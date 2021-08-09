Here are the latest numbers for August 9, 2021 | COVID in Georgia

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,856 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.71.
- There have been 963,802 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,932 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.
- There have been 68,056 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,486 current hospitalizations – an increase of 278 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2098 67
Atkinson 879 20
Bacon 1420 29
Baker 195 11
Baldwin 4061 119
Banks 1770 39
Barrow 9609 142
Bartow 11865 224
Ben Hill 1557 62
Berrien 1173 37
Bibb 14945 424
Bleckley 873 32
Brantley 1151 37
Brooks 1083 38
Bryan 3098 39
Bulloch 5678 63
Burke 1910 40
Butts 2538 84
Calhoun 475 16
Camden 4213 38
Candler 844 38
Carroll 7906 135
Catoosa 6209 70
Charlton 1444 29
Chatham 23357 452
Chattahoochee 4238 13
Chattooga 2342 67
Cherokee 24000 322
Clarke 13636 143
Clay 198 3
Clayton 26472 503
Clinch 811 25
Cobb 65962 1040
Coffee 4794 148
Colquitt 4154 90
Columbia 11821 169
Cook 1265 39
Coweta 9391 227
Crawford 582 19
Crisp 1528 59
Dade 1310 13
Dawson 2895 48
DeKalb 63045 1004
Decatur 2369 62
Dodge 1141 56
Dooly 845 31
Dougherty 6159 290
Douglas 13193 192
Early 1176 42
Echols 369 4
Effingham 4407 74
Elbert 1587 60
Emanuel 1915 55
Evans 905 20
Fannin 2351 66
Fayette 7232 163
Floyd 10462 202
Forsyth 19313 199
Franklin 2545 47
Fulton 90069 1386
Gilmer 2663 80
Glascock 153 7
Glynn 7777 163
Gordon 6809 107
Grady 1791 51
Greene 1624 56
Gwinnett 91541 1141
Habersham 4873 157
Hall 26628 479
Hancock 869 66
Haralson 1823 36
Harris 2447 64
Hart 1833 39
Heard 712 18
Henry 21406 319
Houston 11107 209
Irwin 795 19
Jackson 9221 140
Jasper 738 20
Jeff Davis 1420 37
Jefferson 1637 61
Jenkins 780 39
Johnson 822 43
Jones 1742 55
Lamar 1531 48
Lanier 557 10
Laurens 4143 149
Lee 1807 51
Liberty 4211 64
Lincoln 556 25
Long 847 12
Lowndes 8733 151
Lumpkin 3046 71
Macon 664 32
Madison 2948 46
Marion 466 23
McDuffie 1815 45
McIntosh 769 14
Meriwether 1682 81
Miller 731 9
Mitchell 1721 77
Monroe 2069 93
Montgomery 833 21
Morgan 1315 24
Murray 4527 84
Muscogee 16026 442
Newton 8264 242
Oconee 3278 67
Oglethorpe 1266 31
Paulding 11784 176
Peach 2035 63
Pickens 2720 63
Pierce 1462 51
Pike 1224 29
Polk 4146 87
Pulaski 636 32
Putnam 2026 60
Quitman 85 2
Rabun 1661 43
Randolph 514 33
Richmond 21354 444
Rockdale 6788 161
Schley 243 5
Screven 926 21
Seminole 822 18
Spalding 4619 172
Stephens 3133 80
Stewart 1059 26
Sumter 1990 97
Talbot 435 19
Taliaferro 109 3
Tattnall 2097 51
Taylor 538 23
Telfair 782 48
Terrell 623 48
Thomas 4211 119
Tift 3763 104
Toombs 3371 105
Towns 1208 48
Treutlen 718 32
Troup 6676 204
Turner 648 36
Twiggs 557 40
Union 2229 81
Upson 1942 112
Walker 7095 82
Walton 8606 243
Ware 3428 160
Warren 413 17
Washington 1753 61
Wayne 3025 82
Webster 117 4
Wheeler 507 22
White 3210 75
Whitfield 15551 236
Wilcox 498 31
Wilkes 713 23
Wilkinson 797 27
Worth 1282 62