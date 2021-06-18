Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, June 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,388 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.

There have been 900,655 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 287 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.

There have been 64,553 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 28 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 18, there were 438 current hospitalizations – an increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1921 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1297 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3887 117

Banks 1666 36

Barrow 8966 140

Bartow 11391 219

Ben Hill 1504 62

Berrien 1079 33

Bibb 13550 418

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 964 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2834 38

Bulloch 5223 62

Burke 1813 40

Butts 2379 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3300 32

Candler 790 38

Carroll 7524 132

Catoosa 5891 67

Charlton 1265 28

Chatham 20633 434

Chattahoochee 3755 13

Chattooga 2261 67

Cherokee 22809 318

Clarke 12926 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24550 491

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61998 1005

Coffee 4260 144

Colquitt 3656 85

Columbia 11217 167

Cook 1179 40

Coweta 8876 215

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1460 58

Dade 1244 13

Dawson 2765 48

DeKalb 59058 985

Decatur 2167 55

Dodge 1092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5669 287

Douglas 12289 186

Early 1041 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3900 69

Elbert 1537 59

Emanuel 1781 55

Evans 775 18

Fannin 2178 61

Fayette 6813 160

Floyd 10078 195

Forsyth 18277 196

Franklin 2382 43

Fulton 83902 1347

Gilmer 2560 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6813 159

Gordon 6555 105

Grady 1621 49

Greene 1516 54

Gwinnett 87810 1128

Habersham 4697 155

Hall 25498 465

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1724 35

Harris 2250 60

Hart 1748 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19723 308

Houston 10215 207

Irwin 755 19

Jackson 8626 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1314 35

Jefferson 1594 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 795 43

Jones 1621 53

Lamar 1368 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3760 147

Lee 1623 51

Liberty 3613 63

Lincoln 534 25

Long 695 11

Lowndes 7996 145

Lumpkin 2853 67

Macon 631 31

Madison 2784 47

Marion 408 21

McDuffie 1721 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1571 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1552 76

Monroe 1919 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1213 24

Murray 4235 86

Muscogee 14808 432

Newton 7684 236

Oconee 3095 66

Oglethorpe 1218 30

Paulding 11064 173

Peach 1896 60

Pickens 2591 64

Pierce 1287 49

Pike 1101 28

Polk 3981 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1815 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1578 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20409 432

Rockdale 6222 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 833 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4230 167

Stephens 3035 78

Stewart 882 25

Sumter 1848 96

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1881 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3675 114

Tift 3479 101

Toombs 2970 101

Towns 1138 47

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6046 194

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2103 76

Upson 1838 112

Walker 6745 82

Walton 8193 240

Ware 3080 152

Warren 392 17

Washington 1649 62

Wayne 2796 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3014 68

Whitfield 14999 232

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 693 23

Wilkinson 741 27