Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,624 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07.
  • There have been 912,776 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,220 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.
  • There have been 66,026 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous weekday number were reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 19, there were 884 current hospitalizations – an increase of118 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,959    67

Atkinson    817    20

Bacon    1,317    29

Baker    177    10

Baldwin    3,908    118

Banks    1,687    37

Barrow    9,072    142

Bartow    11,524    225

Ben Hill    1,515    61

Berrien    1,103    34

Bibb    13,735    423

Bleckley    817    32

Brantley    997    36

Brooks    966    38

Bryan    2,879    38

Bulloch    5,283    63

Burke    1,857    40

Butts    2,415    83

Calhoun    451    16

Camden    3,588    34

Candler    798    38

Carroll    7,602    132

Catoosa    5,968    69

Charlton    1,361    28

Chatham    21,012    439

Chattahoochee    4,137    13

Chattooga    2,278    67

Cherokee    23,035    317

Clarke    13,062    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,928    498

Clinch    747    25

Cobb    62,825    1,024

Coffee    4,363    147

Colquitt    3,729    87

Columbia    11,320    168

Cook    1,193    39

Coweta    8,976    220

Crawford    528    19

Crisp    1,471    57

Dade    1,251    13

Dawson    2,789    48

DeKalb    59,746    994

Decatur    2,204    58

Dodge    1,095    61

Dooly    806    30

Dougherty    5,728    288

Douglas    12,458    187

Early    1,045    42

Echols    356    4

Effingham    3,973    71

Elbert    1,554    60

Emanuel    1,789    55

Evans    792    19

Fannin    2,232    63

Fayette    6,904    162

Floyd    10,208    194

Forsyth    18,477    198

Franklin    2,455    48

Fulton    85,129    1,369

Gilmer    2,595    76

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    6,936    159

Gordon    6,612    107

Grady    1,651    51

Greene    1,525    54

Gwinnett    88,687    1,135

Habersham    4,722    156

Hall    25,745    474

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,757    36

Harris    2,307    61

Hart    1,769    40

Heard    665    18

Henry    20,099    312

Houston    10,343    209

Irwin    781    19

Jackson    8,719    139

Jasper    694    20

Jeff Davis    1,332    36

Jefferson    1,610    61

Jenkins    742    39

Johnson    799    43

Jones    1,634    55

Lamar    1,382    48

Lanier    512    10

Laurens    3,828    148

Lee    1,659    51

Liberty    3,704    63

Lincoln    541    25

Long    705    12

Lowndes    7,966    147

Lumpkin    2,877    70

Macon    641    32

Madison    2,810    46

Marion    424    23

McDuffie    1,743    45

McIntosh    707    14

Meriwether    1,587    79

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,573    76

Monroe    1,946    92

Montgomery    751    21

Morgan    1,237    24

Murray    4,268    85

Muscogee    15,080    438

Newton    7,791    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,879    497

Oconee    3,120    66

Oglethorpe    1,228    30

Paulding    11,257    173

Peach    1,910    62

Pickens    2,620    65

Pierce    1,322    50

Pike    1,122    29

Polk    4,000    87

Pulaski    616    32

Putnam    1,867    59

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,602    42

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,610    439

Rockdale    6,369    159

Schley    213    5

Screven    844    21

Seminole    766    18

Spalding    4,287    169

Stephens    3,051    80

Stewart    1,001    25

Sumter    1,879    97

Talbot    406    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,916    49

Taylor    523    23

Telfair    745    47

Terrell    590    48

Thomas    3,817    117

Tift    3,505    102

Toombs    3,034    103

Towns    1,168    48

Treutlen    651    31

Troup    6,210    201

Turner    621    36

Twiggs    515    39

Union    2,141    80

Unknown    2,235    5

Upson    1,847    112

Walker    6,836    83

Walton    8,256    242

Ware    3,128    153

Warren    394    17

Washington    1,654    62

Wayne    2,809    81

Webster    110    4

Wheeler    467    21

White    3,037    70

Whitfield    15,077    233

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    702    24

Wilkinson    744    27

Worth    1,207    62

