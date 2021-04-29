x
Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,534 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 48 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/2-4/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
  • There have been 878,827 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,011 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 928.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.
  • There have been 61,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 29, there were 1,166 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1914    66

Atkinson    780    18

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3831    112

Banks    1629    33

Barrow    8705    132

Bartow    11185    207

Ben Hill    1488    61

Berrien    1056    32

Bibb    13317    404

Bleckley    800    34

Brantley    927    32

Brooks    940    36

Bryan    2717    36

Bulloch    5249    64

Burke    1772    37

Butts    2280    76

Calhoun    446    15

Camden    3202    29

Candler    742    36

Carroll    7396    131

Catoosa    5639    64

Charlton    1065    25

Chatham    20107    424

Chattahoochee    3334    13

Chattooga    2226    61

Cherokee    22253    301

Clarke    12733    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23561    447

Clinch    735    25

Cobb    60332    961

Coffee    4231    136

Colquitt    3517    78

Columbia    11007    160

Cook    1162    37

Coweta    8641    205

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1436    56

Dade    1208    13

Dawson    2706    42

DeKalb    57542    919

Decatur    2144    55

Dodge    1082    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5533    280

Douglas    11900    174

Early    1009    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3789    65

Elbert    1526    58

Emanuel    1732    53

Evans    757    17

Fannin    2114    60

Fayette    6622    152

Floyd    9964    183

Forsyth    17832    180

Franklin    2337    43

Fulton    81577    1271

Gilmer    2474    71

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6669    152

Gordon    6484    103

Grady    1540    47

Greene    1498    56

Gwinnett    86171    1070

Habersham    4639    152

Hall    24937    439

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1714    35

Harris    2157    57

Hart    1708    37

Heard    634    16

Henry    19095    294

Houston    10038    191

Irwin    682    18

Jackson    8490    140

Jasper    675    18

Jeff Davis    1293    36

Jefferson    1579    59

Jenkins    726    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1574    53

Lamar    1340    45

Lanier    496    9

Laurens    3705    144

Lee    1592    50

Liberty    3410    60

Lincoln    508    24

Long    665    10

Lowndes    7773    141

Lumpkin    2783    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2735    46

Marion    398    17

McDuffie    1674    41

McIntosh    695    14

Meriwether    1517    72

Miller    675    9

Mitchell    1531    74

Monroe    1863    87

Montgomery    718    21

Morgan    1188    23

Murray    4165    81

Muscogee    14274    396

Newton    7471    218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23594    473

Oconee    3048    64

Oglethorpe    1188    28

Paulding    10715    165

Peach    1847    52

Pickens    2526    64

Pierce    1257    42

Pike    1060    26

Polk    3932    81

Pulaski    608    32

Putnam    1791    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1526    41

Randolph    467    32

Richmond    19855    413

Rockdale    6005    152

Schley    210    5

Screven    812    21

Seminole    751    17

Spalding    4043    155

Stephens    2971    79

Stewart    784    24

Sumter    1799    92

Talbot    383    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1842    46

Taylor    509    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    565    45

Thomas    3540    113

Tift    3421    96

Toombs    2915    98

Towns    1091    43

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5907    186

Turner    597    34

Twiggs    510    37

Union    2030    70

Unknown    2382    11

Upson    1809    107

Walker    6480    80

Walton    8040    234

Ware    3006    152

Warren    374    14

Washington    1611    60

Wayne    2731    77

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2971    67

Whitfield    14806    228

Wilcox    475    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    730    28

Worth    1189    61

   

