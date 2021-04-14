x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, April 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,072 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/1-4/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/18-3/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.57.
  • There have been 864,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,081 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 892.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.
  • There have been 60,057 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 137 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 14, there were 1,171 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1896    65

Atkinson    777    18

Bacon    1271    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3806    110

Banks    1605    33

Barrow    8518    128

Bartow    11019    204

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1050    30

Bibb    13188    396

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    913    32

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2672    33

Bulloch    5195    63

Burke    1742    36

Butts    2179    73

Calhoun    443    15

Camden    3167    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7333    130

Catoosa    5487    62

Charlton    1047    24

Chatham    19834    402

Chattahoochee    3181    12

Chattooga    2202    60

Cherokee    21973    295

Clarke    12577    133

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22904    424

Clinch    728    25

Cobb    59269    936

Coffee    4214    134

Colquitt    3480    74

Columbia    10867    157

Cook    1159    36

Coweta    8509    194

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1412    54

Dade    1188    11

Dawson    2669    40

DeKalb    56379    898

Decatur    2123    54

Dodge    1078    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5435    275

Douglas    11659    171

Early    1005    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3726    64

Elbert    1517    57

Emanuel    1723    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2090    56

Fayette    6504    151

Floyd    9888    177

Forsyth    17537    172

Franklin    2312    42

Fulton    79952    1237

Gilmer    2446    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6526    150

Gordon    6423    101

Grady    1511    46

Greene    1487    55

Gwinnett    84763    1034

Habersham    4618    147

Hall    24699    425

Hancock    830    60

Haralson    1698    34

Harris    2128    56

Hart    1696    36

Heard    617    15

Henry    18641    284

Houston    9870    186

Irwin    679    18

Jackson    8397    135

Jasper    664    18

Jeff Davis    1286    37

Jefferson    1569    59

Jenkins    722    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1567    53

Lamar    1315    44

Lanier    490    9

Laurens    3670    142

Lee    1582    50

Liberty    3332    58

Lincoln    506    24

Long    649    10

Lowndes    7661    137

Lumpkin    2745    61

Macon    604    25

Madison    2707    46

Marion    389    17

McDuffie    1635    41

McIntosh    680    14

Meriwether    1496    70

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1513    73

Monroe    1852    86

Montgomery    708    21

Morgan    1182    22

Murray    4104    77

Muscogee    13925    381

Newton    7310    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23310    462

Oconee    3000    62

Oglethorpe    1176    28

Paulding    10543    162

Peach    1816    50

Pickens    2487    58

Pierce    1223    43

Pike    1043    25

Polk    3900    77

Pulaski    606    32

Putnam    1756    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1495    40

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19489    399

Rockdale    5873    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    740    17

Spalding    3935    152

Stephens    2946    76

Stewart    781    23

Sumter    1788    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1830    45

Taylor    506    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    558    44

Thomas    3511    113

Tift    3403    96

Toombs    2889    95

Towns    1059    42

Treutlen    622    24

Troup    5839    181

Turner    596    32

Twiggs    507    35

Union    1998    65

Unknown    2390    12

Upson    1791    106

Walker    6341    78

Walton    7907    229

Ware    2976    147

Warren    370    13

Washington    1596    61

Wayne    2694    73

Webster    104    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2945    65

Whitfield    14710    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    726    28

Worth    1172    59

