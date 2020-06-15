Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,494 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.
- There have been 58,414 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 729.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.00.
- There have been 9,322 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 87.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 14, there were 829 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
Cases and deaths by county:
Gwinnett 5308 155
Fulton 5157 290
DeKalb 4355 148
Cobb 3618 217
Non-Georgia Resident 2909 37
Hall 2755 55
Dougherty 1839 150
Unknown 1551 5
Clayton 1440 72
Cherokee 1040 38
Muscogee 1022 28
Henry 852 30
Troup 792 23
Richmond 682 38
Colquitt 679 17
Douglas 660 28
Lowndes 651 4
Chatham 636 31
Whitfield 618 10
Carroll 614 37
Forsyth 598 13
Habersham 596 31
Bartow 548 39
Bibb 542 36
Coweta 515 12
Sumter 512 50
Houston 446 20
Mitchell 432 37
Baldwin 429 32
Tift 423 22
Newton 420 11
Paulding 408 13
Barrow 388 23
Lee 374 22
Floyd 371 15
Thomas 364 33
Clarke 348 15
Coffee 346 14
Rockdale 345 9
Walton 327 23
Spalding 317 24
Columbia 301 8
Upson 295 40
Ware 286 14
Jackson 262 7
Fayette 261 15
Worth 260 21
Gordon 256 18
Early 255 31
Chattahoochee 252 0
Butts 245 32
Crisp 242 10
Catoosa 234 0
Walker 225 2
Decatur 224 8
Terrell 218 26
Appling 204 13
Harris 203 6
Hancock 202 30
Dooly 191 12
Randolph 191 22
Glynn 190 3
Bacon 177 3
Gilmer 170 1
Polk 165 1
Echols 161 0
Stephens 153 5
Turner 153 14
Calhoun 148 6
Murray 143 1
Franklin 140 1
Grady 139 4
Monroe 131 14
Pierce 131 4
Oconee 130 9
Meriwether 127 3
Burke 126 6
White 124 4
Dawson 119 3
Laurens 118 1
Wilcox 118 14
Macon 116 8
Putnam 112 12
Banks 109 1
Bulloch 108 3
Toombs 108 4
Lumpkin 107 1
Ben Hill 105 1
Brooks 98 11
Lanier 98 2
Liberty 95 1
Peach 91 8
Bryan 86 5
Effingham 86 1
Elbert 86 0
Greene 86 8
Clinch 80 2
Lamar 79 5
Johnson 77 2
Atkinson 76 2
Washington 76 1
Camden 75 1
Cook 75 1
Oglethorpe 75 7
McDuffie 74 5
Berrien 73 0
Madison 73 2
Wilkinson 73 7
Pike 70 3
Brantley 69 2
Pickens 68 4
Fannin 67 1
Screven 63 4
Stewart 63 1
Marion 62 2
Haralson 57 4
Dodge 56 2
Jasper 56 1
Jefferson 56 1
Tattnall 56 0
Jeff Davis 55 2
Bleckley 54 1
Telfair 54 2
Union 54 3
Emanuel 53 2
Clay 52 2
Jones 51 0
Dade 48 1
Seminole 48 2
Talbot 47 2
Pulaski 46 2
Jenkins 45 6
Miller 45 0
Hart 44 0
Heard 43 3
Morgan 40 0
Charlton 39 1
Wayne 39 0
Wilkes 39 1
Irwin 38 1
Baker 37 3
Chattooga 36 2
Towns 35 1
Crawford 32 0
Rabun 32 3
Wheeler 28 0
Taylor 26 2
Long 24 1
Twiggs 22 1
Montgomery 21 0
Warren 20 0
McIntosh 19 1
Schley 19 1
Lincoln 18 1
Candler 17 0
Treutlen 17 0
Webster 15 1
Quitman 14 1
Evans 8 0
Taliaferro 2 0
Glascock 1 0
