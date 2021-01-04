x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

These are the latest COVID numbers in Georgia for April 1, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,664 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 57 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/19-4/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/5-3/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.21.
  • There have been 853,273 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 878 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 960.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,073.
  • There have been 58,908 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 98 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 1, there were 1,170 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1879    63

Atkinson    767    16

Bacon    1261    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3786    109

Banks    1596    33

Barrow    8401    126

Bartow    10867    201

Ben Hill    1480    58

Berrien    1042    29

Bibb    13098    386

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    899    30

Brooks    930    36

Bryan    2611    33

Bulloch    5156    62

Burke    1723    35

Butts    2115    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3140    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7241    129

Catoosa    5385    61

Charlton    1044    23

Chatham    19506    394

Chattahoochee    2965    12

Chattooga    2174    60

Cherokee    21619    287

Clarke    12436    128

Clay    182    3

Clayton    22371    410

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    58278    914

Coffee    4199    132

Colquitt    3466    73

Columbia    10764    157

Cook    1152    36

Coweta    8409    181

Crawford    519    16

Crisp    1404    51

Dade    1167    10

Dawson    2634    39

DeKalb    55219    873

Decatur    2106    54

Dodge    1073    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5391    272

Douglas    11450    169

Early    1000    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3666    62

Elbert    1512    54

Emanuel    1713    51

Evans    747    17

Fannin    2054    54

Fayette    6423    142

Floyd    9790    175

Forsyth    17168    167

Franklin    2303    41

Fulton    78562    1193

Gilmer    2422    69

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6460    149

Gordon    6369    99

Grady    1507    45

Greene    1469    52

Gwinnett    83585    1004

Habersham    4588    144

Hall    24443    416

Hancock    823    59

Haralson    1676    34

Harris    2113    54

Hart    1684    35

Heard    613    15

Henry    18283    272

Houston    9758    185

Irwin    674    18

Jackson    8319    131

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1275    37

Jefferson    1556    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    779    41

Jones    1553    52

Lamar    1294    44

Lanier    488    9

Laurens    3641    141

Lee    1568    50

Liberty    3117    59

Lincoln    499    24

Long    638    10

Lowndes    7582    136

Lumpkin    2718    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2680    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1620    39

McIntosh    668    14

Meriwether    1473    67

Miller    659    8

Mitchell    1498    73

Monroe    1830    85

Montgomery    707    20

Morgan    1167    22

Murray    4025    74

Muscogee    13680    370

Newton    7191    207

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23707    445

Oconee    2964    62

Oglethorpe    1165    27

Paulding    10372    160

Peach    1801    47

Pickens    2448    58

Pierce    1215    43

Pike    1024    24

Polk    3870    77

Pulaski    602    32

Putnam    1739    54

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1471    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19207    389

Rockdale    5778    144

Schley    207    4

Screven    798    20

Seminole    731    17

Spalding    3861    147

Stephens    2932    75

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1783    89

Talbot    377    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1824    42

Taylor    501    22

Telfair    707    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3487    112

Tift    3396    94

Toombs    2858    94

Towns    1057    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5780    176

Turner    594    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1990    65

Unknown    2462    11

Upson    1768    104

Walker    6225    77

Walton    7811    226

Ware    2941    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1599    56

Wayne    2662    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2911    64

Whitfield    14572    223

Wilcox    472    28

Wilkes    666    19

Wilkinson    723    27

Worth    1166    59

Related Articles