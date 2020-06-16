Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,529 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93.
- There have been 59,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43.
- There have been 9,454 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 73.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 15, there were 865 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
Cases and deaths by county:
Gwinnett 5451 156
Fulton 5148 295
DeKalb 4411 152
Cobb 3679 218
Hall 2787 56
Non-Georgia Resident 2776 37
Dougherty 1841 151
Unknown 1470 2
Clayton 1461 73
Muscogee 1078 29
Cherokee 1052 38
Henry 856 31
Troup 805 23
Colquitt 697 17
Lowndes 689 4
Richmond 687 38
Douglas 669 32
Chatham 651 30
Whitfield 637 10
Carroll 619 39
Forsyth 603 13
Habersham 600 31
Bartow 562 39
Bibb 560 35
Sumter 523 50
Coweta 519 12
Houston 456 20
Mitchell 433 38
Tift 433 22
Baldwin 430 32
Newton 425 11
Paulding 415 13
Barrow 395 23
Floyd 375 15
Lee 374 22
Thomas 365 33
Coffee 359 14
Clarke 353 15
Rockdale 347 9
Walton 331 23
Spalding 326 25
Columbia 305 8
Upson 300 42
Ware 290 15
Chattahoochee 272 0
Fayette 270 16
Jackson 266 7
Worth 265 21
Gordon 260 18
Early 255 31
Catoosa 249 3
Butts 246 32
Crisp 246 11
Decatur 236 8
Walker 236 3
Terrell 218 27
Harris 210 6
Appling 207 13
Hancock 203 30
Glynn 196 3
Dooly 193 12
Randolph 191 23
Bacon 181 3
Gilmer 172 2
Polk 167 1
Echols 162 0
Stephens 158 6
Turner 155 14
Calhoun 149 6
Murray 148 1
Grady 147 4
Franklin 142 1
Meriwether 133 3
Monroe 133 14
Pierce 132 4
Oconee 130 9
Burke 126 6
Toombs 126 5
White 124 4
Dawson 121 3
Wilcox 119 14
Laurens 118 1
Macon 112 8
Putnam 111 11
Banks 110 1
Bulloch 110 3
Lumpkin 109 1
Ben Hill 104 1
Brooks 99 11
Lanier 98 2
Liberty 96 1
Peach 91 8
Bryan 87 5
Elbert 87 0
Effingham 86 1
Greene 86 8
Clinch 80 2
Lamar 79 5
Cook 78 1
Johnson 78 2
Atkinson 77 2
Berrien 77 0
Oglethorpe 77 7
Washington 76 1
Camden 75 1
McDuffie 75 5
Madison 74 2
Wilkinson 74 7
Pickens 71 4
Pike 71 4
Brantley 70 2
Fannin 69 1
Stewart 68 1
Screven 65 4
Marion 63 2
Jeff Davis 62 2
Dodge 59 2
Haralson 58 4
Jefferson 58 1
Tattnall 58 0
Jasper 56 1
Union 55 3
Telfair 54 2
Clay 53 2
Bleckley 52 1
Dade 51 1
Jones 51 0
Talbot 50 2
Seminole 48 2
Emanuel 47 2
Jenkins 47 7
Pulaski 46 2
Heard 45 3
Miller 45 0
Hart 44 0
Chattooga 41 2
Morgan 41 0
Wilkes 41 1
Wayne 39 0
Irwin 38 1
Charlton 37 2
Baker 36 3
Towns 35 1
Rabun 33 3
Crawford 32 0
Wheeler 30 0
Taylor 26 2
Long 25 1
Montgomery 22 0
Twiggs 22 1
Schley 20 1
Warren 20 0
McIntosh 19 1
Lincoln 18 1
Candler 17 0
Treutlen 17 0
Webster 15 1
Quitman 14 1
Evans 10 0
Taliaferro 2 0
Glascock 1 0
MORE HEADLINES: