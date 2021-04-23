Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 23, 2021

ATLANTA, Georgia — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,337 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/10- 4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64
- There have been 873,669 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.
- There have been 60,990 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 23, there were 1,205 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1903 66
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1279 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3820 112
Banks 1622 33
Barrow 8633 130
Bartow 11132 207
Ben Hill 1487 61
Berrien 1054 31
Bibb 13279 402
Bleckley 798 34
Brantley 925 32
Brooks 938 36
Bryan 2696 34
Bulloch 5228 64
Burke 1768 36
Butts 2252 75
Calhoun 445 15
Camden 3194 28
Candler 740 36
Carroll 7363 131
Catoosa 5599 63
Charlton 1058 25
Chatham 19999 413
Chattahoochee 3250 13
Chattooga 2218 60
Cherokee 22146 300
Clarke 12685 136
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23314 440
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 59937 950
Coffee 4228 136
Colquitt 3507 75
Columbia 10969 158
Cook 1161 37
Coweta 8587 204
Crawford 523 17
Crisp 1426 55
Dade 1201 11
Dawson 2689 41
DeKalb 57124 907
Decatur 2139 54
Dodge 1081 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5487 278
Douglas 11813 172
Early 1009 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3761 64
Elbert 1523 57
Emanuel 1729 53
Evans 757 17
Fannin 2112 59
Fayette 6583 151
Floyd 9938 180
Forsyth 17734 177
Franklin 2325 43
Fulton 80965 1255
Gilmer 2466 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6646 152
Gordon 6449 101
Grady 1526 46
Greene 1497 56
Gwinnett 85709 1055
Habersham 4627 151
Hall 24843 433
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1711 34
Harris 2141 56
Hart 1702 37
Heard 630 16
Henry 18948 291
Houston 9967 189
Irwin 681 18
Jackson 8456 137
Jasper 668 18
Jeff Davis 1290 37
Jefferson 1576 59
Jenkins 725 39
Johnson 785 42
Jones 1568 53
Lamar 1337 44
Lanier 492 9
Laurens 3697 143
Lee 1584 50
Liberty 3379 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 657 10
Lowndes 7721 140
Lumpkin 2775 62
Macon 609 25
Madison 2721 46
Marion 396 17
McDuffie 1658 41
McIntosh 692 14
Meriwether 1509 72
Miller 675 9
Mitchell 1526 74
Monroe 1853 86
Montgomery 716 21
Morgan 1187 23
Murray 4149 78
Muscogee 14107 387
Newton 7414 215
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23454 470
Oconee 3030 62
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10654 163
Peach 1834 52
Pickens 2514 60
Pierce 1240 42
Pike 1055 26
Polk 3919 79
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1778 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1516 41
Randolph 468 32
Richmond 19706 406
Rockdale 5956 151
Schley 209 5
Screven 809 21
Seminole 747 17
Spalding 4010 153
Stephens 2955 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1795 91
Talbot 381 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1836 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 716 45
Terrell 560 45
Thomas 3532 113
Tift 3414 96
Toombs 2909 97
Towns 1074 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5872 183
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 509 36
Union 2023 68
Unknown 2383 11
Upson 1799 106
Walker 6427 80
Walton 7988 234
Ware 2992 150
Warren 375 13
Washington 1604 60
Wayne 2722 74
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2959 66
Whitfield 14771 226
Wilcox 474 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 726 28
Worth 1181 60