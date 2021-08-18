x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,087 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.
  • There have been 1,005,806 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,934 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,442.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.
  • There have been 69,594 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 18, there were 4,760 current hospitalizations – an increase of 65 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2192  69 

Atkinson  937  20 

Bacon  1528  31 

Baker  201  11 

Baldwin  4220  122 

Banks  1848  43 

Barrow  10009  144 

Bartow  12223  227 

Ben Hill  1632  62 

Berrien  1263  37 

Bibb  16036  431 

Bleckley  907  32 

Brantley  1309  37 

Brooks  1146  38 

Bryan  3365  39 

Bulloch  6145  65 

Burke  1964  40 

Butts  2608  84 

Calhoun  513  16 

Camden  4520  39 

Candler  895  38 

Carroll  8129  135 

Catoosa  6431  70 

Charlton  1494  32 

Chatham  25474  459 

Chattahoochee  4283  13 

Chattooga  2441  67 

Cherokee  25061  329 

Clarke  14112  145 

Clay  203  3 

Clayton  27715  513 

Clinch  848  25 

Cobb  68415  1056 

Coffee  5079  152 

Colquitt  4285  91 

Columbia  12187  171 

Cook  1354  41 

Coweta  9771  229 

Crawford  615  19 

Crisp  1599  59 

Dade  1393  14 

Dawson  3046  49 

DeKalb  65330  1013 

Decatur  2548  63 

Dodge  1190  56 

Dooly  885  31 

Dougherty  6455  292 

Douglas  13661  194 

Early  1278  42 

Echols  378  4 

Effingham  4863  76 

Elbert  1621  60 

Emanuel  2018  55 

Evans  943  21 

Fannin  2434  66 

Fayette  7567  164 

Floyd  11006  204 

Forsyth  20172  201 

Franklin  2631  49 

Fulton  93103  1396 

Gilmer  2756  80 

Glascock  163  7 

Glynn  8699  172 

Gordon  7059  110 

Grady  1919  51 

Greene  1777  56 

Gwinnett  93381  1151 

Habersham  5009  159 

Hall  27401  483 

Hancock  891  66 

Haralson  1874  36 

Harris  2558  64 

Hart  1904  39 

Heard  770  18 

Henry  22531  324 

Houston  12138  211 

Irwin  818  19 

Jackson  9703  141 

Jasper  770  20 

Jeff Davis  1493  38 

Jefferson  1667  61 

Jenkins  822  40 

Johnson  867  43 

Jones  1887  56 

Lamar  1714  49 

Lanier  597  10 

Laurens  4445  151 

Lee  1895  54 

Liberty  4454  68 

Lincoln  572  25 

Long  918  12 

Lowndes  9179  152 

Lumpkin  3221  71 

Macon  687  33 

Madison  3086  47 

Marion  504  23 

McDuffie  1883  46 

McIntosh  904  14 

Meriwether  1757  81 

Miller  792  9 

Mitchell  1776  78 

Monroe  2193  95 

Montgomery  883  21 

Morgan  1425  24 

Murray  4727  86 

Muscogee  16827  444 

Newton  8658  243 

Oconee  3421  67 

Oglethorpe  1304  31 

Paulding  12212  179 

Peach  2159  63 

Pickens  2844  64 

Pierce  1578  52 

Pike  1296  31 

Polk  4361  88 

Pulaski  655  32 

Putnam  2145  64 

Quitman  89  2 

Rabun  1688  44 

Randolph  523  33 

Richmond  21947  449 

Rockdale  7061  163 

Schley  256  5 

Screven  998  21 

Seminole  920  18 

Spalding  4869  173 

Stephens  3253  80 

Stewart  1063  26 

Sumter  2127  98 

Talbot  464  20 

Taliaferro  112  3 

Tattnall  2219  53 

Taylor  568  23 

Telfair  824  48 

Terrell  638  48 

Thomas  4531  120 

Tift  4129  106 

Toombs  3588  107 

Towns  1265  49 

Treutlen  755  33 

Troup  6954  208 

Turner  677  36 

Twiggs  604  40 

Union  2339  81 

Upson  2077  112 

Walker  7366  83 

Walton  8930  243 

Ware  3650  162 

Warren  426  17 

Washington  1838  61 

Wayne  3211  83 

Webster  119  4 

Wheeler  526  22 

White  3392  76 

Whitfield  16066  240 

Wilcox  534  31 

Wilkes  723  23 

Wilkinson  858  27 

Worth  1368  62

