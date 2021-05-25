x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 25, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,962 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21.
  • There have been 894,057 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 433 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 751.
  • There have been 63,336 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 24, there were 778 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling  1925  67 

Atkinson  791  20 

Bacon  1289  28 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3868  117 

Banks  1653  35 

Barrow  8889  135 

Bartow  11333  211 

Ben Hill  1496  61 

Berrien  1069  32 

Bibb  13429  410 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  954  34 

Brooks  954  36 

Bryan  2785  37 

Bulloch  5292  63 

Burke  1801  37 

Butts  2353  80 

Calhoun  453  15 

Camden  3253  31 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7474  132 

Catoosa  5806  65 

Charlton  1226  27 

Chatham  20433  430 

Chattahoochee  3550  13 

Chattooga  2256  64

Cherokee  22653  309 

Clarke  12879  139 

Clay  185  3 

Clayton  24250  469 

Clinch  741  25 

Cobb  61516  984 

Coffee  4248  141 

Colquitt  3569  83 

Columbia  11152  162 

Cook  1167  38 

Coweta  8813  207 

Crawford  520  17 

Crisp  1450  57 

Dade  1239  13 

Dawson  2758  44 

DeKalb  58625  962 

Decatur  2159  55 

Dodge  1090  56 

Dooly  803  32 

Dougherty  5620  283 

Douglas  12196  180 

Early  1023  43 

Echols  360  4 

Effingham  3854  66 

Elbert  1533  59 

Emanuel  1753  54 

Evans  771  17

Fannin  2143  62 

Fayette  6767  157 

Floyd  10045  193 

Forsyth  18134  188 

Franklin  2360  42 

Fulton  83317  1306 

Gilmer  2514  74 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6788  157 

Gordon  6524  106 

Grady  1583  47 

Greene  1517  56 

Gwinnett  87336  1099 

Habersham  4671  153 

Hall  25262  450 

Hancock  841  64 

Haralson  1720  35 

Harris  2222  58 

Hart  1714  37 

Heard  651  16 

Henry  19539  302 

Houston  10172  200 

Irwin  691  18 

Jackson  8586  141 

Jasper  685  19 

Jeff Davis  1304  35 

Jefferson  1587  59 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  791  42 

Jones  1594  52 

Lamar  1362  46 

Lanier  509  9 

Laurens  3742  146 

Lee  1610  52 

Liberty  3534  62 

Lincoln  518  24 

Long  681  11 

Lowndes  7896  145 

Lumpkin  2837  66 

Macon  625  27 

Madison  2776  47 

Marion  405  18 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1551  75 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1545  75 

Monroe  1897  87 

Montgomery  731  21 

Morgan  1207  23 

Murray  4228  83 

Muscogee  14659  413

Newton  7639  231 

Oconee  3077  65 

Oglethorpe  1210  28 

Paulding  10949  171 

Peach  1889  55 

Pickens  2573  65 

Pierce  1278  44 

Pike  1083  28 

Polk  3972  83 

Pulaski  612  32 

Putnam  1807  56 

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1565  41 

Randolph  471  33 

Richmond  20287  425 

Rockdale  6156  152 

Schley  212  5 

Screven  821  21 

Seminole  748  18 

Spalding  4161  159 

Stephens  3003  81 

Stewart  816  25 

Sumter  1829  94 

Talbot  398  18 

Taliaferro  101  3 

Tattnall  1865  47 

Taylor  515  23 

Telfair  729  45 

Terrell  577  46 

Thomas  3619  114 

Tift  3457  98 

Toombs  2961  100 

Towns  1118  44 

Treutlen  632  24 

Troup  6020  191 

Turner  608  34 

Twiggs  509  39 

Union  2074  69 

Upson  1832  109 

Walker  6662  79 

Walton  8139  238 

Ware  3050  151 

Warren  386  15 

Washington  1639  62 

Wayne  2774  80 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  460  21 

White  3000  67 

Whitfield  14942  229 

Wilcox  478  30 

Wilkes  676  22 

Wilkinson  735  27 

Worth  1199  60 

