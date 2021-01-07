Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 2, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,517 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43.
- There have been 904,073 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 341 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.
- There have been 65,146 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 2, there were 437 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1942 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1303 29
Baker 165 10
Baldwin 3891 119
Banks 1669 36
Barrow 9002 142
Bartow 11398 218
Ben Hill 1506 62
Berrien 1089 34
Bibb 13617 420
Bleckley 810 33
Brantley 972 36
Brooks 963 38
Bryan 2848 38
Bulloch 5239 62
Burke 1820 40
Butts 2398 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3339 33
Candler 795 38
Carroll 7541 132
Catoosa 5905 67
Charlton 1297 28
Chatham 20727 436
Chattahoochee 3880 13
Chattooga 2255 67
Cherokee 22883 318
Clarke 12954 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24677 496
Clinch 744 25
Cobb 62265 1014
Coffee 4278 145
Colquitt 3676 86
Columbia 11256 168
Cook 1182 40
Coweta 8901 218
Crawford 522 19
Crisp 1464 58
Dade 1239 13
Dawson 2780 48
DeKalb 59258 989
Decatur 2181 58
Dodge 1091 59
Dooly 804 30
Dougherty 5696 288
Douglas 12338 186
Early 1042 42
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3915 71
Elbert 1539 59
Emanuel 1779 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2201 61
Fayette 6839 160
Floyd 10083 194
Forsyth 18357 197
Franklin 2386 43
Fulton 84249 1361
Gilmer 2576 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6855 159
Gordon 6555 107
Grady 1628 50
Greene 1520 54
Gwinnett 88054 1130
Habersham 4698 156
Hall 25571 468
Hancock 846 66
Haralson 1737 35
Harris 2266 60
Hart 1753 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19795 309
Houston 10255 208
Irwin 778 19
Jackson 8643 139
Jasper 689 19
Jeff Davis 1326 36
Jefferson 1602 61
Jenkins 736 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1623 54
Lamar 1371 47
Lanier 510 9
Laurens 3768 148
Lee 1626 51
Liberty 3632 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8057 147
Lumpkin 2861 69
Macon 632 32
Madison 2789 46
Marion 410 22
McDuffie 1732 45
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1579 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1555 76
Monroe 1926 90
Montgomery 738 21
Morgan 1216 24
Murray 4242 85
Muscogee 14877 436
Newton 7711 239
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23693 495
Oconee 3097 66
Oglethorpe 1222 30
Paulding 11140 172
Peach 1904 62
Pickens 2600 65
Pierce 1308 50
Pike 1105 28
Polk 3977 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1834 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1592 42
Randolph 480 33
Richmond 20479 438
Rockdale 6260 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 757 18
Spalding 4251 168
Stephens 3042 79
Stewart 954 25
Sumter 1859 97
Talbot 404 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1886 50
Taylor 518 23
Telfair 736 47
Terrell 586 48
Thomas 3707 116
Tift 3490 101
Toombs 2990 103
Towns 1151 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6085 199
Turner 620 36
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2117 78
Unknown 2252 4
Upson 1842 112
Walker 6770 82
Walton 8207 242
Ware 3094 152
Warren 392 17
Washington 1651 62
Wayne 2803 81
Webster 108 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3023 70
Whitfield 15023 233
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 696 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1203 62