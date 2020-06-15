Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,494 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Gwinnett 5308 155

Fulton 5157 290

DeKalb 4355 148

Cobb 3618 217

Non-Georgia Resident 2909 37

Hall 2755 55

Dougherty 1839 150

Unknown 1551 5

Clayton 1440 72

Cherokee 1040 38

Muscogee 1022 28

Henry 852 30

Troup 792 23

Richmond 682 38

Colquitt 679 17

Douglas 660 28

Lowndes 651 4

Chatham 636 31

Whitfield 618 10

Carroll 614 37

Forsyth 598 13

Habersham 596 31

Bartow 548 39

Bibb 542 36

Coweta 515 12

Sumter 512 50

Houston 446 20

Mitchell 432 37

Baldwin 429 32

Tift 423 22

Newton 420 11

Paulding 408 13

Barrow 388 23

Lee 374 22

Floyd 371 15

Thomas 364 33

Clarke 348 15

Coffee 346 14

Rockdale 345 9

Walton 327 23

Spalding 317 24

Columbia 301 8

Upson 295 40

Ware 286 14

Jackson 262 7

Fayette 261 15

Worth 260 21

Gordon 256 18

Early 255 31

Chattahoochee 252 0

Butts 245 32

Crisp 242 10

Catoosa 234 0

Walker 225 2

Decatur 224 8

Terrell 218 26

Appling 204 13

Harris 203 6

Hancock 202 30

Dooly 191 12

Randolph 191 22

Glynn 190 3

Bacon 177 3

Gilmer 170 1

Polk 165 1

Echols 161 0

Stephens 153 5

Turner 153 14

Calhoun 148 6

Murray 143 1

Franklin 140 1

Grady 139 4

Monroe 131 14

Pierce 131 4

Oconee 130 9

Meriwether 127 3

Burke 126 6

White 124 4

Dawson 119 3

Laurens 118 1

Wilcox 118 14

Macon 116 8

Putnam 112 12

Banks 109 1

Bulloch 108 3

Toombs 108 4

Lumpkin 107 1

Ben Hill 105 1

Brooks 98 11

Lanier 98 2

Liberty 95 1

Peach 91 8

Bryan 86 5

Effingham 86 1

Elbert 86 0

Greene 86 8

Clinch 80 2

Lamar 79 5

Johnson 77 2

Atkinson 76 2

Washington 76 1

Camden 75 1

Cook 75 1

Oglethorpe 75 7

McDuffie 74 5

Berrien 73 0

Madison 73 2

Wilkinson 73 7

Pike 70 3

Brantley 69 2

Pickens 68 4

Fannin 67 1

Screven 63 4

Stewart 63 1

Marion 62 2

Haralson 57 4

Dodge 56 2

Jasper 56 1

Jefferson 56 1

Tattnall 56 0

Jeff Davis 55 2

Bleckley 54 1

Telfair 54 2

Union 54 3

Emanuel 53 2

Clay 52 2

Jones 51 0

Dade 48 1

Seminole 48 2

Talbot 47 2

Pulaski 46 2

Jenkins 45 6

Miller 45 0

Hart 44 0

Heard 43 3

Morgan 40 0

Charlton 39 1

Wayne 39 0

Wilkes 39 1

Irwin 38 1

Baker 37 3

Chattooga 36 2

Towns 35 1

Crawford 32 0

Rabun 32 3

Wheeler 28 0

Taylor 26 2

Long 24 1

Twiggs 22 1

Montgomery 21 0

Warren 20 0

McIntosh 19 1

Schley 19 1

Lincoln 18 1

Candler 17 0

Treutlen 17 0

Webster 15 1

Quitman 14 1

Evans 8 0

Taliaferro 2 0

Glascock 1 0