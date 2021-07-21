Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, July 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,644 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57

There have been 914,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1109 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 818.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.

There have been 66,175 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 21, there were 1005 current hospitalizations – an increase of 60 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,973 67

Atkinson 817 20

Bacon 1,321 29

Baker 179 10

Baldwin 3,912 118

Banks 1,688 37

Barrow 9,080 142

Bartow 11,545 224

Ben Hill 1,518 61

Berrien 1,107 34

Bibb 13,812 423

Bleckley 817 32

Brantley 997 36

Brooks 969 38

Bryan 2,894 38

Bulloch 5,304 63

Burke 1,860 40

Butts 2,416 83

Calhoun 451 16

Camden 3,628 35

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7,612 133

Catoosa 5,970 69

Charlton 1,365 28

Chatham 21,097 441

Chattahoochee 4,138 13

Chattooga 2,284 67

Cherokee 23,071 318

Clarke 13,081 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 25,001 498

Clinch 749 25

Cobb 62,985 1,025

Coffee 4,381 147

Colquitt 3,746 87

Columbia 11,330 168

Cook 1,196 39

Coweta 8,985 220

Crawford 529 19

Crisp 1,472 57

Dade 1,255 13

Dawson 2,792 48

DeKalb 59,915 995

Decatur 2,213 59

Dodge 1,094 59

Dooly 807 30

Dougherty 5,740 288

Douglas 12,484 187

Early 1,047 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 3,996 71

Elbert 1,555 60

Emanuel 1,794 55

Evans 798 19

Fannin 2,240 63

Fayette 6,918 162

Floyd 10,237 196

Forsyth 18,517 197

Franklin 2,456 48

Fulton 85,326 1,372

Gilmer 2,595 77

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6,969 159

Gordon 6,616 107

Grady 1,662 51

Greene 1,528 54

Gwinnett 88,833 1,135

Habersham 4,726 157

Hall 25,787 474

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,757 36

Harris 2,313 62

Hart 1,775 40

Heard 667 18

Henry 20,183 314

Houston 10,366 209

Irwin 784 19

Jackson 8,737 140

Jasper 695 20

Jeff Davis 1,334 36

Jefferson 1,610 61

Jenkins 743 39

Johnson 803 43

Jones 1,641 55

Lamar 1,384 48

Lanier 513 10

Laurens 3,841 148

Lee 1,663 51

Liberty 3,719 63

Lincoln 541 25

Long 709 12

Lowndes 7,992 148

Lumpkin 2,887 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2,817 46

Marion 428 23

McDuffie 1,744 45

McIntosh 708 14

Meriwether 1,590 79

Miller 688 9

Mitchell 1,584 77

Monroe 1,949 92

Montgomery 756 21

Morgan 1,243 24

Murray 4,273 85

Muscogee 15,123 438

Newton 7,817 241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,943 497

Oconee 3,126 66

Oglethorpe 1,228 30

Paulding 11,280 173

Peach 1,913 62

Pickens 2,623 64

Pierce 1,334 50

Pike 1,128 29

Polk 4,010 87

Pulaski 617 32

Putnam 1,875 59

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,607 43

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,634 441

Rockdale 6,393 159

Schley 213 5

Screven 848 21

Seminole 767 18

Spalding 4,299 169

Stephens 3,053 80

Stewart 1,002 25

Sumter 1,879 97

Talbot 407 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,923 49

Taylor 522 23

Telfair 748 47

Terrell 591 48

Thomas 3,844 117

Tift 3,534 102

Toombs 3,048 103

Towns 1,168 48

Treutlen 654 31

Troup 6,250 201

Turner 621 36

Twiggs 515 39

Union 2,144 80

Unknown 2,230 4

Upson 1,847 112

Walker 6,838 83

Walton 8,263 242

Ware 3,141 153

Warren 395 17

Washington 1,655 62

Wayne 2,811 81

Webster 112 4

Wheeler 470 21

White 3,044 71

Whitfield 15,086 233

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 705 24

Wilkinson 749 27