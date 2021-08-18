LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,087 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.
- There have been 1,005,806 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,934 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,442.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.
- There have been 69,594 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 18, there were 4,760 current hospitalizations – an increase of 65 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2192 69
Atkinson 937 20
Bacon 1528 31
Baker 201 11
Baldwin 4220 122
Banks 1848 43
Barrow 10009 144
Bartow 12223 227
Ben Hill 1632 62
Berrien 1263 37
Bibb 16036 431
Bleckley 907 32
Brantley 1309 37
Brooks 1146 38
Bryan 3365 39
Bulloch 6145 65
Burke 1964 40
Butts 2608 84
Calhoun 513 16
Camden 4520 39
Candler 895 38
Carroll 8129 135
Catoosa 6431 70
Charlton 1494 32
Chatham 25474 459
Chattahoochee 4283 13
Chattooga 2441 67
Cherokee 25061 329
Clarke 14112 145
Clay 203 3
Clayton 27715 513
Clinch 848 25
Cobb 68415 1056
Coffee 5079 152
Colquitt 4285 91
Columbia 12187 171
Cook 1354 41
Coweta 9771 229
Crawford 615 19
Crisp 1599 59
Dade 1393 14
Dawson 3046 49
DeKalb 65330 1013
Decatur 2548 63
Dodge 1190 56
Dooly 885 31
Dougherty 6455 292
Douglas 13661 194
Early 1278 42
Echols 378 4
Effingham 4863 76
Elbert 1621 60
Emanuel 2018 55
Evans 943 21
Fannin 2434 66
Fayette 7567 164
Floyd 11006 204
Forsyth 20172 201
Franklin 2631 49
Fulton 93103 1396
Gilmer 2756 80
Glascock 163 7
Glynn 8699 172
Gordon 7059 110
Grady 1919 51
Greene 1777 56
Gwinnett 93381 1151
Habersham 5009 159
Hall 27401 483
Hancock 891 66
Haralson 1874 36
Harris 2558 64
Hart 1904 39
Heard 770 18
Henry 22531 324
Houston 12138 211
Irwin 818 19
Jackson 9703 141
Jasper 770 20
Jeff Davis 1493 38
Jefferson 1667 61
Jenkins 822 40
Johnson 867 43
Jones 1887 56
Lamar 1714 49
Lanier 597 10
Laurens 4445 151
Lee 1895 54
Liberty 4454 68
Lincoln 572 25
Long 918 12
Lowndes 9179 152
Lumpkin 3221 71
Macon 687 33
Madison 3086 47
Marion 504 23
McDuffie 1883 46
McIntosh 904 14
Meriwether 1757 81
Miller 792 9
Mitchell 1776 78
Monroe 2193 95
Montgomery 883 21
Morgan 1425 24
Murray 4727 86
Muscogee 16827 444
Newton 8658 243
Oconee 3421 67
Oglethorpe 1304 31
Paulding 12212 179
Peach 2159 63
Pickens 2844 64
Pierce 1578 52
Pike 1296 31
Polk 4361 88
Pulaski 655 32
Putnam 2145 64
Quitman 89 2
Rabun 1688 44
Randolph 523 33
Richmond 21947 449
Rockdale 7061 163
Schley 256 5
Screven 998 21
Seminole 920 18
Spalding 4869 173
Stephens 3253 80
Stewart 1063 26
Sumter 2127 98
Talbot 464 20
Taliaferro 112 3
Tattnall 2219 53
Taylor 568 23
Telfair 824 48
Terrell 638 48
Thomas 4531 120
Tift 4129 106
Toombs 3588 107
Towns 1265 49
Treutlen 755 33
Troup 6954 208
Turner 677 36
Twiggs 604 40
Union 2339 81
Upson 2077 112
Walker 7366 83
Walton 8930 243
Ware 3650 162
Warren 426 17
Washington 1838 61
Wayne 3211 83
Webster 119 4
Wheeler 526 22
White 3392 76
Whitfield 16066 240
Wilcox 534 31
Wilkes 723 23
Wilkinson 858 27
Worth 1368 62