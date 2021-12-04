LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,017 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/30-4/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/16-3/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21.
- There have been 862,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 583 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 879.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,005.
- There have been 59,779 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 12, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1887 64
Atkinson 776 17
Bacon 1270 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3806 110
Banks 1603 33
Barrow 8487 127
Bartow 10987 204
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1049 30
Bibb 13178 394
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 910 31
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2664 33
Bulloch 5183 63
Burke 1738 36
Butts 2161 73
Calhoun 444 14
Camden 3163 27
Candler 737 36
Carroll 7325 130
Catoosa 5465 61
Charlton 1046 23
Chatham 19788 401
Chattahoochee 3135 12
Chattooga 2199 60
Cherokee 21910 294
Clarke 12545 133
Clay 185 3
Clayton 22768 420
Clinch 728 25
Cobb 59131 932
Coffee 4217 137
Colquitt 3479 74
Columbia 10851 159
Cook 1158 36
Coweta 8492 194
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1409 54
Dade 1185 11
Dawson 2660 40
DeKalb 56163 894
Decatur 2120 54
Dodge 1078 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5432 275
Douglas 11627 169
Early 1003 42
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3718 64
Elbert 1516 57
Emanuel 1720 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2088 56
Fayette 6482 148
Floyd 9873 177
Forsyth 17453 172
Franklin 2312 41
Fulton 79753 1231
Gilmer 2442 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6511 150
Gordon 6421 101
Grady 1509 46
Greene 1479 55
Gwinnett 84536 1032
Habersham 4615 146
Hall 24659 422
Hancock 830 60
Haralson 1700 34
Harris 2122 56
Hart 1695 36
Heard 615 15
Henry 18587 284
Houston 9848 186
Irwin 677 18
Jackson 8387 135
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1286 37
Jefferson 1564 59
Jenkins 722 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1314 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3667 142
Lee 1583 50
Liberty 3307 59
Lincoln 506 24
Long 649 10
Lowndes 7650 136
Lumpkin 2739 61
Macon 603 25
Madison 2700 46
Marion 389 17
McDuffie 1634 41
McIntosh 678 14
Meriwether 1491 68
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1510 73
Monroe 1850 86
Montgomery 708 21
Morgan 1181 22
Murray 4093 75
Muscogee 13881 381
Newton 7287 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23186 461
Oconee 2993 62
Oglethorpe 1175 28
Paulding 10527 162
Peach 1814 50
Pickens 2483 58
Pierce 1219 43
Pike 1042 24
Polk 3897 77
Pulaski 605 32
Putnam 1751 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1491 40
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19436 397
Rockdale 5851 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 740 17
Spalding 3927 152
Stephens 2944 76
Stewart 779 23
Sumter 1787 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1830 45
Taylor 505 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 558 43
Thomas 3506 112
Tift 3402 95
Toombs 2883 94
Towns 1060 42
Treutlen 622 24
Troup 5829 180
Turner 596 32
Twiggs 507 35
Union 1998 65
Unknown 2408 11
Upson 1784 105
Walker 6312 78
Walton 7899 229
Ware 2967 146
Warren 369 13
Washington 1596 60
Wayne 2688 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2942 65
Whitfield 14683 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1171 59