Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,486 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 61 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 61 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21. There have been 877,816 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 883 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 922 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 883 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 922 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893. There have been 61,370 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 27, there were 1,131 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1911 66

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1286 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3831 112

Banks 1629 33

Barrow 8690 132

Bartow 11157 207

Ben Hill 1489 61

Berrien 1055 31

Bibb 13297 403

Bleckley 799 34

Brantley 925 32

Brooks 940 36

Bryan 2710 34

Bulloch 5243 64

Burke 1769 36

Butts 2263 76

Calhoun 445 15

Camden 3201 28

Candler 742 36

Carroll 7389 131

Catoosa 5627 64

Charlton 1065 25

Chatham 20074 418

Chattahoochee 3296 13

Chattooga 2225 60

Cherokee 22209 301

Clarke 12714 136

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23464 444

Clinch 735 25

Cobb 60173 955

Coffee 4230 136

Colquitt 3513 76

Columbia 10988 159

Cook 1161 37

Coweta 8623 204

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1432 55

Dade 1205 12

Dawson 2700 42

DeKalb 57384 914

Decatur 2144 55

Dodge 1082 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5518 278

Douglas 11865 173

Early 1009 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3779 64

Elbert 1524 57

Emanuel 1732 53

Evans 756 17

Fannin 2112 60

Fayette 6604 152

Floyd 9952 182

Forsyth 17780 177

Franklin 2331 43

Fulton 81358 1260

Gilmer 2472 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6655 153

Gordon 6470 101

Grady 1533 46

Greene 1497 56

Gwinnett 86015 1062

Habersham 4634 151

Hall 24901 435

Hancock 832 62

Haralson 1714 34

Harris 2154 57

Hart 1708 37

Heard 634 16

Henry 19053 292

Houston 10005 190

Irwin 681 18

Jackson 8477 140

Jasper 671 18

Jeff Davis 1293 36

Jefferson 1579 59

Jenkins 725 39

Johnson 785 42

Jones 1571 53

Lamar 1340 45

Lanier 495 9

Laurens 3703 144

Lee 1588 50

Liberty 3405 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 664 10

Lowndes 7749 140

Lumpkin 2779 62

Macon 616 25

Madison 2725 46

Marion 397 17

McDuffie 1667 41

McIntosh 694 14

Meriwether 1517 72

Miller 675 9

Mitchell 1529 74

Monroe 1857 86

Montgomery 717 21

Morgan 1187 23

Murray 4157 79

Muscogee 14223 393

Newton 7457 217

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23567 470

Oconee 3044 64

Oglethorpe 1185 28

Paulding 10691 166

Peach 1841 52

Pickens 2520 61

Pierce 1250 42

Pike 1059 26

Polk 3927 79

Pulaski 608 32

Putnam 1789 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1525 41

Randolph 467 32

Richmond 19792 407

Rockdale 5988 152

Schley 209 5

Screven 811 21

Seminole 751 17

Spalding 4033 153

Stephens 2965 79

Stewart 784 23

Sumter 1796 92

Talbot 383 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1841 46

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 563 45

Thomas 3538 113

Tift 3420 96

Toombs 2913 97

Towns 1081 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5897 183

Turner 596 34

Twiggs 509 36

Union 2029 70

Unknown 2371 11

Upson 1806 107

Walker 6457 80

Walton 8024 234

Ware 3000 151

Warren 375 14

Washington 1606 60

Wayne 2725 74

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2967 67

Whitfield 14796 228

Wilcox 475 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 728 28