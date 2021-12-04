These are the latest COVID numbers for April 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,982 deaths in Georgia, the same count as the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/29-4/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/15-3/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 725 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 895 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,009. There have been 59,714 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 64 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.21.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 11, there were 1,136 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1886 64

Atkinson 775 16

Bacon 1270 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3803 110

Banks 1603 33

Barrow 8482 127

Bartow 10972 204

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1048 30

Bibb 13174 394

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 909 31

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2663 33

Bulloch 5180 63

Burke 1735 36

Butts 2157 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3159 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7324 130

Catoosa 5464 61

Charlton 1046 23

Chatham 19783 401

Chattahoochee 3135 12

Chattooga 2197 60

Cherokee 21897 294

Clarke 12540 133

Clay 185 3

Clayton 22744 419

Clinch 728 25

Cobb 59082 927

Coffee 4217 137

Colquitt 3478 74

Columbia 10845 159

Cook 1158 36

Coweta 8484 192

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1409 54

Dade 1185 11

Dawson 2658 39

DeKalb 56102 892

Decatur 2120 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5428 275

Douglas 11618 169

Early 1003 42

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3716 63

Elbert 1515 57

Emanuel 1720 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2088 56

Fayette 6479 147

Floyd 9867 177

Forsyth 17432 172

Franklin 2310 41

Fulton 79663 1229

Gilmer 2442 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6504 150

Gordon 6420 100

Grady 1509 46

Greene 1478 55

Gwinnett 84488 1028

Habersham 4615 146

Hall 24647 422

Hancock 830 60

Haralson 1699 34

Harris 2121 56

Hart 1695 36

Heard 615 15

Henry 18567 284

Houston 9841 186

Irwin 677 18

Jackson 8376 134

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1285 37

Jefferson 1564 59

Jenkins 722 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1312 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3664 142

Lee 1583 50

Liberty 3303 59

Lincoln 506 24

Long 649 10

Lowndes 7649 136

Lumpkin 2739 61

Macon 603 23

Madison 2699 45

Marion 389 17

McDuffie 1634 41

McIntosh 678 14

Meriwether 1490 68

Miller 669 9

Mitchell 1508 73

Monroe 1849 86

Montgomery 708 21

Morgan 1179 22

Murray 4087 75

Muscogee 13871 380

Newton 7276 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23198 460

Oconee 2993 62

Oglethorpe 1175 28

Paulding 10513 162

Peach 1812 50

Pickens 2480 58

Pierce 1219 43

Pike 1038 24

Polk 3896 77

Pulaski 605 32

Putnam 1751 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1487 40

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19419 396

Rockdale 5849 147

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 740 17

Spalding 3925 152

Stephens 2944 76

Stewart 779 23

Sumter 1787 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1828 45

Taylor 505 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 557 43

Thomas 3506 112

Tift 3401 95

Toombs 2882 94

Towns 1060 42

Treutlen 622 23

Troup 5826 180

Turner 596 31

Twiggs 507 35

Union 1997 65

Unknown 2412 11

Upson 1785 105

Walker 6309 78

Walton 7893 229

Ware 2964 146

Warren 368 13

Washington 1596 59

Wayne 2685 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2942 65

Whitfield 14674 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28