Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 17, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/21-4/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.07.

There have been 868,163 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 926.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 924.

There have been 60,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 17, there were 1,159 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1896 65

Atkinson 777 18

Bacon 1273 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3807 111

Banks 1610 33

Barrow 8555 130

Bartow 11050 207

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1052 30

Bibb 13212 398

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 917 32

Brooks 933 36

Bryan 2680 34

Bulloch 5210 63

Burke 1754 36

Butts 2231 73

Calhoun 442 15

Camden 3179 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7341 130

Catoosa 5529 63

Charlton 1049 24

Chatham 19890 407

Chattahoochee 3210 13

Chattooga 2211 60

Cherokee 22044 298

Clarke 12622 133

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23052 433

Clinch 727 25

Cobb 59557 942

Coffee 4219 135

Colquitt 3487 75

Columbia 10916 157

Cook 1160 37

Coweta 8534 199

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1414 54

Dade 1193 11

Dawson 2678 41

DeKalb 56675 899

Decatur 2126 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 783 32

Dougherty 5450 276

Douglas 11719 171

Early 1007 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3742 64

Elbert 1518 57

Emanuel 1725 53

Evans 755 17

Fannin 2099 58

Fayette 6530 151

Floyd 9904 178

Forsyth 17615 173

Franklin 2317 42

Fulton 80340 1251

Gilmer 2455 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6581 152

Gordon 6437 101

Grady 1519 46

Greene 1489 56

Gwinnett 85125 1047

Habersham 4619 149

Hall 24755 430

Hancock 830 61

Haralson 1701 34

Harris 2133 56

Hart 1700 37

Heard 624 16

Henry 18750 288

Houston 9893 188

Irwin 679 18

Jackson 8414 137

Jasper 665 18

Jeff Davis 1286 37

Jefferson 1573 59

Jenkins 723 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1323 44

Lanier 490 9

Laurens 3677 142

Lee 1584 50

Liberty 3344 60

Lincoln 506 24

Long 650 10

Lowndes 7688 138

Lumpkin 2754 62

Macon 604 25

Madison 2712 46

Marion 393 17

McDuffie 1640 41

McIntosh 686 14

Meriwether 1500 71

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1521 74

Monroe 1852 86

Montgomery 711 21

Morgan 1185 22

Murray 4126 77

Muscogee 13978 383

Newton 7354 213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23318 466

Oconee 3013 62

Oglethorpe 1183 28

Paulding 10588 163

Peach 1820 52

Pickens 2493 58

Pierce 1236 43

Pike 1052 26

Polk 3904 77

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1763 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1504 41

Randolph 465 32

Richmond 19580 403

Rockdale 5906 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 741 17

Spalding 3971 153

Stephens 2947 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1790 91

Talbot 379 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1834 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 559 45

Thomas 3519 113

Tift 3404 96

Toombs 2892 96

Towns 1067 42

Treutlen 623 24

Troup 5851 182

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 507 36

Union 2008 66

Unknown 2373 13

Upson 1793 106

Walker 6371 79

Walton 7930 233

Ware 2983 148

Warren 370 13

Washington 1600 61

Wayne 2703 73

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2950 66

Whitfield 14741 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28