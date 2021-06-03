x
COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,103 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07.
  • There have been 896,894 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 272  since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 338.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562.
  • There have been 63,936 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 3, there were 619 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1927  67

Atkinson  794  20 

Bacon  1291  29 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3877  117 

Banks  1658  38 

Barrow  8917  136 

Bartow  11356  216 

Ben Hill  1507  61 

Berrien  1073  33 

Bibb  13477  415 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  958  35 

Brooks  958  36 

Bryan  2796  38 

Bulloch  5296  64 

Burke  1804  40 

Butts  2363  81 

Calhoun  454  15 

Camden  3268  32 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7491  132 

Catoosa  5842  65 

Charlton  1243  27 

Chatham  20533  432 

Chattahoochee  3620  13 

Chattooga  2256  65 

Cherokee  22720  313 

Clarke  12898  139 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24385  479 

Clinch  740  25 

Cobb  61725  993 

Coffee  4251  140 

Colquitt  3598  83 

Columbia  11175  165 

Cook  1169  39 

Coweta  8833  211 

Crawford  520  18 

Crisp  1456  58 

Dade  1250  13 

Dawson  2763  46 

DeKalb  58798  967 

Decatur  2163  55 

Dodge  1091  57 

Dooly  802  32 

Dougherty  5652  284 

Douglas  12247  183 

Early  1032  43 

Echols  362  4 

Effingham  3866  66 

Elbert  1533  59 

Emanuel  1759  55 

Evans  772  17 

Fannin  2149  62 

Fayette  6785  159 

Floyd  10065  193 

Forsyth  18191  191 

Franklin  2371  43 

Fulton  83524  1320 

Gilmer  2517  75 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6805  159 

Gordon  6539  106 

Grady  1596  49 

Greene  1514  54 

Gwinnett  87590  1107 

Habersham  4678  152 

Hall  25317  458 

Hancock  843  65 

Haralson  1720  35 

Harris  2238  59 

Hart  1720  37 

Heard  652  17 

Henry  19613  304 

Houston  10190  203 

Irwin  740  18 

Jackson  8597  136 

Jasper  685  18 

Jeff Davis  1306  35 

Jefferson  1592  60 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  793  43 

Jones  1608  52 

Lamar  1365  46 

Lanier  511  9 

Laurens  3746  146 

Lee  1615  50 

Liberty  3593  62 

Lincoln  524  25 

Long  689  12 

Lowndes  7930  145 

Lumpkin  2844  66 

Macon  625  29 

Madison  2779  46 

Marion  406  20 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  703  14 

Meriwether  1560  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1551  74 

Monroe  1905  87 

Montgomery  733  19 

Morgan  1209  24 

Murray  4240  84 

Muscogee  14729  420 

Newton  7665  233 

Oconee  3085  66 

Oglethorpe  1214  29 

Paulding  10980  170 

Peach  1893  54 

Pickens  2583  63 

Pierce  1281  44 

Pike  1089  28 

Polk  3971  83 

Pulaski  614  33

Putnam  1811  56 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1570  41 

Randolph  475  33 

Richmond  20326  425 

Rockdale  6183  154 

Schley  211  4 

Screven  824  21 

Seminole  750  18 

Spalding  4191  161 

Stephens  3013  78 

Stewart  830  25 

Sumter  1834  95 

Talbot  401  18 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1868  46 

Taylor  515  22 

Telfair  729  45 

Terrell  581  47 

Thomas  3645  114 

Tift  3469  98 

Toombs  2969  101 

Towns  1126  45 

Treutlen  636  26 

Troup  6030  192 

Turner  612  34 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2083  70 

Upson  1834  111 

Walker  6697  80 

Walton  8157  239 

Ware  3064  151 

Warren  388  17 

Washington  1642  62 

Wayne  2781  80 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  462  21 

White  3011  67 

Whitfield  14959  231 

Wilcox  479  30 

Wilkes  678  23 

Wilkinson  736  27 

Worth  1201  61 

