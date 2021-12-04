These are the latest COVID numbers for April 11, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,982 deaths in Georgia, the same count as the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/29-4/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/15-3/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.
- There have been 862,137 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 725 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 895 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,009.
- There have been 59,714 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 64 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 11, there were 1,136 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1886 64
Atkinson 775 16
Bacon 1270 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3803 110
Banks 1603 33
Barrow 8482 127
Bartow 10972 204
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1048 30
Bibb 13174 394
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 909 31
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2663 33
Bulloch 5180 63
Burke 1735 36
Butts 2157 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3159 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7324 130
Catoosa 5464 61
Charlton 1046 23
Chatham 19783 401
Chattahoochee 3135 12
Chattooga 2197 60
Cherokee 21897 294
Clarke 12540 133
Clay 185 3
Clayton 22744 419
Clinch 728 25
Cobb 59082 927
Coffee 4217 137
Colquitt 3478 74
Columbia 10845 159
Cook 1158 36
Coweta 8484 192
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1409 54
Dade 1185 11
Dawson 2658 39
DeKalb 56102 892
Decatur 2120 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5428 275
Douglas 11618 169
Early 1003 42
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3716 63
Elbert 1515 57
Emanuel 1720 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2088 56
Fayette 6479 147
Floyd 9867 177
Forsyth 17432 172
Franklin 2310 41
Fulton 79663 1229
Gilmer 2442 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6504 150
Gordon 6420 100
Grady 1509 46
Greene 1478 55
Gwinnett 84488 1028
Habersham 4615 146
Hall 24647 422
Hancock 830 60
Haralson 1699 34
Harris 2121 56
Hart 1695 36
Heard 615 15
Henry 18567 284
Houston 9841 186
Irwin 677 18
Jackson 8376 134
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1285 37
Jefferson 1564 59
Jenkins 722 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1312 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3664 142
Lee 1583 50
Liberty 3303 59
Lincoln 506 24
Long 649 10
Lowndes 7649 136
Lumpkin 2739 61
Macon 603 23
Madison 2699 45
Marion 389 17
McDuffie 1634 41
McIntosh 678 14
Meriwether 1490 68
Miller 669 9
Mitchell 1508 73
Monroe 1849 86
Montgomery 708 21
Morgan 1179 22
Murray 4087 75
Muscogee 13871 380
Newton 7276 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23198 460
Oconee 2993 62
Oglethorpe 1175 28
Paulding 10513 162
Peach 1812 50
Pickens 2480 58
Pierce 1219 43
Pike 1038 24
Polk 3896 77
Pulaski 605 32
Putnam 1751 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1487 40
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19419 396
Rockdale 5849 147
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 740 17
Spalding 3925 152
Stephens 2944 76
Stewart 779 23
Sumter 1787 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1828 45
Taylor 505 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 557 43
Thomas 3506 112
Tift 3401 95
Toombs 2882 94
Towns 1060 42
Treutlen 622 23
Troup 5826 180
Turner 596 31
Twiggs 507 35
Union 1997 65
Unknown 2412 11
Upson 1785 105
Walker 6309 78
Walton 7893 229
Ware 2964 146
Warren 368 13
Washington 1596 59
Wayne 2685 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2942 65
Whitfield 14674 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1172 59