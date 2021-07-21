Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, July 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,644 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57
- There have been 914,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1109 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 818.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.
- There have been 66,175 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 21, there were 1005 current hospitalizations – an increase of 60 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,973 67
Atkinson 817 20
Bacon 1,321 29
Baker 179 10
Baldwin 3,912 118
Banks 1,688 37
Barrow 9,080 142
Bartow 11,545 224
Ben Hill 1,518 61
Berrien 1,107 34
Bibb 13,812 423
Bleckley 817 32
Brantley 997 36
Brooks 969 38
Bryan 2,894 38
Bulloch 5,304 63
Burke 1,860 40
Butts 2,416 83
Calhoun 451 16
Camden 3,628 35
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7,612 133
Catoosa 5,970 69
Charlton 1,365 28
Chatham 21,097 441
Chattahoochee 4,138 13
Chattooga 2,284 67
Cherokee 23,071 318
Clarke 13,081 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 25,001 498
Clinch 749 25
Cobb 62,985 1,025
Coffee 4,381 147
Colquitt 3,746 87
Columbia 11,330 168
Cook 1,196 39
Coweta 8,985 220
Crawford 529 19
Crisp 1,472 57
Dade 1,255 13
Dawson 2,792 48
DeKalb 59,915 995
Decatur 2,213 59
Dodge 1,094 59
Dooly 807 30
Dougherty 5,740 288
Douglas 12,484 187
Early 1,047 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 3,996 71
Elbert 1,555 60
Emanuel 1,794 55
Evans 798 19
Fannin 2,240 63
Fayette 6,918 162
Floyd 10,237 196
Forsyth 18,517 197
Franklin 2,456 48
Fulton 85,326 1,372
Gilmer 2,595 77
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6,969 159
Gordon 6,616 107
Grady 1,662 51
Greene 1,528 54
Gwinnett 88,833 1,135
Habersham 4,726 157
Hall 25,787 474
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,757 36
Harris 2,313 62
Hart 1,775 40
Heard 667 18
Henry 20,183 314
Houston 10,366 209
Irwin 784 19
Jackson 8,737 140
Jasper 695 20
Jeff Davis 1,334 36
Jefferson 1,610 61
Jenkins 743 39
Johnson 803 43
Jones 1,641 55
Lamar 1,384 48
Lanier 513 10
Laurens 3,841 148
Lee 1,663 51
Liberty 3,719 63
Lincoln 541 25
Long 709 12
Lowndes 7,992 148
Lumpkin 2,887 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2,817 46
Marion 428 23
McDuffie 1,744 45
McIntosh 708 14
Meriwether 1,590 79
Miller 688 9
Mitchell 1,584 77
Monroe 1,949 92
Montgomery 756 21
Morgan 1,243 24
Murray 4,273 85
Muscogee 15,123 438
Newton 7,817 241
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,943 497
Oconee 3,126 66
Oglethorpe 1,228 30
Paulding 11,280 173
Peach 1,913 62
Pickens 2,623 64
Pierce 1,334 50
Pike 1,128 29
Polk 4,010 87
Pulaski 617 32
Putnam 1,875 59
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,607 43
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,634 441
Rockdale 6,393 159
Schley 213 5
Screven 848 21
Seminole 767 18
Spalding 4,299 169
Stephens 3,053 80
Stewart 1,002 25
Sumter 1,879 97
Talbot 407 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,923 49
Taylor 522 23
Telfair 748 47
Terrell 591 48
Thomas 3,844 117
Tift 3,534 102
Toombs 3,048 103
Towns 1,168 48
Treutlen 654 31
Troup 6,250 201
Turner 621 36
Twiggs 515 39
Union 2,144 80
Unknown 2,230 4
Upson 1,847 112
Walker 6,838 83
Walton 8,263 242
Ware 3,141 153
Warren 395 17
Washington 1,655 62
Wayne 2,811 81
Webster 112 4
Wheeler 470 21
White 3,044 71
Whitfield 15,086 233
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 705 24
Wilkinson 749 27
Worth 1,209 62