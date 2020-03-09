x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, Sept. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,868 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/21-9/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/7-8/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.71.
  • There have been 277,288 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,675 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,181.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,989.
  • There have been 25,259 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 234 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,793 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 66 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25339    531

Gwinnett    24763    346

Cobb    17375    397

DeKalb    16837    311

Hall    7946    130

Chatham    7240    129

Clayton    6596    146

Richmond    6165    135

Muscogee    5547    145

Bibb    5463    131

Cherokee    5056    79

Henry    4492    83

Whitfield    4064    55

Lowndes    3550    71

Clarke    3322    31

Columbia    3240    46

Forsyth    3240    35

Douglas    3216    67

Glynn    3119    77

Dougherty    2993    179

Houston    2706    71

Troup    2627    87

Bartow    2506    73

Floyd    2417    34

Paulding    2377    37

Carroll    2372    63

Newton    2360    62

Coweta    2297    29

Bulloch    2188    22

Barrow    1833    39

Coffee    1829    38

Colquitt    1790    26

Baldwin    1743    52

Rockdale    1688    33

Fayette    1606    39

Jackson    1586    26

Gordon    1561    31

Walton    1550    48

Tift    1547    51

Thomas    1426    54

Habersham    1376    64

Laurens    1371    49

Ware    1353    45

Chattahoochee    1336    2

Polk    1254    15

Spalding    1198    53

Effingham    1117    17

Toombs    1116    26

Walker    1083    23

Camden    1057    7

Decatur    1007    22

Wayne    984    25

Liberty    940    18

Appling    906    23

Catoosa    902    17

Bryan    884    9

Stephens    875    27

Sumter    872    60

Emanuel    790    22

Gilmer    758    8

Lumpkin    757    12

Harris    736    21

Murray    721    3

Mitchell    720    45

Dawson    703    7

Tattnall    702    7

Jefferson    689    19

Grady    682    15

Upson    670    58

Lee    669    25

Burke    664    9

Jeff Davis    655    12

Ben Hill    648    16

Putnam    627    20

Washington    619    5

Chattooga    610    6

Monroe    597    43

Franklin    582    11

Charlton    580    6

Oconee    575    20

Peach    573    17

Butts    571    40

White    560    14

Madison    550    8

Pickens    531    7

Pierce    530    13

Bacon    527    9

McDuffie    525    13

Cook    515    11

Union    509    12

Worth    509    29

Elbert    498    1

Meriwether    497    9

Brooks    483    22

Crisp    480    15

Fannin    480    8

Jones    465    4

Greene    452    20

Hart    427    11

Morgan    425    2

Early    422    32

Atkinson    414    3

Berrien    401    8

Banks    392    6

Evans    376    5

Stewart    368    11

Hancock    366    39

Candler    365    15

Bleckley    358    17

Johnson    352    13

Telfair    349    13

Haralson    345    8

Dodge    339    7

Jenkins    338    25

Lamar    325    16

Terrell    321    31

Brantley    318    8

Randolph    318    27

Clinch    307    4

Screven    303    9

Seminole    298    8

Dooly    292    14

Rabun    290    6

Wilkinson    290    17

Oglethorpe    285    11

Pike    285    8

Turner    281    21

Lanier    272    5

McIntosh    260    5

Echols    238    2

Montgomery    232    3

Irwin    231    4

Pulaski    230    8

Wilkes    229    3

Calhoun    227    7

Wilcox    225    20

Miller    223    1

Treutlen    222    5

Towns    221    6

Dade    211    4

Macon    210    10

Lincoln    199    7

Jasper    191    4

Long    190    3

Marion    176    6

Heard    174    5

Twiggs    167    7

Taylor    162    7

Talbot    155    5

Crawford    153    3

Wheeler    152    7

Warren    121    5

Clay    113    2

Schley    96    2

Baker    71    3

Webster    40    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

Related Articles