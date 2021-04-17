x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 17, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/21-4/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.07.
  • There have been 868,163 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 926.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 924.
  • There have been 60,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 17, there were 1,159  current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1896    65

Atkinson    777    18

Bacon    1273    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3807    111

Banks    1610    33

Barrow    8555    130

Bartow    11050    207

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1052    30

Bibb    13212    398

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    917    32

Brooks    933    36

Bryan    2680    34

Bulloch    5210    63

Burke    1754    36

Butts    2231    73

Calhoun    442    15

Camden    3179    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7341    130

Catoosa    5529    63

Charlton    1049    24

Chatham    19890    407

Chattahoochee    3210    13

Chattooga    2211    60

Cherokee    22044    298

Clarke    12622    133

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23052    433

Clinch    727    25

Cobb    59557    942

Coffee    4219    135

Colquitt    3487    75

Columbia    10916    157

Cook    1160    37

Coweta    8534    199

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1414    54

Dade    1193    11

Dawson    2678    41

DeKalb    56675    899

Decatur    2126    54

Dodge    1079    55

Dooly    783    32

Dougherty    5450    276

Douglas    11719    171

Early    1007    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3742    64

Elbert    1518    57

Emanuel    1725    53

Evans    755    17

Fannin    2099    58

Fayette    6530    151

Floyd    9904    178

Forsyth    17615    173

Franklin    2317    42

Fulton    80340    1251

Gilmer    2455    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6581    152

Gordon    6437    101

Grady    1519    46

Greene    1489    56

Gwinnett    85125    1047

Habersham    4619    149

Hall    24755    430

Hancock    830    61

Haralson    1701    34

Harris    2133    56

Hart    1700    37

Heard    624    16

Henry    18750    288

Houston    9893    188

Irwin    679    18

Jackson    8414    137

Jasper    665    18

Jeff Davis    1286    37

Jefferson    1573    59

Jenkins    723    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1323    44

Lanier    490    9

Laurens    3677    142

Lee    1584    50

Liberty    3344    60

Lincoln    506    24

Long    650    10

Lowndes    7688    138

Lumpkin    2754    62

Macon    604    25

Madison    2712    46

Marion    393    17

McDuffie    1640    41

McIntosh    686    14

Meriwether    1500    71

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1521    74

Monroe    1852    86

Montgomery    711    21

Morgan    1185    22

Murray    4126    77

Muscogee    13978    383

Newton    7354    213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23318    466

Oconee    3013    62

Oglethorpe    1183    28

Paulding    10588    163

Peach    1820    52

Pickens    2493    58

Pierce    1236    43

Pike    1052    26

Polk    3904    77

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1763    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1504    41

Randolph    465    32

Richmond    19580    403

Rockdale    5906    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    741    17

Spalding    3971    153

Stephens    2947    79

Stewart    782    23

Sumter    1790    91

Talbot    379    18

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1834    45

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    559    45

Thomas    3519    113

Tift    3404    96

Toombs    2892    96

Towns    1067    42

Treutlen    623    24

Troup    5851    182

Turner    596    33

Twiggs    507    36

Union    2008    66

Unknown    2373    13

Upson    1793    106

Walker    6371    79

Walton    7930    233

Ware    2983    148

Warren    370    13

Washington    1600    61

Wayne    2703    73

Webster    105    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2950    66

Whitfield    14741    226

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1176    59

