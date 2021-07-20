x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of July 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.50.
  • There have been 913,775 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 999 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 231.
  • There have been 66,097 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 71 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 19, there were 945 current hospitalizations – an increase of 61 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1960 67 

Atkinson 817 20 

Bacon 1320 29 

Baker 177 10 

Baldwin 3912 118 

Banks 1687 37 

Barrow 9075 142 

Bartow 11529 225 

Ben Hill 1518 61 

Berrien 1105 34 

Bibb 13754 423 

Bleckley 817 32 

Brantley 997 36 

Brooks 969 38 

Bryan 2887 38 

Bulloch 5287 63 

Burke 1858 40 

Butts 2415 83 

Calhoun 451 16 

Camden 3615 35 

Candler 798 38 

Carroll 7605 132 

Catoosa 5962 69 

Charlton 1362 28 

Chatham 21057 440 

Chattahoochee 4138 13 

Chattooga 2280 67 

Cherokee 23045 318 

Clarke 13072 142

Clay 186 3 

Clayton 24956 498 

Clinch 748 25 

Cobb 62892 1025 

Coffee 4369 147 

Colquitt 3736 87 

Columbia 11327 168 

Cook 1195 39 

Coweta 8977 220 

Crawford 529 19 

Crisp 1471 57 

Dade 1252 13 

Dawson 2790 48 

DeKalb 59835 994 

Decatur 2210 58 

Dodge 1096 61 

Dooly 806 30 

Dougherty 5737 288 

Douglas 12472 187 

Early 1045 42 

Echols 356 4

Effingham 3988 71 

Elbert 1554 60 

Emanuel 1791 55 

Evans 792 19 

Fannin 2236 63 

Fayette 6908 162 

Floyd 10221 195 

Forsyth 18498 197 

Franklin 2456 48

Fulton 85215 1371 

Gilmer 2595 76 

Glascock 148 7 

Glynn 6947 159 

Gordon 6611 107 

Grady 1655 51 

Greene 1526 54 

Gwinnett 88758 1135 

Habersham 4722 156 

Hall 25761 474 

Hancock 848 66 

Haralson 1757 36 

Harris 2310 61 

Hart 1772 40 

Heard 665 18 

Henry 20159 312 

Houston 10356 209 

Irwin 781 19 

Jackson 8726 139 

Jasper 693 20 

Jeff Davis 1332 36 

Jefferson 1610 61 

Jenkins 743 39 

Johnson 799 43 

Jones 1637 55 

Lamar 1382 48 

Lanier 513 10 

Laurens 3833 148 

Lee 1660 51 

Liberty 3711 63 

Lincoln 541 25 

Long 707 12 

Lowndes 7977 147 

Lumpkin 2878 70 

Macon 641 32 

Madison 2810 46 

Marion 425 23 

McDuffie 1743 45 

McIntosh 707 14 

Meriwether 1589 79 

Miller 686 9 

Mitchell 1578 77 

Monroe 1948 92 

Montgomery 753 21 

Morgan 1238 24 

Murray 4272 85 

Muscogee 15106 438 

Newton 7807 240 

Oconee 3122 66 

Oglethorpe 1228 30 

Paulding 11270 173 

Peach 1911 62 

Pickens 2622 65 

Pierce 1328 50 

Pike 1124 29 

Polk 4003 87 

Pulaski 617 32 

Putnam 1870 59

Quitman 84 2 

Rabun 1605 43 

Randolph 482 33 

Richmond 20622 440 

Rockdale 6380 159 

Schley 213 5 

Screven 844 21 

Seminole 767 18 

Spalding 4293 169 

Stephens 3051 80 

Stewart 1002 25 

Sumter 1879 97 

Talbot 406 18 

Taliaferro 102 3 

Tattnall 1918 49 

Taylor 523 23 

Telfair 747 47 

Terrell 591 48 

Thomas 3829 117 

Tift 3515 102 

Toombs 3044 103 

Towns 1169 48 

Treutlen 652 31

Troup 6225 201 

Turner 621 36 

Twiggs 515 39 

Union 2143 80 

Upson 1847 112 

Walker 6832 83 

Walton 8259 242 

Ware 3134 153 

Warren 395 17 

Washington 1656 62 

Wayne 2809 81 

Webster 112 4 

Wheeler 469 21 

White 3041 70 

Whitfield 15079 233 

Wilcox 486 30 

Wilkes 704 24 

Wilkinson 744 27 

Worth 1208 62

Related Articles