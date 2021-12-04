LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,017 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/30-4/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/16-3/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 583 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 879.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,005. There have been 59,779 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.14.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 12, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1887 64

Atkinson 776 17

Bacon 1270 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3806 110

Banks 1603 33

Barrow 8487 127

Bartow 10987 204

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1049 30

Bibb 13178 394

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 910 31

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2664 33

Bulloch 5183 63

Burke 1738 36

Butts 2161 73

Calhoun 444 14

Camden 3163 27

Candler 737 36

Carroll 7325 130

Catoosa 5465 61

Charlton 1046 23

Chatham 19788 401

Chattahoochee 3135 12

Chattooga 2199 60

Cherokee 21910 294

Clarke 12545 133

Clay 185 3

Clayton 22768 420

Clinch 728 25

Cobb 59131 932

Coffee 4217 137

Colquitt 3479 74

Columbia 10851 159

Cook 1158 36

Coweta 8492 194

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1409 54

Dade 1185 11

Dawson 2660 40

DeKalb 56163 894

Decatur 2120 54

Dodge 1078 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5432 275

Douglas 11627 169

Early 1003 42

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3718 64

Elbert 1516 57

Emanuel 1720 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2088 56

Fayette 6482 148

Floyd 9873 177

Forsyth 17453 172

Franklin 2312 41

Fulton 79753 1231

Gilmer 2442 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6511 150

Gordon 6421 101

Grady 1509 46

Greene 1479 55

Gwinnett 84536 1032

Habersham 4615 146

Hall 24659 422

Hancock 830 60

Haralson 1700 34

Harris 2122 56

Hart 1695 36

Heard 615 15

Henry 18587 284

Houston 9848 186

Irwin 677 18

Jackson 8387 135

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1286 37

Jefferson 1564 59

Jenkins 722 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1314 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3667 142

Lee 1583 50

Liberty 3307 59

Lincoln 506 24

Long 649 10

Lowndes 7650 136

Lumpkin 2739 61

Macon 603 25

Madison 2700 46

Marion 389 17

McDuffie 1634 41

McIntosh 678 14

Meriwether 1491 68

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1510 73

Monroe 1850 86

Montgomery 708 21

Morgan 1181 22

Murray 4093 75

Muscogee 13881 381

Newton 7287 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23186 461

Oconee 2993 62

Oglethorpe 1175 28

Paulding 10527 162

Peach 1814 50

Pickens 2483 58

Pierce 1219 43

Pike 1042 24

Polk 3897 77

Pulaski 605 32

Putnam 1751 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1491 40

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19436 397

Rockdale 5851 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 740 17

Spalding 3927 152

Stephens 2944 76

Stewart 779 23

Sumter 1787 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1830 45

Taylor 505 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 558 43

Thomas 3506 112

Tift 3402 95

Toombs 2883 94

Towns 1060 42

Treutlen 622 24

Troup 5829 180

Turner 596 32

Twiggs 507 35

Union 1998 65

Unknown 2408 11

Upson 1784 105

Walker 6312 78

Walton 7899 229

Ware 2967 146

Warren 369 13

Washington 1596 60

Wayne 2688 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2942 65

Whitfield 14683 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28