These are the latest COVID numbers for May 5, 2021 in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,625 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/22-5/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/8-4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 5, there were 1,080 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1921 66

Atkinson 783 18

Bacon 1289 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3840 113

Banks 1634 33

Barrow 8746 132

Bartow 11224 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1057 32

Bibb 13346 405

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 933 32

Brooks 943 36

Bryan 2734 36

Bulloch 5263 64

Burke 1779 37

Butts 2330 77

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3208 30

Candler 748 37

Carroll 7416 131

Catoosa 5686 64

Charlton 1081 25

Chatham 20198 427

Chattahoochee 3349 13

Chattooga 2245 63

Cherokee 22380 304

Clarke 12777 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23762 448

Clinch 736 25

Cobb 60730 964

Coffee 4235 138

Colquitt 3528 79

Columbia 11061 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8677 206

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1441 56

Dade 1212 13

Dawson 2723 42

DeKalb 57865 928

Decatur 2149 55

Dodge 1084 56

Dooly 787 32

Dougherty 5554 281

Douglas 11971 176

Early 1014 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3805 65

Elbert 1528 58

Emanuel 1736 53

Evans 759 17

Fannin 2127 61

Fayette 6682 153

Floyd 9991 185

Forsyth 17925 181

Franklin 2349 43

Fulton 82146 1276

Gilmer 2490 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6703 153

Gordon 6499 104

Grady 1554 47

Greene 1504 56

Gwinnett 86571 1077

Habersham 4652 153

Hall 25022 443

Hancock 834 62

Haralson 1715 35

Harris 2166 58

Hart 1708 37

Heard 646 16

Henry 19228 296

Houston 10087 194

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8514 140

Jasper 680 18

Jeff Davis 1297 36

Jefferson 1580 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1582 53

Lamar 1347 46

Lanier 501 9

Laurens 3710 144

Lee 1596 50

Liberty 3446 61

Lincoln 511 24

Long 672 10

Lowndes 7802 141

Lumpkin 2796 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2746 46

Marion 400 17

McDuffie 1687 41

McIntosh 696 14

Meriwether 1524 73

Miller 682 9

Mitchell 1536 74

Monroe 1870 87

Montgomery 724 21

Morgan 1192 23

Murray 4175 81

Muscogee 14371 399

Newton 7519 218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 476

Oconee 3054 64

Oglethorpe 1192 28

Paulding 10787 167

Peach 1860 52

Pickens 2532 64

Pierce 1264 43

Pike 1065 26

Polk 3947 82

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1798 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1534 41

Randolph 468 33

Richmond 19997 415

Rockdale 6053 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4069 155

Stephens 2981 80

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1808 92

Talbot 384 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1848 46

Taylor 511 22

Telfair 720 45

Terrell 567 45

Thomas 3562 113

Tift 3432 96

Toombs 2932 98

Towns 1106 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5952 187

Turner 600 34

Twiggs 514 37

Union 2049 70

Unknown 2378 12

Upson 1817 107

Walker 6535 80

Walton 8085 235

Ware 3016 152

Warren 376 14

Washington 1628 62

Wayne 2752 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2977 67

Whitfield 14835 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 730 28