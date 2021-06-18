Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, June 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,388 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.
- There have been 900,655 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 287 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.
- There have been 64,553 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 28 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 18, there were 438 current hospitalizations – an increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1921 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1297 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3887 117
Banks 1666 36
Barrow 8966 140
Bartow 11391 219
Ben Hill 1504 62
Berrien 1079 33
Bibb 13550 418
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 964 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2834 38
Bulloch 5223 62
Burke 1813 40
Butts 2379 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3300 32
Candler 790 38
Carroll 7524 132
Catoosa 5891 67
Charlton 1265 28
Chatham 20633 434
Chattahoochee 3755 13
Chattooga 2261 67
Cherokee 22809 318
Clarke 12926 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24550 491
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61998 1005
Coffee 4260 144
Colquitt 3656 85
Columbia 11217 167
Cook 1179 40
Coweta 8876 215
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1460 58
Dade 1244 13
Dawson 2765 48
DeKalb 59058 985
Decatur 2167 55
Dodge 1092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5669 287
Douglas 12289 186
Early 1041 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3900 69
Elbert 1537 59
Emanuel 1781 55
Evans 775 18
Fannin 2178 61
Fayette 6813 160
Floyd 10078 195
Forsyth 18277 196
Franklin 2382 43
Fulton 83902 1347
Gilmer 2560 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6813 159
Gordon 6555 105
Grady 1621 49
Greene 1516 54
Gwinnett 87810 1128
Habersham 4697 155
Hall 25498 465
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1724 35
Harris 2250 60
Hart 1748 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19723 308
Houston 10215 207
Irwin 755 19
Jackson 8626 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1314 35
Jefferson 1594 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 795 43
Jones 1621 53
Lamar 1368 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3760 147
Lee 1623 51
Liberty 3613 63
Lincoln 534 25
Long 695 11
Lowndes 7996 145
Lumpkin 2853 67
Macon 631 31
Madison 2784 47
Marion 408 21
McDuffie 1721 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1571 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1552 76
Monroe 1919 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1213 24
Murray 4235 86
Muscogee 14808 432
Newton 7684 236
Oconee 3095 66
Oglethorpe 1218 30
Paulding 11064 173
Peach 1896 60
Pickens 2591 64
Pierce 1287 49
Pike 1101 28
Polk 3981 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1815 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1578 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20409 432
Rockdale 6222 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 833 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4230 167
Stephens 3035 78
Stewart 882 25
Sumter 1848 96
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1881 50
Taylor 518 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3675 114
Tift 3479 101
Toombs 2970 101
Towns 1138 47
Treutlen 642 30
Troup 6046 194
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2103 76
Upson 1838 112
Walker 6745 82
Walton 8193 240
Ware 3080 152
Warren 392 17
Washington 1649 62
Wayne 2796 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3014 68
Whitfield 14999 232
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 693 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1202 62