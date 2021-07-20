LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of July 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.50.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 999 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 231. There have been 66,097 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 71 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.57.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 19, there were 945 current hospitalizations – an increase of 61 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1960 67

Atkinson 817 20

Bacon 1320 29

Baker 177 10

Baldwin 3912 118

Banks 1687 37

Barrow 9075 142

Bartow 11529 225

Ben Hill 1518 61

Berrien 1105 34

Bibb 13754 423

Bleckley 817 32

Brantley 997 36

Brooks 969 38

Bryan 2887 38

Bulloch 5287 63

Burke 1858 40

Butts 2415 83

Calhoun 451 16

Camden 3615 35

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7605 132

Catoosa 5962 69

Charlton 1362 28

Chatham 21057 440

Chattahoochee 4138 13

Chattooga 2280 67

Cherokee 23045 318

Clarke 13072 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24956 498

Clinch 748 25

Cobb 62892 1025

Coffee 4369 147

Colquitt 3736 87

Columbia 11327 168

Cook 1195 39

Coweta 8977 220

Crawford 529 19

Crisp 1471 57

Dade 1252 13

Dawson 2790 48

DeKalb 59835 994

Decatur 2210 58

Dodge 1096 61

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5737 288

Douglas 12472 187

Early 1045 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 3988 71

Elbert 1554 60

Emanuel 1791 55

Evans 792 19

Fannin 2236 63

Fayette 6908 162

Floyd 10221 195

Forsyth 18498 197

Franklin 2456 48

Fulton 85215 1371

Gilmer 2595 76

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6947 159

Gordon 6611 107

Grady 1655 51

Greene 1526 54

Gwinnett 88758 1135

Habersham 4722 156

Hall 25761 474

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1757 36

Harris 2310 61

Hart 1772 40

Heard 665 18

Henry 20159 312

Houston 10356 209

Irwin 781 19

Jackson 8726 139

Jasper 693 20

Jeff Davis 1332 36

Jefferson 1610 61

Jenkins 743 39

Johnson 799 43

Jones 1637 55

Lamar 1382 48

Lanier 513 10

Laurens 3833 148

Lee 1660 51

Liberty 3711 63

Lincoln 541 25

Long 707 12

Lowndes 7977 147

Lumpkin 2878 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2810 46

Marion 425 23

McDuffie 1743 45

McIntosh 707 14

Meriwether 1589 79

Miller 686 9

Mitchell 1578 77

Monroe 1948 92

Montgomery 753 21

Morgan 1238 24

Murray 4272 85

Muscogee 15106 438

Newton 7807 240

Oconee 3122 66

Oglethorpe 1228 30

Paulding 11270 173

Peach 1911 62

Pickens 2622 65

Pierce 1328 50

Pike 1124 29

Polk 4003 87

Pulaski 617 32

Putnam 1870 59

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1605 43

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20622 440

Rockdale 6380 159

Schley 213 5

Screven 844 21

Seminole 767 18

Spalding 4293 169

Stephens 3051 80

Stewart 1002 25

Sumter 1879 97

Talbot 406 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1918 49

Taylor 523 23

Telfair 747 47

Terrell 591 48

Thomas 3829 117

Tift 3515 102

Toombs 3044 103

Towns 1169 48

Treutlen 652 31

Troup 6225 201

Turner 621 36

Twiggs 515 39

Union 2143 80

Upson 1847 112

Walker 6832 83

Walton 8259 242

Ware 3134 153

Warren 395 17

Washington 1656 62

Wayne 2809 81

Webster 112 4

Wheeler 469 21

White 3041 70

Whitfield 15079 233

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 704 24

Wilkinson 744 27