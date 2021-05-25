Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 25, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,962 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21.

There have been 894,057 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 433 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 751.

There have been 63,336 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 24, there were 778 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1925 67

Atkinson 791 20

Bacon 1289 28

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3868 117

Banks 1653 35

Barrow 8889 135

Bartow 11333 211

Ben Hill 1496 61

Berrien 1069 32

Bibb 13429 410

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 954 34

Brooks 954 36

Bryan 2785 37

Bulloch 5292 63

Burke 1801 37

Butts 2353 80

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3253 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7474 132

Catoosa 5806 65

Charlton 1226 27

Chatham 20433 430

Chattahoochee 3550 13

Chattooga 2256 64

Cherokee 22653 309

Clarke 12879 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24250 469

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61516 984

Coffee 4248 141

Colquitt 3569 83

Columbia 11152 162

Cook 1167 38

Coweta 8813 207

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1450 57

Dade 1239 13

Dawson 2758 44

DeKalb 58625 962

Decatur 2159 55

Dodge 1090 56

Dooly 803 32

Dougherty 5620 283

Douglas 12196 180

Early 1023 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3854 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1753 54

Evans 771 17

Fannin 2143 62

Fayette 6767 157

Floyd 10045 193

Forsyth 18134 188

Franklin 2360 42

Fulton 83317 1306

Gilmer 2514 74

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6788 157

Gordon 6524 106

Grady 1583 47

Greene 1517 56

Gwinnett 87336 1099

Habersham 4671 153

Hall 25262 450

Hancock 841 64

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2222 58

Hart 1714 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19539 302

Houston 10172 200

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8586 141

Jasper 685 19

Jeff Davis 1304 35

Jefferson 1587 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 791 42

Jones 1594 52

Lamar 1362 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3742 146

Lee 1610 52

Liberty 3534 62

Lincoln 518 24

Long 681 11

Lowndes 7896 145

Lumpkin 2837 66

Macon 625 27

Madison 2776 47

Marion 405 18

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1551 75

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1545 75

Monroe 1897 87

Montgomery 731 21

Morgan 1207 23

Murray 4228 83

Muscogee 14659 413

Newton 7639 231

Oconee 3077 65

Oglethorpe 1210 28

Paulding 10949 171

Peach 1889 55

Pickens 2573 65

Pierce 1278 44

Pike 1083 28

Polk 3972 83

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1807 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1565 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20287 425

Rockdale 6156 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 821 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4161 159

Stephens 3003 81

Stewart 816 25

Sumter 1829 94

Talbot 398 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1865 47

Taylor 515 23

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 577 46

Thomas 3619 114

Tift 3457 98

Toombs 2961 100

Towns 1118 44

Treutlen 632 24

Troup 6020 191

Turner 608 34

Twiggs 509 39

Union 2074 69

Upson 1832 109

Walker 6662 79

Walton 8139 238

Ware 3050 151

Warren 386 15

Washington 1639 62

Wayne 2774 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 3000 67

Whitfield 14942 229

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 22

Wilkinson 735 27