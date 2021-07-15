x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/40), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.
  • There have been 909,937 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 855 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222. 
  • There have been 65,845 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 15, there were 729 current hospitalizations – an increase of 25 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,956    67

Atkinson    817    20

Bacon    1,313    29

Baker    176    10

Baldwin    3,904    118

Banks    1,684    37

Barrow    9,061    142

Bartow    11,470    223

Ben Hill    1,510    61

Berrien    1,099    34

Bibb    13,690    422

Bleckley    815    32

Brantley    985    36

Brooks    964    38

Bryan    2,868    38

Bulloch    5,270    63

Burke    1,853    40

Butts    2,413    83

Calhoun    451    16

Camden    3,496    34

Candler    799    38

Carroll    7,587    132

Catoosa    5,949    69

Charlton    1,343    28

Chatham    20,926    439

Chattahoochee    4,102    13

Chattooga    2,261    67

Cherokee    22,995    318

Clarke    13,033    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,847    498

Clinch    747    25

Cobb    62,669    1,021

Coffee    4,346    146

Colquitt    3,712    87

Columbia    11,301    168

Cook    1,191    39

Coweta    8,953    219

Crawford    526    19

Crisp    1,468    57

Dade    1,246    13

Dawson    2,788    48

DeKalb    59,559    994

Decatur    2,197    58

Dodge    1,093    61

Dooly    806    30

Dougherty    5,713    288

Douglas    12,400    187

Early    1,042    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3,951    71

Elbert    1,553    60

Emanuel    1,785    55

Evans    790    19

Fannin    2,217    63

Fayette    6,881    161

Floyd    10,116    194

Forsyth    18,443    198

Franklin    2,451    48

Fulton    84,851    1,369

Gilmer    2,590    76

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    6,915    159

Gordon    6,590    107

Grady    1,640    51

Greene    1,522    54

Gwinnett    88,504    1,134

Habersham    4,714    156

Hall    25,700    473

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,754    35

Harris    2,291    61

Hart    1,766    40

Heard    656    18

Henry    19,941    311

Houston    10,313    209

Irwin    781    19

Jackson    8,689    139

Jasper    692    20

Jeff Davis    1,332    36

Jefferson    1,609    61

Jenkins    740    39

Johnson    800    43

Jones    1,633    55

Lamar    1,380    48

Lanier    512    10

Laurens    3,806    148

Lee    1,651    51

Liberty    3,681    63

Lincoln    538    25

Long    705    12

Lowndes    7,952    147

Lumpkin    2,871    70

Macon    638    32

Madison    2,798    46

Marion    421    23

McDuffie    1,740    45

McIntosh    704    14

Meriwether    1,582    79

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1,568    76

Monroe    1,943    91

Montgomery    746    21

Morgan    1,233    24

Murray    4,260    85

Muscogee    15,021    437

Newton    7,764    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,800    496

Oconee    3,116    66

Oglethorpe    1,227    30

Paulding    11,223    173

Peach    1,906    62

Pickens    2,617    65

Pierce    1,317    50

Pike    1,116    29

Polk    3,990    87

Pulaski    616    32

Putnam    1,857    59

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,599    42

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,577    438

Rockdale    6,334    159

Schley    212    5

Screven    843    21

Seminole    766    18

Spalding    4,272    169

Stephens    3,049    80

Stewart    999    25

Sumter    1,874    97

Talbot    404    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,902    49

Taylor    522    23

Telfair    744    47

Terrell    588    48

Thomas    3,779    117

Tift    3,489    102

Toombs    3,021    103

Towns    1,165    48

Treutlen    648    31

Troup    6,188    201

Turner    620    36

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,136    81

Unknown    2,229    5

Upson    1,846    112

Walker    6,818    82

Walton    8,238    242

Ware    3,112    153

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,653    62

Wayne    2,808    81

Webster    110    4

Wheeler    468    21

White    3,031    70

Whitfield    15,064    232

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    700    24

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,206    62

