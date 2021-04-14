Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, April 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,072 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/1-4/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/18-3/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.57.
- There have been 864,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,081 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 892.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.
- There have been 60,057 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 137 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 14, there were 1,171 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1896 65
Atkinson 777 18
Bacon 1271 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3806 110
Banks 1605 33
Barrow 8518 128
Bartow 11019 204
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1050 30
Bibb 13188 396
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 913 32
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2672 33
Bulloch 5195 63
Burke 1742 36
Butts 2179 73
Calhoun 443 15
Camden 3167 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7333 130
Catoosa 5487 62
Charlton 1047 24
Chatham 19834 402
Chattahoochee 3181 12
Chattooga 2202 60
Cherokee 21973 295
Clarke 12577 133
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22904 424
Clinch 728 25
Cobb 59269 936
Coffee 4214 134
Colquitt 3480 74
Columbia 10867 157
Cook 1159 36
Coweta 8509 194
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1412 54
Dade 1188 11
Dawson 2669 40
DeKalb 56379 898
Decatur 2123 54
Dodge 1078 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5435 275
Douglas 11659 171
Early 1005 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3726 64
Elbert 1517 57
Emanuel 1723 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2090 56
Fayette 6504 151
Floyd 9888 177
Forsyth 17537 172
Franklin 2312 42
Fulton 79952 1237
Gilmer 2446 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6526 150
Gordon 6423 101
Grady 1511 46
Greene 1487 55
Gwinnett 84763 1034
Habersham 4618 147
Hall 24699 425
Hancock 830 60
Haralson 1698 34
Harris 2128 56
Hart 1696 36
Heard 617 15
Henry 18641 284
Houston 9870 186
Irwin 679 18
Jackson 8397 135
Jasper 664 18
Jeff Davis 1286 37
Jefferson 1569 59
Jenkins 722 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1567 53
Lamar 1315 44
Lanier 490 9
Laurens 3670 142
Lee 1582 50
Liberty 3332 58
Lincoln 506 24
Long 649 10
Lowndes 7661 137
Lumpkin 2745 61
Macon 604 25
Madison 2707 46
Marion 389 17
McDuffie 1635 41
McIntosh 680 14
Meriwether 1496 70
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1513 73
Monroe 1852 86
Montgomery 708 21
Morgan 1182 22
Murray 4104 77
Muscogee 13925 381
Newton 7310 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23310 462
Oconee 3000 62
Oglethorpe 1176 28
Paulding 10543 162
Peach 1816 50
Pickens 2487 58
Pierce 1223 43
Pike 1043 25
Polk 3900 77
Pulaski 606 32
Putnam 1756 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1495 40
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19489 399
Rockdale 5873 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 740 17
Spalding 3935 152
Stephens 2946 76
Stewart 781 23
Sumter 1788 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1830 45
Taylor 506 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 558 44
Thomas 3511 113
Tift 3403 96
Toombs 2889 95
Towns 1059 42
Treutlen 622 24
Troup 5839 181
Turner 596 32
Twiggs 507 35
Union 1998 65
Unknown 2390 12
Upson 1791 106
Walker 6341 78
Walton 7907 229
Ware 2976 147
Warren 370 13
Washington 1596 61
Wayne 2694 73
Webster 104 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2945 65
Whitfield 14710 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 726 28
Worth 1172 59