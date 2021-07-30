Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,711 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 2.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.

There have been 932,145 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2531 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1749.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 424.

There have been 66,991 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 30, there were 2,044 current hospitalizations – an increase of 211 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2024 67

Atkinson 846 20

Bacon 1366 29

Baker 183 11

Baldwin 3947 119

Banks 1713 39

Barrow 9263 142

Bartow 11644 224

Ben Hill 1535 61

Berrien 1140 35

Bibb 14189 422

Bleckley 830 32

Brantley 1035 36

Brooks 1017 38

Bryan 2981 39

Bulloch 5451 63

Burke 1870 40

Butts 2460 83

Calhoun 463 16

Camden 3919 36

Candler 825 38

Carroll 7722 133

Catoosa 6054 70

Charlton 1398 28

Chatham 21853 445

Chattahoochee 4219 13

Chattooga 2310 67

Cherokee 23363 320

Clarke 13266 143

Clay 188 3

Clayton 25579 499

Clinch 770 25

Cobb 64027 1029

Coffee 4558 148

Colquitt 3885 87

Columbia 11530 168

Cook 1229 39

Coweta 9109 222

Crawford 544 19

Crisp 1486 57

Dade 1268 13

Dawson 2833 48

DeKalb 60968 998

Decatur 2269 60

Dodge 1104 57

Dooly 816 30

Dougherty 5862 288

Douglas 12751 188

Early 1084 42

Echols 362 4

Effingham 4123 73

Elbert 1563 60

Emanuel 1835 55

Evans 854 19

Fannin 2284 64

Fayette 7030 162

Floyd 10276 197

Forsyth 18795 197

Franklin 2477 47

Fulton 86985 1380

Gilmer 2615 78

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 7183 161

Gordon 6669 107

Grady 1726 51

Greene 1553 54

Gwinnett 89765 1136

Habersham 4769 156

Hall 26101 476

Hancock 859 66

Haralson 1780 36

Harris 2356 63

Hart 1805 39

Heard 681 18

Henry 20667 314

Houston 10566 209

Irwin 791 19

Jackson 8874 140

Jasper 707 20

Jeff Davis 1361 37

Jefferson 1619 61

Jenkins 756 39

Johnson 813 43

Jones 1680 55

Lamar 1428 48

Lanier 527 10

Laurens 3936 148

Lee 1704 51

Liberty 3898 63

Lincoln 543 25

Long 770 12

Lowndes 8249 150

Lumpkin 2940 71

Macon 643 32

Madison 2857 46

Marion 442 23

McDuffie 1768 45

McIntosh 719 14

Meriwether 1615 80

Miller 694 9

Mitchell 1632 77

Monroe 1983 92

Montgomery 798 21

Morgan 1269 24

Murray 4365 85

Muscogee 15442 439

Newton 7956 241

Oconee 3194 67

Oglethorpe 1242 30

Paulding 11489 175

Peach 1948 62

Pickens 2653 63

Pierce 1387 50

Pike 1162 29

Polk 4051 87

Pulaski 622 32

Putnam 1952 60

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1621 43

Randolph 488 33

Richmond 20923 441

Rockdale 6539 160

Schley 227 5

Screven 885 21

Seminole 782 18

Spalding 4430 171

Stephens 3079 80

Stewart 1053 25

Sumter 1911 97

Talbot 415 18

Taliaferro 104 3

Tattnall 2017 51

Taylor 527 23

Telfair 762 47

Terrell 597 48

Thomas 3979 118

Tift 3618 102

Toombs 3170 105

Towns 1182 48

Treutlen 672 31

Troup 6411 203

Turner 634 36

Twiggs 524 39

Union 2174 81

Upson 1874 112

Walker 6958 83

Walton 8371 242

Ware 3216 156

Warren 403 17

Washington 1676 61

Wayne 2886 81

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 487 22

White 3102 72

Whitfield 15226 235

Wilcox 490 30

Wilkes 707 23

Wilkinson 757 27