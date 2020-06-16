x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,529 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93.
  • There have been 59,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43.
  • There have been 9,454 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 73.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 15, there were 865 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Cases and deaths by county:

Gwinnett    5451    156

Fulton    5148    295

DeKalb    4411    152

Cobb    3679    218

Hall    2787    56

Non-Georgia Resident    2776    37

Dougherty    1841    151

Unknown    1470    2

Clayton    1461    73

Muscogee    1078    29

Cherokee    1052    38

Henry    856    31

Troup    805    23

Colquitt    697    17

Lowndes    689    4

Richmond    687    38

Douglas    669    32

Chatham    651    30

Whitfield    637    10

Carroll    619    39

Forsyth    603    13

Habersham    600    31

Bartow    562    39

Bibb    560    35

Sumter    523    50

Coweta    519    12

Houston    456    20

Mitchell    433    38

Tift    433    22

Baldwin    430    32

Newton    425    11

Paulding    415    13

Barrow    395    23

Floyd    375    15

Lee    374    22

Thomas    365    33

Coffee    359    14

Clarke    353    15

Rockdale    347    9

Walton    331    23

Spalding    326    25

Columbia    305    8

Upson    300    42

Ware    290    15

Chattahoochee    272    0

Fayette    270    16

Jackson    266    7

Worth    265    21

Gordon    260    18

Early    255    31

Catoosa    249    3

Butts    246    32

Crisp    246    11

Decatur    236    8

Walker    236    3

Terrell    218    27

Harris    210    6

Appling    207    13

Hancock    203    30

Glynn    196    3

Dooly    193    12

Randolph    191    23

Bacon    181    3

Gilmer    172    2

Polk    167    1

Echols    162    0

Stephens    158    6

Turner    155    14

Calhoun    149    6

Murray    148    1

Grady    147    4

Franklin    142    1

Meriwether    133    3

Monroe    133    14

Pierce    132    4

Oconee    130    9

Burke    126    6

Toombs    126    5

White    124    4

Dawson    121    3

Wilcox    119    14

Laurens    118    1

Macon    112    8

Putnam    111    11

Banks    110    1

Bulloch    110    3

Lumpkin    109    1

Ben Hill    104    1

Brooks    99    11

Lanier    98    2

Liberty    96    1

Peach    91    8

Bryan    87    5

Elbert    87    0

Effingham    86    1

Greene    86    8

Clinch    80    2

Lamar    79    5

Cook    78    1

Johnson    78    2

Atkinson    77    2

Berrien    77    0

Oglethorpe    77    7

Washington    76    1

Camden    75    1

McDuffie    75    5

Madison    74    2

Wilkinson    74    7

Pickens    71    4

Pike    71    4

Brantley    70    2

Fannin    69    1

Stewart    68    1

Screven    65    4

Marion    63    2

Jeff Davis    62    2

Dodge    59    2

Haralson    58    4

Jefferson    58    1

Tattnall    58    0

Jasper    56    1

Union    55    3

Telfair    54    2

Clay    53    2

Bleckley    52    1

Dade    51    1

Jones    51    0

Talbot    50    2

Seminole    48    2

Emanuel    47    2

Jenkins    47    7

Pulaski    46    2

Heard    45    3

Miller    45    0

Hart    44    0

Chattooga    41    2

Morgan    41    0

Wilkes    41    1

Wayne    39    0

Irwin    38    1

Charlton    37    2

Baker    36    3

Towns    35    1

Rabun    33    3

Crawford    32    0

Wheeler    30    0

Taylor    26    2

Long    25    1

Montgomery    22    0

Twiggs    22    1

Schley    20    1

Warren    20    0

McIntosh    19    1

Lincoln    18    1

Candler    17    0

Treutlen    17    0

Webster    15    1

Quitman    14    1

Evans    10    0

Taliaferro    2    0

Glascock    1    0

MORE HEADLINES:

US expects insurers to cover COVID vaccine without copays

More coronavirus restrictions in Georgia lifted today | Here's what you need to know

Red Cross begins testing blood donations for coronavirus antibodies

First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19

'Still scared': Health workers feel the toll of virus fight