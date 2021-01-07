Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,517 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43. There have been 904,073 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 341 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 341 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244. There have been 65,146 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 2, there were 437 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1942 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1303 29

Baker 165 10

Baldwin 3891 119

Banks 1669 36

Barrow 9002 142

Bartow 11398 218

Ben Hill 1506 62

Berrien 1089 34

Bibb 13617 420

Bleckley 810 33

Brantley 972 36

Brooks 963 38

Bryan 2848 38

Bulloch 5239 62

Burke 1820 40

Butts 2398 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3339 33

Candler 795 38

Carroll 7541 132

Catoosa 5905 67

Charlton 1297 28

Chatham 20727 436

Chattahoochee 3880 13

Chattooga 2255 67

Cherokee 22883 318

Clarke 12954 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24677 496

Clinch 744 25

Cobb 62265 1014

Coffee 4278 145

Colquitt 3676 86

Columbia 11256 168

Cook 1182 40

Coweta 8901 218

Crawford 522 19

Crisp 1464 58

Dade 1239 13

Dawson 2780 48

DeKalb 59258 989

Decatur 2181 58

Dodge 1091 59

Dooly 804 30

Dougherty 5696 288

Douglas 12338 186

Early 1042 42

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3915 71

Elbert 1539 59

Emanuel 1779 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2201 61

Fayette 6839 160

Floyd 10083 194

Forsyth 18357 197

Franklin 2386 43

Fulton 84249 1361

Gilmer 2576 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6855 159

Gordon 6555 107

Grady 1628 50

Greene 1520 54

Gwinnett 88054 1130

Habersham 4698 156

Hall 25571 468

Hancock 846 66

Haralson 1737 35

Harris 2266 60

Hart 1753 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19795 309

Houston 10255 208

Irwin 778 19

Jackson 8643 139

Jasper 689 19

Jeff Davis 1326 36

Jefferson 1602 61

Jenkins 736 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1623 54

Lamar 1371 47

Lanier 510 9

Laurens 3768 148

Lee 1626 51

Liberty 3632 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8057 147

Lumpkin 2861 69

Macon 632 32

Madison 2789 46

Marion 410 22

McDuffie 1732 45

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1579 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1555 76

Monroe 1926 90

Montgomery 738 21

Morgan 1216 24

Murray 4242 85

Muscogee 14877 436

Newton 7711 239

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23693 495

Oconee 3097 66

Oglethorpe 1222 30

Paulding 11140 172

Peach 1904 62

Pickens 2600 65

Pierce 1308 50

Pike 1105 28

Polk 3977 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1834 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1592 42

Randolph 480 33

Richmond 20479 438

Rockdale 6260 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 757 18

Spalding 4251 168

Stephens 3042 79

Stewart 954 25

Sumter 1859 97

Talbot 404 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1886 50

Taylor 518 23

Telfair 736 47

Terrell 586 48

Thomas 3707 116

Tift 3490 101

Toombs 2990 103

Towns 1151 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6085 199

Turner 620 36

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2117 78

Unknown 2252 4

Upson 1842 112

Walker 6770 82

Walton 8207 242

Ware 3094 152

Warren 392 17

Washington 1651 62

Wayne 2803 81

Webster 108 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3023 70

Whitfield 15023 233

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 696 23

Wilkinson 741 27