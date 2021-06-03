COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,103 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07.

There have been 896,894 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 272 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 338.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562.

There have been 63,936 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 3, there were 619 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1927 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1291 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3877 117

Banks 1658 38

Barrow 8917 136

Bartow 11356 216

Ben Hill 1507 61

Berrien 1073 33

Bibb 13477 415

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 958 35

Brooks 958 36

Bryan 2796 38

Bulloch 5296 64

Burke 1804 40

Butts 2363 81

Calhoun 454 15

Camden 3268 32

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7491 132

Catoosa 5842 65

Charlton 1243 27

Chatham 20533 432

Chattahoochee 3620 13

Chattooga 2256 65

Cherokee 22720 313

Clarke 12898 139

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24385 479

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61725 993

Coffee 4251 140

Colquitt 3598 83

Columbia 11175 165

Cook 1169 39

Coweta 8833 211

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1456 58

Dade 1250 13

Dawson 2763 46

DeKalb 58798 967

Decatur 2163 55

Dodge 1091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5652 284

Douglas 12247 183

Early 1032 43

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3866 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1759 55

Evans 772 17

Fannin 2149 62

Fayette 6785 159

Floyd 10065 193

Forsyth 18191 191

Franklin 2371 43

Fulton 83524 1320

Gilmer 2517 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6805 159

Gordon 6539 106

Grady 1596 49

Greene 1514 54

Gwinnett 87590 1107

Habersham 4678 152

Hall 25317 458

Hancock 843 65

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2238 59

Hart 1720 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19613 304

Houston 10190 203

Irwin 740 18

Jackson 8597 136

Jasper 685 18

Jeff Davis 1306 35

Jefferson 1592 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1608 52

Lamar 1365 46

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3746 146

Lee 1615 50

Liberty 3593 62

Lincoln 524 25

Long 689 12

Lowndes 7930 145

Lumpkin 2844 66

Macon 625 29

Madison 2779 46

Marion 406 20

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1560 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1551 74

Monroe 1905 87

Montgomery 733 19

Morgan 1209 24

Murray 4240 84

Muscogee 14729 420

Newton 7665 233

Oconee 3085 66

Oglethorpe 1214 29

Paulding 10980 170

Peach 1893 54

Pickens 2583 63

Pierce 1281 44

Pike 1089 28

Polk 3971 83

Pulaski 614 33

Putnam 1811 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1570 41

Randolph 475 33

Richmond 20326 425

Rockdale 6183 154

Schley 211 4

Screven 824 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4191 161

Stephens 3013 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1834 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1868 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 581 47

Thomas 3645 114

Tift 3469 98

Toombs 2969 101

Towns 1126 45

Treutlen 636 26

Troup 6030 192

Turner 612 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2083 70

Upson 1834 111

Walker 6697 80

Walton 8157 239

Ware 3064 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1642 62

Wayne 2781 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3011 67

Whitfield 14959 231

Wilcox 479 30

Wilkes 678 23

Wilkinson 736 27