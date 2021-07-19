Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,624 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07.
- There have been 912,776 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,220 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.
- There have been 66,026 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 19, there were 884 current hospitalizations – an increase of118 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,959 67
Atkinson 817 20
Bacon 1,317 29
Baker 177 10
Baldwin 3,908 118
Banks 1,687 37
Barrow 9,072 142
Bartow 11,524 225
Ben Hill 1,515 61
Berrien 1,103 34
Bibb 13,735 423
Bleckley 817 32
Brantley 997 36
Brooks 966 38
Bryan 2,879 38
Bulloch 5,283 63
Burke 1,857 40
Butts 2,415 83
Calhoun 451 16
Camden 3,588 34
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7,602 132
Catoosa 5,968 69
Charlton 1,361 28
Chatham 21,012 439
Chattahoochee 4,137 13
Chattooga 2,278 67
Cherokee 23,035 317
Clarke 13,062 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,928 498
Clinch 747 25
Cobb 62,825 1,024
Coffee 4,363 147
Colquitt 3,729 87
Columbia 11,320 168
Cook 1,193 39
Coweta 8,976 220
Crawford 528 19
Crisp 1,471 57
Dade 1,251 13
Dawson 2,789 48
DeKalb 59,746 994
Decatur 2,204 58
Dodge 1,095 61
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5,728 288
Douglas 12,458 187
Early 1,045 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 3,973 71
Elbert 1,554 60
Emanuel 1,789 55
Evans 792 19
Fannin 2,232 63
Fayette 6,904 162
Floyd 10,208 194
Forsyth 18,477 198
Franklin 2,455 48
Fulton 85,129 1,369
Gilmer 2,595 76
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6,936 159
Gordon 6,612 107
Grady 1,651 51
Greene 1,525 54
Gwinnett 88,687 1,135
Habersham 4,722 156
Hall 25,745 474
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,757 36
Harris 2,307 61
Hart 1,769 40
Heard 665 18
Henry 20,099 312
Houston 10,343 209
Irwin 781 19
Jackson 8,719 139
Jasper 694 20
Jeff Davis 1,332 36
Jefferson 1,610 61
Jenkins 742 39
Johnson 799 43
Jones 1,634 55
Lamar 1,382 48
Lanier 512 10
Laurens 3,828 148
Lee 1,659 51
Liberty 3,704 63
Lincoln 541 25
Long 705 12
Lowndes 7,966 147
Lumpkin 2,877 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2,810 46
Marion 424 23
McDuffie 1,743 45
McIntosh 707 14
Meriwether 1,587 79
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,573 76
Monroe 1,946 92
Montgomery 751 21
Morgan 1,237 24
Murray 4,268 85
Muscogee 15,080 438
Newton 7,791 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,879 497
Oconee 3,120 66
Oglethorpe 1,228 30
Paulding 11,257 173
Peach 1,910 62
Pickens 2,620 65
Pierce 1,322 50
Pike 1,122 29
Polk 4,000 87
Pulaski 616 32
Putnam 1,867 59
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,602 42
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,610 439
Rockdale 6,369 159
Schley 213 5
Screven 844 21
Seminole 766 18
Spalding 4,287 169
Stephens 3,051 80
Stewart 1,001 25
Sumter 1,879 97
Talbot 406 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,916 49
Taylor 523 23
Telfair 745 47
Terrell 590 48
Thomas 3,817 117
Tift 3,505 102
Toombs 3,034 103
Towns 1,168 48
Treutlen 651 31
Troup 6,210 201
Turner 621 36
Twiggs 515 39
Union 2,141 80
Unknown 2,235 5
Upson 1,847 112
Walker 6,836 83
Walton 8,256 242
Ware 3,128 153
Warren 394 17
Washington 1,654 62
Wayne 2,809 81
Webster 110 4
Wheeler 467 21
White 3,037 70
Whitfield 15,077 233
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 702 24
Wilkinson 744 27
Worth 1,207 62