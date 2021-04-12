LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,033 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21.

There have been 863,814 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,094 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.

There have been 59,920 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 13, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1893 65

Atkinson 776 17

Bacon 1270 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3806 110

Banks 1603 33

Barrow 8509 127

Bartow 11002 204

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1049 30

Bibb 13187 394

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 911 32

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2669 33

Bulloch 5189 63

Burke 1740 36

Butts 2161 73

Calhoun 444 15

Camden 3164 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7330 130

Catoosa 5476 61

Charlton 1046 23

Chatham 19819 401

Chattahoochee 3182 12

Chattooga 2202 60

Cherokee 21930 294

Clarke 12564 133

Clay 185 3

Clayton 22854 420

Clinch 728 25

Cobb 59186 934

Coffee 4216 137

Colquitt 3479 74

Columbia 10859 159

Cook 1159 36

Coweta 8497 194

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1411 54

Dade 1185 11

Dawson 2662 40

DeKalb 56264 894

Decatur 2123 54

Dodge 1078 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5431 275

Douglas 11634 169

Early 1004 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3720 64

Elbert 1517 57

Emanuel 1723 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2091 56

Fayette 6493 148

Floyd 9878 177

Forsyth 17489 172

Franklin 2311 42

Fulton 79867 1234

Gilmer 2443 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6513 150

Gordon 6421 101

Grady 1510 46

Greene 1481 55

Gwinnett 84652 1032

Habersham 4616 146

Hall 24680 422

Hancock 830 60

Haralson 1699 34

Harris 2128 56

Hart 1696 36

Heard 616 15

Henry 18608 284

Houston 9858 186

Irwin 677 18

Jackson 8388 135

Jasper 666 18

Jeff Davis 1286 37

Jefferson 1568 59

Jenkins 722 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1314 44

Lanier 490 9

Laurens 3668 142

Lee 1582 50

Liberty 3329 59

Lincoln 506 24

Long 649 10

Lowndes 7656 136

Lumpkin 2741 61

Macon 605 25

Madison 2702 46

Marion 389 17

McDuffie 1635 41

McIntosh 679 14

Meriwether 1494 68

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1511 73

Monroe 1851 86

Montgomery 708 21

Morgan 1181 22

Murray 4100 77

Muscogee 13892 381

Newton 7296 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23283 462

Oconee 2994 62

Oglethorpe 1176 28

Paulding 10533 162

Peach 1815 50

Pickens 2483 58

Pierce 1221 43

Pike 1042 24

Polk 3899 77

Pulaski 606 32

Putnam 1753 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1493 40

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19469 397

Rockdale 5860 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 740 17

Spalding 3929 152

Stephens 2946 76

Stewart 780 23

Sumter 1787 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1830 45

Taylor 506 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 558 44

Thomas 3506 112

Tift 3402 95

Toombs 2888 94

Towns 1060 42

Treutlen 622 24

Troup 5832 180

Turner 596 32

Twiggs 507 35

Union 1998 65

Unknown 2389 12

Upson 1789 105

Walker 6325 78

Walton 7902 229

Ware 2969 146

Warren 369 13

Washington 1596 61

Wayne 2691 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2943 65

Whitfield 14690 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 726 28