Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,070 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 26 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/12-8/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07.
- There have been 285,350 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1543 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,928.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,555.
- There have been 25,589 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 51 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 8, there were 1,612 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25756 548
Gwinnett 25215 359
Cobb 17850 405
DeKalb 17169 318
Hall 8177 133
Chatham 7524 131
Clayton 6695 146
Richmond 6331 139
Muscogee 5637 151
Bibb 5575 139
Cherokee 5227 83
Henry 4609 90
Whitfield 4164 55
Clarke 3994 35
Lowndes 3606 72
Forsyth 3384 36
Columbia 3349 47
Douglas 3269 67
Glynn 3218 83
Dougherty 3043 180
Houston 2793 72
Troup 2663 90
Bartow 2568 75
Floyd 2514 35
Bulloch 2472 22
Paulding 2464 42
Carroll 2445 63
Newton 2390 65
Coweta 2346 33
Barrow 1902 41
Coffee 1874 38
Baldwin 1829 53
Colquitt 1818 29
Rockdale 1718 33
Jackson 1665 27
Fayette 1632 43
Walton 1613 48
Gordon 1607 31
Tift 1584 51
Chattahoochee 1439 2
Thomas 1435 58
Laurens 1428 52
Habersham 1407 65
Ware 1384 47
Polk 1281 17
Spalding 1221 54
Effingham 1195 19
Toombs 1163 29
Walker 1150 25
Camden 1103 7
Decatur 1030 22
Wayne 1019 26
Liberty 968 19
Catoosa 949 16
Appling 937 25
Bryan 923 9
Stephens 909 28
Sumter 891 60
Emanuel 862 24
Lumpkin 788 12
Gilmer 773 9
Harris 748 21
Mitchell 734 45
Murray 732 4
Dawson 729 7
Tattnall 717 8
Jefferson 713 20
Burke 699 9
Grady 698 17
Upson 690 59
Ben Hill 671 18
Jeff Davis 664 12
Lee 657 25
Putnam 644 21
Chattooga 640 6
Oconee 632 21
Washington 630 6
Franklin 619 11
Monroe 615 43
White 593 16
Peach 591 18
Charlton 588 6
Butts 585 41
Madison 581 8
Pickens 551 8
Pierce 540 14
Bacon 538 10
McDuffie 538 13
Union 534 14
Cook 523 11
Elbert 520 1
Worth 514 29
Meriwether 506 11
Fannin 505 8
Crisp 503 15
Jones 491 4
Brooks 485 24
Greene 476 21
Hart 448 11
Morgan 440 2
Early 436 32
Atkinson 419 3
Banks 413 6
Berrien 410 10
Bleckley 398 17
Evans 387 5
Candler 386 16
Johnson 377 14
Stewart 377 11
Hancock 370 39
Haralson 367 8
Telfair 361 15
Dodge 351 9
Jenkins 348 27
Lamar 334 17
Terrell 324 31
Randolph 322 27
Brantley 319 8
Screven 316 9
Seminole 313 8
Clinch 312 5
Wilkinson 302 17
Rabun 299 7
Dooly 298 14
Oglethorpe 291 11
Pike 290 8
Turner 283 21
Lanier 276 5
Pulaski 275 11
McIntosh 265 6
Montgomery 249 4
Irwin 246 4
Echols 238 2
Wilkes 237 3
Towns 234 7
Treutlen 231 5
Calhoun 229 7
Miller 228 1
Wilcox 228 20
Dade 222 4
Macon 214 10
Jasper 200 4
Lincoln 200 7
Long 195 3
Heard 180 5
Marion 178 6
Twiggs 171 7
Taylor 167 7
Crawford 162 4
Talbot 155 5
Wheeler 154 8
Warren 124 5
Clay 114 2
Schley 99 2
Baker 72 3
Webster 41 2
Glascock 35 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0
