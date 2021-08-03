Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 7, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,598 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36.
- There have been 828,336 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,274.
- There have been 56,797 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 146 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 7, there were 1,603 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1842 60
Atkinson 764 18
Bacon 1018 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3731 106
Banks 1570 33
Barrow 8122 119
Bartow 10363 184
Ben Hill 1470 55
Berrien 1019 29
Bibb 12912 366
Bleckley 786 33
Brantley 876 28
Brooks 915 37
Bryan 2522 32
Bulloch 5097 52
Burke 1686 32
Butts 2027 69
Calhoun 449 15
Camden 3090 28
Candler 727 34
Carroll 7052 124
Catoosa 5192 62
Charlton 1023 19
Chatham 18787 357
Chattahoochee 2707 10
Chattooga 2113 60
Cherokee 20580 264
Clarke 12156 117
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21405 378
Clinch 715 24
Cobb 56134 872
Coffee 4169 124
Colquitt 3346 69
Columbia 10598 154
Cook 1143 35
Coweta 8174 158
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1319 45
Dade 1130 10
Dawson 2561 35
DeKalb 52496 804
Decatur 2068 53
Dodge 1075 57
Dooly 749 29
Dougherty 5305 267
Douglas 11027 156
Early 976 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3625 59
Elbert 1495 50
Emanuel 1699 51
Evans 737 15
Fannin 1990 51
Fayette 6221 134
Floyd 9456 165
Forsyth 16398 154
Franklin 2279 37
Fulton 75473 1088
Gilmer 2377 66
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6411 145
Gordon 6152 94
Grady 1485 44
Greene 1444 47
Gwinnett 81340 926
Habersham 4530 139
Hall 23982 386
Hancock 810 57
Haralson 1637 33
Harris 2024 50
Hart 1662 35
Heard 598 14
Henry 17418 252
Houston 9474 171
Irwin 668 16
Jackson 8104 124
Jasper 644 18
Jeff Davis 1239 36
Jefferson 1545 55
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 772 40
Jones 1529 45
Lamar 1263 39
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3622 139
Lee 1558 47
Liberty 2822 53
Lincoln 490 22
Long 663 11
Lowndes 7375 128
Lumpkin 2671 55
Macon 586 23
Madison 2637 40
Marion 380 14
McDuffie 1586 38
McIntosh 600 13
Meriwether 1436 56
Miller 618 6
Mitchell 1477 71
Monroe 1785 81
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1130 15
Murray 3897 70
Muscogee 13020 338
Newton 6964 187
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24958 426
Oconee 2809 57
Oglethorpe 1133 26
Paulding 9965 148
Peach 1762 44
Pickens 2372 56
Pierce 1186 38
Pike 989 21
Polk 3778 73
Pulaski 592 30
Putnam 1690 50
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1440 37
Randolph 458 32
Richmond 18847 362
Rockdale 5559 136
Schley 203 4
Screven 790 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3698 133
Stephens 2873 71
Stewart 766 22
Sumter 1770 89
Talbot 367 17
Taliaferro 96 2
Tattnall 1789 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 546 41
Thomas 3447 107
Tift 3368 92
Toombs 2791 87
Towns 1027 39
Treutlen 625 19
Troup 5604 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 496 32
Union 1957 63
Unknown 2692 11
Upson 1727 100
Walker 5996 73
Walton 7507 211
Ware 2897 132
Warren 362 11
Washington 1596 52
Wayne 2574 69
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2870 63
Whitfield 14274 213
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 652 17
Wilkinson 712 26
Worth 1147 57