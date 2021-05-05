These are the latest COVID numbers for May 5, 2021 in Georgia

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,625 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/22-5/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/8-4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79.
- There have been 883,418 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 654 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 854.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 942.
- There have been 61,897 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 5, there were 1,080 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1921 66
Atkinson 783 18
Bacon 1289 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3840 113
Banks 1634 33
Barrow 8746 132
Bartow 11224 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1057 32
Bibb 13346 405
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 933 32
Brooks 943 36
Bryan 2734 36
Bulloch 5263 64
Burke 1779 37
Butts 2330 77
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3208 30
Candler 748 37
Carroll 7416 131
Catoosa 5686 64
Charlton 1081 25
Chatham 20198 427
Chattahoochee 3349 13
Chattooga 2245 63
Cherokee 22380 304
Clarke 12777 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23762 448
Clinch 736 25
Cobb 60730 964
Coffee 4235 138
Colquitt 3528 79
Columbia 11061 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8677 206
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1441 56
Dade 1212 13
Dawson 2723 42
DeKalb 57865 928
Decatur 2149 55
Dodge 1084 56
Dooly 787 32
Dougherty 5554 281
Douglas 11971 176
Early 1014 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3805 65
Elbert 1528 58
Emanuel 1736 53
Evans 759 17
Fannin 2127 61
Fayette 6682 153
Floyd 9991 185
Forsyth 17925 181
Franklin 2349 43
Fulton 82146 1276
Gilmer 2490 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6703 153
Gordon 6499 104
Grady 1554 47
Greene 1504 56
Gwinnett 86571 1077
Habersham 4652 153
Hall 25022 443
Hancock 834 62
Haralson 1715 35
Harris 2166 58
Hart 1708 37
Heard 646 16
Henry 19228 296
Houston 10087 194
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8514 140
Jasper 680 18
Jeff Davis 1297 36
Jefferson 1580 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1582 53
Lamar 1347 46
Lanier 501 9
Laurens 3710 144
Lee 1596 50
Liberty 3446 61
Lincoln 511 24
Long 672 10
Lowndes 7802 141
Lumpkin 2796 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2746 46
Marion 400 17
McDuffie 1687 41
McIntosh 696 14
Meriwether 1524 73
Miller 682 9
Mitchell 1536 74
Monroe 1870 87
Montgomery 724 21
Morgan 1192 23
Murray 4175 81
Muscogee 14371 399
Newton 7519 218
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 476
Oconee 3054 64
Oglethorpe 1192 28
Paulding 10787 167
Peach 1860 52
Pickens 2532 64
Pierce 1264 43
Pike 1065 26
Polk 3947 82
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1798 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1534 41
Randolph 468 33
Richmond 19997 415
Rockdale 6053 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4069 155
Stephens 2981 80
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1808 92
Talbot 384 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1848 46
Taylor 511 22
Telfair 720 45
Terrell 567 45
Thomas 3562 113
Tift 3432 96
Toombs 2932 98
Towns 1106 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5952 187
Turner 600 34
Twiggs 514 37
Union 2049 70
Unknown 2378 12
Upson 1817 107
Walker 6535 80
Walton 8085 235
Ware 3016 152
Warren 376 14
Washington 1628 62
Wayne 2752 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2977 67
Whitfield 14835 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 730 28
Worth 1195 61