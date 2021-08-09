x
Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers for August 9, 2021 | COVID in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,856 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.71.
  • There have been 963,802 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,932 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.
  • There have been 68,056 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was  78.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,486 current hospitalizations – an increase of 278 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2098  67 

Atkinson  879  20 

Bacon  1420  29 

Baker  195  11 

Baldwin  4061 119 

Banks  1770  39 

Barrow  9609  142 

Bartow  11865  224 

Ben Hill  1557  62 

Berrien  1173  37 

Bibb  14945  424 

Bleckley  873  32 

Brantley  1151  37 

Brooks  1083  38 

Bryan  3098  39 

Bulloch  5678  63 

Burke  1910  40 

Butts  2538  84 

Calhoun  475  16 

Camden  4213  38 

Candler  844  38 

Carroll  7906  135 

Catoosa  6209  70 

Charlton  1444  29 

Chatham  23357  452 

Chattahoochee  4238  13 

Chattooga  2342  67 

Cherokee  24000  322 

Clarke  13636  143 

Clay  198  3 

Clayton  26472  503 

Clinch  811  25 

Cobb  65962  1040 

Coffee  4794  148 

Colquitt  4154  90 

Columbia  11821  169 

Cook  1265  39 

Coweta  9391  227 

Crawford  582  19 

Crisp  1528  59 

Dade  1310  13 

Dawson  2895  48 

DeKalb  63045  1004 

Decatur  2369  62 

Dodge  1141  56 

Dooly  845  31 

Dougherty  6159  290 

Douglas  13193  192 

Early  1176  42 

Echols  369  4 

Effingham  4407  74 

Elbert  1587  60 

Emanuel  1915  55 

Evans  905  20 

Fannin  2351  66 

Fayette  7232  163 

Floyd  10462  202 

Forsyth  19313  199 

Franklin  2545  47 

Fulton  90069  1386 

Gilmer  2663  80 

Glascock  153  7 

Glynn  7777  163 

Gordon  6809  107 

Grady  1791  51 

Greene  1624  56 

Gwinnett  91541  1141 

Habersham  4873  157 

Hall  26628  479 

Hancock  869  66 

Haralson  1823  36 

Harris  2447  64 

Hart  1833  39 

Heard  712  18 

Henry  21406  319 

Houston  11107  209 

Irwin  795  19 

Jackson  9221  140 

Jasper  738  20 

Jeff Davis  1420  37 

Jefferson  1637  61 

Jenkins  780  39 

Johnson  822  43 

Jones  1742  55 

Lamar  1531  48 

Lanier  557  10 

Laurens  4143  149 

Lee  1807  51 

Liberty  4211  64 

Lincoln  556  25 

Long  847  12 

Lowndes  8733  151 

Lumpkin  3046  71 

Macon  664  32 

Madison  2948  46 

Marion  466  23 

McDuffie  1815  45 

McIntosh  769  14 

Meriwether  1682  81 

Miller  731  9 

Mitchell  1721  77 

Monroe  2069  93 

Montgomery  833  21 

Morgan  1315  24 

Murray  4527  84 

Muscogee  16026  442 

Newton  8264  242 

Oconee  3278  67 

Oglethorpe  1266  31 

Paulding  11784  176 

Peach  2035  63 

Pickens  2720  63 

Pierce  1462  51 

Pike  1224  29 

Polk  4146  87 

Pulaski  636  32

Putnam  2026  60 

Quitman  85  2 

Rabun  1661  43 

Randolph  514  33 

Richmond  21354  444 

Rockdale  6788  161 

Schley  243  5 

Screven  926  21 

Seminole  822  18 

Spalding  4619  172 

Stephens  3133  80 

Stewart  1059  26 

Sumter  1990  97 

Talbot  435  19 

Taliaferro  109  3 

Tattnall  2097  51 

Taylor  538  23 

Telfair  782  48 

Terrell  623  48 

Thomas  4211  119 

Tift  3763  104 

Toombs  3371  105 

Towns  1208  48 

Treutlen  718  32 

Troup  6676  204 

Turner  648  36 

Twiggs  557  40 

Union  2229  81 

Upson  1942  112 

Walker  7095  82 

Walton  8606  243 

Ware  3428  160 

Warren  413  17 

Washington  1753  61 

Wayne  3025  82 

Webster  117  4 

Wheeler  507  22 

White  3210  75 

Whitfield  15551  236 

Wilcox  498  31 

Wilkes  713  23 

Wilkinson  797  27 

Worth  1282  62

