Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,085 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00. 
  • There have been 896,622 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 367 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 365.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577. 
  • There have been 63,869 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.00. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 2, there were 607 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,927    67

Atkinson    794    20

Bacon    1,290    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,875    117

Banks    1,659    38

Barrow    8,914    136

Bartow    11,353    216

Ben Hill    1,507    61

Berrien    1,073    33

Bibb    13,468    414

Bleckley    806    34

Brantley    957    35

Brooks    957    36

Bryan    2,797    38

Bulloch    5,294    64

Burke    1,804    40

Butts    2,361    81

Calhoun    454    15

Camden    3,266    31

Candler    776    38

Carroll    7,486    132

Catoosa    5,833    65

Charlton    1,243    27

Chatham    20,531    432

Chattahoochee    3,619    13

Chattooga    2,256    65

Cherokee    22,708    313

Clarke    12,894    139

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,367    478

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61,706    990

Coffee    4,250    140

Colquitt    3,594    83

Columbia    11,171    165

Cook    1,168    39

Coweta    8,831    210

Crawford    520    18

Crisp    1,454    58

Dade    1,250    13

Dawson    2,763    45

DeKalb    58,782    966

Decatur    2,163    55

Dodge    1,091    57

Dooly    803    32

Dougherty    5,651    283

Douglas    12,242    183

Early    1,032    43

Echols    362    4

Effingham    3,866    66

Elbert    1,532    59

Emanuel    1,759    55

Evans    773    17

Fannin    2,148    62

Fayette    6,783    159

Floyd    10,065    193

Forsyth    18,191    191

Franklin    2,370    43

Fulton    83,484    1,320

Gilmer    2,517    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,804    159

Gordon    6,539    106

Grady    1,596    49

Greene    1,514    54

Gwinnett    87,555    1,107

Habersham    4,676    152

Hall    25,316    458

Hancock    843    65

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,238    59

Hart    1,720    37

Heard    652    17

Henry    19,610    303

Houston    10,188    203

Irwin    703    18

Jackson    8,595    135

Jasper    686    18

Jeff Davis    1,306    35

Jefferson    1,592    60

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    793    43

Jones    1,605    52

Lamar    1,365    46

Lanier    510    9

Laurens    3,745    146

Lee    1,615    50

Liberty    3,590    62

Lincoln    524    25

Long    689    12

Lowndes    7,928    145

Lumpkin    2,844    66

Macon    625    29

Madison    2,777    46

Marion    406    19

McDuffie    1,710    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,560    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,550    74

Monroe    1,904    87

Montgomery    733    19

Morgan    1,208    24

Murray    4,239    83

Muscogee    14,714    419

Newton    7,657    233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,955    482

Oconee    3,084    66

Oglethorpe    1,214    29

Paulding    10,978    170

Peach    1,893    53

Pickens    2,581    63

Pierce    1,282    44

Pike    1,089    27

Polk    3,971    83

Pulaski    613    33

Putnam    1,811    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,569    41

Randolph    475    33

Richmond    20,319    425

Rockdale    6,179    154

Schley    211    4

Screven    824    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,190    161

Stephens    3,012    78

Stewart    830    25

Sumter    1,834    95

Talbot    401    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,866    46

Taylor    515    22

Telfair    729    45

Terrell    581    47

Thomas    3,640    114

Tift    3,467    98

Toombs    2,968    101

Towns    1,122    44

Treutlen    636    26

Troup    6,027    192

Turner    612    34

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,080    70

Unknown    2,356    5

Upson    1,834    111

Walker    6,686    80

Walton    8,154    239

Ware    3,064    151

Warren    388    17

Washington    1,642    62

Wayne    2,781    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    462    21

White    3,008    67

Whitfield    14,960    231

Wilcox    479    30

Wilkes    677    23

Wilkinson    736    27

Worth    1,201    61

