Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,629 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.

in Georgia, an increase of 99 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109. There have been 803,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,390 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,394.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,965.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,390 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,394.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,965. There have been 54,647 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 213 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 213 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 20, there were 2,418 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 85 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1794 56

Atkinson 755 16

Bacon 1010 26

Baker 154 7

Baldwin 3668 100

Banks 1524 30

Barrow 7842 113

Bartow 9909 177

Ben Hill 1450 55

Berrien 996 28

Bibb 12555 337

Bleckley 774 32

Brantley 853 26

Brooks 888 37

Bryan 2402 28

Bulloch 4976 47

Burke 1640 31

Butts 1941 67

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3010 25

Candler 714 33

Carroll 6864 117

Catoosa 4969 57

Charlton 1007 18

Chatham 18069 337

Chattahoochee 2645 9

Chattooga 2056 58

Cherokee 19624 243

Clarke 11833 106

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20511 355

Clinch 692 21

Cobb 54441 814

Coffee 4105 119

Colquitt 3229 64

Columbia 10356 144

Cook 1123 34

Coweta 7753 143

Crawford 498 13

Crisp 1303 41

Dade 1068 9

Dawson 2510 34

DeKalb 50562 732

Decatur 2030 52

Dodge 1063 55

Dooly 717 28

Dougherty 5207 262

Douglas 10625 147

Early 957 40

Echols 353 2

Effingham 3471 54

Elbert 1471 44

Emanuel 1676 51

Evans 719 12

Fannin 1933 51

Fayette 5823 124

Floyd 9131 158

Forsyth 15751 138

Franklin 2233 36

Fulton 72842 1022

Gilmer 2328 61

Glascock 137 6

Glynn 6231 142

Gordon 5829 91

Grady 1463 43

Greene 1408 42

Gwinnett 79005 864

Habersham 4510 135

Hall 23556 367

Hancock 792 54

Haralson 1590 31

Harris 1948 45

Hart 1623 34

Heard 585 13

Henry 16740 236

Houston 9215 155

Irwin 657 15

Jackson 7866 116

Jasper 620 16

Jeff Davis 1213 35

Jefferson 1522 50

Jenkins 695 36

Johnson 774 40

Jones 1504 36

Lamar 1220 37

Lanier 474 8

Laurens 3568 134

Lee 1521 44

Liberty 2642 47

Lincoln 477 18

Long 625 11

Lowndes 7182 126

Lumpkin 2634 52

Macon 569 22

Madison 2533 37

Marion 363 14

McDuffie 1556 37

McIntosh 582 13

Meriwether 1402 43

Miller 602 4

Mitchell 1458 70

Monroe 1746 76

Montgomery 693 19

Morgan 1098 13

Murray 3822 65

Muscogee 12537 310

Newton 6728 177

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24748 393

Oconee 2687 56

Oglethorpe 1099 24

Paulding 9483 143

Peach 1726 43

Pickens 2298 47

Pierce 1163 38

Pike 963 21

Polk 3664 69

Pulaski 575 29

Putnam 1655 46

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1411 36

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18312 337

Rockdale 5355 122

Schley 199 3

Screven 768 16

Seminole 707 15

Spalding 3553 124

Stephens 2831 70

Stewart 753 21

Sumter 1747 85

Talbot 357 15

Taliaferro 93 1

Tattnall 1759 36

Taylor 475 21

Telfair 691 42

Terrell 532 40

Thomas 3379 105

Tift 3339 91

Toombs 2750 84

Towns 972 37

Treutlen 615 19

Troup 5449 158

Turner 575 29

Twiggs 486 29

Union 1898 62

Unknown 3023 10

Upson 1687 96

Walker 5728 69

Walton 7196 193

Ware 2839 125

Warren 353 9

Washington 1556 47

Wayne 2518 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2836 60

Whitfield 14033 199

Wilcox 451 27

Wilkes 637 16

Wilkinson 691 22