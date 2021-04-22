Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 22, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,304 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/9- 4/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 22, there were 1,251 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1900 65

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1277 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3816 111

Banks 1620 33

Barrow 8609 130

Bartow 11111 207

Ben Hill 1485 61

Berrien 1054 31

Bibb 13265 402

Bleckley 798 34

Brantley 924 32

Brooks 935 36

Bryan 2692 34

Bulloch 5225 64

Burke 1766 36

Butts 2247 75

Calhoun 444 15

Camden 3192 27

Candler 740 36

Carroll 7353 131

Catoosa 5588 63

Charlton 1049 24

Chatham 19983 412

Chattahoochee 3214 13

Chattooga 2215 60

Cherokee 22121 300

Clarke 12667 135

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23256 439

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 59848 949

Coffee 4227 136

Colquitt 3502 75

Columbia 10962 158

Cook 1160 37

Coweta 8582 202

Crawford 523 17

Crisp 1427 55

Dade 1200 11

Dawson 2683 41

DeKalb 57023 906

Decatur 2139 54

Dodge 1080 55

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5478 278

Douglas 11791 172

Early 1008 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3757 64

Elbert 1522 57

Emanuel 1729 53

Evans 756 17

Fannin 2111 59

Fayette 6571 151

Floyd 9931 180

Forsyth 17714 175

Franklin 2322 43

Fulton 80804 1252

Gilmer 2466 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6647 152

Gordon 6446 101

Grady 1524 46

Greene 1496 56

Gwinnett 85581 1053

Habersham 4626 150

Hall 24827 432

Hancock 832 62

Haralson 1708 34

Harris 2140 56

Hart 1702 37

Heard 628 16

Henry 18897 291

Houston 9956 188

Irwin 680 18

Jackson 8446 137

Jasper 668 18

Jeff Davis 1288 37

Jefferson 1576 59

Jenkins 724 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1566 53

Lamar 1332 44

Lanier 491 9

Laurens 3693 143

Lee 1584 50

Liberty 3370 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 656 10

Lowndes 7716 139

Lumpkin 2768 62

Macon 607 25

Madison 2717 46

Marion 395 17

McDuffie 1655 41

McIntosh 692 14

Meriwether 1504 72

Miller 674 9

Mitchell 1525 74

Monroe 1853 86

Montgomery 715 21

Morgan 1185 23

Murray 4139 77

Muscogee 14065 386

Newton 7395 215

Oconee 3025 62

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10640 163

Peach 1833 52

Pickens 2512 58

Pierce 1240 43

Pike 1055 26

Polk 3915 78

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1775 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1514 41

Randolph 466 32

Richmond 19674 405

Rockdale 5945 151

Schley 209 5

Screven 809 21

Seminole 746 17

Spalding 4000 153

Stephens 2952 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1795 91

Talbot 380 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1836 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 715 45

Terrell 559 45

Thomas 3531 113

Tift 3412 96

Toombs 2903 97

Towns 1074 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5865 183

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 508 36

Union 2022 67

Upson 1797 106

Walker 6416 80

Walton 7977 233

Ware 2988 148

Warren 373 13

Washington 1602 60

Wayne 2718 74

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2956 66

Whitfield 14777 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 669 20

Wilkinson 727 28