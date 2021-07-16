x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of July 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,617 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07.
  • There have been 910,556 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 619 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 569.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.
  • There have been 65,992 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 16, there were 766 current hospitalizations – an increase of 37 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1956    67

Atkinson    817    20

Bacon    1314    29

Baker    177    10

Baldwin    3905    118

Banks    1685    37

Barrow    9063    142

Bartow    11485    223

Ben Hill    1510    61

Berrien    1099    34

Bibb    13704    423

Bleckley    815    32

Brantley    986    36

Brooks    964    38

Bryan    2873    38

Bulloch    5274    63

Burke    1855    40

Butts    2414    83

Calhoun    451    16

Camden    3510    34

Candler    799    38

Carroll    7593    132

Catoosa    5958    69

Charlton    1346    28

Chatham    20957    439

Chattahoochee    4121    13

Chattooga    2265    67

Cherokee    23002    318

Clarke    13037    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24858    498

Clinch    747    25

Cobb    62703    1023

Coffee    4350    146

Colquitt    3716    87

Columbia    11306    168

Cook    1191    39

Coweta    8959    219

Crawford    527    19

Crisp    1468    57

Dade    1246    13

Dawson    2788    48

DeKalb    59598    994

Decatur    2198    58

Dodge    1093    61

Dooly    806    30

Dougherty    5714    288

Douglas    12421    187

Early    1044    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3958    71

Elbert    1553    60

Emanuel    1785    55

Evans    789    19

Fannin    2223    63

Fayette    6889    161

Floyd    10126    194

Forsyth    18446    197

Franklin    2453    48

Fulton    84916    1369

Gilmer    2591    76

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    6920    159

Gordon    6593    107

Grady    1641    51

Greene    1522    54

Gwinnett    88542    1135

Habersham    4715    156

Hall    25710    473

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1755    36

Harris    2294    61

Hart    1766    40

Heard    660    18

Henry    19956    312

Houston    10324    209

Irwin    781    19

Jackson    8696    139

Jasper    693    20

Jeff Davis    1332    36

Jefferson    1609    61

Jenkins    740    39

Johnson    799    43

Jones    1633    55

Lamar    1380    48

Lanier    512    10

Laurens    3812    148

Lee    1654    51

Liberty    3688    63

Lincoln    538    25

Long    705    12

Lowndes    7956    147

Lumpkin    2873    70

Macon    638    32

Madison    2800    46

Marion    423    23

McDuffie    1740    45

McIntosh    705    14

Meriwether    1583    79

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1571    76

Monroe    1944    92

Montgomery    747    21

Morgan    1236    24

Murray    4264    85

Muscogee    15026    438

Newton    7765    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23820    497

Oconee    3117    66

Oglethorpe    1227    30

Paulding    11234    173

Peach    1907    62

Pickens    2618    65

Pierce    1318    50

Pike    1117    29

Polk    3992    87

Pulaski    616    32

Putnam    1858    59

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1600    42

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20586    439

Rockdale    6337    159

Schley    212    5

Screven    843    21

Seminole    766    18

Spalding    4274    169

Stephens    3050    80

Stewart    999    25

Sumter    1875    97

Talbot    404    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1904    49

Taylor    522    23

Telfair    745    47

Terrell    589    48

Thomas    3786    117

Tift    3490    102

Toombs    3024    103

Towns    1166    48

Treutlen    648    31

Troup    6194    201

Turner    620    36

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2138    80

Unknown    2232    5

Upson    1846    112

Walker    6824    83

Walton    8241    242

Ware    3117    153

Warren    393    17

Washington    1654    62

Wayne    2808    81

Webster    110    4

Wheeler    467    21

White    3032    70

Whitfield    15065    233

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    700    24

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1206    62

   

