445 33

Houston 744 24

Irwin 76 1

Jackson 434 10

Jasper 77 1

Jeff Davis 126 3

Jefferson 139 1

Jenkins 122 12

Johnson 102 2

Jones 103 0

Lamar 130 6

Lanier 152 3

Laurens 225 1

Lee 402 22

Liberty 157 1

Lincoln 51 1

Long 57 1

Lowndes 1425 12

Lumpkin 145 3

Macon 119 9

Madison 122 4

Marion 87 2

McDuffie 125 7

McIntosh 63 1

Meriwether 216 3

Miller 52 0

Mitchell 459 38

Monroe 198 18

Montgomery 33 0

Morgan 66 0

Murray 250 2

Muscogee 2137 52

Newton 713 12

Non-Georgia Resident 6027 48

Oconee 183 10

Oglethorpe 98 7

Paulding 679 16

Peach 118 9

Pickens 101 5

Pierce 199 5

Pike 103 3

Polk 234 1

Pulaski 54 2

Putnam 181 12

Quitman 18 1

Rabun 57 3

Randolph 201 25

Richmond 1279 54

Rockdale 552 11

Schley 26 1

Screven 98 7

Seminole 51 2

Spalding 467 32

Stephens 262 6

Stewart 184 3

Sumter 574 50

Talbot 82 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 158 0

Taylor 37 2

Telfair 126 3

Terrell 232 27

Thomas 497 32

Tift 823 26

Toombs 274 5

Towns 50 1

Treutlen 30 1

Troup 1600 35

Turner 181 16

Twiggs 29 1

Union 78 3

Unknown 1383 2

Upson 378 43

Walker 344 12

Walton 467 28

Ware 510 16

Warren 27 0

Washington 134 1

Wayne 103 0

Webster 24 2

Wheeler 55 0

White 151 4

Whitfield 1326 13

Wilcox 131 15

Wilkes 76 1

Wilkinson 82 8

Worth 327 22