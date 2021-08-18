LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,087 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.

There have been 1,005,806 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,934 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,442.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.

There have been 69,594 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 18, there were 4,760 current hospitalizations – an increase of 65 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2192 69

Atkinson 937 20

Bacon 1528 31

Baker 201 11

Baldwin 4220 122

Banks 1848 43

Barrow 10009 144

Bartow 12223 227

Ben Hill 1632 62

Berrien 1263 37

Bibb 16036 431

Bleckley 907 32

Brantley 1309 37

Brooks 1146 38

Bryan 3365 39

Bulloch 6145 65

Burke 1964 40

Butts 2608 84

Calhoun 513 16

Camden 4520 39

Candler 895 38

Carroll 8129 135

Catoosa 6431 70

Charlton 1494 32

Chatham 25474 459

Chattahoochee 4283 13

Chattooga 2441 67

Cherokee 25061 329

Clarke 14112 145

Clay 203 3

Clayton 27715 513

Clinch 848 25

Cobb 68415 1056

Coffee 5079 152

Colquitt 4285 91

Columbia 12187 171

Cook 1354 41

Coweta 9771 229

Crawford 615 19

Crisp 1599 59

Dade 1393 14

Dawson 3046 49

DeKalb 65330 1013

Decatur 2548 63

Dodge 1190 56

Dooly 885 31

Dougherty 6455 292

Douglas 13661 194

Early 1278 42

Echols 378 4

Effingham 4863 76

Elbert 1621 60

Emanuel 2018 55

Evans 943 21

Fannin 2434 66

Fayette 7567 164

Floyd 11006 204

Forsyth 20172 201

Franklin 2631 49

Fulton 93103 1396

Gilmer 2756 80

Glascock 163 7

Glynn 8699 172

Gordon 7059 110

Grady 1919 51

Greene 1777 56

Gwinnett 93381 1151

Habersham 5009 159

Hall 27401 483

Hancock 891 66

Haralson 1874 36

Harris 2558 64

Hart 1904 39

Heard 770 18

Henry 22531 324

Houston 12138 211

Irwin 818 19

Jackson 9703 141

Jasper 770 20

Jeff Davis 1493 38

Jefferson 1667 61

Jenkins 822 40

Johnson 867 43

Jones 1887 56

Lamar 1714 49

Lanier 597 10

Laurens 4445 151

Lee 1895 54

Liberty 4454 68

Lincoln 572 25

Long 918 12

Lowndes 9179 152

Lumpkin 3221 71

Macon 687 33

Madison 3086 47

Marion 504 23

McDuffie 1883 46

McIntosh 904 14

Meriwether 1757 81

Miller 792 9

Mitchell 1776 78

Monroe 2193 95

Montgomery 883 21

Morgan 1425 24

Murray 4727 86

Muscogee 16827 444

Newton 8658 243

Oconee 3421 67

Oglethorpe 1304 31

Paulding 12212 179

Peach 2159 63

Pickens 2844 64

Pierce 1578 52

Pike 1296 31

Polk 4361 88

Pulaski 655 32

Putnam 2145 64

Quitman 89 2

Rabun 1688 44

Randolph 523 33

Richmond 21947 449

Rockdale 7061 163

Schley 256 5

Screven 998 21

Seminole 920 18

Spalding 4869 173

Stephens 3253 80

Stewart 1063 26

Sumter 2127 98

Talbot 464 20

Taliaferro 112 3

Tattnall 2219 53

Taylor 568 23

Telfair 824 48

Terrell 638 48

Thomas 4531 120

Tift 4129 106

Toombs 3588 107

Towns 1265 49

Treutlen 755 33

Troup 6954 208

Turner 677 36

Twiggs 604 40

Union 2339 81

Upson 2077 112

Walker 7366 83

Walton 8930 243

Ware 3650 162

Warren 426 17

Washington 1838 61

Wayne 3211 83

Webster 119 4

Wheeler 526 22

White 3392 76

Whitfield 16066 240

Wilcox 534 31

Wilkes 723 23

Wilkinson 858 27