Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, July 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,655 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 11 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36
- There have been 916,373 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1489 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.
- There have been 66,254 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 79 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 22, there were 1063 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,974 67
Atkinson 817 20
Bacon 1,325 29
Baker 179 10
Baldwin 3,915 118
Banks 1,690 37
Barrow 9,091 142
Bartow 11,555 224
Ben Hill 1,521 61
Berrien 1,111 34
Bibb 13,831 423
Bleckley 819 32
Brantley 1,001 36
Brooks 971 38
Bryan 2,902 38
Bulloch 5,305 63
Burke 1,862 40
Butts 2,419 83
Calhoun 452 16
Camden 3,677 35
Candler 799 38
Carroll 7,618 133
Catoosa 5,975 69
Charlton 1,371 28
Chatham 21,157 442
Chattahoochee 4,140 13
Chattooga 2,285 67
Cherokee 23,094 318
Clarke 13,095 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 25,057 498
Clinch 749 25
Cobb 63,074 1,025
Coffee 4,392 147
Colquitt 3,758 87
Columbia 11,342 168
Cook 1,198 39
Coweta 8,997 220
Crawford 530 19
Crisp 1,472 57
Dade 1,256 13
Dawson 2,795 48
DeKalb 59,991 995
Decatur 2,219 59
Dodge 1,094 59
Dooly 809 30
Dougherty 5,748 288
Douglas 12,508 187
Early 1,047 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 4,010 71
Elbert 1,556 60
Emanuel 1,795 55
Evans 798 19
Fannin 2,242 64
Fayette 6,923 162
Floyd 10,235 196
Forsyth 18,542 197
Franklin 2,459 48
Fulton 85,448 1,372
Gilmer 2,600 77
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6,979 159
Gordon 6,618 107
Grady 1,668 51
Greene 1,532 54
Gwinnett 88,895 1,135
Habersham 4,732 157
Hall 25,821 475
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,758 36
Harris 2,316 63
Hart 1,785 40
Heard 668 18
Henry 20,223 314
Houston 10,379 209
Irwin 784 19
Jackson 8,754 140
Jasper 696 20
Jeff Davis 1,334 36
Jefferson 1,610 61
Jenkins 743 39
Johnson 803 43
Jones 1,641 55
Lamar 1,386 48
Lanier 513 10
Laurens 3,847 148
Lee 1,669 51
Liberty 3,729 63
Lincoln 543 25
Long 712 12
Lowndes 7,997 148
Lumpkin 2,893 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2,818 46
Marion 428 23
McDuffie 1,747 45
McIntosh 709 14
Meriwether 1,591 79
Miller 689 9
Mitchell 1,595 77
Monroe 1,950 92
Montgomery 760 21
Morgan 1,249 24
Murray 4,275 85
Muscogee 15,151 438
Newton 7,828 241
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,991 497
Oconee 3,132 66
Oglethorpe 1,231 30
Paulding 11,296 174
Peach 1,915 62
Pickens 2,630 64
Pierce 1,336 50
Pike 1,134 29
Polk 4,013 87
Pulaski 618 32
Putnam 1,877 59
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,607 43
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,653 441
Rockdale 6,402 160
Schley 214 5
Screven 853 21
Seminole 770 18
Spalding 4,310 170
Stephens 3,054 80
Stewart 1,008 25
Sumter 1,882 97
Talbot 409 18
Taliaferro 103 3
Tattnall 1,932 50
Taylor 523 23
Telfair 748 47
Terrell 591 48
Thomas 3,863 117
Tift 3,550 102
Toombs 3,076 103
Towns 1,171 48
Treutlen 656 31
Troup 6,274 202
Turner 623 36
Twiggs 516 39
Union 2,148 80
Unknown 2,230 4
Upson 1,847 112
Walker 6,855 83
Walton 8,272 242
Ware 3,144 153
Warren 395 17
Washington 1,658 62
Wayne 2,813 81
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 470 21
White 3,049 71
Whitfield 15,106 235
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 705 24
Wilkinson 751 27
Worth 1,212 62