Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 28, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,486 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 61 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
- There have been 877,816 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 883 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 922 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893.
- There have been 61,370 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 27, there were 1,131 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1911 66
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1286 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3831 112
Banks 1629 33
Barrow 8690 132
Bartow 11157 207
Ben Hill 1489 61
Berrien 1055 31
Bibb 13297 403
Bleckley 799 34
Brantley 925 32
Brooks 940 36
Bryan 2710 34
Bulloch 5243 64
Burke 1769 36
Butts 2263 76
Calhoun 445 15
Camden 3201 28
Candler 742 36
Carroll 7389 131
Catoosa 5627 64
Charlton 1065 25
Chatham 20074 418
Chattahoochee 3296 13
Chattooga 2225 60
Cherokee 22209 301
Clarke 12714 136
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23464 444
Clinch 735 25
Cobb 60173 955
Coffee 4230 136
Colquitt 3513 76
Columbia 10988 159
Cook 1161 37
Coweta 8623 204
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1432 55
Dade 1205 12
Dawson 2700 42
DeKalb 57384 914
Decatur 2144 55
Dodge 1082 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5518 278
Douglas 11865 173
Early 1009 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3779 64
Elbert 1524 57
Emanuel 1732 53
Evans 756 17
Fannin 2112 60
Fayette 6604 152
Floyd 9952 182
Forsyth 17780 177
Franklin 2331 43
Fulton 81358 1260
Gilmer 2472 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6655 153
Gordon 6470 101
Grady 1533 46
Greene 1497 56
Gwinnett 86015 1062
Habersham 4634 151
Hall 24901 435
Hancock 832 62
Haralson 1714 34
Harris 2154 57
Hart 1708 37
Heard 634 16
Henry 19053 292
Houston 10005 190
Irwin 681 18
Jackson 8477 140
Jasper 671 18
Jeff Davis 1293 36
Jefferson 1579 59
Jenkins 725 39
Johnson 785 42
Jones 1571 53
Lamar 1340 45
Lanier 495 9
Laurens 3703 144
Lee 1588 50
Liberty 3405 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 664 10
Lowndes 7749 140
Lumpkin 2779 62
Macon 616 25
Madison 2725 46
Marion 397 17
McDuffie 1667 41
McIntosh 694 14
Meriwether 1517 72
Miller 675 9
Mitchell 1529 74
Monroe 1857 86
Montgomery 717 21
Morgan 1187 23
Murray 4157 79
Muscogee 14223 393
Newton 7457 217
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23567 470
Oconee 3044 64
Oglethorpe 1185 28
Paulding 10691 166
Peach 1841 52
Pickens 2520 61
Pierce 1250 42
Pike 1059 26
Polk 3927 79
Pulaski 608 32
Putnam 1789 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1525 41
Randolph 467 32
Richmond 19792 407
Rockdale 5988 152
Schley 209 5
Screven 811 21
Seminole 751 17
Spalding 4033 153
Stephens 2965 79
Stewart 784 23
Sumter 1796 92
Talbot 383 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1841 46
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 563 45
Thomas 3538 113
Tift 3420 96
Toombs 2913 97
Towns 1081 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5897 183
Turner 596 34
Twiggs 509 36
Union 2029 70
Unknown 2371 11
Upson 1806 107
Walker 6457 80
Walton 8024 234
Ware 3000 151
Warren 375 14
Washington 1606 60
Wayne 2725 74
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2967 67
Whitfield 14796 228
Wilcox 475 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 728 28
Worth 1184 61