These are the latest COVID numbers for April 10, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,982 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93.

There have been 861,412 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,019 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 896.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,012.

There have been 59,650 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 80 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 10, there were 1,147 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1885 64

Atkinson 775 16

Bacon 1270 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3802 110

Banks 1603 33

Barrow 8469 127

Bartow 10964 204

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1048 30

Bibb 13170 394

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 907 31

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2662 33

Bulloch 5177 63

Burke 1731 36

Butts 2157 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3157 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7322 130

Catoosa 5461 61

Charlton 1046 23

Chatham 19772 401

Chattahoochee 3135 12

Chattooga 2196 60

Cherokee 21875 294

Clarke 12536 133

Clay 185 3

Clayton 22726 419

Clinch 727 25

Cobb 59030 927

Coffee 4217 137

Colquitt 3478 74

Columbia 10837 159

Cook 1156 36

Coweta 8476 192

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1409 54

Dade 1184 11

Dawson 2655 39

DeKalb 56033 892

Decatur 2120 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5427 275

Douglas 11601 169

Early 1003 42

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3716 63

Elbert 1515 57

Emanuel 1720 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2084 56

Fayette 6474 147

Floyd 9860 177

Forsyth 17420 172

Franklin 2310 41

Fulton 79576 1229

Gilmer 2440 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6501 150

Gordon 6419 100

Grady 1508 46

Greene 1477 55

Gwinnett 84372 1028

Habersham 4614 146

Hall 24635 422

Hancock 829 60

Haralson 1696 34

Harris 2119 56

Hart 1695 36

Heard 615 15

Henry 18542 284

Houston 9831 186

Irwin 677 18

Jackson 8373 134

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1285 37

Jefferson 1562 59

Jenkins 722 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1307 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3660 142

Lee 1582 50

Liberty 3295 59

Lincoln 505 24

Long 649 10

Lowndes 7637 136

Lumpkin 2739 61

Macon 603 23

Madison 2698 45

Marion 389 17

McDuffie 1634 41

McIntosh 676 14

Meriwether 1488 68

Miller 669 9

Mitchell 1507 73

Monroe 1847 86

Montgomery 708 21

Morgan 1178 22

Murray 4085 75

Muscogee 13849 380

Newton 7268 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23193 460

Oconee 2987 62

Oglethorpe 1174 28

Paulding 10495 162

Peach 1809 50

Pickens 2480 58

Pierce 1219 43

Pike 1035 24

Polk 3897 77

Pulaski 605 32

Putnam 1751 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1484 40

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19399 396

Rockdale 5844 147

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 739 17

Spalding 3923 152

Stephens 2944 76

Stewart 779 23

Sumter 1787 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1828 45

Taylor 505 22

Telfair 712 45

Terrell 557 43

Thomas 3504 112

Tift 3401 95

Toombs 2882 94

Towns 1059 42

Treutlen 622 23

Troup 5822 180

Turner 596 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1997 65

Unknown 2422 12

Upson 1783 105

Walker 6307 78

Walton 7883 229

Ware 2962 146

Warren 368 13

Washington 1595 58

Wayne 2679 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2942 65

Whitfield 14671 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28