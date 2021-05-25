Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 25, 2021

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,962 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21.
- There have been 894,057 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 433 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 751.
- There have been 63,336 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 24, there were 778 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1925 67
Atkinson 791 20
Bacon 1289 28
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3868 117
Banks 1653 35
Barrow 8889 135
Bartow 11333 211
Ben Hill 1496 61
Berrien 1069 32
Bibb 13429 410
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 954 34
Brooks 954 36
Bryan 2785 37
Bulloch 5292 63
Burke 1801 37
Butts 2353 80
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3253 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7474 132
Catoosa 5806 65
Charlton 1226 27
Chatham 20433 430
Chattahoochee 3550 13
Chattooga 2256 64
Cherokee 22653 309
Clarke 12879 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24250 469
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61516 984
Coffee 4248 141
Colquitt 3569 83
Columbia 11152 162
Cook 1167 38
Coweta 8813 207
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1450 57
Dade 1239 13
Dawson 2758 44
DeKalb 58625 962
Decatur 2159 55
Dodge 1090 56
Dooly 803 32
Dougherty 5620 283
Douglas 12196 180
Early 1023 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3854 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1753 54
Evans 771 17
Fannin 2143 62
Fayette 6767 157
Floyd 10045 193
Forsyth 18134 188
Franklin 2360 42
Fulton 83317 1306
Gilmer 2514 74
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6788 157
Gordon 6524 106
Grady 1583 47
Greene 1517 56
Gwinnett 87336 1099
Habersham 4671 153
Hall 25262 450
Hancock 841 64
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2222 58
Hart 1714 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19539 302
Houston 10172 200
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8586 141
Jasper 685 19
Jeff Davis 1304 35
Jefferson 1587 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 791 42
Jones 1594 52
Lamar 1362 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3742 146
Lee 1610 52
Liberty 3534 62
Lincoln 518 24
Long 681 11
Lowndes 7896 145
Lumpkin 2837 66
Macon 625 27
Madison 2776 47
Marion 405 18
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1551 75
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1545 75
Monroe 1897 87
Montgomery 731 21
Morgan 1207 23
Murray 4228 83
Muscogee 14659 413
Newton 7639 231
Oconee 3077 65
Oglethorpe 1210 28
Paulding 10949 171
Peach 1889 55
Pickens 2573 65
Pierce 1278 44
Pike 1083 28
Polk 3972 83
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1807 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1565 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20287 425
Rockdale 6156 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 821 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4161 159
Stephens 3003 81
Stewart 816 25
Sumter 1829 94
Talbot 398 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1865 47
Taylor 515 23
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 577 46
Thomas 3619 114
Tift 3457 98
Toombs 2961 100
Towns 1118 44
Treutlen 632 24
Troup 6020 191
Turner 608 34
Twiggs 509 39
Union 2074 69
Upson 1832 109
Walker 6662 79
Walton 8139 238
Ware 3050 151
Warren 386 15
Washington 1639 62
Wayne 2774 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 3000 67
Whitfield 14942 229
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 22
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1199 60