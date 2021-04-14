Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, April 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,072 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/1-4/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/18-3/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.57.

There have been 864,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,081 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 892.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.

There have been 60,057 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 137 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 14, there were 1,171 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1896 65

Atkinson 777 18

Bacon 1271 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3806 110

Banks 1605 33

Barrow 8518 128

Bartow 11019 204

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1050 30

Bibb 13188 396

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 913 32

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2672 33

Bulloch 5195 63

Burke 1742 36

Butts 2179 73

Calhoun 443 15

Camden 3167 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7333 130

Catoosa 5487 62

Charlton 1047 24

Chatham 19834 402

Chattahoochee 3181 12

Chattooga 2202 60

Cherokee 21973 295

Clarke 12577 133

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22904 424

Clinch 728 25

Cobb 59269 936

Coffee 4214 134

Colquitt 3480 74

Columbia 10867 157

Cook 1159 36

Coweta 8509 194

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1412 54

Dade 1188 11

Dawson 2669 40

DeKalb 56379 898

Decatur 2123 54

Dodge 1078 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5435 275

Douglas 11659 171

Early 1005 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3726 64

Elbert 1517 57

Emanuel 1723 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2090 56

Fayette 6504 151

Floyd 9888 177

Forsyth 17537 172

Franklin 2312 42

Fulton 79952 1237

Gilmer 2446 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6526 150

Gordon 6423 101

Grady 1511 46

Greene 1487 55

Gwinnett 84763 1034

Habersham 4618 147

Hall 24699 425

Hancock 830 60

Haralson 1698 34

Harris 2128 56

Hart 1696 36

Heard 617 15

Henry 18641 284

Houston 9870 186

Irwin 679 18

Jackson 8397 135

Jasper 664 18

Jeff Davis 1286 37

Jefferson 1569 59

Jenkins 722 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1567 53

Lamar 1315 44

Lanier 490 9

Laurens 3670 142

Lee 1582 50

Liberty 3332 58

Lincoln 506 24

Long 649 10

Lowndes 7661 137

Lumpkin 2745 61

Macon 604 25

Madison 2707 46

Marion 389 17

McDuffie 1635 41

McIntosh 680 14

Meriwether 1496 70

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1513 73

Monroe 1852 86

Montgomery 708 21

Morgan 1182 22

Murray 4104 77

Muscogee 13925 381

Newton 7310 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23310 462

Oconee 3000 62

Oglethorpe 1176 28

Paulding 10543 162

Peach 1816 50

Pickens 2487 58

Pierce 1223 43

Pike 1043 25

Polk 3900 77

Pulaski 606 32

Putnam 1756 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1495 40

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19489 399

Rockdale 5873 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 740 17

Spalding 3935 152

Stephens 2946 76

Stewart 781 23

Sumter 1788 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1830 45

Taylor 506 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 558 44

Thomas 3511 113

Tift 3403 96

Toombs 2889 95

Towns 1059 42

Treutlen 622 24

Troup 5839 181

Turner 596 32

Twiggs 507 35

Union 1998 65

Unknown 2390 12

Upson 1791 106

Walker 6341 78

Walton 7907 229

Ware 2976 147

Warren 370 13

Washington 1596 61

Wayne 2694 73

Webster 104 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2945 65

Whitfield 14710 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 726 28