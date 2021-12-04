x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

These are the latest COVID numbers for April 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,982 deaths in Georgia, the same count as the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/29-4/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/15-3/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.
  • There have been 862,137 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 725 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 895 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,009.
  • There have been 59,714 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 64 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 11, there were 1,136 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1886    64

Atkinson    775    16

Bacon    1270    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3803    110

Banks    1603    33

Barrow    8482    127

Bartow    10972    204

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1048    30

Bibb    13174    394

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    909    31

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2663    33

Bulloch    5180    63

Burke    1735    36

Butts    2157    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3159    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7324    130

Catoosa    5464    61

Charlton    1046    23

Chatham    19783    401

Chattahoochee    3135    12

Chattooga    2197    60

Cherokee    21897    294

Clarke    12540    133

Clay    185    3

Clayton    22744    419

Clinch    728    25

Cobb    59082    927

Coffee    4217    137

Colquitt    3478    74

Columbia    10845    159

Cook    1158    36

Coweta    8484    192

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1409    54

Dade    1185    11

Dawson    2658    39

DeKalb    56102    892

Decatur    2120    54

Dodge    1079    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5428    275

Douglas    11618    169

Early    1003    42

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3716    63

Elbert    1515    57

Emanuel    1720    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2088    56

Fayette    6479    147

Floyd    9867    177

Forsyth    17432    172

Franklin    2310    41

Fulton    79663    1229

Gilmer    2442    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6504    150

Gordon    6420    100

Grady    1509    46

Greene    1478    55

Gwinnett    84488    1028

Habersham    4615    146

Hall    24647    422

Hancock    830    60

Haralson    1699    34

Harris    2121    56

Hart    1695    36

Heard    615    15

Henry    18567    284

Houston    9841    186

Irwin    677    18

Jackson    8376    134

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1285    37

Jefferson    1564    59

Jenkins    722    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1312    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3664    142

Lee    1583    50

Liberty    3303    59

Lincoln    506    24

Long    649    10

Lowndes    7649    136

Lumpkin    2739    61

Macon    603    23

Madison    2699    45

Marion    389    17

McDuffie    1634    41

McIntosh    678    14

Meriwether    1490    68

Miller    669    9

Mitchell    1508    73

Monroe    1849    86

Montgomery    708    21

Morgan    1179    22

Murray    4087    75

Muscogee    13871    380

Newton    7276    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23198    460

Oconee    2993    62

Oglethorpe    1175    28

Paulding    10513    162

Peach    1812    50

Pickens    2480    58

Pierce    1219    43

Pike    1038    24

Polk    3896    77

Pulaski    605    32

Putnam    1751    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1487    40

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19419    396

Rockdale    5849    147

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    740    17

Spalding    3925    152

Stephens    2944    76

Stewart    779    23

Sumter    1787    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1828    45

Taylor    505    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    557    43

Thomas    3506    112

Tift    3401    95

Toombs    2882    94

Towns    1060    42

Treutlen    622    23

Troup    5826    180

Turner    596    31

Twiggs    507    35

Union    1997    65

Unknown    2412    11

Upson    1785    105

Walker    6309    78

Walton    7893    229

Ware    2964    146

Warren    368    13

Washington    1596    59

Wayne    2685    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2942    65

Whitfield    14674    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1172    59

