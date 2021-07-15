Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/40), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.

in Georgia, an increase of 16 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/40), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12. There have been 909,937 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 855 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 855 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222. There have been 65,845 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 15, there were 729 current hospitalizations – an increase of 25 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,956 67

Atkinson 817 20

Bacon 1,313 29

Baker 176 10

Baldwin 3,904 118

Banks 1,684 37

Barrow 9,061 142

Bartow 11,470 223

Ben Hill 1,510 61

Berrien 1,099 34

Bibb 13,690 422

Bleckley 815 32

Brantley 985 36

Brooks 964 38

Bryan 2,868 38

Bulloch 5,270 63

Burke 1,853 40

Butts 2,413 83

Calhoun 451 16

Camden 3,496 34

Candler 799 38

Carroll 7,587 132

Catoosa 5,949 69

Charlton 1,343 28

Chatham 20,926 439

Chattahoochee 4,102 13

Chattooga 2,261 67

Cherokee 22,995 318

Clarke 13,033 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,847 498

Clinch 747 25

Cobb 62,669 1,021

Coffee 4,346 146

Colquitt 3,712 87

Columbia 11,301 168

Cook 1,191 39

Coweta 8,953 219

Crawford 526 19

Crisp 1,468 57

Dade 1,246 13

Dawson 2,788 48

DeKalb 59,559 994

Decatur 2,197 58

Dodge 1,093 61

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5,713 288

Douglas 12,400 187

Early 1,042 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3,951 71

Elbert 1,553 60

Emanuel 1,785 55

Evans 790 19

Fannin 2,217 63

Fayette 6,881 161

Floyd 10,116 194

Forsyth 18,443 198

Franklin 2,451 48

Fulton 84,851 1,369

Gilmer 2,590 76

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6,915 159

Gordon 6,590 107

Grady 1,640 51

Greene 1,522 54

Gwinnett 88,504 1,134

Habersham 4,714 156

Hall 25,700 473

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,754 35

Harris 2,291 61

Hart 1,766 40

Heard 656 18

Henry 19,941 311

Houston 10,313 209

Irwin 781 19

Jackson 8,689 139

Jasper 692 20

Jeff Davis 1,332 36

Jefferson 1,609 61

Jenkins 740 39

Johnson 800 43

Jones 1,633 55

Lamar 1,380 48

Lanier 512 10

Laurens 3,806 148

Lee 1,651 51

Liberty 3,681 63

Lincoln 538 25

Long 705 12

Lowndes 7,952 147

Lumpkin 2,871 70

Macon 638 32

Madison 2,798 46

Marion 421 23

McDuffie 1,740 45

McIntosh 704 14

Meriwether 1,582 79

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1,568 76

Monroe 1,943 91

Montgomery 746 21

Morgan 1,233 24

Murray 4,260 85

Muscogee 15,021 437

Newton 7,764 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,800 496

Oconee 3,116 66

Oglethorpe 1,227 30

Paulding 11,223 173

Peach 1,906 62

Pickens 2,617 65

Pierce 1,317 50

Pike 1,116 29

Polk 3,990 87

Pulaski 616 32

Putnam 1,857 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,599 42

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,577 438

Rockdale 6,334 159

Schley 212 5

Screven 843 21

Seminole 766 18

Spalding 4,272 169

Stephens 3,049 80

Stewart 999 25

Sumter 1,874 97

Talbot 404 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,902 49

Taylor 522 23

Telfair 744 47

Terrell 588 48

Thomas 3,779 117

Tift 3,489 102

Toombs 3,021 103

Towns 1,165 48

Treutlen 648 31

Troup 6,188 201

Turner 620 36

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,136 81

Unknown 2,229 5

Upson 1,846 112

Walker 6,818 82

Walton 8,238 242

Ware 3,112 153

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,653 62

Wayne 2,808 81

Webster 110 4

Wheeler 468 21

White 3,031 70

Whitfield 15,064 232

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 700 24

Wilkinson 741 27