LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 13

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,033 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21.
- There have been 863,814 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,094 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.
- There have been 59,920 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 13, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1893 65
Atkinson 776 17
Bacon 1270 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3806 110
Banks 1603 33
Barrow 8509 127
Bartow 11002 204
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1049 30
Bibb 13187 394
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 911 32
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2669 33
Bulloch 5189 63
Burke 1740 36
Butts 2161 73
Calhoun 444 15
Camden 3164 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7330 130
Catoosa 5476 61
Charlton 1046 23
Chatham 19819 401
Chattahoochee 3182 12
Chattooga 2202 60
Cherokee 21930 294
Clarke 12564 133
Clay 185 3
Clayton 22854 420
Clinch 728 25
Cobb 59186 934
Coffee 4216 137
Colquitt 3479 74
Columbia 10859 159
Cook 1159 36
Coweta 8497 194
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1411 54
Dade 1185 11
Dawson 2662 40
DeKalb 56264 894
Decatur 2123 54
Dodge 1078 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5431 275
Douglas 11634 169
Early 1004 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3720 64
Elbert 1517 57
Emanuel 1723 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2091 56
Fayette 6493 148
Floyd 9878 177
Forsyth 17489 172
Franklin 2311 42
Fulton 79867 1234
Gilmer 2443 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6513 150
Gordon 6421 101
Grady 1510 46
Greene 1481 55
Gwinnett 84652 1032
Habersham 4616 146
Hall 24680 422
Hancock 830 60
Haralson 1699 34
Harris 2128 56
Hart 1696 36
Heard 616 15
Henry 18608 284
Houston 9858 186
Irwin 677 18
Jackson 8388 135
Jasper 666 18
Jeff Davis 1286 37
Jefferson 1568 59
Jenkins 722 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1314 44
Lanier 490 9
Laurens 3668 142
Lee 1582 50
Liberty 3329 59
Lincoln 506 24
Long 649 10
Lowndes 7656 136
Lumpkin 2741 61
Macon 605 25
Madison 2702 46
Marion 389 17
McDuffie 1635 41
McIntosh 679 14
Meriwether 1494 68
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1511 73
Monroe 1851 86
Montgomery 708 21
Morgan 1181 22
Murray 4100 77
Muscogee 13892 381
Newton 7296 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23283 462
Oconee 2994 62
Oglethorpe 1176 28
Paulding 10533 162
Peach 1815 50
Pickens 2483 58
Pierce 1221 43
Pike 1042 24
Polk 3899 77
Pulaski 606 32
Putnam 1753 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1493 40
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19469 397
Rockdale 5860 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 740 17
Spalding 3929 152
Stephens 2946 76
Stewart 780 23
Sumter 1787 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1830 45
Taylor 506 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 558 44
Thomas 3506 112
Tift 3402 95
Toombs 2888 94
Towns 1060 42
Treutlen 622 24
Troup 5832 180
Turner 596 32
Twiggs 507 35
Union 1998 65
Unknown 2389 12
Upson 1789 105
Walker 6325 78
Walton 7902 229
Ware 2969 146
Warren 369 13
Washington 1596 61
Wayne 2691 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2943 65
Whitfield 14690 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 726 28
Worth 1172 59