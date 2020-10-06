x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,329 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.79.
  • There have been 53,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 618.64.
  • There have been 8,974 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 9, there were 834 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Fulton    4989    273

Gwinnett    4808    142

DeKalb    4186    136

Cobb    3370    210

Hall    2686    52

Non-Georgia Resident    2515    37

Dougherty    1820    150

Clayton    1378    58

Unknown    1160    1

Cherokee    990    35

Muscogee    904    23

Henry    787    24

Richmond    659    36

Douglas    624    26

Colquitt    603    16

Carroll    591    36

Forsyth    579    12

Habersham    572    26

Chatham    562    29

Troup    545    12

Bartow    530    39

Whitfield    520    9

Bibb    516    34

Lowndes    505    4

Sumter    499    48

Coweta    476    10

Mitchell    425    36

Houston    408    20

Baldwin    407    30

Newton    402    11

Paulding    382    13

Lee    369    22

Barrow    366    20

Thomas    356    33

Floyd    349    15

Tift    345    22

Clarke    331    15

Rockdale    325    8

Coffee    310    14

Walton    309    21

Spalding    302    23

Upson    291    36

Columbia    289    8

Butts    254    26

Fayette    254    14

Early    253    31

Ware    252    14

Worth    247    21

Crisp    240    10

Jackson    239    7

Decatur    219    7

Gordon    219    17

Terrell    217    26

Walker    206    1

Hancock    202    29

Appling    199    13

Dooly    196    12

Chattahoochee    191    0

Randolph    186    20

Catoosa    175    0

Harris    173    6

Gilmer    166    1

Glynn    166    2

Polk    154    1

Bacon    152    3

Echols    149    0

Stephens    147    3

Turner    144    13

Calhoun    139    6

Franklin    134    1

Grady    129    4

Oconee    127    9

Monroe    126    13

Burke    125    6

Pierce    122    4

Murray    120    1

Wilcox    118    14

White    117    3

Dawson    116    2

Laurens    116    1

Meriwether    114    2

Macon    106    7

Lumpkin    105    1

Putnam    103    10

Banks    100    1

Ben Hill    96    1

Brooks    87    10

Bulloch    87    3

Liberty    86    1

Greene    83    7

Johnson    83    2

Toombs    83    4

Elbert    82    0

Effingham    81    1

Bryan    80    5

Peach    80    7

Lamar    78    5

Washington    75    1

McDuffie    73    5

Clinch    72    2

Oglethorpe    71    7

Wilkinson    71    7

Camden    70    1

Madison    67    2

Pike    65    3

Brantley    63    2

Atkinson    62    2

Screven    60    3

Berrien    59    0

Cook    59    1

Fannin    59    1

Marion    59    2

Stewart    59    1

Pickens    57    4

Haralson    56    4

Bleckley    53    0

Dodge    53    2

Jefferson    52    1

Jasper    51    1

Union    51    2

Clay    50    2

Jones    50    0

Jeff Davis    49    1

Seminole    47    2

Pulaski    46    2

Miller    45    0

Talbot    44    2

Dade    43    1

Jenkins    40    5

Morgan    40    0

Hart    39    0

Heard    39    3

Telfair    39    1

Baker    37    3

Charlton    36    1

Lanier    36    2

Tattnall    35    0

Emanuel    34    2

Irwin    34    1

Wilkes    34    1

Wayne    32    0

Crawford    31    0

Towns    31    1

Rabun    28    1

Chattooga    27    2

Taylor    24    2

Twiggs    19    1

Warren    19    0

Long    18    1

Schley    18    1

Candler    17    0

Lincoln    17    1

Montgomery    17    0

Treutlen    17    0

McIntosh    16    1

Quitman    15    1

Wheeler    15    0

Webster    14    1

Evans    6    0

Glascock    1    0

Taliaferro    1    0

