Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,070 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 26 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/12-8/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 8, there were 1,612 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25756 548

Gwinnett 25215 359

Cobb 17850 405

DeKalb 17169 318

Hall 8177 133

Chatham 7524 131

Clayton 6695 146

Richmond 6331 139

Muscogee 5637 151

Bibb 5575 139

Cherokee 5227 83

Henry 4609 90

Whitfield 4164 55

Clarke 3994 35

Lowndes 3606 72

Forsyth 3384 36

Columbia 3349 47

Douglas 3269 67

Glynn 3218 83

Dougherty 3043 180

Houston 2793 72

Troup 2663 90

Bartow 2568 75

Floyd 2514 35

Bulloch 2472 22

Paulding 2464 42

Carroll 2445 63

Newton 2390 65

Coweta 2346 33

Barrow 1902 41

Coffee 1874 38

Baldwin 1829 53

Colquitt 1818 29

Rockdale 1718 33

Jackson 1665 27

Fayette 1632 43

Walton 1613 48

Gordon 1607 31

Tift 1584 51

Chattahoochee 1439 2

Thomas 1435 58

Laurens 1428 52

Habersham 1407 65

Ware 1384 47

Polk 1281 17

Spalding 1221 54

Effingham 1195 19

Toombs 1163 29

Walker 1150 25

Camden 1103 7

Decatur 1030 22

Wayne 1019 26

Liberty 968 19

Catoosa 949 16

Appling 937 25

Bryan 923 9

Stephens 909 28

Sumter 891 60

Emanuel 862 24

Lumpkin 788 12

Gilmer 773 9

Harris 748 21

Mitchell 734 45

Murray 732 4

Dawson 729 7

Tattnall 717 8

Jefferson 713 20

Burke 699 9

Grady 698 17

Upson 690 59

Ben Hill 671 18

Jeff Davis 664 12

Lee 657 25

Putnam 644 21

Chattooga 640 6

Oconee 632 21

Washington 630 6

Franklin 619 11

Monroe 615 43

White 593 16

Peach 591 18

Charlton 588 6

Butts 585 41

Madison 581 8

Pickens 551 8

Pierce 540 14

Bacon 538 10

McDuffie 538 13

Union 534 14

Cook 523 11

Elbert 520 1

Worth 514 29

Meriwether 506 11

Fannin 505 8

Crisp 503 15

Jones 491 4

Brooks 485 24

Greene 476 21

Hart 448 11

Morgan 440 2

Early 436 32

Atkinson 419 3

Banks 413 6

Berrien 410 10

Bleckley 398 17

Evans 387 5

Candler 386 16

Johnson 377 14

Stewart 377 11

Hancock 370 39

Haralson 367 8

Telfair 361 15

Dodge 351 9

Jenkins 348 27

Lamar 334 17

Terrell 324 31

Randolph 322 27

Brantley 319 8

Screven 316 9

Seminole 313 8

Clinch 312 5

Wilkinson 302 17

Rabun 299 7

Dooly 298 14

Oglethorpe 291 11

Pike 290 8

Turner 283 21

Lanier 276 5

Pulaski 275 11

McIntosh 265 6

Montgomery 249 4

Irwin 246 4

Echols 238 2

Wilkes 237 3

Towns 234 7

Treutlen 231 5

Calhoun 229 7

Miller 228 1

Wilcox 228 20

Dade 222 4

Macon 214 10

Jasper 200 4

Lincoln 200 7

Long 195 3

Heard 180 5

Marion 178 6

Twiggs 171 7

Taylor 167 7

Crawford 162 4

Talbot 155 5

Wheeler 154 8

Warren 124 5

Clay 114 2

Schley 99 2

Baker 72 3

Webster 41 2

Glascock 35 2

Quitman 31 1

Taliaferro 19 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.