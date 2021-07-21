x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, July 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,644 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57
  • There have been 914,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1109 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 818.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.
  • There have been 66,175 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 21, there were 1005 current hospitalizations – an increase of 60 hospitalizations since the previous weekday. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,973    67

Atkinson    817    20

Bacon    1,321    29

Baker    179    10

Baldwin    3,912    118

Banks    1,688    37

Barrow    9,080    142

Bartow    11,545    224

Ben Hill    1,518    61

Berrien    1,107    34

Bibb    13,812    423

Bleckley    817    32

Brantley    997    36

Brooks    969    38

Bryan    2,894    38

Bulloch    5,304    63

Burke    1,860    40

Butts    2,416    83

Calhoun    451    16

Camden    3,628    35

Candler    798    38

Carroll    7,612    133

Catoosa    5,970    69

Charlton    1,365    28

Chatham    21,097    441

Chattahoochee    4,138    13

Chattooga    2,284    67

Cherokee    23,071    318

Clarke    13,081    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    25,001    498

Clinch    749    25

Cobb    62,985    1,025

Coffee    4,381    147

Colquitt    3,746    87

Columbia    11,330    168

Cook    1,196    39

Coweta    8,985    220

Crawford    529    19

Crisp    1,472    57

Dade    1,255    13

Dawson    2,792    48

DeKalb    59,915    995

Decatur    2,213    59

Dodge    1,094    59

Dooly    807    30

Dougherty    5,740    288

Douglas    12,484    187

Early    1,047    42

Echols    356    4

Effingham    3,996    71

Elbert    1,555    60

Emanuel    1,794    55

Evans    798    19

Fannin    2,240    63

Fayette    6,918    162

Floyd    10,237    196

Forsyth    18,517    197

Franklin    2,456    48

Fulton    85,326    1,372

Gilmer    2,595    77

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    6,969    159

Gordon    6,616    107

Grady    1,662    51

Greene    1,528    54

Gwinnett    88,833    1,135

Habersham    4,726    157

Hall    25,787    474

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,757    36

Harris    2,313    62

Hart    1,775    40

Heard    667    18

Henry    20,183    314

Houston    10,366    209

Irwin    784    19

Jackson    8,737    140

Jasper    695    20

Jeff Davis    1,334    36

Jefferson    1,610    61

Jenkins    743    39

Johnson    803    43

Jones    1,641    55

Lamar    1,384    48

Lanier    513    10

Laurens    3,841    148

Lee    1,663    51

Liberty    3,719    63

Lincoln    541    25

Long    709    12

Lowndes    7,992    148

Lumpkin    2,887    70

Macon    641    32

Madison    2,817    46

Marion    428    23

McDuffie    1,744    45

McIntosh    708    14

Meriwether    1,590    79

Miller    688    9

Mitchell    1,584    77

Monroe    1,949    92

Montgomery    756    21

Morgan    1,243    24

Murray    4,273    85

Muscogee    15,123    438

Newton    7,817    241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,943    497

Oconee    3,126    66

Oglethorpe    1,228    30

Paulding    11,280    173

Peach    1,913    62

Pickens    2,623    64

Pierce    1,334    50

Pike    1,128    29

Polk    4,010    87

Pulaski    617    32

Putnam    1,875    59

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,607    43

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,634    441

Rockdale    6,393    159

Schley    213    5

Screven    848    21

Seminole    767    18

Spalding    4,299    169

Stephens    3,053    80

Stewart    1,002    25

Sumter    1,879    97

Talbot    407    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,923    49

Taylor    522    23

Telfair    748    47

Terrell    591    48

Thomas    3,844    117

Tift    3,534    102

Toombs    3,048    103

Towns    1,168    48

Treutlen    654    31

Troup    6,250    201

Turner    621    36

Twiggs    515    39

Union    2,144    80

Unknown    2,230    4

Upson    1,847    112

Walker    6,838    83

Walton    8,263    242

Ware    3,141    153

Warren    395    17

Washington    1,655    62

Wayne    2,811    81

Webster    112    4

Wheeler    470    21

White    3,044    71

Whitfield    15,086    233

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    705    24

Wilkinson    749    27

Worth    1,209    62

    

