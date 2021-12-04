x
LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,017 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/30-4/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/16-3/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21.
  • There have been 862,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 583 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 879.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,005.
  • There have been 59,779 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 12, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1887    64

Atkinson    776    17

Bacon    1270    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3806    110

Banks    1603    33

Barrow    8487    127

Bartow    10987    204

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1049    30

Bibb    13178    394

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    910    31

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2664    33

Bulloch    5183    63

Burke    1738    36

Butts    2161    73

Calhoun    444    14

Camden    3163    27

Candler    737    36

Carroll    7325    130

Catoosa    5465    61

Charlton    1046    23

Chatham    19788    401

Chattahoochee    3135    12

Chattooga    2199    60

Cherokee    21910    294

Clarke    12545    133

Clay    185    3

Clayton    22768    420

Clinch    728    25

Cobb    59131    932

Coffee    4217    137

Colquitt    3479    74

Columbia    10851    159

Cook    1158    36

Coweta    8492    194

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1409    54

Dade    1185    11

Dawson    2660    40

DeKalb    56163    894

Decatur    2120    54

Dodge    1078    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5432    275

Douglas    11627    169

Early    1003    42

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3718    64

Elbert    1516    57

Emanuel    1720    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2088    56

Fayette    6482    148

Floyd    9873    177

Forsyth    17453    172

Franklin    2312    41

Fulton    79753    1231

Gilmer    2442    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6511    150

Gordon    6421    101

Grady    1509    46

Greene    1479    55

Gwinnett    84536    1032

Habersham    4615    146

Hall    24659    422

Hancock    830    60

Haralson    1700    34

Harris    2122    56

Hart    1695    36

Heard    615    15

Henry    18587    284

Houston    9848    186

Irwin    677    18

Jackson    8387    135

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1286    37

Jefferson    1564    59

Jenkins    722    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1314    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3667    142

Lee    1583    50

Liberty    3307    59

Lincoln    506    24

Long    649    10

Lowndes    7650    136

Lumpkin    2739    61

Macon    603    25

Madison    2700    46

Marion    389    17

McDuffie    1634    41

McIntosh    678    14

Meriwether    1491    68

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1510    73

Monroe    1850    86

Montgomery    708    21

Morgan    1181    22

Murray    4093    75

Muscogee    13881    381

Newton    7287    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23186    461

Oconee    2993    62

Oglethorpe    1175    28

Paulding    10527    162

Peach    1814    50

Pickens    2483    58

Pierce    1219    43

Pike    1042    24

Polk    3897    77

Pulaski    605    32

Putnam    1751    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1491    40

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19436    397

Rockdale    5851    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    740    17

Spalding    3927    152

Stephens    2944    76

Stewart    779    23

Sumter    1787    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1830    45

Taylor    505    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    558    43

Thomas    3506    112

Tift    3402    95

Toombs    2883    94

Towns    1060    42

Treutlen    622    24

Troup    5829    180

Turner    596    32

Twiggs    507    35

Union    1998    65

Unknown    2408    11

Upson    1784    105

Walker    6312    78

Walton    7899    229

Ware    2967    146

Warren    369    13

Washington    1596    60

Wayne    2688    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2942    65

Whitfield    14683    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1171    59

