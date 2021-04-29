Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,534 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 48 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/2-4/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.

There have been 878,827 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,011 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 928.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.

There have been 61,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 29, there were 1,166 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1914 66

Atkinson 780 18

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3831 112

Banks 1629 33

Barrow 8705 132

Bartow 11185 207

Ben Hill 1488 61

Berrien 1056 32

Bibb 13317 404

Bleckley 800 34

Brantley 927 32

Brooks 940 36

Bryan 2717 36

Bulloch 5249 64

Burke 1772 37

Butts 2280 76

Calhoun 446 15

Camden 3202 29

Candler 742 36

Carroll 7396 131

Catoosa 5639 64

Charlton 1065 25

Chatham 20107 424

Chattahoochee 3334 13

Chattooga 2226 61

Cherokee 22253 301

Clarke 12733 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23561 447

Clinch 735 25

Cobb 60332 961

Coffee 4231 136

Colquitt 3517 78

Columbia 11007 160

Cook 1162 37

Coweta 8641 205

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1436 56

Dade 1208 13

Dawson 2706 42

DeKalb 57542 919

Decatur 2144 55

Dodge 1082 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5533 280

Douglas 11900 174

Early 1009 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3789 65

Elbert 1526 58

Emanuel 1732 53

Evans 757 17

Fannin 2114 60

Fayette 6622 152

Floyd 9964 183

Forsyth 17832 180

Franklin 2337 43

Fulton 81577 1271

Gilmer 2474 71

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6669 152

Gordon 6484 103

Grady 1540 47

Greene 1498 56

Gwinnett 86171 1070

Habersham 4639 152

Hall 24937 439

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1714 35

Harris 2157 57

Hart 1708 37

Heard 634 16

Henry 19095 294

Houston 10038 191

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8490 140

Jasper 675 18

Jeff Davis 1293 36

Jefferson 1579 59

Jenkins 726 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1574 53

Lamar 1340 45

Lanier 496 9

Laurens 3705 144

Lee 1592 50

Liberty 3410 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 665 10

Lowndes 7773 141

Lumpkin 2783 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2735 46

Marion 398 17

McDuffie 1674 41

McIntosh 695 14

Meriwether 1517 72

Miller 675 9

Mitchell 1531 74

Monroe 1863 87

Montgomery 718 21

Morgan 1188 23

Murray 4165 81

Muscogee 14274 396

Newton 7471 218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23594 473

Oconee 3048 64

Oglethorpe 1188 28

Paulding 10715 165

Peach 1847 52

Pickens 2526 64

Pierce 1257 42

Pike 1060 26

Polk 3932 81

Pulaski 608 32

Putnam 1791 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1526 41

Randolph 467 32

Richmond 19855 413

Rockdale 6005 152

Schley 210 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 17

Spalding 4043 155

Stephens 2971 79

Stewart 784 24

Sumter 1799 92

Talbot 383 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1842 46

Taylor 509 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 565 45

Thomas 3540 113

Tift 3421 96

Toombs 2915 98

Towns 1091 43

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5907 186

Turner 597 34

Twiggs 510 37

Union 2030 70

Unknown 2382 11

Upson 1809 107

Walker 6480 80

Walton 8040 234

Ware 3006 152

Warren 374 14

Washington 1611 60

Wayne 2731 77

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2971 67

Whitfield 14806 228

Wilcox 475 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 730 28