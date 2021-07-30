Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 30, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,711 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 2.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.
- There have been 932,145 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2531 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1749.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 424.
- There have been 66,991 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 30, there were 2,044 current hospitalizations – an increase of 211 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2024 67
Atkinson 846 20
Bacon 1366 29
Baker 183 11
Baldwin 3947 119
Banks 1713 39
Barrow 9263 142
Bartow 11644 224
Ben Hill 1535 61
Berrien 1140 35
Bibb 14189 422
Bleckley 830 32
Brantley 1035 36
Brooks 1017 38
Bryan 2981 39
Bulloch 5451 63
Burke 1870 40
Butts 2460 83
Calhoun 463 16
Camden 3919 36
Candler 825 38
Carroll 7722 133
Catoosa 6054 70
Charlton 1398 28
Chatham 21853 445
Chattahoochee 4219 13
Chattooga 2310 67
Cherokee 23363 320
Clarke 13266 143
Clay 188 3
Clayton 25579 499
Clinch 770 25
Cobb 64027 1029
Coffee 4558 148
Colquitt 3885 87
Columbia 11530 168
Cook 1229 39
Coweta 9109 222
Crawford 544 19
Crisp 1486 57
Dade 1268 13
Dawson 2833 48
DeKalb 60968 998
Decatur 2269 60
Dodge 1104 57
Dooly 816 30
Dougherty 5862 288
Douglas 12751 188
Early 1084 42
Echols 362 4
Effingham 4123 73
Elbert 1563 60
Emanuel 1835 55
Evans 854 19
Fannin 2284 64
Fayette 7030 162
Floyd 10276 197
Forsyth 18795 197
Franklin 2477 47
Fulton 86985 1380
Gilmer 2615 78
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 7183 161
Gordon 6669 107
Grady 1726 51
Greene 1553 54
Gwinnett 89765 1136
Habersham 4769 156
Hall 26101 476
Hancock 859 66
Haralson 1780 36
Harris 2356 63
Hart 1805 39
Heard 681 18
Henry 20667 314
Houston 10566 209
Irwin 791 19
Jackson 8874 140
Jasper 707 20
Jeff Davis 1361 37
Jefferson 1619 61
Jenkins 756 39
Johnson 813 43
Jones 1680 55
Lamar 1428 48
Lanier 527 10
Laurens 3936 148
Lee 1704 51
Liberty 3898 63
Lincoln 543 25
Long 770 12
Lowndes 8249 150
Lumpkin 2940 71
Macon 643 32
Madison 2857 46
Marion 442 23
McDuffie 1768 45
McIntosh 719 14
Meriwether 1615 80
Miller 694 9
Mitchell 1632 77
Monroe 1983 92
Montgomery 798 21
Morgan 1269 24
Murray 4365 85
Muscogee 15442 439
Newton 7956 241
Oconee 3194 67
Oglethorpe 1242 30
Paulding 11489 175
Peach 1948 62
Pickens 2653 63
Pierce 1387 50
Pike 1162 29
Polk 4051 87
Pulaski 622 32
Putnam 1952 60
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1621 43
Randolph 488 33
Richmond 20923 441
Rockdale 6539 160
Schley 227 5
Screven 885 21
Seminole 782 18
Spalding 4430 171
Stephens 3079 80
Stewart 1053 25
Sumter 1911 97
Talbot 415 18
Taliaferro 104 3
Tattnall 2017 51
Taylor 527 23
Telfair 762 47
Terrell 597 48
Thomas 3979 118
Tift 3618 102
Toombs 3170 105
Towns 1182 48
Treutlen 672 31
Troup 6411 203
Turner 634 36
Twiggs 524 39
Union 2174 81
Upson 1874 112
Walker 6958 83
Walton 8371 242
Ware 3216 156
Warren 403 17
Washington 1676 61
Wayne 2886 81
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 487 22
White 3102 72
Whitfield 15226 235
Wilcox 490 30
Wilkes 707 23
Wilkinson 757 27
Worth 1232 62