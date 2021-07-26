x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,675 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29. 
  • There have been 922,346 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4431 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1234.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295.
  • There have been 66,492 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 26, there were 1,394   current hospitalizations – an increase of 226 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

    COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,988    67

Atkinson    824    20

Bacon    1,341    29

Baker    182    12

Baldwin    3,925    118

Banks    1,700    38

Barrow    9,159    142

Bartow    11,595    224

Ben Hill    1,527    61

Berrien    1,117    34

Bibb    13,953    423

Bleckley    821    32

Brantley    1,014    36

Brooks    984    38

Bryan    2,928    39

Bulloch    5,357    63

Burke    1,868    40

Butts    2,432    83

Calhoun    454    16

Camden    3,782    36

Candler    806    38

Carroll    7,662    133

Catoosa    5,997    70

Charlton    1,386    28

Chatham    21,449    443

Chattahoochee    4,170    13

Chattooga    2,292    67

Cherokee    23,183    320

Clarke    13,150    143

Clay    187    3

Clayton    25,291    498

Clinch    755    25

Cobb    63,417    1,027

Coffee    4,471    148

Colquitt    3,795    87

Columbia    11,406    168

Cook    1,210    39

Coweta    9,044    220

Crawford    540    19

Crisp    1,478    57

Dade    1,259    13

Dawson    2,805    48

DeKalb    60,397    996

Decatur    2,232    59

Dodge    1,095    59

Dooly    811    30

Dougherty    5,795    288

Douglas    12,601    187

Early    1,070    42

Echols    356    4

Effingham    4,059    72

Elbert    1,559    60

Emanuel    1,811    55

Evans    809    19

Fannin    2,262    64

Fayette    6,965    162

Floyd    10,246    196

Forsyth    18,618    197

Franklin    2,469    47

Fulton    86,091    1,375

Gilmer    2,607    77

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    7,072    159

Gordon    6,637    107

Grady    1,685    51

Greene    1,539    54

Gwinnett    89,239    1,135

Habersham    4,745    156

Hall    25,910    475

Hancock    852    66

Haralson    1,765    36

Harris    2,330    63

Hart    1,795    39

Heard    669    18

Henry    20,401    314

Houston    10,443    209

Irwin    787    19

Jackson    8,795    140

Jasper    697    20

Jeff Davis    1,345    36

Jefferson    1,612    61

Jenkins    749    39

Johnson    807    43

Jones    1,654    55

Lamar    1,402    48

Lanier    514    10

Laurens    3,877    148

Lee    1,681    51

Liberty    3,788    63

Lincoln    543    25

Long    731    12

Lowndes    8,051    149

Lumpkin    2,904    70

Macon    641    32

Madison    2,833    46

Marion    436    23

McDuffie    1,750    45

McIntosh    714    14

Meriwether    1,601    79

Miller    691    9

Mitchell    1,605    77

Monroe    1,960    92

Montgomery    770    21

Morgan    1,258    24

Murray    4,307    85

Muscogee    15,260    438

Newton    7,878    241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24,193    497

Oconee    3,150    66

Oglethorpe    1,231    30

Paulding    11,367    174

Peach    1,923    62

Pickens    2,637    63

Pierce    1,357    50

Pike    1,142    29

Polk    4,026    87

Pulaski    618    32

Putnam    1,907    59

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,611    43

Randolph    485    33

Richmond    20,750    441

Rockdale    6,463    160

Schley    215    5

Screven    865    21

Seminole    775    18

Spalding    4,354    170

Stephens    3,062    80

Stewart    1,040    25

Sumter    1,896    97

Talbot    413    18

Taliaferro    104    3

Tattnall    1,964    50

Taylor    525    23

Telfair    751    47

Terrell    593    48

Thomas    3,911    118

Tift    3,572    102

Toombs    3,105    105

Towns    1,174    48

Treutlen    663    31

Troup    6,333    202

Turner    632    36

Twiggs    520    39

Union    2,152    80

Unknown    2,266    4

Upson    1,855    112

Walker    6,888    83

Walton    8,322    242

Ware    3,162    155

Warren    398    17

Washington    1,662    61

Wayne    2,835    81

Webster    113    4

Wheeler    475    22

White    3,058    71

Whitfield    15,161    235

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    707    24

Wilkinson    752    27

Worth    1,215    62

Related Articles