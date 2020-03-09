Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, Sept. 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,868 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/21-9/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/7-8/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.71.
- There have been 277,288 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,675 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,181.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,989.
- There have been 25,259 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 234 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,793 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 66 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25339 531
Gwinnett 24763 346
Cobb 17375 397
DeKalb 16837 311
Hall 7946 130
Chatham 7240 129
Clayton 6596 146
Richmond 6165 135
Muscogee 5547 145
Bibb 5463 131
Cherokee 5056 79
Henry 4492 83
Whitfield 4064 55
Lowndes 3550 71
Clarke 3322 31
Columbia 3240 46
Forsyth 3240 35
Douglas 3216 67
Glynn 3119 77
Dougherty 2993 179
Houston 2706 71
Troup 2627 87
Bartow 2506 73
Floyd 2417 34
Paulding 2377 37
Carroll 2372 63
Newton 2360 62
Coweta 2297 29
Bulloch 2188 22
Barrow 1833 39
Coffee 1829 38
Colquitt 1790 26
Baldwin 1743 52
Rockdale 1688 33
Fayette 1606 39
Jackson 1586 26
Gordon 1561 31
Walton 1550 48
Tift 1547 51
Thomas 1426 54
Habersham 1376 64
Laurens 1371 49
Ware 1353 45
Chattahoochee 1336 2
Polk 1254 15
Spalding 1198 53
Effingham 1117 17
Toombs 1116 26
Walker 1083 23
Camden 1057 7
Decatur 1007 22
Wayne 984 25
Liberty 940 18
Appling 906 23
Catoosa 902 17
Bryan 884 9
Stephens 875 27
Sumter 872 60
Emanuel 790 22
Gilmer 758 8
Lumpkin 757 12
Harris 736 21
Murray 721 3
Mitchell 720 45
Dawson 703 7
Tattnall 702 7
Jefferson 689 19
Grady 682 15
Upson 670 58
Lee 669 25
Burke 664 9
Jeff Davis 655 12
Ben Hill 648 16
Putnam 627 20
Washington 619 5
Chattooga 610 6
Monroe 597 43
Franklin 582 11
Charlton 580 6
Oconee 575 20
Peach 573 17
Butts 571 40
White 560 14
Madison 550 8
Pickens 531 7
Pierce 530 13
Bacon 527 9
McDuffie 525 13
Cook 515 11
Union 509 12
Worth 509 29
Elbert 498 1
Meriwether 497 9
Brooks 483 22
Crisp 480 15
Fannin 480 8
Jones 465 4
Greene 452 20
Hart 427 11
Morgan 425 2
Early 422 32
Atkinson 414 3
Berrien 401 8
Banks 392 6
Evans 376 5
Stewart 368 11
Hancock 366 39
Candler 365 15
Bleckley 358 17
Johnson 352 13
Telfair 349 13
Haralson 345 8
Dodge 339 7
Jenkins 338 25
Lamar 325 16
Terrell 321 31
Brantley 318 8
Randolph 318 27
Clinch 307 4
Screven 303 9
Seminole 298 8
Dooly 292 14
Rabun 290 6
Wilkinson 290 17
Oglethorpe 285 11
Pike 285 8
Turner 281 21
Lanier 272 5
McIntosh 260 5
Echols 238 2
Montgomery 232 3
Irwin 231 4
Pulaski 230 8
Wilkes 229 3
Calhoun 227 7
Wilcox 225 20
Miller 223 1
Treutlen 222 5
Towns 221 6
Dade 211 4
Macon 210 10
Lincoln 199 7
Jasper 191 4
Long 190 3
Marion 176 6
Heard 174 5
Twiggs 167 7
Taylor 162 7
Talbot 155 5
Crawford 153 3
Wheeler 152 7
Warren 121 5
Clay 113 2
Schley 96 2
Baker 71 3
Webster 40 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.