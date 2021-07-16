LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of July 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,617 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 38. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 16, there were 766 current hospitalizations – an increase of 37 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1956 67

Atkinson 817 20

Bacon 1314 29

Baker 177 10

Baldwin 3905 118

Banks 1685 37

Barrow 9063 142

Bartow 11485 223

Ben Hill 1510 61

Berrien 1099 34

Bibb 13704 423

Bleckley 815 32

Brantley 986 36

Brooks 964 38

Bryan 2873 38

Bulloch 5274 63

Burke 1855 40

Butts 2414 83

Calhoun 451 16

Camden 3510 34

Candler 799 38

Carroll 7593 132

Catoosa 5958 69

Charlton 1346 28

Chatham 20957 439

Chattahoochee 4121 13

Chattooga 2265 67

Cherokee 23002 318

Clarke 13037 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24858 498

Clinch 747 25

Cobb 62703 1023

Coffee 4350 146

Colquitt 3716 87

Columbia 11306 168

Cook 1191 39

Coweta 8959 219

Crawford 527 19

Crisp 1468 57

Dade 1246 13

Dawson 2788 48

DeKalb 59598 994

Decatur 2198 58

Dodge 1093 61

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5714 288

Douglas 12421 187

Early 1044 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3958 71

Elbert 1553 60

Emanuel 1785 55

Evans 789 19

Fannin 2223 63

Fayette 6889 161

Floyd 10126 194

Forsyth 18446 197

Franklin 2453 48

Fulton 84916 1369

Gilmer 2591 76

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6920 159

Gordon 6593 107

Grady 1641 51

Greene 1522 54

Gwinnett 88542 1135

Habersham 4715 156

Hall 25710 473

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1755 36

Harris 2294 61

Hart 1766 40

Heard 660 18

Henry 19956 312

Houston 10324 209

Irwin 781 19

Jackson 8696 139

Jasper 693 20

Jeff Davis 1332 36

Jefferson 1609 61

Jenkins 740 39

Johnson 799 43

Jones 1633 55

Lamar 1380 48

Lanier 512 10

Laurens 3812 148

Lee 1654 51

Liberty 3688 63

Lincoln 538 25

Long 705 12

Lowndes 7956 147

Lumpkin 2873 70

Macon 638 32

Madison 2800 46

Marion 423 23

McDuffie 1740 45

McIntosh 705 14

Meriwether 1583 79

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1571 76

Monroe 1944 92

Montgomery 747 21

Morgan 1236 24

Murray 4264 85

Muscogee 15026 438

Newton 7765 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23820 497

Oconee 3117 66

Oglethorpe 1227 30

Paulding 11234 173

Peach 1907 62

Pickens 2618 65

Pierce 1318 50

Pike 1117 29

Polk 3992 87

Pulaski 616 32

Putnam 1858 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1600 42

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20586 439

Rockdale 6337 159

Schley 212 5

Screven 843 21

Seminole 766 18

Spalding 4274 169

Stephens 3050 80

Stewart 999 25

Sumter 1875 97

Talbot 404 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1904 49

Taylor 522 23

Telfair 745 47

Terrell 589 48

Thomas 3786 117

Tift 3490 102

Toombs 3024 103

Towns 1166 48

Treutlen 648 31

Troup 6194 201

Turner 620 36

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2138 80

Unknown 2232 5

Upson 1846 112

Walker 6824 83

Walton 8241 242

Ware 3117 153

Warren 393 17

Washington 1654 62

Wayne 2808 81

Webster 110 4

Wheeler 467 21

White 3032 70

Whitfield 15065 233

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 700 24

Wilkinson 741 27