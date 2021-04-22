Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 22, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,304 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/9- 4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21.
- There have been 872,396 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 936 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.
- There have been 60,881 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 22, there were 1,251 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1900 65
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1277 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3816 111
Banks 1620 33
Barrow 8609 130
Bartow 11111 207
Ben Hill 1485 61
Berrien 1054 31
Bibb 13265 402
Bleckley 798 34
Brantley 924 32
Brooks 935 36
Bryan 2692 34
Bulloch 5225 64
Burke 1766 36
Butts 2247 75
Calhoun 444 15
Camden 3192 27
Candler 740 36
Carroll 7353 131
Catoosa 5588 63
Charlton 1049 24
Chatham 19983 412
Chattahoochee 3214 13
Chattooga 2215 60
Cherokee 22121 300
Clarke 12667 135
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23256 439
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 59848 949
Coffee 4227 136
Colquitt 3502 75
Columbia 10962 158
Cook 1160 37
Coweta 8582 202
Crawford 523 17
Crisp 1427 55
Dade 1200 11
Dawson 2683 41
DeKalb 57023 906
Decatur 2139 54
Dodge 1080 55
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5478 278
Douglas 11791 172
Early 1008 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3757 64
Elbert 1522 57
Emanuel 1729 53
Evans 756 17
Fannin 2111 59
Fayette 6571 151
Floyd 9931 180
Forsyth 17714 175
Franklin 2322 43
Fulton 80804 1252
Gilmer 2466 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6647 152
Gordon 6446 101
Grady 1524 46
Greene 1496 56
Gwinnett 85581 1053
Habersham 4626 150
Hall 24827 432
Hancock 832 62
Haralson 1708 34
Harris 2140 56
Hart 1702 37
Heard 628 16
Henry 18897 291
Houston 9956 188
Irwin 680 18
Jackson 8446 137
Jasper 668 18
Jeff Davis 1288 37
Jefferson 1576 59
Jenkins 724 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1566 53
Lamar 1332 44
Lanier 491 9
Laurens 3693 143
Lee 1584 50
Liberty 3370 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 656 10
Lowndes 7716 139
Lumpkin 2768 62
Macon 607 25
Madison 2717 46
Marion 395 17
McDuffie 1655 41
McIntosh 692 14
Meriwether 1504 72
Miller 674 9
Mitchell 1525 74
Monroe 1853 86
Montgomery 715 21
Morgan 1185 23
Murray 4139 77
Muscogee 14065 386
Newton 7395 215
Oconee 3025 62
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10640 163
Peach 1833 52
Pickens 2512 58
Pierce 1240 43
Pike 1055 26
Polk 3915 78
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1775 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1514 41
Randolph 466 32
Richmond 19674 405
Rockdale 5945 151
Schley 209 5
Screven 809 21
Seminole 746 17
Spalding 4000 153
Stephens 2952 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1795 91
Talbot 380 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1836 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 715 45
Terrell 559 45
Thomas 3531 113
Tift 3412 96
Toombs 2903 97
Towns 1074 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5865 183
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 508 36
Union 2022 67
Upson 1797 106
Walker 6416 80
Walton 7977 233
Ware 2988 148
Warren 373 13
Washington 1602 60
Wayne 2718 74
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2956 66
Whitfield 14777 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 669 20
Wilkinson 727 28
Worth 1180 60