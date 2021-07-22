x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, July 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,655 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 11 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36
  • There have been 916,373 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1489 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.
  • There have been 66,254 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 79 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 22, there were 1063 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations since the previous weekday. 


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,974    67

Atkinson    817    20

Bacon    1,325    29

Baker    179    10

Baldwin    3,915    118

Banks    1,690    37

Barrow    9,091    142

Bartow    11,555    224

Ben Hill    1,521    61

Berrien    1,111    34

Bibb    13,831    423

Bleckley    819    32

Brantley    1,001    36

Brooks    971    38

Bryan    2,902    38

Bulloch    5,305    63

Burke    1,862    40

Butts    2,419    83

Calhoun    452    16

Camden    3,677    35

Candler    799    38

Carroll    7,618    133

Catoosa    5,975    69

Charlton    1,371    28

Chatham    21,157    442

Chattahoochee    4,140    13

Chattooga    2,285    67

Cherokee    23,094    318

Clarke    13,095    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    25,057    498

Clinch    749    25

Cobb    63,074    1,025

Coffee    4,392    147

Colquitt    3,758    87

Columbia    11,342    168

Cook    1,198    39

Coweta    8,997    220

Crawford    530    19

Crisp    1,472    57

Dade    1,256    13

Dawson    2,795    48

DeKalb    59,991    995

Decatur    2,219    59

Dodge    1,094    59

Dooly    809    30

Dougherty    5,748    288

Douglas    12,508    187

Early    1,047    42

Echols    356    4

Effingham    4,010    71

Elbert    1,556    60

Emanuel    1,795    55

Evans    798    19

Fannin    2,242    64

Fayette    6,923    162

Floyd    10,235    196

Forsyth    18,542    197

Franklin    2,459    48

Fulton    85,448    1,372

Gilmer    2,600    77

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    6,979    159

Gordon    6,618    107

Grady    1,668    51

Greene    1,532    54

Gwinnett    88,895    1,135

Habersham    4,732    157

Hall    25,821    475

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,758    36

Harris    2,316    63

Hart    1,785    40

Heard    668    18

Henry    20,223    314

Houston    10,379    209

Irwin    784    19

Jackson    8,754    140

Jasper    696    20

Jeff Davis    1,334    36

Jefferson    1,610    61

Jenkins    743    39

Johnson    803    43

Jones    1,641    55

Lamar    1,386    48

Lanier    513    10

Laurens    3,847    148

Lee    1,669    51

Liberty    3,729    63

Lincoln    543    25

Long    712    12

Lowndes    7,997    148

Lumpkin    2,893    70

Macon    641    32

Madison    2,818    46

Marion    428    23

McDuffie    1,747    45

McIntosh    709    14

Meriwether    1,591    79

Miller    689    9

Mitchell    1,595    77

Monroe    1,950    92

Montgomery    760    21

Morgan    1,249    24

Murray    4,275    85

Muscogee    15,151    438

Newton    7,828    241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,991    497

Oconee    3,132    66

Oglethorpe    1,231    30

Paulding    11,296    174

Peach    1,915    62

Pickens    2,630    64

Pierce    1,336    50

Pike    1,134    29

Polk    4,013    87

Pulaski    618    32

Putnam    1,877    59

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,607    43

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,653    441

Rockdale    6,402    160

Schley    214    5

Screven    853    21

Seminole    770    18

Spalding    4,310    170

Stephens    3,054    80

Stewart    1,008    25

Sumter    1,882    97

Talbot    409    18

Taliaferro    103    3

Tattnall    1,932    50

Taylor    523    23

Telfair    748    47

Terrell    591    48

Thomas    3,863    117

Tift    3,550    102

Toombs    3,076    103

Towns    1,171    48

Treutlen    656    31

Troup    6,274    202

Turner    623    36

Twiggs    516    39

Union    2,148    80

Unknown    2,230    4

Upson    1,847    112

Walker    6,855    83

Walton    8,272    242

Ware    3,144    153

Warren    395    17

Washington    1,658    62

Wayne    2,813    81

Webster    113    4

Wheeler    470    21

White    3,049    71

Whitfield    15,106    235

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    705    24

Wilkinson    751    27

Worth    1,212    62

