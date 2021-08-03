Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,598 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36. There have been 828,336 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,274.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,274. There have been 56,797 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 146 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 146 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 7, there were 1,603 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1842 60

Atkinson 764 18

Bacon 1018 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3731 106

Banks 1570 33

Barrow 8122 119

Bartow 10363 184

Ben Hill 1470 55

Berrien 1019 29

Bibb 12912 366

Bleckley 786 33

Brantley 876 28

Brooks 915 37

Bryan 2522 32

Bulloch 5097 52

Burke 1686 32

Butts 2027 69

Calhoun 449 15

Camden 3090 28

Candler 727 34

Carroll 7052 124

Catoosa 5192 62

Charlton 1023 19

Chatham 18787 357

Chattahoochee 2707 10

Chattooga 2113 60

Cherokee 20580 264

Clarke 12156 117

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21405 378

Clinch 715 24

Cobb 56134 872

Coffee 4169 124

Colquitt 3346 69

Columbia 10598 154

Cook 1143 35

Coweta 8174 158

Crawford 507 15

Crisp 1319 45

Dade 1130 10

Dawson 2561 35

DeKalb 52496 804

Decatur 2068 53

Dodge 1075 57

Dooly 749 29

Dougherty 5305 267

Douglas 11027 156

Early 976 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3625 59

Elbert 1495 50

Emanuel 1699 51

Evans 737 15

Fannin 1990 51

Fayette 6221 134

Floyd 9456 165

Forsyth 16398 154

Franklin 2279 37

Fulton 75473 1088

Gilmer 2377 66

Glascock 139 7

Glynn 6411 145

Gordon 6152 94

Grady 1485 44

Greene 1444 47

Gwinnett 81340 926

Habersham 4530 139

Hall 23982 386

Hancock 810 57

Haralson 1637 33

Harris 2024 50

Hart 1662 35

Heard 598 14

Henry 17418 252

Houston 9474 171

Irwin 668 16

Jackson 8104 124

Jasper 644 18

Jeff Davis 1239 36

Jefferson 1545 55

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 772 40

Jones 1529 45

Lamar 1263 39

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3622 139

Lee 1558 47

Liberty 2822 53

Lincoln 490 22

Long 663 11

Lowndes 7375 128

Lumpkin 2671 55

Macon 586 23

Madison 2637 40

Marion 380 14

McDuffie 1586 38

McIntosh 600 13

Meriwether 1436 56

Miller 618 6

Mitchell 1477 71

Monroe 1785 81

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1130 15

Murray 3897 70

Muscogee 13020 338

Newton 6964 187

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24958 426

Oconee 2809 57

Oglethorpe 1133 26

Paulding 9965 148

Peach 1762 44

Pickens 2372 56

Pierce 1186 38

Pike 989 21

Polk 3778 73

Pulaski 592 30

Putnam 1690 50

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1440 37

Randolph 458 32

Richmond 18847 362

Rockdale 5559 136

Schley 203 4

Screven 790 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3698 133

Stephens 2873 71

Stewart 766 22

Sumter 1770 89

Talbot 367 17

Taliaferro 96 2

Tattnall 1789 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 546 41

Thomas 3447 107

Tift 3368 92

Toombs 2791 87

Towns 1027 39

Treutlen 625 19

Troup 5604 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 496 32

Union 1957 63

Unknown 2692 11

Upson 1727 100

Walker 5996 73

Walton 7507 211

Ware 2897 132

Warren 362 11

Washington 1596 52

Wayne 2574 69

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2870 63

Whitfield 14274 213

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 652 17

Wilkinson 712 26