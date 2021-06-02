Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,085 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00.

in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00. There have been 896,622 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 367 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 365.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 367 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 365.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577. There have been 63,869 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.00.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.00. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 2, there were 607 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,927 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1,290 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,875 117

Banks 1,659 38

Barrow 8,914 136

Bartow 11,353 216

Ben Hill 1,507 61

Berrien 1,073 33

Bibb 13,468 414

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 957 35

Brooks 957 36

Bryan 2,797 38

Bulloch 5,294 64

Burke 1,804 40

Butts 2,361 81

Calhoun 454 15

Camden 3,266 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7,486 132

Catoosa 5,833 65

Charlton 1,243 27

Chatham 20,531 432

Chattahoochee 3,619 13

Chattooga 2,256 65

Cherokee 22,708 313

Clarke 12,894 139

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,367 478

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,706 990

Coffee 4,250 140

Colquitt 3,594 83

Columbia 11,171 165

Cook 1,168 39

Coweta 8,831 210

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1,454 58

Dade 1,250 13

Dawson 2,763 45

DeKalb 58,782 966

Decatur 2,163 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 803 32

Dougherty 5,651 283

Douglas 12,242 183

Early 1,032 43

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3,866 66

Elbert 1,532 59

Emanuel 1,759 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2,148 62

Fayette 6,783 159

Floyd 10,065 193

Forsyth 18,191 191

Franklin 2,370 43

Fulton 83,484 1,320

Gilmer 2,517 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,804 159

Gordon 6,539 106

Grady 1,596 49

Greene 1,514 54

Gwinnett 87,555 1,107

Habersham 4,676 152

Hall 25,316 458

Hancock 843 65

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,238 59

Hart 1,720 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19,610 303

Houston 10,188 203

Irwin 703 18

Jackson 8,595 135

Jasper 686 18

Jeff Davis 1,306 35

Jefferson 1,592 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1,605 52

Lamar 1,365 46

Lanier 510 9

Laurens 3,745 146

Lee 1,615 50

Liberty 3,590 62

Lincoln 524 25

Long 689 12

Lowndes 7,928 145

Lumpkin 2,844 66

Macon 625 29

Madison 2,777 46

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1,710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,560 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,550 74

Monroe 1,904 87

Montgomery 733 19

Morgan 1,208 24

Murray 4,239 83

Muscogee 14,714 419

Newton 7,657 233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,955 482

Oconee 3,084 66

Oglethorpe 1,214 29

Paulding 10,978 170

Peach 1,893 53

Pickens 2,581 63

Pierce 1,282 44

Pike 1,089 27

Polk 3,971 83

Pulaski 613 33

Putnam 1,811 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,569 41

Randolph 475 33

Richmond 20,319 425

Rockdale 6,179 154

Schley 211 4

Screven 824 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,190 161

Stephens 3,012 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1,834 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,866 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 581 47

Thomas 3,640 114

Tift 3,467 98

Toombs 2,968 101

Towns 1,122 44

Treutlen 636 26

Troup 6,027 192

Turner 612 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,080 70

Unknown 2,356 5

Upson 1,834 111

Walker 6,686 80

Walton 8,154 239

Ware 3,064 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1,642 62

Wayne 2,781 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,008 67

Whitfield 14,960 231

Wilcox 479 30

Wilkes 677 23

Wilkinson 736 27