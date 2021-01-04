These are the latest COVID numbers in Georgia for April 1, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,664 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 57 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/19-4/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/5-3/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.21.

There have been 853,273 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 878 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 960.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,073.

There have been 58,908 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 98 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 1, there were 1,170 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1879 63

Atkinson 767 16

Bacon 1261 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3786 109

Banks 1596 33

Barrow 8401 126

Bartow 10867 201

Ben Hill 1480 58

Berrien 1042 29

Bibb 13098 386

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 899 30

Brooks 930 36

Bryan 2611 33

Bulloch 5156 62

Burke 1723 35

Butts 2115 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3140 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7241 129

Catoosa 5385 61

Charlton 1044 23

Chatham 19506 394

Chattahoochee 2965 12

Chattooga 2174 60

Cherokee 21619 287

Clarke 12436 128

Clay 182 3

Clayton 22371 410

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 58278 914

Coffee 4199 132

Colquitt 3466 73

Columbia 10764 157

Cook 1152 36

Coweta 8409 181

Crawford 519 16

Crisp 1404 51

Dade 1167 10

Dawson 2634 39

DeKalb 55219 873

Decatur 2106 54

Dodge 1073 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5391 272

Douglas 11450 169

Early 1000 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3666 62

Elbert 1512 54

Emanuel 1713 51

Evans 747 17

Fannin 2054 54

Fayette 6423 142

Floyd 9790 175

Forsyth 17168 167

Franklin 2303 41

Fulton 78562 1193

Gilmer 2422 69

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6460 149

Gordon 6369 99

Grady 1507 45

Greene 1469 52

Gwinnett 83585 1004

Habersham 4588 144

Hall 24443 416

Hancock 823 59

Haralson 1676 34

Harris 2113 54

Hart 1684 35

Heard 613 15

Henry 18283 272

Houston 9758 185

Irwin 674 18

Jackson 8319 131

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1275 37

Jefferson 1556 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 779 41

Jones 1553 52

Lamar 1294 44

Lanier 488 9

Laurens 3641 141

Lee 1568 50

Liberty 3117 59

Lincoln 499 24

Long 638 10

Lowndes 7582 136

Lumpkin 2718 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2680 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1620 39

McIntosh 668 14

Meriwether 1473 67

Miller 659 8

Mitchell 1498 73

Monroe 1830 85

Montgomery 707 20

Morgan 1167 22

Murray 4025 74

Muscogee 13680 370

Newton 7191 207

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23707 445

Oconee 2964 62

Oglethorpe 1165 27

Paulding 10372 160

Peach 1801 47

Pickens 2448 58

Pierce 1215 43

Pike 1024 24

Polk 3870 77

Pulaski 602 32

Putnam 1739 54

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1471 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19207 389

Rockdale 5778 144

Schley 207 4

Screven 798 20

Seminole 731 17

Spalding 3861 147

Stephens 2932 75

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1783 89

Talbot 377 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1824 42

Taylor 501 22

Telfair 707 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3487 112

Tift 3396 94

Toombs 2858 94

Towns 1057 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5780 176

Turner 594 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1990 65

Unknown 2462 11

Upson 1768 104

Walker 6225 77

Walton 7811 226

Ware 2941 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1599 56

Wayne 2662 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2911 64

Whitfield 14572 223

Wilcox 472 28

Wilkes 666 19

Wilkinson 723 27