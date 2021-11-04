These are the latest COVID numbers for April 10, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,982 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93.
- There have been 861,412 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,019 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 896.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,012.
- There have been 59,650 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 80 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 10, there were 1,147 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1885 64
Atkinson 775 16
Bacon 1270 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3802 110
Banks 1603 33
Barrow 8469 127
Bartow 10964 204
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1048 30
Bibb 13170 394
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 907 31
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2662 33
Bulloch 5177 63
Burke 1731 36
Butts 2157 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3157 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7322 130
Catoosa 5461 61
Charlton 1046 23
Chatham 19772 401
Chattahoochee 3135 12
Chattooga 2196 60
Cherokee 21875 294
Clarke 12536 133
Clay 185 3
Clayton 22726 419
Clinch 727 25
Cobb 59030 927
Coffee 4217 137
Colquitt 3478 74
Columbia 10837 159
Cook 1156 36
Coweta 8476 192
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1409 54
Dade 1184 11
Dawson 2655 39
DeKalb 56033 892
Decatur 2120 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5427 275
Douglas 11601 169
Early 1003 42
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3716 63
Elbert 1515 57
Emanuel 1720 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2084 56
Fayette 6474 147
Floyd 9860 177
Forsyth 17420 172
Franklin 2310 41
Fulton 79576 1229
Gilmer 2440 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6501 150
Gordon 6419 100
Grady 1508 46
Greene 1477 55
Gwinnett 84372 1028
Habersham 4614 146
Hall 24635 422
Hancock 829 60
Haralson 1696 34
Harris 2119 56
Hart 1695 36
Heard 615 15
Henry 18542 284
Houston 9831 186
Irwin 677 18
Jackson 8373 134
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1285 37
Jefferson 1562 59
Jenkins 722 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1307 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3660 142
Lee 1582 50
Liberty 3295 59
Lincoln 505 24
Long 649 10
Lowndes 7637 136
Lumpkin 2739 61
Macon 603 23
Madison 2698 45
Marion 389 17
McDuffie 1634 41
McIntosh 676 14
Meriwether 1488 68
Miller 669 9
Mitchell 1507 73
Monroe 1847 86
Montgomery 708 21
Morgan 1178 22
Murray 4085 75
Muscogee 13849 380
Newton 7268 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23193 460
Oconee 2987 62
Oglethorpe 1174 28
Paulding 10495 162
Peach 1809 50
Pickens 2480 58
Pierce 1219 43
Pike 1035 24
Polk 3897 77
Pulaski 605 32
Putnam 1751 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1484 40
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19399 396
Rockdale 5844 147
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 739 17
Spalding 3923 152
Stephens 2944 76
Stewart 779 23
Sumter 1787 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1828 45
Taylor 505 22
Telfair 712 45
Terrell 557 43
Thomas 3504 112
Tift 3401 95
Toombs 2882 94
Towns 1059 42
Treutlen 622 23
Troup 5822 180
Turner 596 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1997 65
Unknown 2422 12
Upson 1783 105
Walker 6307 78
Walton 7883 229
Ware 2962 146
Warren 368 13
Washington 1595 58
Wayne 2679 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2942 65
Whitfield 14671 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1171 59