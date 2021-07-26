Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,675 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29.

There have been 922,346 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4431 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1234.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295.

There have been 66,492 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 26, there were 1,394 current hospitalizations – an increase of 226 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,988 67

Atkinson 824 20

Bacon 1,341 29

Baker 182 12

Baldwin 3,925 118

Banks 1,700 38

Barrow 9,159 142

Bartow 11,595 224

Ben Hill 1,527 61

Berrien 1,117 34

Bibb 13,953 423

Bleckley 821 32

Brantley 1,014 36

Brooks 984 38

Bryan 2,928 39

Bulloch 5,357 63

Burke 1,868 40

Butts 2,432 83

Calhoun 454 16

Camden 3,782 36

Candler 806 38

Carroll 7,662 133

Catoosa 5,997 70

Charlton 1,386 28

Chatham 21,449 443

Chattahoochee 4,170 13

Chattooga 2,292 67

Cherokee 23,183 320

Clarke 13,150 143

Clay 187 3

Clayton 25,291 498

Clinch 755 25

Cobb 63,417 1,027

Coffee 4,471 148

Colquitt 3,795 87

Columbia 11,406 168

Cook 1,210 39

Coweta 9,044 220

Crawford 540 19

Crisp 1,478 57

Dade 1,259 13

Dawson 2,805 48

DeKalb 60,397 996

Decatur 2,232 59

Dodge 1,095 59

Dooly 811 30

Dougherty 5,795 288

Douglas 12,601 187

Early 1,070 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 4,059 72

Elbert 1,559 60

Emanuel 1,811 55

Evans 809 19

Fannin 2,262 64

Fayette 6,965 162

Floyd 10,246 196

Forsyth 18,618 197

Franklin 2,469 47

Fulton 86,091 1,375

Gilmer 2,607 77

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 7,072 159

Gordon 6,637 107

Grady 1,685 51

Greene 1,539 54

Gwinnett 89,239 1,135

Habersham 4,745 156

Hall 25,910 475

Hancock 852 66

Haralson 1,765 36

Harris 2,330 63

Hart 1,795 39

Heard 669 18

Henry 20,401 314

Houston 10,443 209

Irwin 787 19

Jackson 8,795 140

Jasper 697 20

Jeff Davis 1,345 36

Jefferson 1,612 61

Jenkins 749 39

Johnson 807 43

Jones 1,654 55

Lamar 1,402 48

Lanier 514 10

Laurens 3,877 148

Lee 1,681 51

Liberty 3,788 63

Lincoln 543 25

Long 731 12

Lowndes 8,051 149

Lumpkin 2,904 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2,833 46

Marion 436 23

McDuffie 1,750 45

McIntosh 714 14

Meriwether 1,601 79

Miller 691 9

Mitchell 1,605 77

Monroe 1,960 92

Montgomery 770 21

Morgan 1,258 24

Murray 4,307 85

Muscogee 15,260 438

Newton 7,878 241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,193 497

Oconee 3,150 66

Oglethorpe 1,231 30

Paulding 11,367 174

Peach 1,923 62

Pickens 2,637 63

Pierce 1,357 50

Pike 1,142 29

Polk 4,026 87

Pulaski 618 32

Putnam 1,907 59

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,611 43

Randolph 485 33

Richmond 20,750 441

Rockdale 6,463 160

Schley 215 5

Screven 865 21

Seminole 775 18

Spalding 4,354 170

Stephens 3,062 80

Stewart 1,040 25

Sumter 1,896 97

Talbot 413 18

Taliaferro 104 3

Tattnall 1,964 50

Taylor 525 23

Telfair 751 47

Terrell 593 48

Thomas 3,911 118

Tift 3,572 102

Toombs 3,105 105

Towns 1,174 48

Treutlen 663 31

Troup 6,333 202

Turner 632 36

Twiggs 520 39

Union 2,152 80

Unknown 2,266 4

Upson 1,855 112

Walker 6,888 83

Walton 8,322 242

Ware 3,162 155

Warren 398 17

Washington 1,662 61

Wayne 2,835 81

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 475 22

White 3,058 71

Whitfield 15,161 235

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 707 24

Wilkinson 752 27