COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 3, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,103 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07.
- There have been 896,894 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 272 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 338.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562.
- There have been 63,936 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 3, there were 619 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1927 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1291 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3877 117
Banks 1658 38
Barrow 8917 136
Bartow 11356 216
Ben Hill 1507 61
Berrien 1073 33
Bibb 13477 415
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 958 35
Brooks 958 36
Bryan 2796 38
Bulloch 5296 64
Burke 1804 40
Butts 2363 81
Calhoun 454 15
Camden 3268 32
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7491 132
Catoosa 5842 65
Charlton 1243 27
Chatham 20533 432
Chattahoochee 3620 13
Chattooga 2256 65
Cherokee 22720 313
Clarke 12898 139
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24385 479
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61725 993
Coffee 4251 140
Colquitt 3598 83
Columbia 11175 165
Cook 1169 39
Coweta 8833 211
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1456 58
Dade 1250 13
Dawson 2763 46
DeKalb 58798 967
Decatur 2163 55
Dodge 1091 57
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5652 284
Douglas 12247 183
Early 1032 43
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3866 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1759 55
Evans 772 17
Fannin 2149 62
Fayette 6785 159
Floyd 10065 193
Forsyth 18191 191
Franklin 2371 43
Fulton 83524 1320
Gilmer 2517 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6805 159
Gordon 6539 106
Grady 1596 49
Greene 1514 54
Gwinnett 87590 1107
Habersham 4678 152
Hall 25317 458
Hancock 843 65
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2238 59
Hart 1720 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19613 304
Houston 10190 203
Irwin 740 18
Jackson 8597 136
Jasper 685 18
Jeff Davis 1306 35
Jefferson 1592 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1608 52
Lamar 1365 46
Lanier 511 9
Laurens 3746 146
Lee 1615 50
Liberty 3593 62
Lincoln 524 25
Long 689 12
Lowndes 7930 145
Lumpkin 2844 66
Macon 625 29
Madison 2779 46
Marion 406 20
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1560 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1551 74
Monroe 1905 87
Montgomery 733 19
Morgan 1209 24
Murray 4240 84
Muscogee 14729 420
Newton 7665 233
Oconee 3085 66
Oglethorpe 1214 29
Paulding 10980 170
Peach 1893 54
Pickens 2583 63
Pierce 1281 44
Pike 1089 28
Polk 3971 83
Pulaski 614 33
Putnam 1811 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1570 41
Randolph 475 33
Richmond 20326 425
Rockdale 6183 154
Schley 211 4
Screven 824 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4191 161
Stephens 3013 78
Stewart 830 25
Sumter 1834 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1868 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 581 47
Thomas 3645 114
Tift 3469 98
Toombs 2969 101
Towns 1126 45
Treutlen 636 26
Troup 6030 192
Turner 612 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2083 70
Upson 1834 111
Walker 6697 80
Walton 8157 239
Ware 3064 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1642 62
Wayne 2781 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3011 67
Whitfield 14959 231
Wilcox 479 30
Wilkes 678 23
Wilkinson 736 27
Worth 1201 61