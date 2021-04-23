Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA, Georgia — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,337 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/10- 4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64

in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/10- 4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64 There have been 873,669 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899. There have been 60,990 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 23, there were 1,205 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1903 66

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1279 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3820 112

Banks 1622 33

Barrow 8633 130

Bartow 11132 207

Ben Hill 1487 61

Berrien 1054 31

Bibb 13279 402

Bleckley 798 34

Brantley 925 32

Brooks 938 36

Bryan 2696 34

Bulloch 5228 64

Burke 1768 36

Butts 2252 75

Calhoun 445 15

Camden 3194 28

Candler 740 36

Carroll 7363 131

Catoosa 5599 63

Charlton 1058 25

Chatham 19999 413

Chattahoochee 3250 13

Chattooga 2218 60

Cherokee 22146 300

Clarke 12685 136

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23314 440

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 59937 950

Coffee 4228 136

Colquitt 3507 75

Columbia 10969 158

Cook 1161 37

Coweta 8587 204

Crawford 523 17

Crisp 1426 55

Dade 1201 11

Dawson 2689 41

DeKalb 57124 907

Decatur 2139 54

Dodge 1081 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5487 278

Douglas 11813 172

Early 1009 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3761 64

Elbert 1523 57

Emanuel 1729 53

Evans 757 17

Fannin 2112 59

Fayette 6583 151

Floyd 9938 180

Forsyth 17734 177

Franklin 2325 43

Fulton 80965 1255

Gilmer 2466 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6646 152

Gordon 6449 101

Grady 1526 46

Greene 1497 56

Gwinnett 85709 1055

Habersham 4627 151

Hall 24843 433

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1711 34

Harris 2141 56

Hart 1702 37

Heard 630 16

Henry 18948 291

Houston 9967 189

Irwin 681 18

Jackson 8456 137

Jasper 668 18

Jeff Davis 1290 37

Jefferson 1576 59

Jenkins 725 39

Johnson 785 42

Jones 1568 53

Lamar 1337 44

Lanier 492 9

Laurens 3697 143

Lee 1584 50

Liberty 3379 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 657 10

Lowndes 7721 140

Lumpkin 2775 62

Macon 609 25

Madison 2721 46

Marion 396 17

McDuffie 1658 41

McIntosh 692 14

Meriwether 1509 72

Miller 675 9

Mitchell 1526 74

Monroe 1853 86

Montgomery 716 21

Morgan 1187 23

Murray 4149 78

Muscogee 14107 387

Newton 7414 215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23454 470

Oconee 3030 62

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10654 163

Peach 1834 52

Pickens 2514 60

Pierce 1240 42

Pike 1055 26

Polk 3919 79

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1778 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1516 41

Randolph 468 32

Richmond 19706 406

Rockdale 5956 151

Schley 209 5

Screven 809 21

Seminole 747 17

Spalding 4010 153

Stephens 2955 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1795 91

Talbot 381 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1836 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 716 45

Terrell 560 45

Thomas 3532 113

Tift 3414 96

Toombs 2909 97

Towns 1074 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5872 183

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 509 36

Union 2023 68

Unknown 2383 11

Upson 1799 106

Walker 6427 80

Walton 7988 234

Ware 2992 150

Warren 375 13

Washington 1604 60

Wayne 2722 74

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2959 66

Whitfield 14771 226

Wilcox 474 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 726 28