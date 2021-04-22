x
Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 22, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,304 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/9- 4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21.
  • There have been 872,396 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 936 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.
  • There have been 60,881 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.07. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 22, there were 1,251 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1900  65 

Atkinson  779  18 

Bacon  1277  28 

Baker  161  9 

Baldwin  3816  111 

Banks  1620  33 

Barrow  8609  130 

Bartow  11111  207 

Ben Hill  1485  61 

Berrien  1054  31 

Bibb  13265  402

Bleckley  798  34 

Brantley  924  32 

Brooks  935  36 

Bryan  2692  34 

Bulloch  5225  64 

Burke  1766  36 

Butts  2247  75 

Calhoun  444  15 

Camden  3192  27 

Candler  740  36 

Carroll  7353  131 

Catoosa  5588  63 

Charlton  1049  24 

Chatham  19983  412 

Chattahoochee  3214  13 

Chattooga  2215  60 

Cherokee  22121  300 

Clarke  12667  135 

Clay  183  3 

Clayton  23256  439 

Clinch  732  25 

Cobb  59848  949 

Coffee  4227  136 

Colquitt  3502  75 

Columbia  10962  158 

Cook  1160  37 

Coweta  8582  202 

Crawford  523  17 

Crisp  1427  55 

Dade  1200  11 

Dawson  2683  41 

DeKalb  57023  906 

Decatur  2139  54 

Dodge  1080  55 

Dooly  784  32 

Dougherty  5478  278 

Douglas  11791  172 

Early  1008  43 

Echols  358  4 

Effingham  3757  64 

Elbert  1522  57 

Emanuel  1729  53 

Evans  756  17 

Fannin  2111  59 

Fayette  6571  151 

Floyd  9931  180 

Forsyth  17714  175 

Franklin  2322  43 

Fulton  80804  1252 

Gilmer  2466  71 

Glascock  144  7 

Glynn  6647  152 

Gordon  6446  101 

Grady  1524  46 

Greene  1496  56 

Gwinnett  85581  1053 

Habersham  4626  150 

Hall  24827  432 

Hancock  832  62 

Haralson  1708  34 

Harris  2140  56 

Hart  1702  37 

Heard  628  16 

Henry  18897  291 

Houston  9956  188 

Irwin  680  18 

Jackson  8446  137 

Jasper  668  18 

Jeff Davis  1288  37 

Jefferson  1576  59 

Jenkins  724  39 

Johnson  784  42 

Jones  1566  53 

Lamar  1332  44 

Lanier  491  9 

Laurens  3693  143 

Lee  1584  50 

Liberty  3370  60 

Lincoln  508  24 

Long  656  10 

Lowndes  7716  139

Lumpkin  2768  62 

Macon  607  25 

Madison  2717  46

Marion  395  17

McDuffie  1655  41 

McIntosh  692  14 

Meriwether  1504  72 

Miller  674  9 

Mitchell  1525  74 

Monroe  1853  86 

Montgomery  715  21 

Morgan  1185  23 

Murray  4139  77 

Muscogee  14065  386 

Newton  7395  215 

Oconee  3025  62 

Oglethorpe  1184  28 

Paulding  10640  163 

Peach  1833  52 

Pickens  2512  58 

Pierce  1240  43 

Pike  1055  26 

Polk  3915  78 

Pulaski  607  32 

Putnam  1775  57 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1514  41 

Randolph  466  32 

Richmond  19674  405 

Rockdale  5945  151

Schley  209  5 

Screven  809  21 

Seminole  746  17 

Spalding  4000  153 

Stephens  2952  79 

Stewart  782  23 

Sumter  1795  91 

Talbot  380  18 

Taliaferro  100  3 

Tattnall  1836  45 

Taylor  508  22 

Telfair  715  45 

Terrell  559  45 

Thomas  3531  113 

Tift  3412  96 

Toombs  2903  97 

Towns  1074  42 

Treutlen  624  24 

Troup  5865  183 

Turner  596  33 

Twiggs  508  36 

Union  2022  67

Upson  1797  106 

Walker  6416  80 

Walton  7977  233 

Ware  2988  148 

Warren  373  13 

Washington  1602  60 

Wayne  2718  74 

Webster  105  4 

Wheeler  457  21 

White  2956  66 

Whitfield  14777  226 

Wilcox  473  29 

Wilkes  669  20 

Wilkinson  727  28

Worth  1180  60 

