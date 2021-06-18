x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, June 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,388 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.
  • There have been 900,655 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 287 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.
  • There have been 64,553 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 28 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 18, there were 438 current hospitalizations – an increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day. 


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1921  67 

Atkinson  804  20 

Bacon  1297  29 

Baker  164  10 

Baldwin  3887  117 

Banks  1666  36 

Barrow  8966  140 

Bartow  11391  219 

Ben Hill  1504  62 

Berrien  1079  33 

Bibb  13550  418 

Bleckley  809  33 

Brantley  964  35 

Brooks  961  36 

Bryan  2834  38 

Bulloch  5223  62 

Burke  1813  40

Butts  2379  83 

Calhoun  449  16 

Camden  3300  32 

Candler  790  38 

Carroll  7524  132 

Catoosa  5891  67 

Charlton  1265  28 

Chatham  20633  434 

Chattahoochee  3755  13 

Chattooga  2261  67 

Cherokee  22809  318 

Clarke  12926  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24550  491 

Clinch  741  25 

Cobb  61998  1005 

Coffee  4260  144 

Colquitt  3656  85 

Columbia  11217  167 

Cook  1179  40 

Coweta  8876  215 

Crawford  521  19 

Crisp  1460  58 

Dade  1244  13 

Dawson  2765  48 

DeKalb  59058  985 

Decatur  2167  55 

Dodge  1092  58 

Dooly  801  30 

Dougherty  5669  287 

Douglas  12289  186 

Early  1041  42 

Echols  363  4 

Effingham  3900  69 

Elbert  1537  59 

Emanuel  1781  55 

Evans  775  18 

Fannin  2178  61 

Fayette  6813  160 

Floyd  10078  195 

Forsyth  18277  196 

Franklin  2382  43 

Fulton  83902  1347 

Gilmer  2560  77 

Glascock  146  7

Glynn  6813  159 

Gordon  6555  105 

Grady  1621  49 

Greene  1516  54 

Gwinnett  87810  1128 

Habersham  4697  155 

Hall  25498  465 

Hancock  843  66 

Haralson  1724  35 

Harris  2250  60 

Hart  1748  39 

Heard  654  17 

Henry  19723  308 

Houston  10215  207 

Irwin  755  19 

Jackson  8626  139 

Jasper  688  19 

Jeff Davis  1314  35 

Jefferson  1594  61 

Jenkins  731  39 

Johnson  795  43 

Jones  1621  53 

Lamar  1368  47 

Lanier  514  9 

Laurens  3760  147 

Lee  1623  51 

Liberty  3613  63 

Lincoln  534  25 

Long  695  11 

Lowndes  7996  145 

Lumpkin  2853  67 

Macon  631  31 

Madison  2784  47 

Marion  408  21 

McDuffie  1721  43 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1571  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1552  76 

Monroe  1919  88 

Montgomery  739  21 

Morgan  1213  24 

Murray  4235  86 

Muscogee  14808  432 

Newton  7684  236 

Oconee  3095  66 

Oglethorpe  1218  30 

Paulding  11064  173 

Peach  1896  60 

Pickens  2591  64 

Pierce  1287  49 

Pike  1101  28 

Polk  3981  84 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1815  59 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1578  41 

Randolph  476  33 

Richmond  20409  432 

Rockdale  6222  156 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  833  21 

Seminole  754  18 

Spalding  4230  167 

Stephens  3035  78 

Stewart  882  25 

Sumter  1848  96 

Talbot  400  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1881  50 

Taylor  518  22 

Telfair  734  47 

Terrell  584  48 

Thomas  3675  114 

Tift  3479  101 

Toombs  2970  101 

Towns  1138  47 

Treutlen  642  30 

Troup  6046  194 

Turner  614  35 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2103  76 

Upson  1838  112 

Walker  6745  82 

Walton  8193  240 

Ware  3080  152 

Warren  392  17 

Washington  1649  62 

Wayne  2796  81 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  464  21 

White  3014  68 

Whitfield  14999  232 

Wilcox  483  30 

Wilkes  693  23 

Wilkinson  741  27 

Worth  1202  62

