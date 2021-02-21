x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,629 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.
  • There have been 803,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,390 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,394.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,965.
  • There have been 54,647 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 213 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 20, there were 2,418 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 85 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1794    56

Atkinson    755    16

Bacon    1010    26

Baker    154    7

Baldwin    3668    100

Banks    1524    30

Barrow    7842    113

Bartow    9909    177

Ben Hill    1450    55

Berrien    996    28

Bibb    12555    337

Bleckley    774    32

Brantley    853    26

Brooks    888    37

Bryan    2402    28

Bulloch    4976    47

Burke    1640    31

Butts    1941    67

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3010    25

Candler    714    33

Carroll    6864    117

Catoosa    4969    57

Charlton    1007    18

Chatham    18069    337

Chattahoochee    2645    9

Chattooga    2056    58

Cherokee    19624    243

Clarke    11833    106

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20511    355

Clinch    692    21

Cobb    54441    814

Coffee    4105    119

Colquitt    3229    64

Columbia    10356    144

Cook    1123    34

Coweta    7753    143

Crawford    498    13

Crisp    1303    41

Dade    1068    9

Dawson    2510    34

DeKalb    50562    732

Decatur    2030    52

Dodge    1063    55

Dooly    717    28

Dougherty    5207    262

Douglas    10625    147

Early    957    40

Echols    353    2

Effingham    3471    54

Elbert    1471    44

Emanuel    1676    51

Evans    719    12

Fannin    1933    51

Fayette    5823    124

Floyd    9131    158

Forsyth    15751    138

Franklin    2233    36

Fulton    72842    1022

Gilmer    2328    61

Glascock    137    6

Glynn    6231    142

Gordon    5829    91

Grady    1463    43

Greene    1408    42

Gwinnett    79005    864

Habersham    4510    135

Hall    23556    367

Hancock    792    54

Haralson    1590    31

Harris    1948    45

Hart    1623    34

Heard    585    13

Henry    16740    236

Houston    9215    155

Irwin    657    15

Jackson    7866    116

Jasper    620    16

Jeff Davis    1213    35

Jefferson    1522    50

Jenkins    695    36

Johnson    774    40

Jones    1504    36

Lamar    1220    37

Lanier    474    8

Laurens    3568    134

Lee    1521    44

Liberty    2642    47

Lincoln    477    18

Long    625    11

Lowndes    7182    126

Lumpkin    2634    52

Macon    569    22

Madison    2533    37

Marion    363    14

McDuffie    1556    37

McIntosh    582    13

Meriwether    1402    43

Miller    602    4

Mitchell    1458    70

Monroe    1746    76

Montgomery    693    19

Morgan    1098    13

Murray    3822    65

Muscogee    12537    310

Newton    6728    177

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24748    393

Oconee    2687    56

Oglethorpe    1099    24

Paulding    9483    143

Peach    1726    43

Pickens    2298    47

Pierce    1163    38

Pike    963    21

Polk    3664    69

Pulaski    575    29

Putnam    1655    46

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1411    36

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18312    337

Rockdale    5355    122

Schley    199    3

Screven    768    16

Seminole    707    15

Spalding    3553    124

Stephens    2831    70

Stewart    753    21

Sumter    1747    85

Talbot    357    15

Taliaferro    93    1

Tattnall    1759    36

Taylor    475    21

Telfair    691    42

Terrell    532    40

Thomas    3379    105

Tift    3339    91

Toombs    2750    84

Towns    972    37

Treutlen    615    19

Troup    5449    158

Turner    575    29

Twiggs    486    29

Union    1898    62

Unknown    3023    10

Upson    1687    96

Walker    5728    69

Walton    7196    193

Ware    2839    125

Warren    353    9

Washington    1556    47

Wayne    2518    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2836    60

Whitfield    14033    199

Wilcox    451    27

Wilkes    637    16

Wilkinson    691    22

Worth    1133    55

Related Articles