Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,329 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.79.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.79. There have been 53,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 618.64.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 618.64. There have been 8,974 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 9, there were 834 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Fulton 4989 273

Gwinnett 4808 142

DeKalb 4186 136

Cobb 3370 210

Hall 2686 52

Non-Georgia Resident 2515 37

Dougherty 1820 150

Clayton 1378 58

Unknown 1160 1

Cherokee 990 35

Muscogee 904 23

Henry 787 24

Richmond 659 36

Douglas 624 26

Colquitt 603 16

Carroll 591 36

Forsyth 579 12

Habersham 572 26

Chatham 562 29

Troup 545 12

Bartow 530 39

Whitfield 520 9

Bibb 516 34

Lowndes 505 4

Sumter 499 48

Coweta 476 10

Mitchell 425 36

Houston 408 20

Baldwin 407 30

Newton 402 11

Paulding 382 13

Lee 369 22

Barrow 366 20

Thomas 356 33

Floyd 349 15

Tift 345 22

Clarke 331 15

Rockdale 325 8

Coffee 310 14

Walton 309 21

Spalding 302 23

Upson 291 36

Columbia 289 8

Butts 254 26

Fayette 254 14

Early 253 31

Ware 252 14

Worth 247 21

Crisp 240 10

Jackson 239 7

Decatur 219 7

Gordon 219 17

Terrell 217 26

Walker 206 1

Hancock 202 29

Appling 199 13

Dooly 196 12

Chattahoochee 191 0

Randolph 186 20

Catoosa 175 0

Harris 173 6

Gilmer 166 1

Glynn 166 2

Polk 154 1

Bacon 152 3

Echols 149 0

Stephens 147 3

Turner 144 13

Calhoun 139 6

Franklin 134 1

Grady 129 4

Oconee 127 9

Monroe 126 13

Burke 125 6

Pierce 122 4

Murray 120 1

Wilcox 118 14

White 117 3

Dawson 116 2

Laurens 116 1

Meriwether 114 2

Macon 106 7

Lumpkin 105 1

Putnam 103 10

Banks 100 1

Ben Hill 96 1

Brooks 87 10

Bulloch 87 3

Liberty 86 1

Greene 83 7

Johnson 83 2

Toombs 83 4

Elbert 82 0

Effingham 81 1

Bryan 80 5

Peach 80 7

Lamar 78 5

Washington 75 1

McDuffie 73 5

Clinch 72 2

Oglethorpe 71 7

Wilkinson 71 7

Camden 70 1

Madison 67 2

Pike 65 3

Brantley 63 2

Atkinson 62 2

Screven 60 3

Berrien 59 0

Cook 59 1

Fannin 59 1

Marion 59 2

Stewart 59 1

Pickens 57 4

Haralson 56 4

Bleckley 53 0

Dodge 53 2

Jefferson 52 1

Jasper 51 1

Union 51 2

Clay 50 2

Jones 50 0

Jeff Davis 49 1

Seminole 47 2

Pulaski 46 2

Miller 45 0

Talbot 44 2

Dade 43 1

Jenkins 40 5

Morgan 40 0

Hart 39 0

Heard 39 3

Telfair 39 1

Baker 37 3

Charlton 36 1

Lanier 36 2

Tattnall 35 0

Emanuel 34 2

Irwin 34 1

Wilkes 34 1

Wayne 32 0

Crawford 31 0

Towns 31 1

Rabun 28 1

Chattooga 27 2

Taylor 24 2

Twiggs 19 1

Warren 19 0

Long 18 1

Schley 18 1

Candler 17 0

Lincoln 17 1

Montgomery 17 0

Treutlen 17 0

McIntosh 16 1

Quitman 15 1

Wheeler 15 0

Webster 14 1

Evans 6 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0