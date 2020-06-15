x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,494 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.
  • There have been 58,414 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 729.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.00.
  • There have been 9,322 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 87.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 14, there were 829 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Cases and deaths by county:

Gwinnett    5308    155

Fulton    5157    290

DeKalb    4355    148

Cobb    3618    217

Non-Georgia Resident    2909    37

Hall    2755    55

Dougherty    1839    150

Unknown    1551    5

Clayton    1440    72

Cherokee    1040    38

Muscogee    1022    28

Henry    852    30

Troup    792    23

Richmond    682    38

Colquitt    679    17

Douglas    660    28

Lowndes    651    4

Chatham    636    31

Whitfield    618    10

Carroll    614    37

Forsyth    598    13

Habersham    596    31

Bartow    548    39

Bibb    542    36

Coweta    515    12

Sumter    512    50

Houston    446    20

Mitchell    432    37

Baldwin    429    32

Tift    423    22

Newton    420    11

Paulding    408    13

Barrow    388    23

Lee    374    22

Floyd    371    15

Thomas    364    33

Clarke    348    15

Coffee    346    14

Rockdale    345    9

Walton    327    23

Spalding    317    24

Columbia    301    8

Upson    295    40

Ware    286    14

Jackson    262    7

Fayette    261    15

Worth    260    21

Gordon    256    18

Early    255    31

Chattahoochee    252    0

Butts    245    32

Crisp    242    10

Catoosa    234    0

Walker    225    2

Decatur    224    8

Terrell    218    26

Appling    204    13

Harris    203    6

Hancock    202    30

Dooly    191    12

Randolph    191    22

Glynn    190    3

Bacon    177    3

Gilmer    170    1

Polk    165    1

Echols    161    0

Stephens    153    5

Turner    153    14

Calhoun    148    6

Murray    143    1

Franklin    140    1

Grady    139    4

Monroe    131    14

Pierce    131    4

Oconee    130    9

Meriwether    127    3

Burke    126    6

White    124    4

Dawson    119    3

Laurens    118    1

Wilcox    118    14

Macon    116    8

Putnam    112    12

Banks    109    1

Bulloch    108    3

Toombs    108    4

Lumpkin    107    1

Ben Hill    105    1

Brooks    98    11

Lanier    98    2

Liberty    95    1

Peach    91    8

Bryan    86    5

Effingham    86    1

Elbert    86    0

Greene    86    8

Clinch    80    2

Lamar    79    5

Johnson    77    2

Atkinson    76    2

Washington    76    1

Camden    75    1

Cook    75    1

Oglethorpe    75    7

McDuffie    74    5

Berrien    73    0

Madison    73    2

Wilkinson    73    7

Pike    70    3

Brantley    69    2

Pickens    68    4

Fannin    67    1

Screven    63    4

Stewart    63    1

Marion    62    2

Haralson    57    4

Dodge    56    2

Jasper    56    1

Jefferson    56    1

Tattnall    56    0

Jeff Davis    55    2

Bleckley    54    1

Telfair    54    2

Union    54    3

Emanuel    53    2

Clay    52    2

Jones    51    0

Dade    48    1

Seminole    48    2

Talbot    47    2

Pulaski    46    2

Jenkins    45    6

Miller    45    0

Hart    44    0

Heard    43    3

Morgan    40    0

Charlton    39    1

Wayne    39    0

Wilkes    39    1

Irwin    38    1

Baker    37    3

Chattooga    36    2

Towns    35    1

Crawford    32    0

Rabun    32    3

Wheeler    28    0

Taylor    26    2

Long    24    1

Twiggs    22    1

Montgomery    21    0

Warren    20    0

McIntosh    19    1

Schley    19    1

Lincoln    18    1

Candler    17    0

Treutlen    17    0

Webster    15    1

Quitman    14    1

Evans    8    0

Taliaferro    2    0

Glascock    1    0

