These are the latest COVID numbers in Georgia for April 1, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,664 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 57 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/19-4/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/5-3/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.21.
- There have been 853,273 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 878 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 960.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,073.
- There have been 58,908 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 98 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 1, there were 1,170 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1879 63
Atkinson 767 16
Bacon 1261 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3786 109
Banks 1596 33
Barrow 8401 126
Bartow 10867 201
Ben Hill 1480 58
Berrien 1042 29
Bibb 13098 386
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 899 30
Brooks 930 36
Bryan 2611 33
Bulloch 5156 62
Burke 1723 35
Butts 2115 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3140 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7241 129
Catoosa 5385 61
Charlton 1044 23
Chatham 19506 394
Chattahoochee 2965 12
Chattooga 2174 60
Cherokee 21619 287
Clarke 12436 128
Clay 182 3
Clayton 22371 410
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 58278 914
Coffee 4199 132
Colquitt 3466 73
Columbia 10764 157
Cook 1152 36
Coweta 8409 181
Crawford 519 16
Crisp 1404 51
Dade 1167 10
Dawson 2634 39
DeKalb 55219 873
Decatur 2106 54
Dodge 1073 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5391 272
Douglas 11450 169
Early 1000 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3666 62
Elbert 1512 54
Emanuel 1713 51
Evans 747 17
Fannin 2054 54
Fayette 6423 142
Floyd 9790 175
Forsyth 17168 167
Franklin 2303 41
Fulton 78562 1193
Gilmer 2422 69
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6460 149
Gordon 6369 99
Grady 1507 45
Greene 1469 52
Gwinnett 83585 1004
Habersham 4588 144
Hall 24443 416
Hancock 823 59
Haralson 1676 34
Harris 2113 54
Hart 1684 35
Heard 613 15
Henry 18283 272
Houston 9758 185
Irwin 674 18
Jackson 8319 131
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1275 37
Jefferson 1556 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 779 41
Jones 1553 52
Lamar 1294 44
Lanier 488 9
Laurens 3641 141
Lee 1568 50
Liberty 3117 59
Lincoln 499 24
Long 638 10
Lowndes 7582 136
Lumpkin 2718 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2680 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1620 39
McIntosh 668 14
Meriwether 1473 67
Miller 659 8
Mitchell 1498 73
Monroe 1830 85
Montgomery 707 20
Morgan 1167 22
Murray 4025 74
Muscogee 13680 370
Newton 7191 207
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23707 445
Oconee 2964 62
Oglethorpe 1165 27
Paulding 10372 160
Peach 1801 47
Pickens 2448 58
Pierce 1215 43
Pike 1024 24
Polk 3870 77
Pulaski 602 32
Putnam 1739 54
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1471 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19207 389
Rockdale 5778 144
Schley 207 4
Screven 798 20
Seminole 731 17
Spalding 3861 147
Stephens 2932 75
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1783 89
Talbot 377 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1824 42
Taylor 501 22
Telfair 707 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3487 112
Tift 3396 94
Toombs 2858 94
Towns 1057 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5780 176
Turner 594 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1990 65
Unknown 2462 11
Upson 1768 104
Walker 6225 77
Walton 7811 226
Ware 2941 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1599 56
Wayne 2662 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2911 64
Whitfield 14572 223
Wilcox 472 28
Wilkes 666 19
Wilkinson 723 27
Worth 1166 59