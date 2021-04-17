Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 17, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/21-4/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.07.
- There have been 868,163 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 926.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 924.
- There have been 60,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 17, there were 1,159 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1896 65
Atkinson 777 18
Bacon 1273 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3807 111
Banks 1610 33
Barrow 8555 130
Bartow 11050 207
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1052 30
Bibb 13212 398
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 917 32
Brooks 933 36
Bryan 2680 34
Bulloch 5210 63
Burke 1754 36
Butts 2231 73
Calhoun 442 15
Camden 3179 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7341 130
Catoosa 5529 63
Charlton 1049 24
Chatham 19890 407
Chattahoochee 3210 13
Chattooga 2211 60
Cherokee 22044 298
Clarke 12622 133
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23052 433
Clinch 727 25
Cobb 59557 942
Coffee 4219 135
Colquitt 3487 75
Columbia 10916 157
Cook 1160 37
Coweta 8534 199
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1414 54
Dade 1193 11
Dawson 2678 41
DeKalb 56675 899
Decatur 2126 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 783 32
Dougherty 5450 276
Douglas 11719 171
Early 1007 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3742 64
Elbert 1518 57
Emanuel 1725 53
Evans 755 17
Fannin 2099 58
Fayette 6530 151
Floyd 9904 178
Forsyth 17615 173
Franklin 2317 42
Fulton 80340 1251
Gilmer 2455 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6581 152
Gordon 6437 101
Grady 1519 46
Greene 1489 56
Gwinnett 85125 1047
Habersham 4619 149
Hall 24755 430
Hancock 830 61
Haralson 1701 34
Harris 2133 56
Hart 1700 37
Heard 624 16
Henry 18750 288
Houston 9893 188
Irwin 679 18
Jackson 8414 137
Jasper 665 18
Jeff Davis 1286 37
Jefferson 1573 59
Jenkins 723 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1323 44
Lanier 490 9
Laurens 3677 142
Lee 1584 50
Liberty 3344 60
Lincoln 506 24
Long 650 10
Lowndes 7688 138
Lumpkin 2754 62
Macon 604 25
Madison 2712 46
Marion 393 17
McDuffie 1640 41
McIntosh 686 14
Meriwether 1500 71
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1521 74
Monroe 1852 86
Montgomery 711 21
Morgan 1185 22
Murray 4126 77
Muscogee 13978 383
Newton 7354 213
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23318 466
Oconee 3013 62
Oglethorpe 1183 28
Paulding 10588 163
Peach 1820 52
Pickens 2493 58
Pierce 1236 43
Pike 1052 26
Polk 3904 77
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1763 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1504 41
Randolph 465 32
Richmond 19580 403
Rockdale 5906 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 741 17
Spalding 3971 153
Stephens 2947 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1790 91
Talbot 379 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1834 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 559 45
Thomas 3519 113
Tift 3404 96
Toombs 2892 96
Towns 1067 42
Treutlen 623 24
Troup 5851 182
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 507 36
Union 2008 66
Unknown 2373 13
Upson 1793 106
Walker 6371 79
Walton 7930 233
Ware 2983 148
Warren 370 13
Washington 1600 61
Wayne 2703 73
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2950 66
Whitfield 14741 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1176 59