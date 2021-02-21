Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 20, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,629 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.
- There have been 803,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,390 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,394.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,965.
- There have been 54,647 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 213 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 20, there were 2,418 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 85 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1794 56
Atkinson 755 16
Bacon 1010 26
Baker 154 7
Baldwin 3668 100
Banks 1524 30
Barrow 7842 113
Bartow 9909 177
Ben Hill 1450 55
Berrien 996 28
Bibb 12555 337
Bleckley 774 32
Brantley 853 26
Brooks 888 37
Bryan 2402 28
Bulloch 4976 47
Burke 1640 31
Butts 1941 67
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3010 25
Candler 714 33
Carroll 6864 117
Catoosa 4969 57
Charlton 1007 18
Chatham 18069 337
Chattahoochee 2645 9
Chattooga 2056 58
Cherokee 19624 243
Clarke 11833 106
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20511 355
Clinch 692 21
Cobb 54441 814
Coffee 4105 119
Colquitt 3229 64
Columbia 10356 144
Cook 1123 34
Coweta 7753 143
Crawford 498 13
Crisp 1303 41
Dade 1068 9
Dawson 2510 34
DeKalb 50562 732
Decatur 2030 52
Dodge 1063 55
Dooly 717 28
Dougherty 5207 262
Douglas 10625 147
Early 957 40
Echols 353 2
Effingham 3471 54
Elbert 1471 44
Emanuel 1676 51
Evans 719 12
Fannin 1933 51
Fayette 5823 124
Floyd 9131 158
Forsyth 15751 138
Franklin 2233 36
Fulton 72842 1022
Gilmer 2328 61
Glascock 137 6
Glynn 6231 142
Gordon 5829 91
Grady 1463 43
Greene 1408 42
Gwinnett 79005 864
Habersham 4510 135
Hall 23556 367
Hancock 792 54
Haralson 1590 31
Harris 1948 45
Hart 1623 34
Heard 585 13
Henry 16740 236
Houston 9215 155
Irwin 657 15
Jackson 7866 116
Jasper 620 16
Jeff Davis 1213 35
Jefferson 1522 50
Jenkins 695 36
Johnson 774 40
Jones 1504 36
Lamar 1220 37
Lanier 474 8
Laurens 3568 134
Lee 1521 44
Liberty 2642 47
Lincoln 477 18
Long 625 11
Lowndes 7182 126
Lumpkin 2634 52
Macon 569 22
Madison 2533 37
Marion 363 14
McDuffie 1556 37
McIntosh 582 13
Meriwether 1402 43
Miller 602 4
Mitchell 1458 70
Monroe 1746 76
Montgomery 693 19
Morgan 1098 13
Murray 3822 65
Muscogee 12537 310
Newton 6728 177
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24748 393
Oconee 2687 56
Oglethorpe 1099 24
Paulding 9483 143
Peach 1726 43
Pickens 2298 47
Pierce 1163 38
Pike 963 21
Polk 3664 69
Pulaski 575 29
Putnam 1655 46
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1411 36
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18312 337
Rockdale 5355 122
Schley 199 3
Screven 768 16
Seminole 707 15
Spalding 3553 124
Stephens 2831 70
Stewart 753 21
Sumter 1747 85
Talbot 357 15
Taliaferro 93 1
Tattnall 1759 36
Taylor 475 21
Telfair 691 42
Terrell 532 40
Thomas 3379 105
Tift 3339 91
Toombs 2750 84
Towns 972 37
Treutlen 615 19
Troup 5449 158
Turner 575 29
Twiggs 486 29
Union 1898 62
Unknown 3023 10
Upson 1687 96
Walker 5728 69
Walton 7196 193
Ware 2839 125
Warren 353 9
Washington 1556 47
Wayne 2518 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2836 60
Whitfield 14033 199
Wilcox 451 27
Wilkes 637 16
Wilkinson 691 22
Worth 1133 55