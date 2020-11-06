Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,375 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50. There have been 54,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 650.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 606.71.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 650.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 606.71. There have been 9,0 73 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 10, there were 817 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Fulton 5031 273

Gwinnett 4980 150

DeKalb 4229 139

Cobb 3471 214

Hall 2699 54

Non-Georgia Resident 2641 38

Dougherty 1827 150

Clayton 1399 59

Unknown 1019 2

Cherokee 1000 37

Muscogee 919 25

Henry 810 25

Richmond 658 35

Douglas 634 27

Colquitt 615 16

Troup 613 13

Carroll 593 37

Chatham 584 29

Forsyth 579 13

Habersham 576 28

Whitfield 539 9

Bartow 532 39

Lowndes 531 4

Bibb 525 34

Sumter 502 49

Coweta 488 11

Mitchell 427 37

Houston 415 20

Baldwin 414 30

Newton 407 11

Paulding 397 13

Barrow 377 21

Lee 370 22

Thomas 358 33

Tift 357 22

Floyd 356 15

Clarke 332 15

Rockdale 329 8

Coffee 321 14

Walton 317 21

Spalding 308 24

Upson 295 38

Columbia 290 8

Fayette 258 14

Butts 255 26

Worth 255 21

Early 254 31

Ware 254 14

Jackson 247 7

Crisp 240 10

Gordon 234 17

Chattahoochee 232 0

Decatur 219 7

Terrell 218 26

Walker 211 1

Hancock 201 29

Appling 200 13

Dooly 196 13

Randolph 188 20

Harris 185 6

Catoosa 184 0

Glynn 172 2

Gilmer 167 1

Bacon 164 3

Polk 157 1

Echols 153 0

Stephens 148 4

Calhoun 145 6

Turner 145 14

Franklin 134 1

Grady 133 4

Oconee 129 9

Murray 127 1

Monroe 126 14

Burke 125 6

Pierce 125 4

White 122 3

Meriwether 119 2

Dawson 118 3

Wilcox 118 14

Laurens 116 1

Lumpkin 106 1

Macon 106 7

Putnam 104 10

Banks 103 1

Ben Hill 96 1

Brooks 91 10

Toombs 91 4

Bulloch 87 3

Greene 86 7

Liberty 86 1

Effingham 84 1

Bryan 83 5

Elbert 83 0

Johnson 83 2

Peach 80 8

Lamar 79 5

Washington 75 1

Clinch 73 2

McDuffie 73 5

Wilkinson 73 7

Atkinson 71 2

Oglethorpe 71 7

Camden 70 1

Madison 68 2

Pike 65 3

Brantley 64 2

Fannin 63 1

Cook 62 1

Marion 61 2

Screven 60 4

Stewart 60 1

Berrien 59 0

Pickens 59 4

Haralson 56 4

Jasper 55 1

Bleckley 54 0

Dodge 53 2

Union 53 2

Jefferson 52 1

Clay 51 2

Jeff Davis 51 1

Jones 50 0

Seminole 47 2

Pulaski 46 2

Dade 45 1

Miller 45 0

Talbot 45 2

Telfair 45 1

Jenkins 44 6

Heard 41 3

Morgan 40 0

Hart 39 0

Baker 37 3

Charlton 37 1

Tattnall 37 0

Emanuel 36 2

Lanier 36 2

Wilkes 35 1

Irwin 34 1

Wayne 33 0

Towns 32 1

Crawford 31 0

Chattooga 30 2

Rabun 30 2

Taylor 25 2

Twiggs 20 1

Long 19 1

Montgomery 19 0

Warren 19 0

Schley 18 1

Candler 17 0

Lincoln 17 1

Treutlen 17 0

McIntosh 16 1

Quitman 15 1

Wheeler 15 0

Webster 14 1

Evans 7 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0