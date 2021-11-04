x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

These are the latest COVID numbers for April 10, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,982 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93.
  • There have been 861,412 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,019 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 896.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,012.
  • There have been 59,650 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 80 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 10, there were 1,147 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1885    64

Atkinson    775    16

Bacon    1270    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3802    110

Banks    1603    33

Barrow    8469    127

Bartow    10964    204

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1048    30

Bibb    13170    394

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    907    31

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2662    33

Bulloch    5177    63

Burke    1731    36

Butts    2157    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3157    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7322    130

Catoosa    5461    61

Charlton    1046    23

Chatham    19772    401

Chattahoochee    3135    12

Chattooga    2196    60

Cherokee    21875    294

Clarke    12536    133

Clay    185    3

Clayton    22726    419

Clinch    727    25

Cobb    59030    927

Coffee    4217    137

Colquitt    3478    74

Columbia    10837    159

Cook    1156    36

Coweta    8476    192

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1409    54

Dade    1184    11

Dawson    2655    39

DeKalb    56033    892

Decatur    2120    54

Dodge    1079    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5427    275

Douglas    11601    169

Early    1003    42

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3716    63

Elbert    1515    57

Emanuel    1720    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2084    56

Fayette    6474    147

Floyd    9860    177

Forsyth    17420    172

Franklin    2310    41

Fulton    79576    1229

Gilmer    2440    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6501    150

Gordon    6419    100

Grady    1508    46

Greene    1477    55

Gwinnett    84372    1028

Habersham    4614    146

Hall    24635    422

Hancock    829    60

Haralson    1696    34

Harris    2119    56

Hart    1695    36

Heard    615    15

Henry    18542    284

Houston    9831    186

Irwin    677    18

Jackson    8373    134

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1285    37

Jefferson    1562    59

Jenkins    722    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1307    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3660    142

Lee    1582    50

Liberty    3295    59

Lincoln    505    24

Long    649    10

Lowndes    7637    136

Lumpkin    2739    61

Macon    603    23

Madison    2698    45

Marion    389    17

McDuffie    1634    41

McIntosh    676    14

Meriwether    1488    68

Miller    669    9

Mitchell    1507    73

Monroe    1847    86

Montgomery    708    21

Morgan    1178    22

Murray    4085    75

Muscogee    13849    380

Newton    7268    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23193    460

Oconee    2987    62

Oglethorpe    1174    28

Paulding    10495    162

Peach    1809    50

Pickens    2480    58

Pierce    1219    43

Pike    1035    24

Polk    3897    77

Pulaski    605    32

Putnam    1751    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1484    40

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19399    396

Rockdale    5844    147

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    739    17

Spalding    3923    152

Stephens    2944    76

Stewart    779    23

Sumter    1787    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1828    45

Taylor    505    22

Telfair    712    45

Terrell    557    43

Thomas    3504    112

Tift    3401    95

Toombs    2882    94

Towns    1059    42

Treutlen    622    23

Troup    5822    180

Turner    596    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1997    65

Unknown    2422    12

Upson    1783    105

Walker    6307    78

Walton    7883    229

Ware    2962    146

Warren    368    13

Washington    1595    58

Wayne    2679    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2942    65

Whitfield    14671    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1171    59

Related Articles