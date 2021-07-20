LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of July 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.50.
- There have been 913,775 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 999 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 231.
- There have been 66,097 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 71 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 19, there were 945 current hospitalizations – an increase of 61 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1960 67
Atkinson 817 20
Bacon 1320 29
Baker 177 10
Baldwin 3912 118
Banks 1687 37
Barrow 9075 142
Bartow 11529 225
Ben Hill 1518 61
Berrien 1105 34
Bibb 13754 423
Bleckley 817 32
Brantley 997 36
Brooks 969 38
Bryan 2887 38
Bulloch 5287 63
Burke 1858 40
Butts 2415 83
Calhoun 451 16
Camden 3615 35
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7605 132
Catoosa 5962 69
Charlton 1362 28
Chatham 21057 440
Chattahoochee 4138 13
Chattooga 2280 67
Cherokee 23045 318
Clarke 13072 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24956 498
Clinch 748 25
Cobb 62892 1025
Coffee 4369 147
Colquitt 3736 87
Columbia 11327 168
Cook 1195 39
Coweta 8977 220
Crawford 529 19
Crisp 1471 57
Dade 1252 13
Dawson 2790 48
DeKalb 59835 994
Decatur 2210 58
Dodge 1096 61
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5737 288
Douglas 12472 187
Early 1045 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 3988 71
Elbert 1554 60
Emanuel 1791 55
Evans 792 19
Fannin 2236 63
Fayette 6908 162
Floyd 10221 195
Forsyth 18498 197
Franklin 2456 48
Fulton 85215 1371
Gilmer 2595 76
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6947 159
Gordon 6611 107
Grady 1655 51
Greene 1526 54
Gwinnett 88758 1135
Habersham 4722 156
Hall 25761 474
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1757 36
Harris 2310 61
Hart 1772 40
Heard 665 18
Henry 20159 312
Houston 10356 209
Irwin 781 19
Jackson 8726 139
Jasper 693 20
Jeff Davis 1332 36
Jefferson 1610 61
Jenkins 743 39
Johnson 799 43
Jones 1637 55
Lamar 1382 48
Lanier 513 10
Laurens 3833 148
Lee 1660 51
Liberty 3711 63
Lincoln 541 25
Long 707 12
Lowndes 7977 147
Lumpkin 2878 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2810 46
Marion 425 23
McDuffie 1743 45
McIntosh 707 14
Meriwether 1589 79
Miller 686 9
Mitchell 1578 77
Monroe 1948 92
Montgomery 753 21
Morgan 1238 24
Murray 4272 85
Muscogee 15106 438
Newton 7807 240
Oconee 3122 66
Oglethorpe 1228 30
Paulding 11270 173
Peach 1911 62
Pickens 2622 65
Pierce 1328 50
Pike 1124 29
Polk 4003 87
Pulaski 617 32
Putnam 1870 59
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1605 43
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20622 440
Rockdale 6380 159
Schley 213 5
Screven 844 21
Seminole 767 18
Spalding 4293 169
Stephens 3051 80
Stewart 1002 25
Sumter 1879 97
Talbot 406 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1918 49
Taylor 523 23
Telfair 747 47
Terrell 591 48
Thomas 3829 117
Tift 3515 102
Toombs 3044 103
Towns 1169 48
Treutlen 652 31
Troup 6225 201
Turner 621 36
Twiggs 515 39
Union 2143 80
Upson 1847 112
Walker 6832 83
Walton 8259 242
Ware 3134 153
Warren 395 17
Washington 1656 62
Wayne 2809 81
Webster 112 4
Wheeler 469 21
White 3041 70
Whitfield 15079 233
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 704 24
Wilkinson 744 27
Worth 1208 62