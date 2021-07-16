LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of July 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,617 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07.
- There have been 910,556 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 619 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 569.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.
- There have been 65,992 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 16, there were 766 current hospitalizations – an increase of 37 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1956 67
Atkinson 817 20
Bacon 1314 29
Baker 177 10
Baldwin 3905 118
Banks 1685 37
Barrow 9063 142
Bartow 11485 223
Ben Hill 1510 61
Berrien 1099 34
Bibb 13704 423
Bleckley 815 32
Brantley 986 36
Brooks 964 38
Bryan 2873 38
Bulloch 5274 63
Burke 1855 40
Butts 2414 83
Calhoun 451 16
Camden 3510 34
Candler 799 38
Carroll 7593 132
Catoosa 5958 69
Charlton 1346 28
Chatham 20957 439
Chattahoochee 4121 13
Chattooga 2265 67
Cherokee 23002 318
Clarke 13037 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24858 498
Clinch 747 25
Cobb 62703 1023
Coffee 4350 146
Colquitt 3716 87
Columbia 11306 168
Cook 1191 39
Coweta 8959 219
Crawford 527 19
Crisp 1468 57
Dade 1246 13
Dawson 2788 48
DeKalb 59598 994
Decatur 2198 58
Dodge 1093 61
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5714 288
Douglas 12421 187
Early 1044 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3958 71
Elbert 1553 60
Emanuel 1785 55
Evans 789 19
Fannin 2223 63
Fayette 6889 161
Floyd 10126 194
Forsyth 18446 197
Franklin 2453 48
Fulton 84916 1369
Gilmer 2591 76
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6920 159
Gordon 6593 107
Grady 1641 51
Greene 1522 54
Gwinnett 88542 1135
Habersham 4715 156
Hall 25710 473
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1755 36
Harris 2294 61
Hart 1766 40
Heard 660 18
Henry 19956 312
Houston 10324 209
Irwin 781 19
Jackson 8696 139
Jasper 693 20
Jeff Davis 1332 36
Jefferson 1609 61
Jenkins 740 39
Johnson 799 43
Jones 1633 55
Lamar 1380 48
Lanier 512 10
Laurens 3812 148
Lee 1654 51
Liberty 3688 63
Lincoln 538 25
Long 705 12
Lowndes 7956 147
Lumpkin 2873 70
Macon 638 32
Madison 2800 46
Marion 423 23
McDuffie 1740 45
McIntosh 705 14
Meriwether 1583 79
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1571 76
Monroe 1944 92
Montgomery 747 21
Morgan 1236 24
Murray 4264 85
Muscogee 15026 438
Newton 7765 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23820 497
Oconee 3117 66
Oglethorpe 1227 30
Paulding 11234 173
Peach 1907 62
Pickens 2618 65
Pierce 1318 50
Pike 1117 29
Polk 3992 87
Pulaski 616 32
Putnam 1858 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1600 42
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20586 439
Rockdale 6337 159
Schley 212 5
Screven 843 21
Seminole 766 18
Spalding 4274 169
Stephens 3050 80
Stewart 999 25
Sumter 1875 97
Talbot 404 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1904 49
Taylor 522 23
Telfair 745 47
Terrell 589 48
Thomas 3786 117
Tift 3490 102
Toombs 3024 103
Towns 1166 48
Treutlen 648 31
Troup 6194 201
Turner 620 36
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2138 80
Unknown 2232 5
Upson 1846 112
Walker 6824 83
Walton 8241 242
Ware 3117 153
Warren 393 17
Washington 1654 62
Wayne 2808 81
Webster 110 4
Wheeler 467 21
White 3032 70
Whitfield 15065 233
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 700 24
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1206 62