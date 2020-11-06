x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,375 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50.
  • There have been 54,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 650.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 606.71.
  • There have been 9,073 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 10, there were 817 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Fulton    5031    273

Gwinnett    4980    150

DeKalb    4229    139

Cobb    3471    214

Hall    2699    54

Non-Georgia Resident    2641    38

Dougherty    1827    150

Clayton    1399    59

Unknown    1019    2

Cherokee    1000    37

Muscogee    919    25

Henry    810    25

Richmond    658    35

Douglas    634    27

Colquitt    615    16

Troup    613    13

Carroll    593    37

Chatham    584    29

Forsyth    579    13

Habersham    576    28

Whitfield    539    9

Bartow    532    39

Lowndes    531    4

Bibb    525    34

Sumter    502    49

Coweta    488    11

Mitchell    427    37

Houston    415    20

Baldwin    414    30

Newton    407    11

Paulding    397    13

Barrow    377    21

Lee    370    22

Thomas    358    33

Tift    357    22

Floyd    356    15

Clarke    332    15

Rockdale    329    8

Coffee    321    14

Walton    317    21

Spalding    308    24

Upson    295    38

Columbia    290    8

Fayette    258    14

Butts    255    26

Worth    255    21

Early    254    31

Ware    254    14

Jackson    247    7

Crisp    240    10

Gordon    234    17

Chattahoochee    232    0

Decatur    219    7

Terrell    218    26

Walker    211    1

Hancock    201    29

Appling    200    13

Dooly    196    13

Randolph    188    20

Harris    185    6

Catoosa    184    0

Glynn    172    2

Gilmer    167    1

Bacon    164    3

Polk    157    1

Echols    153    0

Stephens    148    4

Calhoun    145    6

Turner    145    14

Franklin    134    1

Grady    133    4

Oconee    129    9

Murray    127    1

Monroe    126    14

Burke    125    6

Pierce    125    4

White    122    3

Meriwether    119    2

Dawson    118    3

Wilcox    118    14

Laurens    116    1

Lumpkin    106    1

Macon    106    7

Putnam    104    10

Banks    103    1

Ben Hill    96    1

Brooks    91    10

Toombs    91    4

Bulloch    87    3

Greene    86    7

Liberty    86    1

Effingham    84    1

Bryan    83    5

Elbert    83    0

Johnson    83    2

Peach    80    8

Lamar    79    5

Washington    75    1

Clinch    73    2

McDuffie    73    5

Wilkinson    73    7

Atkinson    71    2

Oglethorpe    71    7

Camden    70    1

Madison    68    2

Pike    65    3

Brantley    64    2

Fannin    63    1

Cook    62    1

Marion    61    2

Screven    60    4

Stewart    60    1

Berrien    59    0

Pickens    59    4

Haralson    56    4

Jasper    55    1

Bleckley    54    0

Dodge    53    2

Union    53    2

Jefferson    52    1

Clay    51    2

Jeff Davis    51    1

Jones    50    0

Seminole    47    2

Pulaski    46    2

Dade    45    1

Miller    45    0

Talbot    45    2

Telfair    45    1

Jenkins    44    6

Heard    41    3

Morgan    40    0

Hart    39    0

Baker    37    3

Charlton    37    1

Tattnall    37    0

Emanuel    36    2

Lanier    36    2

Wilkes    35    1

Irwin    34    1

Wayne    33    0

Towns    32    1

Crawford    31    0

Chattooga    30    2

Rabun    30    2

Taylor    25    2

Twiggs    20    1

Long    19    1

Montgomery    19    0

Warren    19    0

Schley    18    1

Candler    17    0

Lincoln    17    1

Treutlen    17    0

McIntosh    16    1

Quitman    15    1

Wheeler    15    0

Webster    14    1

Evans    7    0

Glascock    1    0

Taliaferro    1    0

