Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 26, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,675 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29.
- There have been 922,346 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4431 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1234.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295.
- There have been 66,492 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 26, there were 1,394 current hospitalizations – an increase of 226 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,988 67
Atkinson 824 20
Bacon 1,341 29
Baker 182 12
Baldwin 3,925 118
Banks 1,700 38
Barrow 9,159 142
Bartow 11,595 224
Ben Hill 1,527 61
Berrien 1,117 34
Bibb 13,953 423
Bleckley 821 32
Brantley 1,014 36
Brooks 984 38
Bryan 2,928 39
Bulloch 5,357 63
Burke 1,868 40
Butts 2,432 83
Calhoun 454 16
Camden 3,782 36
Candler 806 38
Carroll 7,662 133
Catoosa 5,997 70
Charlton 1,386 28
Chatham 21,449 443
Chattahoochee 4,170 13
Chattooga 2,292 67
Cherokee 23,183 320
Clarke 13,150 143
Clay 187 3
Clayton 25,291 498
Clinch 755 25
Cobb 63,417 1,027
Coffee 4,471 148
Colquitt 3,795 87
Columbia 11,406 168
Cook 1,210 39
Coweta 9,044 220
Crawford 540 19
Crisp 1,478 57
Dade 1,259 13
Dawson 2,805 48
DeKalb 60,397 996
Decatur 2,232 59
Dodge 1,095 59
Dooly 811 30
Dougherty 5,795 288
Douglas 12,601 187
Early 1,070 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 4,059 72
Elbert 1,559 60
Emanuel 1,811 55
Evans 809 19
Fannin 2,262 64
Fayette 6,965 162
Floyd 10,246 196
Forsyth 18,618 197
Franklin 2,469 47
Fulton 86,091 1,375
Gilmer 2,607 77
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 7,072 159
Gordon 6,637 107
Grady 1,685 51
Greene 1,539 54
Gwinnett 89,239 1,135
Habersham 4,745 156
Hall 25,910 475
Hancock 852 66
Haralson 1,765 36
Harris 2,330 63
Hart 1,795 39
Heard 669 18
Henry 20,401 314
Houston 10,443 209
Irwin 787 19
Jackson 8,795 140
Jasper 697 20
Jeff Davis 1,345 36
Jefferson 1,612 61
Jenkins 749 39
Johnson 807 43
Jones 1,654 55
Lamar 1,402 48
Lanier 514 10
Laurens 3,877 148
Lee 1,681 51
Liberty 3,788 63
Lincoln 543 25
Long 731 12
Lowndes 8,051 149
Lumpkin 2,904 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2,833 46
Marion 436 23
McDuffie 1,750 45
McIntosh 714 14
Meriwether 1,601 79
Miller 691 9
Mitchell 1,605 77
Monroe 1,960 92
Montgomery 770 21
Morgan 1,258 24
Murray 4,307 85
Muscogee 15,260 438
Newton 7,878 241
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,193 497
Oconee 3,150 66
Oglethorpe 1,231 30
Paulding 11,367 174
Peach 1,923 62
Pickens 2,637 63
Pierce 1,357 50
Pike 1,142 29
Polk 4,026 87
Pulaski 618 32
Putnam 1,907 59
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,611 43
Randolph 485 33
Richmond 20,750 441
Rockdale 6,463 160
Schley 215 5
Screven 865 21
Seminole 775 18
Spalding 4,354 170
Stephens 3,062 80
Stewart 1,040 25
Sumter 1,896 97
Talbot 413 18
Taliaferro 104 3
Tattnall 1,964 50
Taylor 525 23
Telfair 751 47
Terrell 593 48
Thomas 3,911 118
Tift 3,572 102
Toombs 3,105 105
Towns 1,174 48
Treutlen 663 31
Troup 6,333 202
Turner 632 36
Twiggs 520 39
Union 2,152 80
Unknown 2,266 4
Upson 1,855 112
Walker 6,888 83
Walton 8,322 242
Ware 3,162 155
Warren 398 17
Washington 1,662 61
Wayne 2,835 81
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 475 22
White 3,058 71
Whitfield 15,161 235
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 707 24
Wilkinson 752 27
Worth 1,215 62