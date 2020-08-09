Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 8

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,070 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 26 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/12-8/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07.
  • There have been 285,350 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1543 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,928.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,555.
  • There have been 25,589 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 51 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 8, there were 1,612 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25756    548

Gwinnett    25215    359

Cobb    17850    405

DeKalb    17169    318

Hall    8177    133

Chatham    7524    131

Clayton    6695    146

Richmond    6331    139

Muscogee    5637    151

Bibb    5575    139

Cherokee    5227    83

Henry    4609    90

Whitfield    4164    55

Clarke    3994    35

Lowndes    3606    72

Forsyth    3384    36

Columbia    3349    47

Douglas    3269    67

Glynn    3218    83

Dougherty    3043    180

Houston    2793    72

Troup    2663    90

Bartow    2568    75

Floyd    2514    35

Bulloch    2472    22

Paulding    2464    42

Carroll    2445    63

Newton    2390    65

Coweta    2346    33

Barrow    1902    41

Coffee    1874    38

Baldwin    1829    53

Colquitt    1818    29

Rockdale    1718    33

Jackson    1665    27

Fayette    1632    43

Walton    1613    48

Gordon    1607    31

Tift    1584    51

Chattahoochee    1439    2

Thomas    1435    58

Laurens    1428    52

Habersham    1407    65

Ware    1384    47

Polk    1281    17

Spalding    1221    54

Effingham    1195    19

Toombs    1163    29

Walker    1150    25

Camden    1103    7

Decatur    1030    22

Wayne    1019    26

Liberty    968    19

Catoosa    949    16

Appling    937    25

Bryan    923    9

Stephens    909    28

Sumter    891    60

Emanuel    862    24

Lumpkin    788    12

Gilmer    773    9

Harris    748    21

Mitchell    734    45

Murray    732    4

Dawson    729    7

Tattnall    717    8

Jefferson    713    20

Burke    699    9

Grady    698    17

Upson    690    59

Ben Hill    671    18

Jeff Davis    664    12

Lee    657    25

Putnam    644    21

Chattooga    640    6

Oconee    632    21

Washington    630    6

Franklin    619    11

Monroe    615    43

White    593    16

Peach    591    18

Charlton    588    6

Butts    585    41

Madison    581    8

Pickens    551    8

Pierce    540    14

Bacon    538    10

McDuffie    538    13

Union    534    14

Cook    523    11

Elbert    520    1

Worth    514    29

Meriwether    506    11

Fannin    505    8

Crisp    503    15

Jones    491    4

Brooks    485    24

Greene    476    21

Hart    448    11

Morgan    440    2

Early    436    32

Atkinson    419    3

Banks    413    6

Berrien    410    10

Bleckley    398    17

Evans    387    5

Candler    386    16

Johnson    377    14

Stewart    377    11

Hancock    370    39

Haralson    367    8

Telfair    361    15

Dodge    351    9

Jenkins    348    27

Lamar    334    17

Terrell    324    31

Randolph    322    27

Brantley    319    8

Screven    316    9

Seminole    313    8

Clinch    312    5

Wilkinson    302    17

Rabun    299    7

Dooly    298    14

Oglethorpe    291    11

Pike    290    8

Turner    283    21

Lanier    276    5

Pulaski    275    11

McIntosh    265    6

Montgomery    249    4

Irwin    246    4

Echols    238    2

Wilkes    237    3

Towns    234    7

Treutlen    231    5

Calhoun    229    7

Miller    228    1

Wilcox    228    20

Dade    222    4

Macon    214    10

Jasper    200    4

Lincoln    200    7

Long    195    3

Heard    180    5

Marion    178    6

Twiggs    171    7

Taylor    167    7

Crawford    162    4

Talbot    155    5

Wheeler    154    8

Warren    124    5

Clay    114    2

Schley    99    2

Baker    72    3

Webster    41    2

Glascock    35    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

