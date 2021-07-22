Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, July 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,655 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 11 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36

in Georgia, an increase of 11 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36 There have been 916,373 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1489 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1489 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240. There have been 66,254 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 79 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 79 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 22, there were 1063 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,974 67

Atkinson 817 20

Bacon 1,325 29

Baker 179 10

Baldwin 3,915 118

Banks 1,690 37

Barrow 9,091 142

Bartow 11,555 224

Ben Hill 1,521 61

Berrien 1,111 34

Bibb 13,831 423

Bleckley 819 32

Brantley 1,001 36

Brooks 971 38

Bryan 2,902 38

Bulloch 5,305 63

Burke 1,862 40

Butts 2,419 83

Calhoun 452 16

Camden 3,677 35

Candler 799 38

Carroll 7,618 133

Catoosa 5,975 69

Charlton 1,371 28

Chatham 21,157 442

Chattahoochee 4,140 13

Chattooga 2,285 67

Cherokee 23,094 318

Clarke 13,095 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 25,057 498

Clinch 749 25

Cobb 63,074 1,025

Coffee 4,392 147

Colquitt 3,758 87

Columbia 11,342 168

Cook 1,198 39

Coweta 8,997 220

Crawford 530 19

Crisp 1,472 57

Dade 1,256 13

Dawson 2,795 48

DeKalb 59,991 995

Decatur 2,219 59

Dodge 1,094 59

Dooly 809 30

Dougherty 5,748 288

Douglas 12,508 187

Early 1,047 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 4,010 71

Elbert 1,556 60

Emanuel 1,795 55

Evans 798 19

Fannin 2,242 64

Fayette 6,923 162

Floyd 10,235 196

Forsyth 18,542 197

Franklin 2,459 48

Fulton 85,448 1,372

Gilmer 2,600 77

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6,979 159

Gordon 6,618 107

Grady 1,668 51

Greene 1,532 54

Gwinnett 88,895 1,135

Habersham 4,732 157

Hall 25,821 475

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,758 36

Harris 2,316 63

Hart 1,785 40

Heard 668 18

Henry 20,223 314

Houston 10,379 209

Irwin 784 19

Jackson 8,754 140

Jasper 696 20

Jeff Davis 1,334 36

Jefferson 1,610 61

Jenkins 743 39

Johnson 803 43

Jones 1,641 55

Lamar 1,386 48

Lanier 513 10

Laurens 3,847 148

Lee 1,669 51

Liberty 3,729 63

Lincoln 543 25

Long 712 12

Lowndes 7,997 148

Lumpkin 2,893 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2,818 46

Marion 428 23

McDuffie 1,747 45

McIntosh 709 14

Meriwether 1,591 79

Miller 689 9

Mitchell 1,595 77

Monroe 1,950 92

Montgomery 760 21

Morgan 1,249 24

Murray 4,275 85

Muscogee 15,151 438

Newton 7,828 241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,991 497

Oconee 3,132 66

Oglethorpe 1,231 30

Paulding 11,296 174

Peach 1,915 62

Pickens 2,630 64

Pierce 1,336 50

Pike 1,134 29

Polk 4,013 87

Pulaski 618 32

Putnam 1,877 59

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,607 43

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,653 441

Rockdale 6,402 160

Schley 214 5

Screven 853 21

Seminole 770 18

Spalding 4,310 170

Stephens 3,054 80

Stewart 1,008 25

Sumter 1,882 97

Talbot 409 18

Taliaferro 103 3

Tattnall 1,932 50

Taylor 523 23

Telfair 748 47

Terrell 591 48

Thomas 3,863 117

Tift 3,550 102

Toombs 3,076 103

Towns 1,171 48

Treutlen 656 31

Troup 6,274 202

Turner 623 36

Twiggs 516 39

Union 2,148 80

Unknown 2,230 4

Upson 1,847 112

Walker 6,855 83

Walton 8,272 242

Ware 3,144 153

Warren 395 17

Washington 1,658 62

Wayne 2,813 81

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 470 21

White 3,049 71

Whitfield 15,106 235

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 705 24

Wilkinson 751 27