Coronavirus Numbers

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA, Georgia — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,337 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/10- 4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64
  • There have been 873,669 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.
  • There have been 60,990 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 23, there were 1,205 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1903    66

Atkinson    779    18

Bacon    1279    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3820    112

Banks    1622    33

Barrow    8633    130

Bartow    11132    207

Ben Hill    1487    61

Berrien    1054    31

Bibb    13279    402

Bleckley    798    34

Brantley    925    32

Brooks    938    36

Bryan    2696    34

Bulloch    5228    64

Burke    1768    36

Butts    2252    75

Calhoun    445    15

Camden    3194    28

Candler    740    36

Carroll    7363    131

Catoosa    5599    63

Charlton    1058    25

Chatham    19999    413

Chattahoochee    3250    13

Chattooga    2218    60

Cherokee    22146    300

Clarke    12685    136

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23314    440

Clinch    732    25

Cobb    59937    950

Coffee    4228    136

Colquitt    3507    75

Columbia    10969    158

Cook    1161    37

Coweta    8587    204

Crawford    523    17

Crisp    1426    55

Dade    1201    11

Dawson    2689    41

DeKalb    57124    907

Decatur    2139    54

Dodge    1081    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5487    278

Douglas    11813    172

Early    1009    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3761    64

Elbert    1523    57

Emanuel    1729    53

Evans    757    17

Fannin    2112    59

Fayette    6583    151

Floyd    9938    180

Forsyth    17734    177

Franklin    2325    43

Fulton    80965    1255

Gilmer    2466    71

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6646    152

Gordon    6449    101

Grady    1526    46

Greene    1497    56

Gwinnett    85709    1055

Habersham    4627    151

Hall    24843    433

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1711    34

Harris    2141    56

Hart    1702    37

Heard    630    16

Henry    18948    291

Houston    9967    189

Irwin    681    18

Jackson    8456    137

Jasper    668    18

Jeff Davis    1290    37

Jefferson    1576    59

Jenkins    725    39

Johnson    785    42

Jones    1568    53

Lamar    1337    44

Lanier    492    9

Laurens    3697    143

Lee    1584    50

Liberty    3379    60

Lincoln    508    24

Long    657    10

Lowndes    7721    140

Lumpkin    2775    62

Macon    609    25

Madison    2721    46

Marion    396    17

McDuffie    1658    41

McIntosh    692    14

Meriwether    1509    72

Miller    675    9

Mitchell    1526    74

Monroe    1853    86

Montgomery    716    21

Morgan    1187    23

Murray    4149    78

Muscogee    14107    387

Newton    7414    215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23454    470

Oconee    3030    62

Oglethorpe    1184    28

Paulding    10654    163

Peach    1834    52

Pickens    2514    60

Pierce    1240    42

Pike    1055    26

Polk    3919    79

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1778    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1516    41

Randolph    468    32

Richmond    19706    406

Rockdale    5956    151

Schley    209    5

Screven    809    21

Seminole    747    17

Spalding    4010    153

Stephens    2955    79

Stewart    782    23

Sumter    1795    91

Talbot    381    18

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1836    45

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    716    45

Terrell    560    45

Thomas    3532    113

Tift    3414    96

Toombs    2909    97

Towns    1074    42

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5872    183

Turner    596    33

Twiggs    509    36

Union    2023    68

Unknown    2383    11

Upson    1799    106

Walker    6427    80

Walton    7988    234

Ware    2992    150

Warren    375    13

Washington    1604    60

Wayne    2722    74

Webster    105    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2959    66

Whitfield    14771    226

Wilcox    474    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    726    28

Worth    1181    60

