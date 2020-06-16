Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,529 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93.

There have been 59,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43.

There have been 9,454 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 73.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 15, there were 865 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Gwinnett 5451 156

Fulton 5148 295

DeKalb 4411 152

Cobb 3679 218

Hall 2787 56

Non-Georgia Resident 2776 37

Dougherty 1841 151

Unknown 1470 2

Clayton 1461 73

Muscogee 1078 29

Cherokee 1052 38

Henry 856 31

Troup 805 23

Colquitt 697 17

Lowndes 689 4

Richmond 687 38

Douglas 669 32

Chatham 651 30

Whitfield 637 10

Carroll 619 39

Forsyth 603 13

Habersham 600 31

Bartow 562 39

Bibb 560 35

Sumter 523 50

Coweta 519 12

Houston 456 20

Mitchell 433 38

Tift 433 22

Baldwin 430 32

Newton 425 11

Paulding 415 13

Barrow 395 23

Floyd 375 15

Lee 374 22

Thomas 365 33

Coffee 359 14

Clarke 353 15

Rockdale 347 9

Walton 331 23

Spalding 326 25

Columbia 305 8

Upson 300 42

Ware 290 15

Chattahoochee 272 0

Fayette 270 16

Jackson 266 7

Worth 265 21

Gordon 260 18

Early 255 31

Catoosa 249 3

Butts 246 32

Crisp 246 11

Decatur 236 8

Walker 236 3

Terrell 218 27

Harris 210 6

Appling 207 13

Hancock 203 30

Glynn 196 3

Dooly 193 12

Randolph 191 23

Bacon 181 3

Gilmer 172 2

Polk 167 1

Echols 162 0

Stephens 158 6

Turner 155 14

Calhoun 149 6

Murray 148 1

Grady 147 4

Franklin 142 1

Meriwether 133 3

Monroe 133 14

Pierce 132 4

Oconee 130 9

Burke 126 6

Toombs 126 5

White 124 4

Dawson 121 3

Wilcox 119 14

Laurens 118 1

Macon 112 8

Putnam 111 11

Banks 110 1

Bulloch 110 3

Lumpkin 109 1

Ben Hill 104 1

Brooks 99 11

Lanier 98 2

Liberty 96 1

Peach 91 8

Bryan 87 5

Elbert 87 0

Effingham 86 1

Greene 86 8

Clinch 80 2

Lamar 79 5

Cook 78 1

Johnson 78 2

Atkinson 77 2

Berrien 77 0

Oglethorpe 77 7

Washington 76 1

Camden 75 1

McDuffie 75 5

Madison 74 2

Wilkinson 74 7

Pickens 71 4

Pike 71 4

Brantley 70 2

Fannin 69 1

Stewart 68 1

Screven 65 4

Marion 63 2

Jeff Davis 62 2

Dodge 59 2

Haralson 58 4

Jefferson 58 1

Tattnall 58 0

Jasper 56 1

Union 55 3

Telfair 54 2

Clay 53 2

Bleckley 52 1

Dade 51 1

Jones 51 0

Talbot 50 2

Seminole 48 2

Emanuel 47 2

Jenkins 47 7

Pulaski 46 2

Heard 45 3

Miller 45 0

Hart 44 0

Chattooga 41 2

Morgan 41 0

Wilkes 41 1

Wayne 39 0

Irwin 38 1

Charlton 37 2

Baker 36 3

Towns 35 1

Rabun 33 3

Crawford 32 0

Wheeler 30 0

Taylor 26 2

Long 25 1

Montgomery 22 0

Twiggs 22 1

Schley 20 1

Warren 20 0

McIntosh 19 1

Lincoln 18 1

Candler 17 0

Treutlen 17 0

Webster 15 1

Quitman 14 1

Evans 10 0

Taliaferro 2 0

Glascock 1 0