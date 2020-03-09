Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, Sept. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,868 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/21-9/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/7-8/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.71.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,675 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,181.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,989. There have been 25,259 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 234 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 234 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,793 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 66 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25339 531

Gwinnett 24763 346

Cobb 17375 397

DeKalb 16837 311

Hall 7946 130

Chatham 7240 129

Clayton 6596 146

Richmond 6165 135

Muscogee 5547 145

Bibb 5463 131

Cherokee 5056 79

Henry 4492 83

Whitfield 4064 55

Lowndes 3550 71

Clarke 3322 31

Columbia 3240 46

Forsyth 3240 35

Douglas 3216 67

Glynn 3119 77

Dougherty 2993 179

Houston 2706 71

Troup 2627 87

Bartow 2506 73

Floyd 2417 34

Paulding 2377 37

Carroll 2372 63

Newton 2360 62

Coweta 2297 29

Bulloch 2188 22

Barrow 1833 39

Coffee 1829 38

Colquitt 1790 26

Baldwin 1743 52

Rockdale 1688 33

Fayette 1606 39

Jackson 1586 26

Gordon 1561 31

Walton 1550 48

Tift 1547 51

Thomas 1426 54

Habersham 1376 64

Laurens 1371 49

Ware 1353 45

Chattahoochee 1336 2

Polk 1254 15

Spalding 1198 53

Effingham 1117 17

Toombs 1116 26

Walker 1083 23

Camden 1057 7

Decatur 1007 22

Wayne 984 25

Liberty 940 18

Appling 906 23

Catoosa 902 17

Bryan 884 9

Stephens 875 27

Sumter 872 60

Emanuel 790 22

Gilmer 758 8

Lumpkin 757 12

Harris 736 21

Murray 721 3

Mitchell 720 45

Dawson 703 7

Tattnall 702 7

Jefferson 689 19

Grady 682 15

Upson 670 58

Lee 669 25

Burke 664 9

Jeff Davis 655 12

Ben Hill 648 16

Putnam 627 20

Washington 619 5

Chattooga 610 6

Monroe 597 43

Franklin 582 11

Charlton 580 6

Oconee 575 20

Peach 573 17

Butts 571 40

White 560 14

Madison 550 8

Pickens 531 7

Pierce 530 13

Bacon 527 9

McDuffie 525 13

Cook 515 11

Union 509 12

Worth 509 29

Elbert 498 1

Meriwether 497 9

Brooks 483 22

Crisp 480 15

Fannin 480 8

Jones 465 4

Greene 452 20

Hart 427 11

Morgan 425 2

Early 422 32

Atkinson 414 3

Berrien 401 8

Banks 392 6

Evans 376 5

Stewart 368 11

Hancock 366 39

Candler 365 15

Bleckley 358 17

Johnson 352 13

Telfair 349 13

Haralson 345 8

Dodge 339 7

Jenkins 338 25

Lamar 325 16

Terrell 321 31

Brantley 318 8

Randolph 318 27

Clinch 307 4

Screven 303 9

Seminole 298 8

Dooly 292 14

Rabun 290 6

Wilkinson 290 17

Oglethorpe 285 11

Pike 285 8

Turner 281 21

Lanier 272 5

McIntosh 260 5

Echols 238 2

Montgomery 232 3

Irwin 231 4

Pulaski 230 8

Wilkes 229 3

Calhoun 227 7

Wilcox 225 20

Miller 223 1

Treutlen 222 5

Towns 221 6

Dade 211 4

Macon 210 10

Lincoln 199 7

Jasper 191 4

Long 190 3

Marion 176 6

Heard 174 5

Twiggs 167 7

Taylor 162 7

Talbot 155 5

Crawford 153 3

Wheeler 152 7

Warren 121 5

Clay 113 2

Schley 96 2

Baker 71 3

Webster 40 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 31 1

Taliaferro 19 0

