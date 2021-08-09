Here are the latest numbers for August 9, 2021 | COVID in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,856 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 27 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.71. There have been 963,802 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,932 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,932 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768. There have been 68,056 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,486 current hospitalizations – an increase of 278 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2098 67

Atkinson 879 20

Bacon 1420 29

Baker 195 11

Baldwin 4061 119

Banks 1770 39

Barrow 9609 142

Bartow 11865 224

Ben Hill 1557 62

Berrien 1173 37

Bibb 14945 424

Bleckley 873 32

Brantley 1151 37

Brooks 1083 38

Bryan 3098 39

Bulloch 5678 63

Burke 1910 40

Butts 2538 84

Calhoun 475 16

Camden 4213 38

Candler 844 38

Carroll 7906 135

Catoosa 6209 70

Charlton 1444 29

Chatham 23357 452

Chattahoochee 4238 13

Chattooga 2342 67

Cherokee 24000 322

Clarke 13636 143

Clay 198 3

Clayton 26472 503

Clinch 811 25

Cobb 65962 1040

Coffee 4794 148

Colquitt 4154 90

Columbia 11821 169

Cook 1265 39

Coweta 9391 227

Crawford 582 19

Crisp 1528 59

Dade 1310 13

Dawson 2895 48

DeKalb 63045 1004

Decatur 2369 62

Dodge 1141 56

Dooly 845 31

Dougherty 6159 290

Douglas 13193 192

Early 1176 42

Echols 369 4

Effingham 4407 74

Elbert 1587 60

Emanuel 1915 55

Evans 905 20

Fannin 2351 66

Fayette 7232 163

Floyd 10462 202

Forsyth 19313 199

Franklin 2545 47

Fulton 90069 1386

Gilmer 2663 80

Glascock 153 7

Glynn 7777 163

Gordon 6809 107

Grady 1791 51

Greene 1624 56

Gwinnett 91541 1141

Habersham 4873 157

Hall 26628 479

Hancock 869 66

Haralson 1823 36

Harris 2447 64

Hart 1833 39

Heard 712 18

Henry 21406 319

Houston 11107 209

Irwin 795 19

Jackson 9221 140

Jasper 738 20

Jeff Davis 1420 37

Jefferson 1637 61

Jenkins 780 39

Johnson 822 43

Jones 1742 55

Lamar 1531 48

Lanier 557 10

Laurens 4143 149

Lee 1807 51

Liberty 4211 64

Lincoln 556 25

Long 847 12

Lowndes 8733 151

Lumpkin 3046 71

Macon 664 32

Madison 2948 46

Marion 466 23

McDuffie 1815 45

McIntosh 769 14

Meriwether 1682 81

Miller 731 9

Mitchell 1721 77

Monroe 2069 93

Montgomery 833 21

Morgan 1315 24

Murray 4527 84

Muscogee 16026 442

Newton 8264 242

Oconee 3278 67

Oglethorpe 1266 31

Paulding 11784 176

Peach 2035 63

Pickens 2720 63

Pierce 1462 51

Pike 1224 29

Polk 4146 87

Pulaski 636 32

Putnam 2026 60

Quitman 85 2

Rabun 1661 43

Randolph 514 33

Richmond 21354 444

Rockdale 6788 161

Schley 243 5

Screven 926 21

Seminole 822 18

Spalding 4619 172

Stephens 3133 80

Stewart 1059 26

Sumter 1990 97

Talbot 435 19

Taliaferro 109 3

Tattnall 2097 51

Taylor 538 23

Telfair 782 48

Terrell 623 48

Thomas 4211 119

Tift 3763 104

Toombs 3371 105

Towns 1208 48

Treutlen 718 32

Troup 6676 204

Turner 648 36

Twiggs 557 40

Union 2229 81

Upson 1942 112

Walker 7095 82

Walton 8606 243

Ware 3428 160

Warren 413 17

Washington 1753 61

Wayne 3025 82

Webster 117 4

Wheeler 507 22

White 3210 75

Whitfield 15551 236

Wilcox 498 31

Wilkes 713 23

Wilkinson 797 27