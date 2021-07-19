Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,624 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 7 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07. There have been 912,776 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,220 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,220 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222. There have been 66,026 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 19, there were 884 current hospitalizations – an increase of118 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,959 67

Atkinson 817 20

Bacon 1,317 29

Baker 177 10

Baldwin 3,908 118

Banks 1,687 37

Barrow 9,072 142

Bartow 11,524 225

Ben Hill 1,515 61

Berrien 1,103 34

Bibb 13,735 423

Bleckley 817 32

Brantley 997 36

Brooks 966 38

Bryan 2,879 38

Bulloch 5,283 63

Burke 1,857 40

Butts 2,415 83

Calhoun 451 16

Camden 3,588 34

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7,602 132

Catoosa 5,968 69

Charlton 1,361 28

Chatham 21,012 439

Chattahoochee 4,137 13

Chattooga 2,278 67

Cherokee 23,035 317

Clarke 13,062 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,928 498

Clinch 747 25

Cobb 62,825 1,024

Coffee 4,363 147

Colquitt 3,729 87

Columbia 11,320 168

Cook 1,193 39

Coweta 8,976 220

Crawford 528 19

Crisp 1,471 57

Dade 1,251 13

Dawson 2,789 48

DeKalb 59,746 994

Decatur 2,204 58

Dodge 1,095 61

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5,728 288

Douglas 12,458 187

Early 1,045 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 3,973 71

Elbert 1,554 60

Emanuel 1,789 55

Evans 792 19

Fannin 2,232 63

Fayette 6,904 162

Floyd 10,208 194

Forsyth 18,477 198

Franklin 2,455 48

Fulton 85,129 1,369

Gilmer 2,595 76

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6,936 159

Gordon 6,612 107

Grady 1,651 51

Greene 1,525 54

Gwinnett 88,687 1,135

Habersham 4,722 156

Hall 25,745 474

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,757 36

Harris 2,307 61

Hart 1,769 40

Heard 665 18

Henry 20,099 312

Houston 10,343 209

Irwin 781 19

Jackson 8,719 139

Jasper 694 20

Jeff Davis 1,332 36

Jefferson 1,610 61

Jenkins 742 39

Johnson 799 43

Jones 1,634 55

Lamar 1,382 48

Lanier 512 10

Laurens 3,828 148

Lee 1,659 51

Liberty 3,704 63

Lincoln 541 25

Long 705 12

Lowndes 7,966 147

Lumpkin 2,877 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2,810 46

Marion 424 23

McDuffie 1,743 45

McIntosh 707 14

Meriwether 1,587 79

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,573 76

Monroe 1,946 92

Montgomery 751 21

Morgan 1,237 24

Murray 4,268 85

Muscogee 15,080 438

Newton 7,791 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,879 497

Oconee 3,120 66

Oglethorpe 1,228 30

Paulding 11,257 173

Peach 1,910 62

Pickens 2,620 65

Pierce 1,322 50

Pike 1,122 29

Polk 4,000 87

Pulaski 616 32

Putnam 1,867 59

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,602 42

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,610 439

Rockdale 6,369 159

Schley 213 5

Screven 844 21

Seminole 766 18

Spalding 4,287 169

Stephens 3,051 80

Stewart 1,001 25

Sumter 1,879 97

Talbot 406 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,916 49

Taylor 523 23

Telfair 745 47

Terrell 590 48

Thomas 3,817 117

Tift 3,505 102

Toombs 3,034 103

Towns 1,168 48

Treutlen 651 31

Troup 6,210 201

Turner 621 36

Twiggs 515 39

Union 2,141 80

Unknown 2,235 5

Upson 1,847 112

Walker 6,836 83

Walton 8,256 242

Ware 3,128 153

Warren 394 17

Washington 1,654 62

Wayne 2,809 81

Webster 110 4

Wheeler 467 21

White 3,037 70

Whitfield 15,077 233

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 702 24

Wilkinson 744 27