Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,598 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36.
  • There have been 828,336 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,274.
  • There have been 56,797 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 146 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 7, there were 1,603 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1842    60

Atkinson    764    18

Bacon    1018    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3731    106

Banks    1570    33

Barrow    8122    119

Bartow    10363    184

Ben Hill    1470    55

Berrien    1019    29

Bibb    12912    366

Bleckley    786    33

Brantley    876    28

Brooks    915    37

Bryan    2522    32

Bulloch    5097    52

Burke    1686    32

Butts    2027    69

Calhoun    449    15

Camden    3090    28

Candler    727    34

Carroll    7052    124

Catoosa    5192    62

Charlton    1023    19

Chatham    18787    357

Chattahoochee    2707    10

Chattooga    2113    60

Cherokee    20580    264

Clarke    12156    117

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21405    378

Clinch    715    24

Cobb    56134    872

Coffee    4169    124

Colquitt    3346    69

Columbia    10598    154

Cook    1143    35

Coweta    8174    158

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1319    45

Dade    1130    10

Dawson    2561    35

DeKalb    52496    804

Decatur    2068    53

Dodge    1075    57

Dooly    749    29

Dougherty    5305    267

Douglas    11027    156

Early    976    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3625    59

Elbert    1495    50

Emanuel    1699    51

Evans    737    15

Fannin    1990    51

Fayette    6221    134

Floyd    9456    165

Forsyth    16398    154

Franklin    2279    37

Fulton    75473    1088

Gilmer    2377    66

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6411    145

Gordon    6152    94

Grady    1485    44

Greene    1444    47

Gwinnett    81340    926

Habersham    4530    139

Hall    23982    386

Hancock    810    57

Haralson    1637    33

Harris    2024    50

Hart    1662    35

Heard    598    14

Henry    17418    252

Houston    9474    171

Irwin    668    16

Jackson    8104    124

Jasper    644    18

Jeff Davis    1239    36

Jefferson    1545    55

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    772    40

Jones    1529    45

Lamar    1263    39

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3622    139

Lee    1558    47

Liberty    2822    53

Lincoln    490    22

Long    663    11

Lowndes    7375    128

Lumpkin    2671    55

Macon    586    23

Madison    2637    40

Marion    380    14

McDuffie    1586    38

McIntosh    600    13

Meriwether    1436    56

Miller    618    6

Mitchell    1477    71

Monroe    1785    81

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1130    15

Murray    3897    70

Muscogee    13020    338

Newton    6964    187

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24958    426

Oconee    2809    57

Oglethorpe    1133    26

Paulding    9965    148

Peach    1762    44

Pickens    2372    56

Pierce    1186    38

Pike    989    21

Polk    3778    73

Pulaski    592    30

Putnam    1690    50

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1440    37

Randolph    458    32

Richmond    18847    362

Rockdale    5559    136

Schley    203    4

Screven    790    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3698    133

Stephens    2873    71

Stewart    766    22

Sumter    1770    89

Talbot    367    17

Taliaferro    96    2

Tattnall    1789    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    546    41

Thomas    3447    107

Tift    3368    92

Toombs    2791    87

Towns    1027    39

Treutlen    625    19

Troup    5604    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    496    32

Union    1957    63

Unknown    2692    11

Upson    1727    100

Walker    5996    73

Walton    7507    211

Ware    2897    132

Warren    362    11

Washington    1596    52

Wayne    2574    69

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2870    63

Whitfield    14274    213

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    652    17

Wilkinson    712    26

Worth    1147    57

