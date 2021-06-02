Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 2, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,085 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00.
- There have been 896,622 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 367 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 365.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577.
- There have been 63,869 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.00.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 2, there were 607 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,927 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1,290 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,875 117
Banks 1,659 38
Barrow 8,914 136
Bartow 11,353 216
Ben Hill 1,507 61
Berrien 1,073 33
Bibb 13,468 414
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 957 36
Bryan 2,797 38
Bulloch 5,294 64
Burke 1,804 40
Butts 2,361 81
Calhoun 454 15
Camden 3,266 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7,486 132
Catoosa 5,833 65
Charlton 1,243 27
Chatham 20,531 432
Chattahoochee 3,619 13
Chattooga 2,256 65
Cherokee 22,708 313
Clarke 12,894 139
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,367 478
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61,706 990
Coffee 4,250 140
Colquitt 3,594 83
Columbia 11,171 165
Cook 1,168 39
Coweta 8,831 210
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1,454 58
Dade 1,250 13
Dawson 2,763 45
DeKalb 58,782 966
Decatur 2,163 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Dooly 803 32
Dougherty 5,651 283
Douglas 12,242 183
Early 1,032 43
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3,866 66
Elbert 1,532 59
Emanuel 1,759 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2,148 62
Fayette 6,783 159
Floyd 10,065 193
Forsyth 18,191 191
Franklin 2,370 43
Fulton 83,484 1,320
Gilmer 2,517 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,804 159
Gordon 6,539 106
Grady 1,596 49
Greene 1,514 54
Gwinnett 87,555 1,107
Habersham 4,676 152
Hall 25,316 458
Hancock 843 65
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,238 59
Hart 1,720 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19,610 303
Houston 10,188 203
Irwin 703 18
Jackson 8,595 135
Jasper 686 18
Jeff Davis 1,306 35
Jefferson 1,592 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1,605 52
Lamar 1,365 46
Lanier 510 9
Laurens 3,745 146
Lee 1,615 50
Liberty 3,590 62
Lincoln 524 25
Long 689 12
Lowndes 7,928 145
Lumpkin 2,844 66
Macon 625 29
Madison 2,777 46
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1,710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,560 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,550 74
Monroe 1,904 87
Montgomery 733 19
Morgan 1,208 24
Murray 4,239 83
Muscogee 14,714 419
Newton 7,657 233
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,955 482
Oconee 3,084 66
Oglethorpe 1,214 29
Paulding 10,978 170
Peach 1,893 53
Pickens 2,581 63
Pierce 1,282 44
Pike 1,089 27
Polk 3,971 83
Pulaski 613 33
Putnam 1,811 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,569 41
Randolph 475 33
Richmond 20,319 425
Rockdale 6,179 154
Schley 211 4
Screven 824 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,190 161
Stephens 3,012 78
Stewart 830 25
Sumter 1,834 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,866 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 581 47
Thomas 3,640 114
Tift 3,467 98
Toombs 2,968 101
Towns 1,122 44
Treutlen 636 26
Troup 6,027 192
Turner 612 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,080 70
Unknown 2,356 5
Upson 1,834 111
Walker 6,686 80
Walton 8,154 239
Ware 3,064 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1,642 62
Wayne 2,781 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,008 67
Whitfield 14,960 231
Wilcox 479 30
Wilkes 677 23
Wilkinson 736 27
Worth 1,201 61