x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,517 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43.
  • There have been 904,073 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 341 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.
  • There have been 65,146 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 2, there were 437 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1942    67

Atkinson    804    20

Bacon    1303    29

Baker    165    10

Baldwin    3891    119

Banks    1669    36

Barrow    9002    142

Bartow    11398    218

Ben Hill    1506    62

Berrien    1089    34

Bibb    13617    420

Bleckley    810    33

Brantley    972    36

Brooks    963    38

Bryan    2848    38

Bulloch    5239    62

Burke    1820    40

Butts    2398    83

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3339    33

Candler    795    38

Carroll    7541    132

Catoosa    5905    67

Charlton    1297    28

Chatham    20727    436

Chattahoochee    3880    13

Chattooga    2255    67

Cherokee    22883    318

Clarke    12954    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24677    496

Clinch    744    25

Cobb    62265    1014

Coffee    4278    145

Colquitt    3676    86

Columbia    11256    168

Cook    1182    40

Coweta    8901    218

Crawford    522    19

Crisp    1464    58

Dade    1239    13

Dawson    2780    48

DeKalb    59258    989

Decatur    2181    58

Dodge    1091    59

Dooly    804    30

Dougherty    5696    288

Douglas    12338    186

Early    1042    42

Echols    362    4

Effingham    3915    71

Elbert    1539    59

Emanuel    1779    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2201    61

Fayette    6839    160

Floyd    10083    194

Forsyth    18357    197

Franklin    2386    43

Fulton    84249    1361

Gilmer    2576    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6855    159

Gordon    6555    107

Grady    1628    50

Greene    1520    54

Gwinnett    88054    1130

Habersham    4698    156

Hall    25571    468

Hancock    846    66

Haralson    1737    35

Harris    2266    60

Hart    1753    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19795    309

Houston    10255    208

Irwin    778    19

Jackson    8643    139

Jasper    689    19

Jeff Davis    1326    36

Jefferson    1602    61

Jenkins    736    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1623    54

Lamar    1371    47

Lanier    510    9

Laurens    3768    148

Lee    1626    51

Liberty    3632    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8057    147

Lumpkin    2861    69

Macon    632    32

Madison    2789    46

Marion    410    22

McDuffie    1732    45

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1579    77

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1555    76

Monroe    1926    90

Montgomery    738    21

Morgan    1216    24

Murray    4242    85

Muscogee    14877    436

Newton    7711    239

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23693    495

Oconee    3097    66

Oglethorpe    1222    30

Paulding    11140    172

Peach    1904    62

Pickens    2600    65

Pierce    1308    50

Pike    1105    28

Polk    3977    87

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1834    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1592    42

Randolph    480    33

Richmond    20479    438

Rockdale    6260    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    835    21

Seminole    757    18

Spalding    4251    168

Stephens    3042    79

Stewart    954    25

Sumter    1859    97

Talbot    404    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1886    50

Taylor    518    23

Telfair    736    47

Terrell    586    48

Thomas    3707    116

Tift    3490    101

Toombs    2990    103

Towns    1151    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6085    199

Turner    620    36

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2117    78

Unknown    2252    4

Upson    1842    112

Walker    6770    82

Walton    8207    242

Ware    3094    152

Warren    392    17

Washington    1651    62

Wayne    2803    81

Webster    108    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3023    70

Whitfield    15023    233

Wilcox    484    30

Wilkes    696    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1203    62

Related Articles

        