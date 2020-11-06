Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,375 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50.
- There have been 54,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 650.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 606.71.
- There have been 9,073 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 10, there were 817 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
Cases and deaths by county:
Fulton 5031 273
Gwinnett 4980 150
DeKalb 4229 139
Cobb 3471 214
Hall 2699 54
Non-Georgia Resident 2641 38
Dougherty 1827 150
Clayton 1399 59
Unknown 1019 2
Cherokee 1000 37
Muscogee 919 25
Henry 810 25
Richmond 658 35
Douglas 634 27
Colquitt 615 16
Troup 613 13
Carroll 593 37
Chatham 584 29
Forsyth 579 13
Habersham 576 28
Whitfield 539 9
Bartow 532 39
Lowndes 531 4
Bibb 525 34
Sumter 502 49
Coweta 488 11
Mitchell 427 37
Houston 415 20
Baldwin 414 30
Newton 407 11
Paulding 397 13
Barrow 377 21
Lee 370 22
Thomas 358 33
Tift 357 22
Floyd 356 15
Clarke 332 15
Rockdale 329 8
Coffee 321 14
Walton 317 21
Spalding 308 24
Upson 295 38
Columbia 290 8
Fayette 258 14
Butts 255 26
Worth 255 21
Early 254 31
Ware 254 14
Jackson 247 7
Crisp 240 10
Gordon 234 17
Chattahoochee 232 0
Decatur 219 7
Terrell 218 26
Walker 211 1
Hancock 201 29
Appling 200 13
Dooly 196 13
Randolph 188 20
Harris 185 6
Catoosa 184 0
Glynn 172 2
Gilmer 167 1
Bacon 164 3
Polk 157 1
Echols 153 0
Stephens 148 4
Calhoun 145 6
Turner 145 14
Franklin 134 1
Grady 133 4
Oconee 129 9
Murray 127 1
Monroe 126 14
Burke 125 6
Pierce 125 4
White 122 3
Meriwether 119 2
Dawson 118 3
Wilcox 118 14
Laurens 116 1
Lumpkin 106 1
Macon 106 7
Putnam 104 10
Banks 103 1
Ben Hill 96 1
Brooks 91 10
Toombs 91 4
Bulloch 87 3
Greene 86 7
Liberty 86 1
Effingham 84 1
Bryan 83 5
Elbert 83 0
Johnson 83 2
Peach 80 8
Lamar 79 5
Washington 75 1
Clinch 73 2
McDuffie 73 5
Wilkinson 73 7
Atkinson 71 2
Oglethorpe 71 7
Camden 70 1
Madison 68 2
Pike 65 3
Brantley 64 2
Fannin 63 1
Cook 62 1
Marion 61 2
Screven 60 4
Stewart 60 1
Berrien 59 0
Pickens 59 4
Haralson 56 4
Jasper 55 1
Bleckley 54 0
Dodge 53 2
Union 53 2
Jefferson 52 1
Clay 51 2
Jeff Davis 51 1
Jones 50 0
Seminole 47 2
Pulaski 46 2
Dade 45 1
Miller 45 0
Talbot 45 2
Telfair 45 1
Jenkins 44 6
Heard 41 3
Morgan 40 0
Hart 39 0
Baker 37 3
Charlton 37 1
Tattnall 37 0
Emanuel 36 2
Lanier 36 2
Wilkes 35 1
Irwin 34 1
Wayne 33 0
Towns 32 1
Crawford 31 0
Chattooga 30 2
Rabun 30 2
Taylor 25 2
Twiggs 20 1
Long 19 1
Montgomery 19 0
Warren 19 0
Schley 18 1
Candler 17 0
Lincoln 17 1
Treutlen 17 0
McIntosh 16 1
Quitman 15 1
Wheeler 15 0
Webster 14 1
Evans 7 0
Glascock 1 0
Taliaferro 1 0
