x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,033 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21.
  • There have been 863,814 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,094 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.
  • There have been 59,920 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 13, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1893    65

Atkinson    776    17

Bacon    1270    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3806    110

Banks    1603    33

Barrow    8509    127

Bartow    11002    204

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1049    30

Bibb    13187    394

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    911    32

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2669    33

Bulloch    5189    63

Burke    1740    36

Butts    2161    73

Calhoun    444    15

Camden    3164    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7330    130

Catoosa    5476    61

Charlton    1046    23

Chatham    19819    401

Chattahoochee    3182    12

Chattooga    2202    60

Cherokee    21930    294

Clarke    12564    133

Clay    185    3

Clayton    22854    420

Clinch    728    25

Cobb    59186    934

Coffee    4216    137

Colquitt    3479    74

Columbia    10859    159

Cook    1159    36

Coweta    8497    194

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1411    54

Dade    1185    11

Dawson    2662    40

DeKalb    56264    894

Decatur    2123    54

Dodge    1078    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5431    275

Douglas    11634    169

Early    1004    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3720    64

Elbert    1517    57

Emanuel    1723    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2091    56

Fayette    6493    148

Floyd    9878    177

Forsyth    17489    172

Franklin    2311    42

Fulton    79867    1234

Gilmer    2443    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6513    150

Gordon    6421    101

Grady    1510    46

Greene    1481    55

Gwinnett    84652    1032

Habersham    4616    146

Hall    24680    422

Hancock    830    60

Haralson    1699    34

Harris    2128    56

Hart    1696    36

Heard    616    15

Henry    18608    284

Houston    9858    186

Irwin    677    18

Jackson    8388    135

Jasper    666    18

Jeff Davis    1286    37

Jefferson    1568    59

Jenkins    722    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1314    44

Lanier    490    9

Laurens    3668    142

Lee    1582    50

Liberty    3329    59

Lincoln    506    24

Long    649    10

Lowndes    7656    136

Lumpkin    2741    61

Macon    605    25

Madison    2702    46

Marion    389    17

McDuffie    1635    41

McIntosh    679    14

Meriwether    1494    68

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1511    73

Monroe    1851    86

Montgomery    708    21

Morgan    1181    22

Murray    4100    77

Muscogee    13892    381

Newton    7296    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23283    462

Oconee    2994    62

Oglethorpe    1176    28

Paulding    10533    162

Peach    1815    50

Pickens    2483    58

Pierce    1221    43

Pike    1042    24

Polk    3899    77

Pulaski    606    32

Putnam    1753    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1493    40

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19469    397

Rockdale    5860    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    740    17

Spalding    3929    152

Stephens    2946    76

Stewart    780    23

Sumter    1787    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1830    45

Taylor    506    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    558    44

Thomas    3506    112

Tift    3402    95

Toombs    2888    94

Towns    1060    42

Treutlen    622    24

Troup    5832    180

Turner    596    32

Twiggs    507    35

Union    1998    65

Unknown    2389    12

Upson    1789    105

Walker    6325    78

Walton    7902    229

Ware    2969    146

Warren    369    13

Washington    1596    61

Wayne    2691    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2943    65

Whitfield    14690    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    726    28

Worth    1172    59

Related Articles