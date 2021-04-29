Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 29, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,534 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 48 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/2-4/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
- There have been 878,827 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,011 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 928.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.
- There have been 61,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 29, there were 1,166 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1914 66
Atkinson 780 18
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3831 112
Banks 1629 33
Barrow 8705 132
Bartow 11185 207
Ben Hill 1488 61
Berrien 1056 32
Bibb 13317 404
Bleckley 800 34
Brantley 927 32
Brooks 940 36
Bryan 2717 36
Bulloch 5249 64
Burke 1772 37
Butts 2280 76
Calhoun 446 15
Camden 3202 29
Candler 742 36
Carroll 7396 131
Catoosa 5639 64
Charlton 1065 25
Chatham 20107 424
Chattahoochee 3334 13
Chattooga 2226 61
Cherokee 22253 301
Clarke 12733 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23561 447
Clinch 735 25
Cobb 60332 961
Coffee 4231 136
Colquitt 3517 78
Columbia 11007 160
Cook 1162 37
Coweta 8641 205
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1436 56
Dade 1208 13
Dawson 2706 42
DeKalb 57542 919
Decatur 2144 55
Dodge 1082 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5533 280
Douglas 11900 174
Early 1009 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3789 65
Elbert 1526 58
Emanuel 1732 53
Evans 757 17
Fannin 2114 60
Fayette 6622 152
Floyd 9964 183
Forsyth 17832 180
Franklin 2337 43
Fulton 81577 1271
Gilmer 2474 71
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6669 152
Gordon 6484 103
Grady 1540 47
Greene 1498 56
Gwinnett 86171 1070
Habersham 4639 152
Hall 24937 439
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1714 35
Harris 2157 57
Hart 1708 37
Heard 634 16
Henry 19095 294
Houston 10038 191
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8490 140
Jasper 675 18
Jeff Davis 1293 36
Jefferson 1579 59
Jenkins 726 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1574 53
Lamar 1340 45
Lanier 496 9
Laurens 3705 144
Lee 1592 50
Liberty 3410 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 665 10
Lowndes 7773 141
Lumpkin 2783 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2735 46
Marion 398 17
McDuffie 1674 41
McIntosh 695 14
Meriwether 1517 72
Miller 675 9
Mitchell 1531 74
Monroe 1863 87
Montgomery 718 21
Morgan 1188 23
Murray 4165 81
Muscogee 14274 396
Newton 7471 218
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23594 473
Oconee 3048 64
Oglethorpe 1188 28
Paulding 10715 165
Peach 1847 52
Pickens 2526 64
Pierce 1257 42
Pike 1060 26
Polk 3932 81
Pulaski 608 32
Putnam 1791 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1526 41
Randolph 467 32
Richmond 19855 413
Rockdale 6005 152
Schley 210 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 17
Spalding 4043 155
Stephens 2971 79
Stewart 784 24
Sumter 1799 92
Talbot 383 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1842 46
Taylor 509 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 565 45
Thomas 3540 113
Tift 3421 96
Toombs 2915 98
Towns 1091 43
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5907 186
Turner 597 34
Twiggs 510 37
Union 2030 70
Unknown 2382 11
Upson 1809 107
Walker 6480 80
Walton 8040 234
Ware 3006 152
Warren 374 14
Washington 1611 60
Wayne 2731 77
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2971 67
Whitfield 14806 228
Wilcox 475 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 730 28
Worth 1189 61