Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/40), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.
- There have been 909,937 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 855 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.
- There have been 65,845 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 15, there were 729 current hospitalizations – an increase of 25 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,956 67
Atkinson 817 20
Bacon 1,313 29
Baker 176 10
Baldwin 3,904 118
Banks 1,684 37
Barrow 9,061 142
Bartow 11,470 223
Ben Hill 1,510 61
Berrien 1,099 34
Bibb 13,690 422
Bleckley 815 32
Brantley 985 36
Brooks 964 38
Bryan 2,868 38
Bulloch 5,270 63
Burke 1,853 40
Butts 2,413 83
Calhoun 451 16
Camden 3,496 34
Candler 799 38
Carroll 7,587 132
Catoosa 5,949 69
Charlton 1,343 28
Chatham 20,926 439
Chattahoochee 4,102 13
Chattooga 2,261 67
Cherokee 22,995 318
Clarke 13,033 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,847 498
Clinch 747 25
Cobb 62,669 1,021
Coffee 4,346 146
Colquitt 3,712 87
Columbia 11,301 168
Cook 1,191 39
Coweta 8,953 219
Crawford 526 19
Crisp 1,468 57
Dade 1,246 13
Dawson 2,788 48
DeKalb 59,559 994
Decatur 2,197 58
Dodge 1,093 61
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5,713 288
Douglas 12,400 187
Early 1,042 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3,951 71
Elbert 1,553 60
Emanuel 1,785 55
Evans 790 19
Fannin 2,217 63
Fayette 6,881 161
Floyd 10,116 194
Forsyth 18,443 198
Franklin 2,451 48
Fulton 84,851 1,369
Gilmer 2,590 76
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6,915 159
Gordon 6,590 107
Grady 1,640 51
Greene 1,522 54
Gwinnett 88,504 1,134
Habersham 4,714 156
Hall 25,700 473
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,754 35
Harris 2,291 61
Hart 1,766 40
Heard 656 18
Henry 19,941 311
Houston 10,313 209
Irwin 781 19
Jackson 8,689 139
Jasper 692 20
Jeff Davis 1,332 36
Jefferson 1,609 61
Jenkins 740 39
Johnson 800 43
Jones 1,633 55
Lamar 1,380 48
Lanier 512 10
Laurens 3,806 148
Lee 1,651 51
Liberty 3,681 63
Lincoln 538 25
Long 705 12
Lowndes 7,952 147
Lumpkin 2,871 70
Macon 638 32
Madison 2,798 46
Marion 421 23
McDuffie 1,740 45
McIntosh 704 14
Meriwether 1,582 79
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1,568 76
Monroe 1,943 91
Montgomery 746 21
Morgan 1,233 24
Murray 4,260 85
Muscogee 15,021 437
Newton 7,764 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,800 496
Oconee 3,116 66
Oglethorpe 1,227 30
Paulding 11,223 173
Peach 1,906 62
Pickens 2,617 65
Pierce 1,317 50
Pike 1,116 29
Polk 3,990 87
Pulaski 616 32
Putnam 1,857 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,599 42
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,577 438
Rockdale 6,334 159
Schley 212 5
Screven 843 21
Seminole 766 18
Spalding 4,272 169
Stephens 3,049 80
Stewart 999 25
Sumter 1,874 97
Talbot 404 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,902 49
Taylor 522 23
Telfair 744 47
Terrell 588 48
Thomas 3,779 117
Tift 3,489 102
Toombs 3,021 103
Towns 1,165 48
Treutlen 648 31
Troup 6,188 201
Turner 620 36
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,136 81
Unknown 2,229 5
Upson 1,846 112
Walker 6,818 82
Walton 8,238 242
Ware 3,112 153
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,653 62
Wayne 2,808 81
Webster 110 4
Wheeler 468 21
White 3,031 70
Whitfield 15,064 232
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 700 24
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,206 62