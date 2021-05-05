x
These are the latest COVID numbers for May 5, 2021 in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,625 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/22-5/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/8-4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79. 
  • There have been 883,418 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 654 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 854.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 942.
  • There have been 61,897 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 5, there were 1,080  current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1921    66

Atkinson    783    18

Bacon    1289    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3840    113

Banks    1634    33

Barrow    8746    132

Bartow    11224    207

Ben Hill    1491    61

Berrien    1057    32

Bibb    13346    405

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    933    32

Brooks    943    36

Bryan    2734    36

Bulloch    5263    64

Burke    1779    37

Butts    2330    77

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3208    30

Candler    748    37

Carroll    7416    131

Catoosa    5686    64

Charlton    1081    25

Chatham    20198    427

Chattahoochee    3349    13

Chattooga    2245    63

Cherokee    22380    304

Clarke    12777    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23762    448

Clinch    736    25

Cobb    60730    964

Coffee    4235    138

Colquitt    3528    79

Columbia    11061    160

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8677    206

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1441    56

Dade    1212    13

Dawson    2723    42

DeKalb    57865    928

Decatur    2149    55

Dodge    1084    56

Dooly    787    32

Dougherty    5554    281

Douglas    11971    176

Early    1014    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3805    65

Elbert    1528    58

Emanuel    1736    53

Evans    759    17

Fannin    2127    61

Fayette    6682    153

Floyd    9991    185

Forsyth    17925    181

Franklin    2349    43

Fulton    82146    1276

Gilmer    2490    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6703    153

Gordon    6499    104

Grady    1554    47

Greene    1504    56

Gwinnett    86571    1077

Habersham    4652    153

Hall    25022    443

Hancock    834    62

Haralson    1715    35

Harris    2166    58

Hart    1708    37

Heard    646    16

Henry    19228    296

Houston    10087    194

Irwin    682    18

Jackson    8514    140

Jasper    680    18

Jeff Davis    1297    36

Jefferson    1580    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1582    53

Lamar    1347    46

Lanier    501    9

Laurens    3710    144

Lee    1596    50

Liberty    3446    61

Lincoln    511    24

Long    672    10

Lowndes    7802    141

Lumpkin    2796    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2746    46

Marion    400    17

McDuffie    1687    41

McIntosh    696    14

Meriwether    1524    73

Miller    682    9

Mitchell    1536    74

Monroe    1870    87

Montgomery    724    21

Morgan    1192    23

Murray    4175    81

Muscogee    14371    399

Newton    7519    218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23703    476

Oconee    3054    64

Oglethorpe    1192    28

Paulding    10787    167

Peach    1860    52

Pickens    2532    64

Pierce    1264    43

Pike    1065    26

Polk    3947    82

Pulaski    610    32

Putnam    1798    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1534    41

Randolph    468    33

Richmond    19997    415

Rockdale    6053    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    812    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4069    155

Stephens    2981    80

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1808    92

Talbot    384    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1848    46

Taylor    511    22

Telfair    720    45

Terrell    567    45

Thomas    3562    113

Tift    3432    96

Toombs    2932    98

Towns    1106    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5952    187

Turner    600    34

Twiggs    514    37

Union    2049    70

Unknown    2378    12

Upson    1817    107

Walker    6535    80

Walton    8085    235

Ware    3016    152

Warren    376    14

Washington    1628    62

Wayne    2752    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2977    67

Whitfield    14835    229

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    730    28

Worth    1195    61

