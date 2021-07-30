x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,711 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 2.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18. 
  • There have been 932,145 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2531 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1749.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 424.
  • There have been 66,991 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 30, there were 2,044 current hospitalizations – an increase of 211 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

    COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2024  67

Atkinson  846  20 

Bacon  1366  29 

Baker  183  11

Baldwin  3947  119 

Banks  1713  39 

Barrow  9263  142 

Bartow  11644  224 

Ben Hill  1535  61 

Berrien  1140  35 

Bibb  14189  422 

Bleckley  830  32 

Brantley  1035  36 

Brooks  1017  38 

Bryan  2981  39 

Bulloch  5451  63 

Burke  1870  40 

Butts  2460  83 

Calhoun  463  16 

Camden  3919  36 

Candler  825  38 

Carroll  7722  133 

Catoosa  6054  70 

Charlton  1398  28 

Chatham  21853  445 

Chattahoochee  4219  13 

Chattooga  2310  67 

Cherokee  23363  320 

Clarke  13266  143 

Clay  188  3 

Clayton  25579  499 

Clinch  770  25 

Cobb  64027  1029 

Coffee  4558  148 

Colquitt  3885  87 

Columbia  11530  168 

Cook  1229  39 

Coweta  9109  222 

Crawford  544  19 

Crisp  1486  57 

Dade  1268  13 

Dawson  2833  48 

DeKalb  60968  998 

Decatur  2269  60 

Dodge  1104  57 

Dooly  816  30 

Dougherty  5862  288 

Douglas  12751  188 

Early  1084  42 

Echols  362  4 

Effingham  4123  73 

Elbert  1563  60 

Emanuel  1835  55 

Evans  854  19 

Fannin  2284  64 

Fayette  7030  162 

Floyd  10276  197 

Forsyth  18795  197 

Franklin  2477  47 

Fulton  86985  1380 

Gilmer  2615  78 

Glascock  148  7 

Glynn  7183  161 

Gordon  6669  107 

Grady  1726  51 

Greene  1553  54 

Gwinnett  89765  1136 

Habersham  4769  156 

Hall  26101  476 

Hancock  859  66 

Haralson  1780  36 

Harris  2356  63 

Hart  1805  39 

Heard  681  18 

Henry  20667  314 

Houston  10566  209 

Irwin  791  19 

Jackson  8874  140 

Jasper  707  20 

Jeff Davis  1361  37 

Jefferson  1619  61 

Jenkins  756  39 

Johnson  813  43 

Jones  1680  55 

Lamar  1428  48 

Lanier  527  10 

Laurens  3936  148 

Lee  1704  51 

Liberty  3898  63 

Lincoln  543  25 

Long  770  12 

Lowndes  8249  150 

Lumpkin  2940  71 

Macon  643  32 

Madison  2857  46 

Marion  442  23 

McDuffie  1768  45 

McIntosh  719  14 

Meriwether  1615  80 

Miller  694  9 

Mitchell  1632  77 

Monroe  1983  92 

Montgomery  798  21 

Morgan  1269  24 

Murray  4365  85 

Muscogee  15442  439 

Newton  7956  241 

Oconee  3194  67 

Oglethorpe  1242  30 

Paulding  11489  175 

Peach  1948  62 

Pickens  2653  63 

Pierce  1387  50 

Pike  1162  29 

Polk  4051  87 

Pulaski  622  32 

Putnam  1952  60 

Quitman  84  2 

Rabun  1621  43 

Randolph  488  33

Richmond  20923  441 

Rockdale  6539  160 

Schley  227  5

Screven  885  21 

Seminole  782  18 

Spalding  4430  171 

Stephens  3079  80 

Stewart  1053  25

Sumter  1911  97 

Talbot  415  18 

Taliaferro  104  3 

Tattnall  2017  51 

Taylor  527  23 

Telfair  762  47 

Terrell  597  48 

Thomas  3979  118 

Tift  3618  102 

Toombs  3170  105 

Towns  1182  48 

Treutlen  672  31 

Troup  6411  203 

Turner  634  36 

Twiggs  524  39 

Union  2174  81 

Upson  1874  112 

Walker  6958  83 

Walton  8371  242 

Ware  3216  156 

Warren  403  17 

Washington  1676  61 

Wayne  2886  81 

Webster  113  4 

Wheeler  487  22 

White  3102  72 

Whitfield  15226  235

Wilcox  490  30 

Wilkes  707  23 

Wilkinson  757  27 

Worth  1232  62

